Weekender: What to Do Around Louisville June 28 — 30

FRIDAY

Copa de la Diversión | Slugger Field

Join the Louisville Bats for a special three-day weekend as they become Los Murciélagos de Louisville and celebrate our city’s diverse Hispanic population. Enjoy giveaways, exclusive merchandise, food and drink specials recognizing our Latin American culture.



When: June 28 — 30

Where: Slugger Field, 401 E. Main St

Website: Copa de la Diversión

Cost: See website



Cards Under the Stars: Captain Marvel | U of L

The University of Louisville is offering a free outdoor summer movie series, kicking off this Friday. Enjoy a movie on the lawn on campus, featuring pre-movie activities including children's inflatables and games. This week's movie is Captain Marvel (2019).



When: June 28, 6:30-9 p.m.

Where: University of Louisville, 2301 S. Third St.

Website: Cards Under the Stars

Cost: Free to attend



Bicentennial Park Concert Series: The Accidentals

The Bicentennial Park Summer Concert Series returns this weekend, featuring the Accidentals with Rae Monroe. Enjoy live music on a summer night in historic downtown New Albany.



When: June 28, 6:30-9:30 p.m.

Where: Bicentennial Park, 118 E. Spring St, New Albany, Ind.

Website: The Accidentals

Cost: Free to attend



Silent Nights | Mile Wide

The Louisville Silent Disco is teaming up with Mile Wide for a series of free dance parties, where the lights turn down and the headphone music up.



When: June 28, 9 p.m.-midnight

Where: Mile Wide Beer Co., 636 Barret Ave.

Website: Silent Nights

Cost: Free to attend



Kentucky Shakespeare Presents: The Tragedy of King Lear | Central Park

The 2019 Kentucky Shakespeare season features seven different productions – a comedy, history and tragedy in their main stage series plus productions from guest companies and the Globe Players high school student troupe. Food trucks open at 6:30 p.m., bar opens at 7 p.m., pre-show at 7:15 p.m., and main show starts at 8 p.m. As always, performances are free and no tickets are required for entry. King Lear will run through July 21.



When: June 27-30, 8 p.m.

Where: Central Park, Fourth & Magnolia

Website: The Tragedy of King Lear

Cost: Free to attend



Diamond Street Grub & Hops Grand Opening Weekend

It's the grand opening of Diamond Street Grub & Hops. From Chicago hot dogs to elotes, they will serve the world’s most flavorful street food in one lively place, with 40 craft beers on draft. To celebrate opening weekend, they will have live music starting at 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.



When: June 28 — 30

Where: Diamond Street Grub & Hops, 3922 Shelbyville Road

Website: Grand Opening

Cost: Free to attend



Rooftop Jazz Night with The Dimestore Dandy | The Brown Hotel

As the summer weather heats up, so will the Brown Hotel's rooftop as they launch our first jazz night, featuring Rick Quisol, aka The Dimestore Dandy, who will lead a uke-driven jazz combo specializing in 1920’s Jazz Age to the 1930’s Swing Era.



When: June 28, 7-10 p.m.

Where: The Brown Hotel, 335 W. Broadway

Website: Rooftop Jazz Night

Cost: $5



Paint n' Sip | Old 502 Winery

Old 502 is hosting a paint party, featuring plenty of wine. Enjoy a glass of Louisville's urban wine while you create a masterpiece on canvas. Supplies are provided.



When: June 28, 5:30-8 p.m.

Where: Old 502 Winery, 102 S. Tenth St.

Website: Paint n' Sip

Cost: $35 adv; $40 atd

SATURDAY

A Taste for Life in Honor of Anthony Bourdain | Four Pegs

In honor of Anthony Bourdain and in an effort to raise awareness for mental illness and addiction in restaurants, a cadre of world-renowned chefs have declared June 25 Anthony Bourdain Day. Dovetailing into that effort, local chef, barbecue pitmaster and Four Pegs restaurant owner, Chris Williams, is hosting a fundraiser this Saturday. The event will feature chefs from 15 local restaurants preparing food for patrons eager to support this cause.



When: June 29, 4-9 p.m.

Where: Four Pegs Beer Lounge, 1053 Goss Ave.

Website: A Taste for Life

Cost: $35



Jeffersontown Beer Fest 2019 | The Pavillion

The Jtown Beer Fest features more than 50 craft breweries, along with hard ciders and sodas, wines, food trucks, live music and more. 21+ only.



When: Saturday, June 29, 4-8 p.m.

Where: The Pavillion, 10434 Watterson Trail, Jeffersontown

Website: Jeffersontown Beer Fest

Cost: $40



The Color Run 5K Louisville | Waterfront Park

The Color Run is a five-kilometer, un-timed event in which thousands of participants, or “Color Runners,” are doused from head to toe in different colors at each kilometer. The Color Run finishes with a festival, where more color is thrown with tons of music and fun for the whole family.



