Weekender: What to Do Around Louisville June 14 — 16

FRIDAY

2019 Kentuckiana Pride Festival | Downtown and Waterfront Park

Kentuckiana Pride Festival is the largest LGBTQ+ event in Kentucky. Each year, an estimated 15,000 people join us to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community with a parade, vendor marketplace, food vendors, entertainment, concerts and much more. On Friday, the Pride Parade will make its way through downtown Louisville up to the waterfront, ending on the Big Four Lawn.



When: June 14 & 15

Where: Downtown and the Big Four Lawn, Waterfront Park

Website: Kentuckiana Pride Festival

Cost: See website for festival admission



Movies Under the Stars: Grease | Iroquois Amphitheater

Experience the friendships, romances and adventures of a group of high school kids in the 1950s. Welcome to the singing and dancing world of Grease, the most successful movie musical of all time. A wholesome exchange student (Olivia Newton-John) and a leather-clad Danny (John Travolta) have a summer romance, but will it cross clique lines?



When: June 14, 8:30-11 p.m.

Where: Iroquois Amphitheater, 1080 Amphitheater Road

Website: Movies Under the Stars

Cost: Free to attend



Friday Night Fireworks: Louisville Bats vs. Buffalo Bison | Slugger Field

Come for the game, stay for the fireworks! After every Friday night home game, the Bats produce a magnificent display of pyrotechnic power as a special thank you to all the fans in attendance. Before the show, cheer on the Bats as they take on the Buffalo Bison.



When: June 14, 7 p.m.

Where: Louisville Slugger Field, 401 E. Main St.

Website: Friday Night Fireworks

Cost: See site for details



Kentucky Shakespeare Presents: Henry IV, Part Two | Central Park

The 2019 Kentucky Shakespeare season features seven different productions – a comedy, history and tragedy in their main stage series plus productions from guest companies and the Globe Players high school student troupe. Food trucks open at 6:30 p.m., bar opens at 7 p.m., pre-show at 7:15 p.m., and main show starts at 8 p.m. As always, performances are free and no tickets are required for entry. Henry IV, Part Two will run through July 19.



When: June 14-16, 8 p.m.

Where: Central Park, Fourth & Magnolia

Website: Henry IV, Part Two

Cost: Free to attend



Broadway in Louisville Presents: Hamilton | Kentucky Center

Hamilton is the story of America's Founding Father Alexander Hamilton, an immigrant from the West Indies who became George Washington's right-hand man during the Revolutionary War and was the new nation’s first Treasury Secretary. Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, blues, rap, R&B and Broadway, Hamilton is the story of America then, as told by America now.



When: June 6 — 23

Where: Kentucky Center, 501 W. Main St.

Website: Hamilton

Cost: See website

SATURDAY

Louisville Funk Fest | Waterfront Park

Funk Fest takes over the Great Lawn this weekend, bringing old school funk, R&B, jazz and hip-hop. Performers include Jeezy, Tank, Brandy, Mystikal, Musiq Soulchild, Jagged Edge and more.



When: June 15, 3-10 p.m.

Where: Waterfront Park, 1 River Road

Website: Louisville Funk Fest

Cost: $45-$150



Wurstfest Biergarten | German American Club

The German American Club is hosting a special Wurstfest Biergarten this weekend, with live music by the Prost Band. This year, they will have their first sausage-eating contest, beginning at 6 p.m. Plenty of Gemütlichkeit!



When: June 15, 4-10 p.m.

Where: German American Club, 1840 Lincoln Ave.

Website: Wurstfest Biergarten

Cost: Free to attend



Downs After Dark: The Big Easy | Churchill Downs

Dress in New Orleans-inspired purple, green or gold and stroll down Bourbon Street. Drink New Orleans-inspired cocktails, listen to live New Orleans-style music from the Dirty Dozen Brass Band, and watch 11 thrilling thoroughbred races under the lights, including two Breeders' Cup Challenge Series races.



When: June 15, 6-11 p.m.

Where: Churchill Downs, 700 Central Ave.

Website: Downs After Dark

Cost: See site for details



Discovering the Flora of Cave Hill Cemetery

As one of the preeminent Rural Garden Cemeteries in the United States, Cave Hill is Louisville’s only arboretum. With over 600 species of plants and trees, many at the peak of their maturity, the Cemetery is a shining example of horticulture. Come explore these unique trees and plants with Cave Hill Cemetery Horticulture Manager, Sarah Schaffner, and take a behind the scenes look at what goes into maintaining the landscape.



When: June 15, 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Where: Cave Hill Cemetery, 701 Baxter Ave.

Website: Discovering the Flora of Cave Hill

Cost: $35



Secret Louisville | Falls City

Author Kevin Gibson will talk discuss his book, Secret Louisville, and places, people and facts about Louisville you may not know about. A list of the weird, wonderful and obscure of Louisville will be given out for your exploring pleasure after the class. In addition, one drink ticket is included in ticket price.



When: June 15, 2-3 p.m.

Where: Falls City Brewing Co., 901 E. Liberty St.

Website: Secret Louisville

Cost: $36

SUNDAY

Hamilton Fest | Locust Grove

This celebration of the Revolution and the Founding Fathers features student performances of original pieces, a re-creation of the Hamilton-Burr Duel, a sing-a-long, and presentations on clothing of the period, Aaron Burr’s time in Louisville and more.



When: June 16, 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

Where: Historic Locust Grove, 561 Blankenbaker Lane

Website: Hamilton Fest

Cost: $8 for adults; $4 for children 6-12; free for under 6



Drink & Drag | Old 502 Winery

Old 502's Drink & Drag event returns with Jessica Dimon as the host. Celebrate Pride in Louisville at the city's urban winery, featuring tacos from Copper Streatery.



When: June 16, 1-3 p.m.

Where: Old 502 Winery, 102 S. Tenth St.

Website: Drink & Drag

Cost: Free to attend



Father's Day | Mile Wide

Mile Wide is teaming up with Hi-Five Doughnuts and Black Rock Grille for a Father's Day celebration. They'll have Mario Kart, ping pong, pinball and food trucks, in addition to Mile Wide's craft beer.



When: June 16, 2-6 p.m.

Where: Mile Wide Beer Co., 636 Barret Ave.

Website: Father's Day

Cost: Free to attend



Puppies and Pints Patio Party | The Hub

The Hub Louisville is teaming up with the Arrow Fund, Tito's Handmade Vodka, Pet Wants On The Avenue and Dog Hill Pawps to bring you another Sunday Patio Party. Bring your dog to the Hub patio for free samples of Pet Wants fresh dog food and drinks for a good cause. We will have doggy jerky and iced treats for four-legged friends and puppy-themed snacks and drink specials for two-legged friends. Proceeds benefit the Arrow Fund.



When: June 16, 3-5 p.m.

Where: The Hub Louisville, 2235 Frankfort Ave.

Website: Puppies and Pints

Cost: Free to attend



Father's Day Happy Hour | Copper & Kings

Stop by Copper & King's newly upgraded courtyard for a cigar and a drink. There will be exclusive cigars by J Shepherd made with Destillaré Orange Curacao, Butchertown Reserve Casks Brandy or Absinthe Blanche, as well as happy hour pricing on cocktails.



When: June 16, 4-7 p.m.

Where: Copper & Kings, 1121 E. Washington St.

Website: Father's Day Happy Hour

Cost: Free to attend