Weekender: What to Do Around Louisville March 6 — March 8

FRIDAY

44th Humana Festival of New American Plays | Actors Theatre

A festival showcasing new theatrical works by contemporary American playwrights.



When: Several dates and times March 6 – April 12

Where: Actors Theatre, 316 W. Main St.

Website: 44th Humana Festival of New American Plays

Cost: See site for details



Desserts First | Brown & Williamson Club

A tasting event featuring 25 local Louisville chefs, restaurants and caterers who will chose their favorite Girl Scout cookie and create a culinary delight. The event includes silent and live auctions, wine and bourbon pulls.



When: March 6, 5:30-8 p.m.

Where: Brown & Williamson Club, 2800 S. Floyd St.

Website: Desserts First

Cost: See site for details



Wild Lights Asian Lantern Festival | Louisville Zoo

View more than 2,000 intricate lanterns displayed in 65 larger-than-life scenes illuminating a 1.4 mile trail through the zoo. Interactive displays let you become part of the magic as you leap from lily pad to lily pad, glide through the air on swings that change color as your soar and pose with wonderous glowing wings. See website for specific dates.



When: March 5 – April 25, 6:30-10 p.m.

Where: Louisville Zoo, 1100 Trevilian Way

Website: Wild Lights Asian Lantern Festival

Cost: $16-$25



NuLu Bock Fest Launch Party | Red Tree

Cuddle up with baby goats as you enjoy beer and sausages from Against The Grain.



When: March 6, 3:30-7 p.m.

Where: Red Tree, 701 E. Market St.

Website: NULU Bock Fest Launch Party

Cost: Free to attend



Spring Used Book Sale | Locust Grove

Browse a selection of over 20,000 used, antiquarian and new books in all categories. Book sales benefit programing, preservation and education at Locust Grove.



When: March 6-8, see site for times

Where: Locust Grove, 561 Blankenbaker Lane

Website: Spring Used Book Sale

Cost: Free to attend



Opening Day | Off the Rails Tasting Room and Wine Depot

Visit Louisville's newest wine bar and tasting room for their grand opening. There will be light appetizers and Kentucky themed beverages.



When: March 6, 5-11 p.m.

Where: Off the Rails, 2118 Bruce Ave.

Website: Off the Rails Opening Day

Cost: Free to attend



Asian Fusion: A Needlework Exhibition | QEGA Headquarters

View a display of embroideries from China, Japan, Korea, India, Bangladesh and Vietnam featured alongside modern and contemporary works by embroiderers who appreciate and reinterpret or reproduce Asian elements.



When: March 6 – September 4, see site for times

Where: QEGA Headquarters, 1205 E. Washington St.

Website: Asian Fusion: A Needlework Exhibition

Cost: See site for details



Bourbon Women Book Night with Karen Abbott | Oxmoor Farm Library

Spend an evening with Bourbon Women and New York Times bestselling author, Karen Abbott as she shares the story behind The Ghosts of Eden Park.



When: March 6, 6:30-8 p.m.

Where: Oxmoor Farm Library, 720 Oxmoor Ave.

Website: Bourbon Women Book Night With Karen Abbott

Cost: $20-$35



SXPF First Pick Friday | Copper & Kings

Ticket holders will have access to see and purchase the work of 12 esteemed potters before the market opens to the public. Complimentary Copper and King signature cocktails provided by SXPF for attendees along with a cash bar, hors d'oeuvres and live entertainment.



When: March 6, 6:30-9 p.m.

Where: Copper & Kings, 1121 E. Washington St.

Website: SXPF First Pick Friday

Cost: $15



Bluegrass, Bourbon and BBQ | Muhammad Ali Center

A fun, casual fundraising event featuring live bluegrass music from Kaintuck Band, bourbon and bbq tastings, open bar, live and silent auctions, and more.



When: March 6, 6:30-9 p.m.

Where: Muhammad Ali Center, 144 N. Sixth St.

Website: Bluegrass, Bourbon and BBQ

Cost: Free to attend

SATURDAY

Tailspin Ale Fest | Louisville Executive Aviation

Louisville's Hometown Hopped Up Beerfest. General Admission tickets include four full hours of enjoying 300+ great beers, including rare and taproom-only exclusives, from American craft breweries (souvenir glass included); Bourbon Barrel bar, a Cider Showcase, live music, Drake's Silent Disco, photo opportunities and more. All at the historic Bowman Field Airport.



When: Saturday, March 7, 3-7 p.m.

Where: Louisville Executive Aviation, 2700 Gast Blvd.

