Weekender: What to Do Around Louisville March 1 — 3

To get this list delivered straight to your inbox every Thursday, sign up for the Weekender newsletter here.

FRIDAY

The Louisville Ballet Presents Human Abstract | Kentucky Center

A love story like no other, Human Abstract explores the complexities of human relationships and the effects of isolation and heartbreak. Feel the power of this riveting psychological drama brought to life in the intimate Bomhard Theater.



When: February 28 — March 3, see website for times

Where: Kentucky Center, 501 W. Main St.

Website: Human Abstract

Cost: $35



PNC Broadway in Louisville Presents The Book of Mormon | Kentucky Center

This outrageous musical comedy follows the misadventures of a mismatched pair of missionaries, sent halfway across the world to spread the Good Word. Now with standing room only productions in London, on Broadway, and across North America, The Book of Mormon has truly become an international sensation. Contains explicit language.



When: March 1-3, see website for times

Where: Kentucky Center, 501 W. Main St.

Website: The Book of Mormon

Cost: $40+



Southern Crossings Pottery Festival - First Pick Friday | Copper & Kings

For the SXPF First Pick Friday, VIP ticket holders will have first access to see and purchase the work of 12 esteemed potters. Complimentary Copper and King signature cocktails provided by SXPF for our attendees along with a cash bar, hors d'oeuvres, and live entertainment. See below for more info on the free Saturday event.



When: March 1, 6:30-9 p.m.

Where: Copper & Kings, 1121 E. Washington St.

Website: Southern Crossings

Cost: $25



First Friday Trolley Hop | Downtown Louisville

The Republic Bank First Friday Hop is every first Friday along the Main/Market Street corridor and South Fourth Street and includes downtown art galleries, retailers and restaurants that will be open extended hours with specials/discounts and refreshments.



When: March 1, 5-11 p.m.

Where: Downtown, Main/Market Street Corridor

Website: Trolley Hop

Cost: Free to attend



Spring Used Book Sale | Locust Grove

20,000+ used, antiquarian and new books in all categories will be offered for sale, from history, biography, mysteries, reference, science fiction, travel, cookbooks, children’s, Kentucky, romance, crafts, gardening and much more. Prices begin at $1 for paperbacks and $2 for most hardcover books, with a large selection of illustrated books, rare books and sets, priced individually.



When: March 1-3, 10 a.m.

Where: Historic Locust Grove, 561 Blankenbaker Lane

Website: Spring Used Book Sale

Cost: Free to attend



First Friday Cookie Stroll | New Albany

Head across the river for the first annual Cookie Stroll. A ticket gets you a bag to collect your treats in and a map of participating businesses. Stroll through downtown and stop in each place to receive a cookie.



When: March 1, 5-8 p.m.

Where: Adrienne & Co., 133 E. Market St., New Albany

Website: Cookie Stroll

Cost: $5



Wine Down Butchertown | Bourbon Barrel Foods

On the first Friday of each month, Bourbon Barrel Foods hosts this wine tasting experience at their location in Butchertown Market. Taste and learn about their monthly featured wine, stay for a glass at the Old Forester Bar and shop their event specials.



When: March 1, 5-7 p.m.

Where: Bourbon Barrel Foods, 1201 Story Ave.

Website: Wine Down Butchertown

Cost: Free to attend



Blake Shelton's Friends and Heroes 2019 Tour | KFC Yum! Center

From his team members on The Voice to veteran country artists, Blake Shelton has a history of demonstrating his support for the people in whom he believes; when he realized that fans across the country needed to hear music from his friends and heroes, he decided to bring them all out on the road. This tour will bring Shelton and several very special guests across the nation.



When: March 1, 7 p.m.

Where: KFC Yum! Center, 1 Arena Plaza

Website: Blake Shelton

Cost: $30+

SATURDAY

Southern Crossings Pottery Festival | Copper & Kings

Southern Crossings Pottery Festival (SXPF) is a two-day market consisting of handmade ceramic goods and functional wares, and an Empty Bowls fundraising event. Our mission is to introduce collectors, pottery enthusiasts and the curious to local and regional potters as well as several nationally recognized potters, educating the community on the importance of pottery and how it serves our community. Southern Crossings Pottery Festival’s focus is on the significance of handmade pottery by celebrating the object, it’s maker and the utilitarian use in nourishing ourselves and those around us. See above for more info on the Friday VIP event and below for the Saturday night fundraiser.



When: March 2, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Where: Copper & Kings, 1121 E. Washington St.

Website: Pottery Festival

Cost: Free to attend



SXPF Empty Bowls | Play

Part of the Southern Crossings Pottery Festival, this fundraising event benefits A Recipe To End Hunger, Carole's Kitchen and Blessings in a Backpack. Their mission is to introduce collectors, pottery enthusiasts and the curious to local and regional potters as well as several nationally recognized potters, educating the community on the importance of pottery and how it serves our community.



When: March 2, 5:30-7 p.m.

Where: Play Dance Bar, 1101 E. Washington St.

Website: Empty Bowls

Cost: $30



Chefs for Success | Big Spring Country Club

Chefs for Success is a unique, private one-night only dining experience created by some of Louisville's preeminent award-winning chefs; all in an effort to support The Salvation Army's Culinary Arts Training Program.



When: March 2, 6-10 p.m.

Where: Big Spring Country Club, 5901 Dutchmans Lane

Website: Chefs for Success

Cost: $150





Improv Anonymous Presents: Fat Saturday | The Bard's Town

It's almost Mardi Gras, and IA is celebrating in their favorite way — improv comedy. Come out and have some food, brews and laughs!



When: March 2, 8:-9:30 p.m.

Where: The Bard's Town, 1801 Bardstown Road

Website: Fat Saturday

Cost: $5 cash at the door

SUNDAY

Barks and Rec, benefitting the Arrow Fund | Recbar

Enjoy an evening at J-town's arcade bar to benefit the Arrow Fund. 10% of all sales form noon to 5 p.m. go to combating animal cruelty.



When: March 3, noon-5 p.m.

Where: Recbar, 10301 Taylorsville Road

Website: Barks and Rec

Cost: Free to attend



Drink & Drag | Old 502 Winery

Enjoy drink specials and a drag show at Old 502 Winery this Sunday. Join host Jessica Dimon and her bevy of beauties. including Lexi Love and Nicole Jackson Valentino as they entertain the day away.



When: March 3, 1-3 p.m.

Where: Old 502 Winery, 102 S. Tenth St.

Website: Drink & Drag

Cost: Free to attend



Louisville Men's Basketball vs. Notre Dame | KFC Yum! Center

Cheer on the Cards as they take on Notre Dame this Sunday. Put your L's up!



When: March 3, 1:30 p.m.

Where: KFC YUM! Center, 1 Arena Plaza

Website: Basketball

Cost: See website