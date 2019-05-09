Weekender: What to Do Around Louisville May 10 - 12

To get this list delivered straight to your inbox every Thursday, sign up for the Weekender newsletter here.

FRIDAY

A Taste of Main Street 2019 | Old 502 Winery

The third annual Taste of Main Street will feature 20 food and drink vendors from Louisville's favorite Main Street eateries and drinkeries. Justin Paul Lewis will provide live music. 21+ only.



When: May 10, 6-8:30 p.m.

Where: Old 502 Winery, 102 S. Tenth St.

Website: A Taste of Main Street

Cost: $35





Shakespeare in the Parks Tour: Macbeth

Kentucky Shakespeare is bringing a new production of Macbeth to 28+ area parks this spring. Join them for free, 90-minute performances around the city. This weekend, they will perform in Veterans Memorial Park, Riverview Park, St. Matthews City Hall and Broad Run Park. See the website below for more dates and locations.



When: May 10 &11, 6:30 p.m.; May 12, 2 & 6:30 p.m.

Where: Parks around the city

Website: Shakespeare in the Parks

Cost: Free to attend



24th Annual Gardeners' Fair | Locust Grove

Over 40 vendors and demonstrators will showcase plants, flowers, herbs, perennials and garden art and tools for your own green spaces. Bid on items in the silent auction, enjoy music on the grounds and grab a bite to eat from a food truck.



When: May 10-12, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Where: Historic Locust Grove, 561 Blankenbaker Lane

Website: Gardeners' Fair

Cost: $6 for adults; $3 for children; free for children 6 and under



The Vinum Project: Art + Rosé | Nouvelle

Nouvelle is hosting the Vinum Project for a pop-up show featuring contemporary works that combine and art in photography. Attendees get a complimentary glass of rosé.



When: May 10, 6-10 p.m.

Where: Nouvelle Bar & Bottle, 214 S. Clay St.

Website: Vinum Project

Cost: Free to attend



Americana Art Exhibit Reception | Speed Art Museum

The Speed invites you to their annual Americana Art Exhibit reception. The exhibit consists of pieces created by participants in the Americana Community Center's Creative Arts Program.



When: May 10, 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Where: Speed Art Museum, 2035 S. Third St.

Website: Americana Art Exhibit

Cost: Free to attend

SATURDAY

The How-To Festival | LFPL Main Branch

Want to learn how to operate a steamboat? Can vegetables? Keep bees in your backyard? Appreciate modern art? These are just some of the more than 50 things you can learn in five hours at the Library’s annual How-To Festival. This year’s Festival is a mix of past favorites — how to do Tai Chi, plant a garden or Flamenco dance — along with new lessons, such as how to draw on your iPhone, make a sugar scrub and decorate a cake pop. Kid-friendly activities include how to make slime, draw zentangles or make a smoothie on a bike.



When: Saturday, May 11, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Where: LFPL Main Branch, 301 York St.

Website: How-To Festival

Cost: Free to attend



26th Annual Throo the Zoo 5K | Louisville Zoo

Make your way through the Louisville Zoo on their annual 5K. The course will take you past two new exhibits that opened this spring: Colobus Crossing and Snow Leopard Pass. All participants recieve a free cotton t-shirt, commemorative medal and post-race refreshment and refueling options, as well as free race-day parking

and attendance to the Zoo.



When: May 11, 8-10 a.m.

Where: The Louisville Zoo, 1100 Trevilian Way

Website: Throo the Zoo

Cost: See website



Maifest Louisville 2019 | German American Club

The German American Club is celebrating Maifest with live music, dancing, authentic food and more. Celebrate spring and the beginning of their outdoor biergarten season.



When: May 11, 2-10 p.m.

Where: German American Club, 1840 Lincoln Ave.

Website: Maifest

Cost: Free to attend



May Flea Off Market | NuLu

The Flea Off returns for the May market, this time setting up in NuLu off Market Street. At the corner of Market and Shelby, enjoy all the usual vendors, art, food trucks, craft beer and cocktails, live music, entertainment and more.



When: May 11 & 12, 11 a.m.

Where: NuLu, Market and Shelby Sts.

Website: Flea Off Market

Cost: Free to attend



Brunch For The Roses: Mother's Day Brunch By Chef Loreal Gavin

Chef Loreal Gavin has prepared a special one-day-only Mother's Day brunch. The menu includes: fresh gazpacho, smoked avocado toast, crab cake benedict, fluffy Japanese-style pancakes with Bourbon Barrel black raspberry jam, bourbon sugar cold brew with whipped coconut ice cubes and more. Ticket includes one complementary cocktail or mocktail.



