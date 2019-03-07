Weekender: What to Do Around Louisville March 8 — 10

To get this list delivered straight to your inbox every Thursday, sign up for the Weekender newsletter here.

FRIDAY

Onward! with Louisville Girls Leadership

Join Louisville Girls Leadership (LGL) and meet the youngest power-house leaders of our city. Girls from LGL's 2018–2019 program will share their community outreach projects, all while networking with local non-profit, business and political leaders. This will be a night of sharing ideas, inspiring one another to action, and – most importantly – celebrating the power of Louisville girls.



When: March 8, 6-8 p.m.

Where: Copper & Kings, 1121 E. Washington St.

Website: Onward!

Cost: $35





Cabaret | Commonwealth Theatre Center

“There was a cabaret, and there was a master of ceremonies, and there was a city called Berlin, in a country called Germany, and it was the end of the world.” The Weimar Republic’s liberties and libertines are whipped away by the rising storm of fascism in this groundbreaking, heartbreaking musical that’s as shocking as it is familiar. More details at the link below.



When: March 7-24, see website for times

Where: Commonwealth Theatre Center, 1123 Payne St.

Website: Cabaret

Cost: $22 adult; $17 senior/student





The Jazz Influence: Festival of American Music 2

George Gershwin brought jazz to the concert hall with his seminal Rhapsody in Blue. With Teddy Abrams at the piano and on the podium, the Louisville Orchestra explores the influence of jazz in classical music.



When: March 8, 11 a.m. & March 9, 8 p.m.

Where: Kentucky Center, Whitney Hall, 501 W. Main St.

Website: Jazz Influence

Cost: $20+



Weezer and Pixies | KFC Yum! Center

Following a rapturously received summer tour, Weezer will be returning to the road with Pixies this spring for a run of highly anticipated North American arena dates. Produced by Live Nation, the 21-city tour will kick off March 8th in Louisville and make stops in Montreal, St. Louis, Portland and more, before wrapping April 12th in Las Vegas, NV.



When: March 8, 7 p.m.

Where: KFC YUM! Center, 1 Arena Plaza

Website: Weezer & Pixies

Cost: See website



FRIENDS! The Musical Parody | Kentucky Center

FRIENDS! The Musical Parody is the comedic musical that lovingly pokes fun at TV’s Friends, celebrating the adventures of your favorite group of 20-something friends as they navigate the pitfalls of work, life and love in 1990s Manhattan. The new musical recreates our favorite moments from all 10 years of Friends through an uncensored, fast-paced, music filled romp. Recommended for mature audiences.



When: March 8-10, see website

Where: Kentucky Center , 501 W. Main St.

Website: Friends

Cost: $30+

SATURDAY

2019 St. Patrick's Parade | Highlands

Celebrate St. Patrick's Day at the annual parade through the Highlands. As many as 150 units are expected again for this year’s parade, which will step-off at 3 p.m. at Baxter and Broadway, proceeding along the Baxter/Bardstown Road corridor. Often called the “people’s” parade, families join a mix of decorated vehicles and groups along the route. As many as 100,000+ people watched

or marched in last year’s parade.



When: March 9, 3-6 p.m.

Where: The Highlands, Bardstown Road

Website: St. Patrick's Parade

Cost: Free to attend



March Flea Off Market

The Flea Off Market is Louisville's monthly pop-up flea market, with food trucks, craft beer and cocktails, great vendors, live music entertainment and more.



When: March 9-10, 11 a.m.

Where: Fresh Start Growers Supply, 1007 E. Jefferson St.

Website: Flea Off

Cost: Free to attend



Second Saturday: The Mighty Ohio River | Frazier History Museum

Louisville wouldn’t exist if not for the treacherous falls located on the Ohio River. The Great River spans 981 miles, flows past six states, and provides over five-million people with drinking water today. Through the Harlan Hubbard Watercolors Exhibit, our own collection, and the help of great friends, we’ll spend the day celebrating the history of the river that has given us so much. We’ll have History in Hand stations, special performances, a boat-making craft, activities, and much more.



When: March 9, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

Where: Frazier History Museum, 829 W. Main St.

Website: Second Saturday

Cost: $10 per attendee



The Bourbon Academy | Woodford Reserve

Spend a full, interactive day at the Woodford Reserve Distillery with Master Distiller Chris Morris and/or Assistant Master Distiller Elizabeth McCall learning the fine art of crafting and appreciating bourbon – America’s native spirit. The day includes an extensive behind-the-scenes tour of the Woodford Reserve Distillery, an interactive demonstration of using grains to make mash, charring a barrel and tasting a variety of whiskeys. In addition, you will be guided through an exclusive Flavor Wheel demonstration that helps you identify the flavors in Woodford Reserve. A bourbon-inspired lunch is included.



When: March 9, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Where: Woodford Reserve Distillery, 7855 McCracken Pike, Versailles

Website: Bourbon Academy

Cost: $265



Metallica: WorldWired Tour 2019 | KFC Yum! Center

Following last summer’s 25 date sold-out stadium run, this year Metallica is bringing the in-the-round production saw in European arenas to the U.S. and Canada.



When: March 9, 7:30 p.m.

Where: KFC YUM! Center, 1 Arena Plaza

Website: Metallica

Cost: See website

SUNDAY

NoBaked Louisville One-Year Birthday Bash

NoBaked Cookie Dough is celebrating their first year in Louisville! They're offering 25% off all orders, free milkshake samples, board games, giveaways and photo booth fun.



When: March 10, 2-6 p.m.

Where: NoBaked Cookie Dough, 801 Blankenbaker Pkwy.

Website: NoBaked Louisville

Cost: Free to attend



A Celebration of the Life and Legacy of Suzy Post | Muhammad Ali Center

Please join family and friends as everyone shares memories and celebrates the life of Suzy Post. All are welcome. Note that Daylight Savings Time will change on the morning of this celebration. Read our final interview with Post here.



When: March 10, 2:30-4 p.m.

Where: Muhammad Ali Center, 144 N. Sixth St.

Website: Suzy Post

Cost: Free to attend



Sunday Comedy Showcase | Aloft

The Sunday Comedy Showcase returns on March 10 at their new venue. Get ready for lots of laughs from some of the best standup comics in the area. Comics include Jen Cooper, John Walton, Thomas Jackson, David Williams, Greg Welsh, Reed Sedgwick, Aaron Montez and Sean Smith. Your host is Creig Ewing. Doors open at 6:30 and the show starts at 7 p.m. 18+ only.



When: March 10, 7-9 p.m.

Where: Aloft Louisville Downtown, 102 W. Main St.

Website: Louisville Is Funny

Cost: Free to attend