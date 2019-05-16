Weekender: What to Do Around Louisville May 17 — 19

To get this list delivered straight to your inbox every Thursday, sign up for the Weekender newsletter here.

FRIDAY

After Hours at the Speed

On the third Friday of every month, the museum will be open until 10 p.m. Each After Hours event comes alive with an eclectic mix of music, performances, cash bar and food available by Wiltshire at the Speed, and of course art! Come experience the Speed after hours like you’ve never experienced it before.



When: January 18, 5-10 p.m.

Where: Speed Art Museum, 2035 S. Third St.

Website: After Hours at the Speed

Cost: Free for members



Not Fair Vegan Pop-Up | Mile Wide

Morels is partnering with Mile Wide for a unique pop-up event. Head to the brewery for vegan fair food fried by Morels and Mile Wide beer. Kids are welcome.



When: May 17, 5-9 p.m.

Where: Mile Wide Beer Co., 636 Barret Ave.

Website: Not Fair Vegan Pop-Up

Cost: Free to attend



Sunset Concert Series | Foxhollow Farm

Foxhollow Farm is opening friends and neighbors to enjoy live music, local food and drinks and good company. This event is family friendly and fun for all ages, featuring the music of Joslyn & the Sweet Compression and Lauren Eylise. Bring blankets, chairs, friends, family and even pets (on a leash).



When: May 17, 6-9 p.m.

Where: Foxhollow Farm, 8905 Highway 329, Crestwood, KY

Website: Sunset Concert Series

Cost: $0-$16



Kentucky Opera Presents Sidecar | Henry Clay

Benefitting the Kentucky Opera, this fundraiser is infused with the style, sounds and appeal of the jazz age. Participate in the silent auction, wine toss, bourbon pull and more.



When: May 17, 6:30-11 p.m.

Where: The Henry Clay, 604 S. Third St.

Website: Sidecar

Cost: $100 GA; $150 VIP



The Rocky Horror Picture Show | Copper & Kings

Head to the Copper & Kings courtyard for an outdoor showing of The Rocky Horror Picture Show, shown on a large screen with a live cast and crowd participation. Costumes and props are welcome and encouraged. Bring your own chairs/blankets. 21+ only. Doors at 7 p.m.; movie at 9 p.m.



When: May 17, 7-11 p.m.

Where: Copper & Kings, 1121 E. Washington St.

Website: Rocky Horror Picture Show

Cost: $10



Shakespeare in the Parks Tour: Macbeth

Kentucky Shakespeare is bringing a new production of Macbeth to 28+ area parks this spring. Join them for free, 90-minute performances around the city. This weekend, they will perform in Mt. Washington Sports Complex, SOKY Marketplace Amphitheater, Klondike Park and Story Avenue Park. See the website below for more dates and locations.



When: May 17-19

Where: Parks around the city

Website: Shakespeare in the Parks

Cost: Free to attend

SATURDAY

Fe Fi Fo FunFest | Bernheim Forest

Step into the world of Forest Giants and woodland faeries at Bernheim’s Fe Fi Fo FunFest. The spring celebration includes nature discovery stations, construction of the faerie village, costume parade, giant tree giveaways, guided tree walks, local food trucks and more. Local BAMS students will present a research showcase, including a catapult launch. Garden gnomes, prairie sprites, cave wizards and other whimsical creatures also welcome.



When: Saturday, May 18, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

Where: Bernheim Forest, 2499 Clermont Road, Clermont, KY

Website: Fe Fi Fo FunFest

Cost: Free for members; $10 per car for non-members



Food Truck and Craft Beer Festival | Big Four Lawn

Enjoy food trucks, beer, live music and more on the Waterfront. There will be inflatables for both adults and kids, as well as unicorns for kids to ride and take pictures with.



When: Saturday, May 18, 11 a.m.-6 p.m.

Where: Big Four Lawn, Waterfront Park

Website: Food Truck and Craft Beer Festival

Cost: $5-$20 admission



Old Louisville Springfest | Toonerville Trolley Park

Springfest returns to Old Louisville this weekend, taking over Toonerville Trolley Park. Celebrate springtime in the neighborhood with various vendors, food trucks, art and crafts and more.



When: May 18, 10 a.m.-7 p.m.

Where: Toonerville Trolley Park, 218 E. Oak St.

Website: Old Louisville Springfest

Cost: Free to attend



May Flea Off Market | NuLu

The Flea Off returns for the May market, this time setting up in NuLu off Market Street. At the corner of Market and Shelby, enjoy all the usual vendors, art, food trucks, craft beer and cocktails, live music, entertainment and more.



