Weekender: What to Do Around Louisville May 3 — 5

FRIDAY

2019 Kentucky Oaks | Churchill Downs

It's time once again for the most exciting weekend in sports. Don your hats and seersucker suits and head to Churchill Downs for the Kentucky Oaks before the Run for the Roses takes off on Saturday.



When: May 3

Where: Churchill Downs, 700 Central Ave.

Website: Oaks

Cost: See website



The Trifecta Gala | KFC Yum! Center

Walk the red carpet with Louisville's elite at the Trifecta Gala and celebrate the upcoming Kentucky Derby at this annual charity event. Guests will enjoy a private dinner, cocktails and a chance for an intimate experience with some of the biggest talent in music. Previous years' musical guests include Jill Scott and Stevie Wonder, and this year Usher will headline the gala, alongside host Steve Harvey. Proceeds from this black tie affair will benefit the Louisville West End School, V Foundation and University of Louisville Autism Center.



When: Friday, May 3, 7 p.m.-midnight

Where: KFC Yum! Center, 1 Arena Plaza

Website: Trifecta Gala

Cost: $795 GA; $1,060 reserved seating; $1,590+ VIP





Coat Check: Dark Horses Oaks Party | Copper & Kings

Break in Copper & Kings' newly renovated outdoor space at Coat Check's Oaks party. Music from Sam Sneed, McKinley Moore, DJ Slimm Thicc, DJA (Mad Decent) and Axel Roley. Visuals provided by Introvert. Drinks by Copper & Kings and Monnik.



When: May 3, 8 p.m.-2 a.m.

Where: Copper & Kings, 1121 E. Washington St.

Website: Coat Check

Cost: $12 adv; $15 atd



Hillbilly Outfield Annual Derby Party 2019

Hillbilly Outfield's annual Derby bash returns tomorrow. Known best as a traditional backyard Derby party, the Hillbilly Outfield is a family-friendly event featuring an entire weekend of games, activities, live music, food and drink, silent auction, on-site camping and, of course, full Derby coverage. All net proceeds from ticket sales, donations and silent auction benefit local Kentucky wish kids for Make-A-Wish. Gates open at 2 p.m. on Friday.



When: May 3 & 4

Where: Hillbilly Outfield, 12202 Old Shelbyville Road

Website: Hillbilly Outfield

Cost: See website



Benefit for the Jockey's Guild | Wagner's Pharmacy

Drink for a cause at Wagner's Pharmacy. They will be donating proceeds to the Jockey's Guild on Friday and Saturday.



When: May 3 & 4

Where: Wagner's Pharmacy, 3113 S. Fourth St.

Website: Benefit for Jockey's Guild

Cost: Free to attend



Stop Traffic Gala | La Casita Center

The Stop Traffic Gala is a party with a purpose: to raise money for survivors of human trafficking in Kentucky. Enjoy great food, music, dancing, a photography exhibit, silent auction, cash bar, and more.



When: May 3, 7-11 p.m.

Where: La Casita Center, 223 E. Magnolia St.

Website: Stop Traffic Center

Cost: $75





First Friday Trolley Hop

The Republic Bank First Friday Hop is every first Friday along the Main/Market Street corridor and South Fourth Street and includes downtown art galleries, retailers and restaurants that will be open extended hours with specials/discounts and refreshments.



When: May 3, 5-11 pm.

Where: Downtown, Main/Market Street Corridor

Website: Trolley Hop

Cost: Free to attend



Oaks Day Derby Brunch: A Tribute to Michael Jackson | The Atrium

Kick off Derby weekend with a brunch at the Atrium at Old Walnut Street. Along with brunch and a cash bar, attendees will enjoy a Michael Jackson tribute concert featuring Louisville's own Jason Clayborn, Sheryl Rouse and Jon-John Johnson, with special appearances by the Youth Repertory Theater Troupe and the Tiny Tyke Theater Troupe.



When: May 3, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Where: The Atrium at Old Walnut Street, 1300 W. Muhammad Ali Blvd.

Website: Oaks Day Derby Brunch

Cost: $45





Sherby 2019 | Sherwood Avenue

This Derby Eve neighborhood festival on Sherwood Avenue in the Highlands will feature live music by local bands, DJ Matt Anthony, food trucks and a cash bar.