Website: Tailspin Ale Fest

Cost: $15-$75



The Speed Ball | Speed Art Museum

Enjoy dancing, drinks and dessert surrounded by art. Ticket sales for this event support the Speed Art Museum’s mission, exhibitions, programming and vision.



When: Saturday, March 7, 9 p.m.-1 a.m.

Where: Speed Art Museum, 2035 S. Third St.

Website: The Speed Ball

Cost: $200



The March Flea Off Market | Fresh Start Grower's Supply

Come visit Louisville's monthly pop-up flea market, with food trucks, craft beer and cocktails, live music, free admission and more.



When: March 7-8, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

Where: Fresh Start Grower's Supply, 1000 E Market St

Website: The March Flea Off Market

Cost: Free to attend



Cookies and Cocktails | Work the Metal

Design cookies in Dolly Parton's likeness alongside Sweet June Bakery's Preston Fouts. Each ticket includes two cocktails and a performance by Karman Kazzi.



When: March 7, 2-4 p.m.

Where: Work the Metal, 1201 Story Ave.

Website: Cookies and Cocktails

Cost: $55



KDF RoboRumble Regional Robotic Tournament | Moore High School

Teams are given several tasks the day of the competition and have two hours to build and program their robot to successfully complete one or both of the tasks.



When: March 7, 8 a.m.-3 p.m.

Where: Moore High School, 6415 Outer Loop

Website: KDF RoboRumble Regional Robotic Tournament

Cost: Free to attend



Intro to Amari Class | Pizza LUPO

Fans of Fernet, Campari, Cynar, Aperol and other less-familiar Italian spirits are invited to expand horizons and learn a few fun facts about Italian bitters in this event.



When: March 7, 1-3 p.m.

Where: Pizza LUPO, 1540 Frankfort Ave.

Website: Intro to Amari Class

Cost: $50



Shamrocked: St. Patrick's Bar Crawl | Fourth Street Live!

Grab a map and complete all of the Shamrocked shenanigans in this St. Partick's themed bar crawl.



When: March 7, 4-8 p.m.

Where: 4th Street Live!, 400 S. Fourth St.

Website: Shamrocked: St. Patrick's Bar Crawl

Cost: $15-$20



"A Thousand Ships" by Lyndi Lou | Revelry Boutique

For her fifth solo show, Lyndi Lou presents a new body of work combining her passion for pyrography, watercolor and gilded metals. Each piece is a monochromatic, modern representation of a powerful female figure from Greek mythology.



When: March 7, 7-10 p.m.

Where: Revelry Boutique Gallery, 742 E. Market St.

Website: "A Thousand Ships" by Lyndi Lou

Cost: Free to attend

SUNDAY

Louisville vs. Lexington IV | Gravely Brewing Co.

Watch Louisville baised comics as they face off against Lexington based comics in a battle for the title of funniest city.



When: March 8, 7:30-9 p.m.

Where: Gravely Brewing Co., 514 Baxter Ave

Website: Louisville vs. Lexington IV

Cost: Free to attend



Pushout: The Criminalization of Black Girls in Schools | Speed Cinema

Inspired by the book of the same name by renowned scholar, Monique W. Morris, Ed.D., the documentary confronts the ways in which the misunderstanding of Black girlhood has led to excessive punitive discipline, which in turn disrupts one of the most important factors in their lives—their education.



When: March 8, 1 p.m.

Where: Speed Cinema, 2035 S. Third St.

Website: Pushout: The Criminalization of Black Girls in Schools

Cost: Free to attend



TOZA - Sip N' Soap | Logan Street Market

Grab a beer, cocktail, or glass of wine and join Toza Soap owner and expert soaper Kira in the GE Appliance Kitchen for an hour long demonstration on how cold processed soap is made.



When: March 8, noon-1 p.m.

Where: Logan Street Market, 1001 Logan St.

Website: TOZA - Sip N' Soap

Cost: $20



The Mini Market | Mile Wide Beer Co.

Grab a beer or a slice of pizza and browse offerings from local makers, artists and creators.



When: March 8, 2-6 p.m.

Where: Mile Wide Beer Co., 636 Barret Ave.

Website: The Mini Market

Cost: Free to attend



Meditation With Cats | Lucky Cat Café & Lounge

Join your furry friends for a candle-lit, beginner level meditation led by Melody Miller, followed by 35 min of kitty playtime. Hot tea included.



When: March 8, 5:30-6:30 p.m.

Where: Lucky Cat Café & Lounge, 2230 Dundee Road

Website: Meditation With Cats

Cost: Free to attend