When: June 29, 8 a.m.-noon

Where: Waterfront Park, North Great Lawn

Website: The Color Run

Cost: See website



21c Pride Drag Brunch | Proof on Main

21c Louisville and Proof on Main will be hosting a Drag Brunch for the Pride season. Join them for a brunch buffet featuring a rainbow-inspired dessert bar. They will have performances by host Stevie Dicks and performers Dolly Parts and Kitty St. Vincent. A proceed of sales will be donated to The Sweet Evening Breeze LGBTQ Youth Shelter.



When: June 29, 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m.

Where: Proof on Main, 702 W. Main St.

Website: Pride Drag Brunch

Cost: $45



Idlewild Butterfly Affair | 610 Magnolia

Join Idlewild Butterfly Farm and 610 Magnolia for a family-friendly dinner to celebrate the life of one of nature’s true miracles. Each course in this three-course interactive dinner will reflect the different stages of a butterfly's life. The dinner will begin with a short and presentation by Blair Leano-Helvey of Idlewild Butterfly Farm and will conclude with a butterfly release. A pairing of wine and cocktails will be available.



When: June 29, 5-8 p.m.

Where: 610 Magnolia, 610 W. Magnolia Ave.

Website: Idlewild Butterfly Affair

Cost: $60 per adult; $35 kids under 12



Crafty Cat Market Weekend | Purrfect Day Cat Cafe

Purrfect Day Cat Cafe is hosting a feline market this weekend. A variety of local vendors will have products and services available for cat lovers to browse.



When: June 29, 10 a.m.-6 pm. & June 30, noon-6 p.m.

Where: Purrfect Day Cat Cafe, 1741 Bardstown Road

Website: Crafty Cat Market

Cost: See website



Harry and the Potters | LFPL

Harry and the Potters return to the library. Founded in 2002 as the first wizard rock band, they have played over 800 shows in libraries, rock clubs, art spaces, bookstores, basements and all-ages venues all over the world. This concert is a Halfway to Potterpalooza event. It is a first-come, first-serve event for all ages. Doors open at 6 p.m.



When: June 29, 7-8 p.m.

Where: LFPL Main Branch, 301 York St.

Website: Harry and the Potters

Cost: Free to attend



Turners Circus Presents: "Space" | American-Turners

In their latest revue, Turners Circus performers explore “Space.” Astronauts, celestial beings, intergalactic travel and, of course, science fiction icons will all be featured in this all-ages show. Doors open at 7:30 p.m.



When: June 29, 8-10 p.m.

Where: American Turners-Louisville, 3125 River Road

Website: Space

Cost: $10 adults, $5 students

SUNDAY

Summer Antiques Market | Locust Grove

Treasures from bygone centuries abound at this summer sale, from delicate china teapots to silver spoons, vintage jewelry to Kentucky-made chairs — there’s something for all tastes and every budget. Featuring dozens of professional dealers from around the region, the Antiques Market offers fine and country furniture, books, textiles, jewelry, ephemera, silver and more. Admission includes tours of the historic house museum.



When: June 30, 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

Where: Historic Locust Grove, 561 Blankenbaker Lane

Website: Summer Antiques Market

Cost: $8 for adults; free for children under 12



Cold Smoke Bagels Pop-Up | Vines Wine Bar

Cold Smoke Bagels will open soon in the Logan Street Market, and in the meantime, they're popping up at Vines Wine Bar. This brunch pop-up event will feature food from Cold Smoke Bagels as well as a special Cold Smoked Cocktail. See the menu

at the website below.



When: June 30, 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

Where: Vines Wine Bar & Spirit Shop, 1985 Douglass Blvd.

Website: Cold Smoke Bagels

Cost: Free to attend



Family Fun Day | Apocalypse Brew Works

Enjoy food, drinks, activities and fun at Apocalypse this Sunday. Take part in the cornhole tournament and the 50/50 raffle, let the kids play at the bubble station and bounce house, and enjoy Apocalypse's craft beer.



When: June 30, 2-6 p.m.

Where: Apocalypse Brew Works, 1612 Mellwood Ave.

Website: Family Fun Day

Cost: Free to attend



Tea Dance Party | 8UP

Support Fund for the Arts this Sunday at 8UP. With work from local artists, drink specials and a buffet, this fundraiser let's you brunch and munch for a cause. VIP includes mimosa bottle service and reserved seating.



When: June 30, 3-8 p.m.

Where: 8UP Elevated Drinkery & Kitchen, 350 W. Chestnut St.

Website: Tea Dance Party

Cost: $25 GA; $100 VIP