Weekender: What to Do Around Louisville May 24 — 26

To get this list delivered straight to your inbox every Thursday, sign up for the Weekender newsletter here.

FRIDAY

2019 Abbey Road on the River | Big Four Station Park

Abbey Road on the River, the world’s largest Beatles inspired and tribute music festival, returns for Memorial Day weekend. The five-day event is filled with the peace, love and music of the 60s and 70s, including a reimagined production of the Abbey Road album, a tribute to Queen, the recreation of The Who's Tommy album and a concert celebrating the 50th anniversary of Woodstock.



When: Thursday, May 23 — Monday, May 27

Where: Big Four Station Park, 2700 Gast Blvd.

Website: Abbey Road on the River

Cost: $25-$200



Speed Cinema Presents: Amazing Grace

One of the most-anticipated films of the season, a documentary capturing the live recording of Aretha Franklin’s best-selling gospel album, Amazing Grace, languished for decades after being shot in 1972. Sidney Pollock, who filmed the material, couldn’t get over the hurdle of syncing the soundtrack to the picture, until producer Alan Elliott took over the project – finding a way to marry the sound and image, unlocking the key to one of the most riveting portraits of the artistic process. The footage for Amazing Grace was captured in January 1972 at Temple Missionary Baptist in Los Angeles, where Franklin was joined by Rev. James Cleveland and his choir for two days of gospel sessions. 2018, U.S., DCP, 87 minutes. Recommended for all ages.



When: May 24-26, multiple show times

Where: The Speed Art Museum, 2035 S. Third St.

Website: Amazing Grace

Cost: $9



Movies Under the Stars Presents: Skyscraper | Iroquois Amphitheater

Iroquois Amphitheater's Movies Under the Stars returns for another season. This week, they will be showing Skyscraper (PG-13, 1h 49m). Will Sawyer is a former FBI agent and U.S. war veteran who now assesses security for skyscrapers. While he's on assignment in China, the world's tallest and safest building catches on fire -- and Will gets framed for it. Now a wanted man and on the run, he must find those responsible, clear his name and somehow rescue his family members when they become trapped inside the inferno.



When: May 24, 8:30-10:30 p.m.

Where: Iroquois Amphitheater, 1080 Amphitheater Road

Website: Movies Under the Stars

Cost: Free to attend



Hit the Wall by Ike Holter | Henry Clay Theater

It's the early hours of June 28, 1969 a routine police raid on The Stonewall Inn, a popular underground gay bar in Greenwich Village, sparks a full-scale riot, igniting one of the most influential social and political movements of the 20th Century. Hit the Wall focuses on that wild and enigmatic first night of the riots, placing the audience just on the periphery of the conflict. An imaginative blend of history and mythology, it shines a contemporary light on the legacy of Stonewall.



When: May 23-25, 7:30 p.m.

Where: The Henry Clay Theater, 604 S. Third St.

Website: Hit the Wall

Cost: $20 adv / $22 dos



Shakespeare in the Parks Tour: Macbeth | Shawnee Park

Kentucky Shakespeare is bringing a new production of Macbeth to 28+ area parks this spring. Join them for free, 90-minute performances around the city. This weekend, they will perform in Shawnee Park.



When: May 25, 2-3:30 p.m.

Where: Shawnee Park, 4501 W. Broadway

Website: Shakespeare in the Parks

Cost: Free to attend

SATURDAY

Kentucky Reggae Festival 2019 | Louisville Water Tower Park

Enjoy the sound of steel drums and the smell of Caribbean-inspired food at the Kentucky Reggae Festival. There will be authentic dishes from A Piece of Jamaica and the Jamaican Association of Louisville, as well as a Caribbean Vendor Market featuring all kinds of treasures. Live music all day.



When: May 25-26, 2 p.m.

Where: Louisville Water Tower Park, 3005 River Road

Website: Kentucky Reggae Festival

Cost: $10 one-day pass; $20 two-day pass



Fleur de Flea Vintage Urban Market | Waterfront Park

Vendors from all over Kentuckiana will be selling their unique goods, including vintage clothing, books, records, primitives, antiques, re-purposed, recycled, collectables and so much more. Plenty of local food trucks, farmers and Kentucky proud products

will also be there.



When: May 25, 9 a.m.-5 p.m,

Where: Festival Plaza at Waterfront Park, 231 Witherspoon St.

Website: Fleur de Flea

Cost: Free to attend



Yoga with Art | 21c

Stretch your horizons at 21c’s weekly Saturday series, as you work through a variety of yoga poses led by Stephanie Kersting of 502 Power Yoga. Attendees are welcome to bring their own mats, but extra mats are available. Be sure to arrive early to ensure a spot as space is limited.



When: May 25, 9:30-10:30 a.m.

Where: 21c Museum Hotel, 700 W. Main St.

Website: Yoga with Art

Cost: $5



National Wine Day | Old 502 Winery

Celebrate National Wine Day at Louisville's only urban winery. Visit their tasting room for "Coloring Between the Wines," a way to release your inner artist while you partake.



When: May 25, 11 a.m.-8 p.m.

Where: Old 502 Winery, 102 S. Tenth St.

Website: National Wine Day

Cost: Free to attend



The Louisville Mashers | Slugger Field

Get ready for baseball with a splash of bourbon. For select games this season, the Bats changing their name to the Louisville Masher. Guests can enjoy Evan Williams Bourbon flights and special game night giveaways, including a Nick Senzel bobblehead.



When: May 25, 6:30-9 p.m.

Where: Slugger Field, 401 E. Main St.

Website: The Louisville Mashers

Cost: See website



CenterStage Presents Monty Python's Spamalot | The J

Lovingly ripped off from the classic film comedy Monty Python and the Holy Grail, Spamalot retells the legend of King Arthur and his Knights of the Round Table, featuring show girls, cows, killer rabbits and French people. This is the last weekend to catch the show.



When: May 25, 7:30 p.m. & May 26, 2 p.m.

Where: Jewish Community Center, 3600 Dutchmans Lane

Website: Monty Python's Spamalot

Cost: See website

SUNDAY

2019 Beatersville Car and Bike Show

This traditional rod and custom show features pre-1968 cars, truck and motorcycles from across the mid-west. The 14th annual show will include live music, vendors, food trucks, auction and the Miss Beatersville contest.



When: May 26, 9-7 p.m.

Where: 1501 W. Main St.

Website: Beatersville Car and Bike Show

Cost: $10 GA; free for under 12; $30 vehicle registration



Bach & Brews | Holy Grale

Violinist Scott Moore has collaborated with local luminaries as Teddy Abrams and Rachel Grimes, toured the country with the 23 String Band and recently composed and performed his third ballet score for the Louisville Ballet. Among his latest endeavors: memorizing Bach’s complete works for solo violin, nearly three hours of some of the most amazing music ever conceived. Join in a unique musical communion at Holy Grale. 21+ only.



When: May 26, 12:30-2 p.m.

Where: Holy Grale, 1034 Bardstown Road

Website: Bach & Brews

Cost: Free to attend



Pentatonix: The World Tour | KFC Yum! Center

Three-time Grammy Award-winning and multi-platinum-selling Pentatonix have announced a 45-date kick-off to their World Tour. Emmy Award-winning, multi-platinum-selling recording artist Rachel Platten will join as special guest on all dates.



When: May 26, 7:30 p.m.

Where: KFC Yum! Center, 1 Arena Plaza

Website: Pentatonix

Cost: See website for details