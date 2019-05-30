Weekender: What to Do Around Louisville May 31 — June 2

To get this list delivered straight to your inbox every Thursday, sign up for the Weekender newsletter here.

FRIDAY

2019 Germantown Schnitzelburg Blues Festival | Burnett Avenue

This weekend, the Kentuckiana Blues Society and Check’s Cafe will host the tenth annual Germantown Schnitzelburg Blues Festival at the corner of Hickory Street and Burnett Avenue. The street festival with an outdoor stage will have three blues bands on Friday and five on Saturday. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to the Kids Cancer Alliance.

When: May 31 & June 1

Where: Check's Cafe, 1101 E. Burnett Ave.

Website: Germantown Schnitzelburg Blues Festival

Cost: Free to attend



Wine Down Butchertown | Bourbon Barrel Foods

On the first Friday of each month, Bourbon Barrel Foods hosts this wine tasting experience at their location in Butchertown Market. Taste and learn about their monthly featured wine, stay for a glass at the Old Forester Bar and shop their event specials.

When: May 31, 5-7 p.m.

Where: Bourbon Barrel Foods, 1201 Story Ave, Ste. 175

Website: Wine Down Butchertown

Cost: Free to attend



The Savannah Sipping Society | Derby Dinner Playhouse

This comedy features four unique Southern women, all needing to escape the sameness of their day-to-day routines, drawn together by fate — and an impromptu happy hour. Deciding it’s high time to reclaim the enthusiasm for life they’ve lost through the years, these middle-aged women successfully bond through their hilarious mis-adventures and find the confidence to jumpstart new lives.



When: May 31 — June 2, 6 p.m.

Where: Derby Dinner Playhouse, 525 Marriott Drive, Clarksville, Ind.

Website: Savannah Sipping Society

Cost: $39-49, includes dinner



Kentucky Shakespeare Presents: As You Like It | Central Park

The 2019 Kentucky Shakespeare season features seven different productions – a comedy, history and tragedy in their main stage series plus productions from guest companies and the Globe Players high school student troupe. Food trucks open at 6:30 p.m., bar opens at 7 p.m., pre-show at 7:15 p.m., and main show starts at 8 p.m. As always, performances are free and no tickets are required for entry. As You Like It will run through July 20.



When: May 31 — June 2, 8 p.m.

Where: Central Park, Fourth & Magnolia

Website: As You Like It

Cost: Free to attend



Pizza, Paint & Pinot | Pizza Bar

Gather your friends and head to Pizza Bar for an evening of painting, all supplies provided. Enjoy pizza and pinot while you paint.



When: May 31, 7:-9:30 p.m.

Where: Pizza Bar, 445 S. Fourth St.

Website: Pizza, Paint & Pinot

Cost: $45+

SATURDAY

Whiskey and Barrel Nite | Liquor Barn

At Whiskey and Barrel Nite, guests will enjoy tastes of the finest scotches, bourbons and whiskies from around the world, as well as dinner, live entertainment and a cigar tent. VIPs get early entry and unlimited access to VIP bar.

When: June 1, 6:30-9:30 p.m.

Where: Liquor Barn, 13401 Shelbvyille Road

Website: Whiskey and Barrel Nite

Cost: $79 GA; $119 VIP



14th Annual Keg Liquors Fest of Ale | New Albany Amphitheater

This grassroots beer fest promotes independent breweries and businesses, offering over 250 craft and import ales for sample, plus wine, ciders and hard sodas. Proceeds benefit Crusade for Children. 21+ only, rain or shine.

When: June 1, 3-7 p.m.

Where: Riverfront Amphitheater, 201 E. Water St., New Albany, Ind.

Website: Fest of Ale

Cost: $45 in advance



Butchertown Art Fair

The Butchertown Art Fair takes over the 800-900 blocks of East Washington Street, featuring more than 60 artsits, live entertainment, food trucks and more. Enjoy this historic neighborhood fair set along a tree-lined street among 19th-century homes.

When: June 1, 10 a.m.-7 p.m.

Where: Butchertown Art Fair, 800 E. Washington St.

Website: Butchertown Art Fair

Cost: Free to attend



Fourth Anniversary Open House | Idlewild Butterfly Farm

Louisville's first butterfly farm is celebrating their fourth year. Guests can enjoy free butterfly farm access, featuring exotic insect showings, face-painting and more, along with a sidewalk sale.

When: June 1, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Where: Idlewild Butterfly Farm, 1100 Logan St.

Website: Open House

Cost: Free to attend



29th Annual Americana World Community Festival | Iroquois Amphitheater

This festival celebrates the journey, culture and people from all over the world. Experience and enjoy the diversity of Louisville with live music, international food trucks, a local market, cultural showcase and more.

When: June 1, 11 a.m.-8 p.m.

Where: Iroquois Amphitheater, 1080 Amphitheater Road

Website: Americana Festival

Cost: Free to attend



Breaking the Mold: Gender Identity | Art Sanctuary

At this event celebrating and exploring identity, Orchestra Enigmatic will perform works by and with queer and gender non-conforming musicians and artists. Dance party to follow with DJ S.Y.I.M.O.N.E.

When: June 1, 8 p.m.-midnight

Where: Art Sanctuary, 1433 S. Shelby St.

Website: Breaking the Mold

Cost: $15



25th Annual Crescent Hill Garden Tour | Peterson-Dumesnil House

This popular event attracts garden enthusiasts from all over Kentucky and neighboring states. The tour will feature ten private gardens, showcasing creative gardening in smaller spaces. Funds from the tour are used to support garden and planting projects throughout the Crescent Hill area.



When: June 1, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Where: Peterson-Dumesnil House, 227 Franck Ave.

Website: Crescent Hill Garden Tour

Cost: $15



Trails & Tails | Bernheim Forest

Celebrate National Trails Day with your pup at Bernheim. After the Trails & Tails hike, enjoy treats from Steel City Pops and Dog Hill Pawps. Other local vendors will also

have booths set up.



When: June 1, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Where: Bernheim Forest, 2499 Clermont Road, Clermont, Ky

Website: Trails & Tails

Cost: $10 suggested donation

SUNDAY

Fairy Forest Awakening | Yew Dell

Help Yew Dell Botanical Gardens celebrate the arrival of the fairies. Have your little ones wear their fairy finest and let their imaginations run wild. The garden will provide the enchantment, including a parade, the lore of fairies, crafts and fairy activities.

When: June 2, noon-4 p.m.

Where: Yew Dell Botanical Gardens, 6220 Old La Grange Road

Website: Fairy Forest Awakening

Cost: Free for members; tickets at the door



Drag Brunch | Le Moo

Le Moo's popular drag brunch returns this weekend. Enjoy a brunch buffet and a meet and greet with the queens after the show. All ages are welcome.

When: June 2, 11 a.m. & 1:30 p.m.

Where: Le Moo, 2300 Lexington Road

Website: Drag Brunch

Cost: $35 plus tax and gratuity



Salsa Sundays | Copper & Kings

Spice up your Sunday with salsa dancing in Copper & Kings' courtyard, with music by DJ Xavi. All experience levels welcome. A guest instructor will be on hand to get you started. Enjoy margaritas, rosalitas and other cocktails, plus wine and beer on tap.

When: June 2, 7 p.m.

Where: Copper & Kings, 1121 E. Washington St.

Website: Salsa Sundays

Cost: Free to attend