When: May 3, 3 p.m.-midnight

Where: Sherwood Ave., the Highlands

Website: Sherby

Cost: $5 donation



Rainbow Kitten Surprise: North American Tour 2019 | Iroquois Amphitheater

Rainbow Kitten Surprise and all five of its members hail from the mountains of Boone, North Carolina. With chilling harmonies, dynamic instrumentation, and introspective lyrics, their genre-defying sound takes influence from artists like Modest Mouse and Kings of Leon as much as Frank Ocean and Schoolboy Q.



When: May 3, 8-11 p.m.

Where: Iroquois Amphitheater, 1080 Amphitheater Road

Website: Rainbow Kitten Surprise

Cost: $25-$99

SATURDAY

2019 Kentucky Derby | Churchill Downs

It's time once again for the most exciting two minutes in sports. Don your Derby hats and seersucker suits and head to Churchill Downs for the 145th running of the Kentucky Derby.



When: May 4

Where: Churchill Downs, 700 Central Ave.

Website: Derby

Cost: See website



DJ Sam Sneed Post-Derby Party | Fourth Street Live!

Fourth Street Live! is hosting DJ Sam Sneed for their post-Derby party. Whether your horse won or not, send the Derby season out with a bang. 21+ only/



When: May 4, 9 p.m.-midnight

Where: Fourth Street Live!, 400 S. Fourth St.

Website: Sam Sneed

Cost: Free to attend



41st Annual Historic Homes Foundation Derby Breakfast | Farmington

Guests will enjoy a Kentucky Proud sit-down brunch by Farm to Fork Catering, open bar featuring Blade & Bow Bourbon, and live bluegrass music from the Misty Mountain String Band. Yard games and garden tours will also be available (weather permitting). Complimentary valet.



When: May 4, 9 a.m.-noon

Where: Farmington Historic Plantation, 3033 Bardstown Road

Website: Derby Breakfast

Cost: $180 each; $1,650 for a table of ten



Kentucky Durrrby Party | Hull & High Water

New Albany's Hull & High Water is teaming up with Short's Brew for a unique Derby experience. Guests are invited to wear their worst thrift store Derby outfit and ugliest hat for a chance to win prizes for the best outfit/couple. Two tickets to the Fest of Ale will be raffled off as well.



When: May 4, 5:00-11:00 PM

Where: Hull & High Water, 324 E. Main St., New Albany, Ind.

Website: Kentucky Durrrby Party

Cost: Free to attend



Corona de Mayo | 8UP

Celebrate Derby at Louisville's only rooftop bar. A-Trak is headlining, and there will be plenty of food and drink. Must be 21+.



When: May 3, 6 p.m.-4 a.m.

Where: 8UP, 350 W. Chestnut St.

Website: Corona de Mayo

Cost: Free to attend

SUNDAY

Cinco de Mayo | Fourth Street Live!

Celebrate Cinco de Mayo as the city settles after Derby. The fiesta at Fourth Street Live!, presented by Mayor Fischer and the Office for Globalization, will feature live music, mariachis, folklorico dancers, piñatas, face painting and more.



When: May 5, 2-8 p.m.

Where: Fourth Street Live!, 420 S. Fourth St.

Website: Cinco de Mayo

Cost: Free to attend



NuLu Derby Daze

Send Derby season out with a bang in NuLu this Sunday. Enjoy coffee, brunch and booze up and down Market Street. Several local businesses will be offering special sales as the city wraps up Derby.



When: May 5, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Where: NuLu, East Market Street

Website: NuLu Derby Daze

Cost: Free to attend



Day After Derby Parking Lot Party | Eiderdown

Celebrate the end of Derby at Eiderdown, with live music by Squeeze-bot, snacks, cocktails, corn hole and more.



When: May 5, non-8 p.m.

Where: Eiderdown, 983 Goss Ave.

Website: Day After Derby Party

Cost: Free to attend



Derby Survival Revival | Galaxie

Cure your post-Derby hangover and celebrate Cinco de Mayo with margaritas, a taco buffet, dance party and DJ set by Domdi and Frank with Lemon. The cover at the door gets you two drink tickets and the taco buffet.



When: May 5, 4-8 p.m.

Where: Galaxie, 732 E. Market St.

Website: Derby Survival Revival

Cost: $10 cover at the door



Shakespeare in the Parks Tour: Macbeth

Kentucky Shakespeare is bringing a new production of Macbeth to 28+ area parks this spring. Join them for free, 90-minute performances around the city. On Sunday, May 5, head to Bicentennial Park in New Albany.



When: May 5, 6:30-8 p.m.

Where: Bicentennial Park, 118 E. Spring St., New Albany, Ind.

Website: Shakespeare in the Parks Tour

Cost: Free to attend