When: May 11, 12:00-3:00 PM

Where: Bourbon Barrel Foods, 1201 Story Ave, Ste. 175

Website: Brunch for the Roses

Cost: $65





Roses & Rosé | St. Vincent de Paul

Enjoy an upscale-casual brunch affair, just a day before Mother’s Day. This brunch to celebrate mothers is generously hosted by Neville Blakemore and Jessica Bird at Evermore. Grab your mother, daughter, sister and friends to support those in need of assistance with meals, housing, shelter and addiction, as well as at-risk youth.



When: May 11, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

Where: St. Vincent de Paul, 41 Mockingbird Valley Drive

Website: Roses & Rosé

Cost: $50



Working From Memory: Fiction Workshop | Louisville Literary Arts

Join short story writer Angela Mitchell as she instructs students in the art of using personal memories (or someone else’s) as a springboard for your own writing.



When: May 11, 9:30 a.m.-noon

Where: Louisville Literary Arts, 1512 Portland Ave.

Website: Working From Memory

Cost: $40





Louisville Grows' Seeds and Starts Sale | Shawnee People's Garden

Louisville Grows' annual plant sale offers seeds and starts of vegetables, fruits, flowers, herbs, mulch, compost and more. All proceeds support their

Community Garden Grant program.



When: May 11, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Where: Shawnee People's Garden, 536 N. 44th St.

Website: Seeds and Starts Sale

Cost: Free to attend



Halfway to Halloween Party | Nachbar

Nachbar is hosting a party to celebrate making it halfway to Halloween. There will be live music, a costume contest, a watermelon-carving contest, spooky movies and free candy.



When: May 11, 8 p.m.

Where: Nachbar, 969 Charles St.

Website: Halfway to Halloween

Cost: Free to attend



Star Wars Night | Slugger Field

Star Wars is invading Slugger Field this Saturday. The Bats will be outfitted in special jerseys as the Galactic Empire and Rebel Alliance take over the stadium.



When: May 11, 6:30 p.m.

Where: Slugger Field , 401 E. Main St.

Website: Star Wars Night

Cost: See website



Louisville Is Funny Presents: Louisville vs. Lexington III | Aloft

The audience is the judge as stand-up comics from Louisville and Lexington square off against each other. Join Louisville's Melissa Doran, Greg Simms, Lucas Murphy and William McKenzie and Lexington's Aaron Montez, Matt Linville, Rebecca Sanders and Mike Fields. Your host is Jeremiah Martin, with a special appearance by Charlie Walker. Ages 18+ recommended. Doors open at 7 p.m.



When: May 11, 7:30-9:30 p.m.

Where: Aloft Louisville Downtown, 102 W. Main St.

Website: Louisville vs. Lexington

Cost: $10 in advance; $15 at the door





SUNDAY

Spring Art Show 2019 | Mellwood Art Center

The Mellwood Art Center is hosting its 3rd annual Spring Art Show on Mother's Day weekend. This family- and pet-friendly show is a great opportunity to support Kentuckiana artists and pick up a Mother's Day gift.



When: May 12, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

Where: Mellwood Art Center, 1860 Mellwood Ave.

Website: Spring Art Show

Cost: Free to attend



Mother's Day Tea | Locust Grove

Celebrate spring and all mothers everywhere with this elegant and fun cream tea. This afternoon tea will feature scones, sandwiches, cakes and a selection of Elmwood Inn Fine Teas. Tea tickets include admission to the 24th Annual Gardeners' Fair.

Seatings at 1 p.m. & 3 p.m.



When: May 12, 1-4:30 p.m.

Where: Historic Locust Grove, 561 Blankenbaker Lane

Website: Mother's Day Tea

Cost: $25



The Mother of All Mother's Day Tastings | Mile Wide Beer

We all know that mothers need a drink and a treat every now and then. Hi-Five Doughnuts' Ladies of the Morning have teamed up with Mile Wide Beer for a double tasting event. Mothers and their guests can enjoy sampling Brut Rosé, Kentucky Lily Quiet Science, McPoyle Milk Stout, and Lucille, a special Mother’s Day Imperial Witbier. Each pour will be accompanied with a Mile Wide Hi-Five Doughnut.



When: May 12, 3-4 p.m.

Where: Mile Wide Beer Co., 636 Barret Ave.

Website: Mother of All Mother's Day Tastings

Cost: $18 per person



Mother's Day Set | Jimmy Can't Dance

Enjoy a soulful night as songbird Sheryl Rouse performs with her son Otis Junior's band.



When: May 12, 7-11 p.m.

Where: Jimmy Can't Dance, 119 S. Seventh St.

Website: Mother's Day Set

Cost: $10