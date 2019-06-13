Weekender: What to Do Around Louisville June 14 — 16

To get this list delivered straight to your inbox every Thursday, sign up for the Weekender newsletter here.
FRIDAY
2019 Kentuckiana Pride Festival | Downtown and Waterfront Park
Kentuckiana Pride Festival is the largest LGBTQ+ event in Kentucky. Each year, an estimated 15,000 people join us to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community with a parade, vendor marketplace, food vendors, entertainment, concerts and much more. On Friday, the Pride Parade will make its way through downtown Louisville up to the waterfront, ending on the Big Four Lawn.
When: June 14 & 15
Where: Downtown and the Big Four Lawn, Waterfront Park
Website: Kentuckiana Pride Festival
Cost: See website for festival admission
Movies Under the Stars: Grease | Iroquois Amphitheater
Experience the friendships, romances and adventures of a group of high school kids in the 1950s. Welcome to the singing and dancing world of Grease, the most successful movie musical of all time. A wholesome exchange student (Olivia Newton-John) and a leather-clad Danny (John Travolta) have a summer romance, but will it cross clique lines?
When: June 14, 8:30-11 p.m.
Where: Iroquois Amphitheater, 1080 Amphitheater Road
Website: Movies Under the Stars
Cost: Free to attend
Friday Night Fireworks: Louisville Bats vs. Buffalo Bison | Slugger Field
Come for the game, stay for the fireworks! After every Friday night home game, the Bats produce a magnificent display of pyrotechnic power as a special thank you to all the fans in attendance. Before the show, cheer on the Bats as they take on the Buffalo Bison.
When: June 14, 7 p.m.
Where: Louisville Slugger Field, 401 E. Main St.
Website: Friday Night Fireworks
Cost: See site for details
Kentucky Shakespeare Presents: Henry IV, Part Two | Central Park
The 2019 Kentucky Shakespeare season features seven different productions – a comedy, history and tragedy in their main stage series plus productions from guest companies and the Globe Players high school student troupe. Food trucks open at 6:30 p.m., bar opens at 7 p.m., pre-show at 7:15 p.m., and main show starts at 8 p.m. As always, performances are free and no tickets are required for entry. Henry IV, Part Two will run through July 19.
When: June 14-16, 8 p.m.
Where: Central Park, Fourth & Magnolia
Website: Henry IV, Part Two
Cost: Free to attend
Broadway in Louisville Presents: Hamilton | Kentucky Center
Hamilton is the story of America's Founding Father Alexander Hamilton, an immigrant from the West Indies who became George Washington's right-hand man during the Revolutionary War and was the new nation’s first Treasury Secretary. Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, blues, rap, R&B and Broadway, Hamilton is the story of America then, as told by America now.
When: June 6 — 23
Where: Kentucky Center, 501 W. Main St.
Website: Hamilton
Cost: See website
SATURDAY
Louisville Funk Fest | Waterfront Park
Funk Fest takes over the Great Lawn this weekend, bringing old school funk, R&B, jazz and hip-hop. Performers include Jeezy, Tank, Brandy, Mystikal, Musiq Soulchild, Jagged Edge and more.
When: June 15, 3-10 p.m.
Where: Waterfront Park, 1 River Road
Website: Louisville Funk Fest
Cost: $45-$150
Wurstfest Biergarten | German American Club
The German American Club is hosting a special Wurstfest Biergarten this weekend, with live music by the Prost Band. This year, they will have their first sausage-eating contest, beginning at 6 p.m. Plenty of Gemütlichkeit!
When: June 15, 4-10 p.m.
Where: German American Club, 1840 Lincoln Ave.
Website: Wurstfest Biergarten
Cost: Free to attend
Downs After Dark: The Big Easy | Churchill Downs
Dress in New Orleans-inspired purple, green or gold and stroll down Bourbon Street. Drink New Orleans-inspired cocktails, listen to live New Orleans-style music from the Dirty Dozen Brass Band, and watch 11 thrilling thoroughbred races under the lights, including two Breeders' Cup Challenge Series races.
When: June 15, 6-11 p.m.
Where: Churchill Downs, 700 Central Ave.
Website: Downs After Dark
Cost: See site for details
Discovering the Flora of Cave Hill Cemetery
As one of the preeminent Rural Garden Cemeteries in the United States, Cave Hill is Louisville’s only arboretum. With over 600 species of plants and trees, many at the peak of their maturity, the Cemetery is a shining example of horticulture. Come explore these unique trees and plants with Cave Hill Cemetery Horticulture Manager, Sarah Schaffner, and take a behind the scenes look at what goes into maintaining the landscape.
When: June 15, 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
Where: Cave Hill Cemetery, 701 Baxter Ave.
Website: Discovering the Flora of Cave Hill
Cost: $35
Secret Louisville | Falls City
Author Kevin Gibson will talk discuss his book, Secret Louisville, and places, people and facts about Louisville you may not know about. A list of the weird, wonderful and obscure of Louisville will be given out for your exploring pleasure after the class. In addition, one drink ticket is included in ticket price.
When: June 15, 2-3 p.m.
Where: Falls City Brewing Co., 901 E. Liberty St.
Website: Secret Louisville
Cost: $36
SUNDAY
Hamilton Fest | Locust Grove
This celebration of the Revolution and the Founding Fathers features student performances of original pieces, a re-creation of the Hamilton-Burr Duel, a sing-a-long, and presentations on clothing of the period, Aaron Burr’s time in Louisville and more.
When: June 16, 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
Where: Historic Locust Grove, 561 Blankenbaker Lane
Website: Hamilton Fest
Cost: $8 for adults; $4 for children 6-12; free for under 6
Drink & Drag | Old 502 Winery
Old 502's Drink & Drag event returns with Jessica Dimon as the host. Celebrate Pride in Louisville at the city's urban winery, featuring tacos from Copper Streatery.
When: June 16, 1-3 p.m.
Where: Old 502 Winery, 102 S. Tenth St.
Website: Drink & Drag
Cost: Free to attend
Father's Day | Mile Wide
Mile Wide is teaming up with Hi-Five Doughnuts and Black Rock Grille for a Father's Day celebration. They'll have Mario Kart, ping pong, pinball and food trucks, in addition to Mile Wide's craft beer.
When: June 16, 2-6 p.m.
Where: Mile Wide Beer Co., 636 Barret Ave.
Website: Father's Day
Cost: Free to attend
Puppies and Pints Patio Party | The Hub
The Hub Louisville is teaming up with the Arrow Fund, Tito's Handmade Vodka, Pet Wants On The Avenue and Dog Hill Pawps to bring you another Sunday Patio Party. Bring your dog to the Hub patio for free samples of Pet Wants fresh dog food and drinks for a good cause. We will have doggy jerky and iced treats for four-legged friends and puppy-themed snacks and drink specials for two-legged friends. Proceeds benefit the Arrow Fund.
When: June 16, 3-5 p.m.
Where: The Hub Louisville, 2235 Frankfort Ave.
Website: Puppies and Pints
Cost: Free to attend
Father's Day Happy Hour | Copper & Kings
Stop by Copper & King's newly upgraded courtyard for a cigar and a drink. There will be exclusive cigars by J Shepherd made with Destillaré Orange Curacao, Butchertown Reserve Casks Brandy or Absinthe Blanche, as well as happy hour pricing on cocktails.
When: June 16, 4-7 p.m.
Where: Copper & Kings, 1121 E. Washington St.
Website: Father's Day Happy Hour
Cost: Free to attend
Cover photo: Kentuckiana Pride Parade // Facebook