When: May 18 & 19, 11 a.m.

Where: NuLu, Market and Shelby Sts.

Website: Flea Off Market

Cost: Free to attend



Forest Fest 2019 | Horine Reservation

This bluegrass and Americana music festival takes place in a 6,000-acre forest. The lineup includes Michael Cleveland, Becky Buller, Relic, Grizzly Goat and more. In addition, there will be arts and crafts booths, kids' activities, food and drink and more.



When: May 18, 10:30 a.m.-7 p.m.

Where: Horine Reservation, 12304 Holsclaw Hill Road

Website: Forest Fest

Cost: Free to attend; $10 parking



Taco Walk 2019 | Downtown New Albany

Enjoy a variety of tacos and drinks from New Albany restaurants, as well as plenty of local retail shops. Participants can also take part in a scavenger hunt in downtown New Albany, with the chance to win prizes.



When: May 18, 1-5 p.m.

Where: City Square, 202 E. Market St., New Albany, Ind.

Website: Taco Walk

Cost: $15-$25 GA; $30 VIP



Drag Queen Storytime | Main Library

Children and families are invited to dance, sing and play during this special event featuring guest storyteller Vanessa Demornay. There will be stories, dress-up, photo-ops and, of course, crafts with glitter. Vanessa Demornay is a decorated pageant winner. Some of her past titles include Miss Kentucky Newcomer, Miss Kentucky USofA Diva and National Entertainer of the Year, and she is the current Midwest All American Goddess. When she isn’t on stage, Vanessa is a professional hair and makeup artist, wig designer and educator for an international hair care company.



When: May 18, 2-4 p.m.

Where: LFPL Main Branch, 301 York St.

Website: Drag Queen Storytime

Cost: Free to attend



2019 Bock Fest Part Two | Sunny Acres Farm

The weather caused the 2019 NuLu Bock Fest to be cut short, so Sunny Acres Farm is continuing the festivities. The farm will host the final postponed races, as well as food, drinks and more fun.



When: May 18, 2:30-5:30 p.m.

Where: Sunny Acres Farm, 6516 Echo Trail

Website: Bock Fest Part Two

Cost: Free to attend



Norton Commons Art Festival

The fifth annual Norton Commons Art Festival returns this weekend with over 100 artists and craftspeople showing off their wares. There will be live music, a kids area, food and drinks and more.



When: May 18-19, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

Where: Norton Commons Town Center, 10712 Meeting St.

Website: Norton Commons Art Festival

Cost: Free to attend

SUNDAY

11th Annual Buy Local Fair | Water Tower Park

The Buy Local Fair includes booths from a variety of local businesses, artists, craftspeople, community organizations and “Kidpreneurs;” live music; a children’s fun zone; a cooking competition; a cocktail competition; and food and drink vendors.



When: May 19, noon-6 p.m.

Where: Louisville Water Tower Park, 3005 River Road

Website: Buy Local Fair

Cost: Free to attend; $7 parking per car



Lunchy-Brunch | Jimmy Can't Dance

Jimmy Can't Dance is teaming up with Another Place Sandwich Shop for a Lunchy-Brunch, featuring lunch and brunch fare, cocktails and live music from Idris Frederick and friends.



When: May 19, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

Where: Jimmy Can't Dance, 119 S. Seventh St.

Website: Lunchy-Brunch

Cost: Free to attend



Puppies and Pints Patio Party | The Hub

The Hub Louisville is teaming up with the Arrow Fund, Tito's Handmade Vodka, Pet Wants On The Avenue and Dog Hill Pawps to bring you another Sunday Patio Party. Bring your dog to the Hub patio for free samples of Pet Wants fresh dog food and drinks for a good cause. We will have doggy jerky and iced treats for four-legged friends and puppy-themed snacks and drink specials for two-legged friends. Proceeds benefit the Arrow Fund.



When: May 19, 3-5 p.m.

Where: The Hub Louisville, 2235 Frankfort Ave.

Website: Puppies and Pints Patio Party

Cost: Free to attend



Sunday Comedy Showcase | Aloft

Louisville Is Funny presents our Sunday Comedy Showcase with some of our favorite stand-up comics from near and far. We are excited to have the hilarious Andy Fleming from Chicago plus locals Creig Ewing, Zac Carman, Ashley Nicole, Lucious Williams, Kyle Stolte and Pete Wolynec. Your host is Kimberly Freeman. 18+ recommended. Doors open at 6:30. p.m.



When: May 19, 7 -9 p.m.

Where: Aloft Louisville Downtown, 102 W. Main St.

Website: Sunday Comedy Showcase

Cost: Free to attend