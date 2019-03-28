Weekender: What to Do Around Louisville March 29 — 31

To get this list delivered straight to your inbox every Thursday, sign up for the Weekender newsletter here.

FRIDAY

Wizards and Witches Beer Festival | The Gillespie

The Gillespie will be transformed into a wizarding world of wonders, featuring tastings of over twenty magical beers. Be sure to explore the Lair of Secret Cider Potions, Wizards Alley and Adult Butterscotch Beer Tavern. There will be multiple magical photo ops, plenty of food and live music from the Sorceress Sisters and DJ DumbleD. 21+ only.



When: March 29, 6:30-10 p.m.

Where: The Gillespie, 421 W. Market St.

Website: Wizards and Witches Beer Fest

Cost: $42



FAT Friday March Trolley Hop | Frankfort Avenue

This Friday, hop on the Frankfort Avenue Trolley for a night of shopping, dining and entertainment. The trolley will cart you up and down the Avenue as you explore

Clifton and Crescent Hill.



When: March 29, 6-10:30 p.m.

Where: Frankfort Avenue

Website: FAT Hop

Cost: Free to attend



Theatre [502] Presents "Women Laughing Alone with Salad" | Kentucky Center

What’s on the menu for Meredith, Tori and Sandy: the three women in Guy’s life? Healthy lifestyles, upward mobility, meaningful sex? Or self-loathing and distorted priorities? Inspired by the strangely ubiquitous advertising trend of picturing attractive women blissfully eating salad, award-winning playwright Sheila Callaghan breaks all the rules of our image-obsessed culture in Women Laughing Alone With Salad. This raw comedy is served with a side of feminism and tossed with audacious imagery, biting social critique and devastating humor.



When: March 29 — April 20, 8 p.m.

Where: Kentucky Center, 501 W. Main St., Louisville, KY

Website: Women Laughing Alone with Salad

Cost: $18 adv; $23 dos



Louisville Orchestra Presents Tchaikovsky Concerto #1 | Kentucky Center

Elegant, insightful, balanced and brilliant, pianist Andrew von Oeyen is captivating. Russian composers Tchaikovsky and Shostakovich were a generation apart but their passion for their homeland, its people and music, pulses in every beat of these two magnificent works.



When: March 29, 11 a.m.-noon & March 30, 8-10 p.m.

Where: Kentucky Center, 501 W. Main St.

Website: Louisville Orchestra

Cost: $20+



Opening Night Tour for Yinka Shonibare CBE: "The American Library" | Speed Art Museum

Celebrate the opening of Yinka Shonibare CBE: "The American Library" with a public tour of the exhibition, led by Miranda Lash, Curator of Contemporary Art, and Alice Gray Stites, 21c Chief Curator and Museum Director. Created using hardback books, Dutch wax printed cotton textile and gold foiled names, Shonibare's exhibition will leave you wanting more.



When: March 29, 7-8 p.m.

Where: Speed Art Museum, 2035 S. Third St.

Website: The American Library

Cost: Free with museum admission

SATURDAY

Fourth Annual NuLu Bock Fest

This Saturday will mark the fourth year of Louisville's Bock Beer celebrations. NuLu is home to two coincidentally named alleys — Nanny Goat Strut and Billy Goat Strut — thus making it a fitting place for the Bock Beer Fest. Drink locally brewed, blessed bock beers and enjoy safe and fun racing of the goats on Market Street. All goat costumes and fashions are encouraged.



When: March 30, noon-7 p.m.

Where: NuLu, East Market Street

Website: NuLu Bock Fest

Cost: Free to attend



Eat Your Bourbon Demo: Cheese & Thank You

BBF's Chef in Residence, Loreal Gavin, has spent over a year as a cheesemonger specializing in creating beautiful, artistic charcuterie boards for her clientele. In this demo, Chef Loreal will guide you through the art of selection as she demos a Kentucky Proud packed charcuterie board just in time for Kentucky Derby entertaining. Guest will sample cheese, fresh meats, fruit and chocolates while learning to make some of chef's show-stopping dips and cheese balls. Guest will take home their own cheese board creation.



When: March 30, 4:30-6:30 p.m.

Where: Bourbon Barrel Foods, 1201 Story Ave, Ste. 175

Website: Cheese & Thank You

Cost: $35





Parents + Pints Night | Gravely

Bring your kiddos to the brewery! Parents + Pints happens the last Saturday of every month. Toys, activities and more are out for the kiddos, and the pints are

pouring for the parents.



When: March 30, noon-5 p.m.

Where: Gravely Brewing Co., 514 Baxter Ave.

Website: Parents + Pints

Cost: Free to attend



"The Emperor's New Clothes" | Derby Dinner Playhouse

When the Emperor is tricked by a greedy swindler, only a simple-hearted mop boy can help him out of this royal mess. With a castle full of crazy characters, this musical adaptation of the delightful fable reminds us not to judge a book by its cover.



When: March 30, 10 a.m. & 1:15 p.m.

Where: Derby Dinner Playhouse, 525 Marriott Drive, Clarksville, Ind.

Website: Emperor's New Clothes

Cost: $17-$22



Secrets of Bluegrass Chefs TV Taping | Bourbon Barrel Foods

Head to the Kitchen Studio at Bourbon Barrel Foods to be part of a live TV audience as you watch the taping of Secrets of Bluegrass Chefs. You’ll see two show tapings as Kentucky’s top chefs cook with Tim Laird and Kevin Harned. Tickets include a cocktail meet-and-greet, studio tour and samples of the food prepared.



When: March 30, 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Where: Bourbon Barrel Foods, 1201 Story Ave, Ste. 175

Website: Secrets of Bluegrass Chefs

Cost: $60

SUNDAY

Louisville Dance Series Presents ELEVATE | Holy Trinity Clifton Campus

Celebrate the city's diverse dance community with Louisville Dance Series' third annual event. Experience the vibrant and eclectic styles of dance that our city offers, from aerial to flamenco to hip hop and more. Louisville Dance Series was created in 2016 by Katie Kasari, who seeks to provide a space for artists to work together and produce curated performances to reach a wide audience of viewers here in the city.



When: March 31, 4-6 p.m.

Where: Holy Trinity Clifton Campus, 2117 Payne St.

Website: ELEVATE

Cost: $20





Taste of Germany | German American Club

The German American Club's biennial Taste of Germany event is this weekend. Guests will enjoy authentic German cuisine, featuring items like zweibel kuchen, schnitzel, sauerbraten, spaetzle and much much more. Live music by Hans Sander.



When: March 31, 3-6 pm.

Where: German American Club, 1840 Lincoln Ave.

Website: Taste of Germany

Cost: Reservations required



Star Wars Brunch | Fork & Barrel

In a galaxy not so far away, guests are invited for a Star Wars-themed brunch at Fork & Barrel. All Jedis and Siths are welcome! Reservations recommended.



When: March 31, 10 a.m.

Where: Fork & Barrel, 2244 Frankfort Ave.

Website: Star Wars Brunch

Cost: Free to attend