Weekender: What to Do Around Louisville November 1 — 3

FRIDAY

Day of the Dead Louisville | Fourth Street Live!

The 4,000-year-old holiday, most popularly observed by Mexico and Latin America, offers an opportunity to honor and celebrate the lives of loved ones who have passed on with music, art, altars, gifts and celebration.

When: Friday, November 1, 5-10 p.m.

Where: South Fourth Street, 500-600 S. Fourth St.

Website: Day of The Dead Louisville

Cost: Free to attend



89.3 WFPL Presents NPR’s Embedded: Mitch | The Kentucky Center

Louisville Public Media President Stephen George will moderate a conversation between Kelly McEvers and Embedded producer and editor Tom Dreisbach, about what they found in their reporting and how they got there, placing McConnell’s local story into a national context.

When: November 1, 7:30 p.m.

Where: Kentucky Center, 501 W. Main St.

Website: 89.3 WFPL Presents NPR’s Embedded: Mitch

Cost: $30+



School Daze with Lawrence Weeks | The Butchertown Social

Butchertown Social is hosting a party to collect school supplies for donation to local After School Programs, Lighthouse Academy and Guided Reading. DJ Hi-Defintion and Indigo Bonez will be providing the hip-hop, R&B, Afrobeat and dancehall vibes from the stage.

When: November 1, 8-11:30 p.m.

Where: The Butchertown Social,1601 Story Ave.

Website: School Daze with Lawrence Weeks

Cost: $5 suggested donation



DayOfTheWink: A Rave of the Dead Celebration ft. Josh Wink | Galaxie

An underground electronic music costume ball dance event featuring techno legend Josh Wink and other local supporting talent.

When: November 1, 9 p.m.-4 a.m.

Where: Galaxie, 732 E. Market St.

Website: DayOfTheWink: A Rave of the Dead Celebration ft. Josh Wink

Cost: $20



Vanessa Vanjie Mateo | Play Dance Bar

Miss Vanjie is back to perform at Play Dance Bar. Play Mates drag shows at 10 p.m., midnight and 2 a.m.. Vanjie performs at the midnight and 2 a.m. shows with meet and greet in between.

When: November 1, 9 p.m.-4 a.m.

Where: Play Dance Bar, 1101 E. Washington St.

Website: Vanessa Vanjie Mateo

Cost: $15 GA, $25 Meet and Greet



Movie Series: The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993) | Louisville Palace

The 2019 Halloween Movie Series at the Louisville Palace comes to an end this Friday with a screening of The Nightmare Before Christmas. Plus, exclusive pre-movie ghost tours.

When: November 1, 8 p.m.

Where: Louisville Palace, 625 S. Fourth St.

Website: The Nightmare Before Christmas

Cost: $8



Electric Larry + Dolled Up Spinster + The Final Pollution | CAMP Social Club

Wear your Halloween costumes and celebrate the release of the split seven-inch record, featuring new songs from Prayer Line and Vaderbomb.

When: November 1, 9 p.m.

Where: CAMP Social Club, 1031 S. Sixth St.

Website: Electric Larry + Dolled Up Spinster + The Final Pollution

Cost: Free to attend



Haydn's Surprise | St. Francis in the Fields

It’s easy for music lovers to find delight in Mendelssohn’s energetic fairy-tale music or enjoy the silly “surprise” of one of Haydn’s greatest symphonies. Music Without Borders invites you to join in the fun this Friday.

When: October 25, 9 p.m.

Where: St. Francis in the Fields, 6710 Wolf Pen Branch Road

Website: Haydn's Surprise

Cost: $20-$25

SATURDAY

Radio Arcane and the Dark Market: Day Of The Dead | Art Sanctuary

Dance with the Radio Arcane dark music specialists and peruse the displays of dark oddities available at the Dark Market, while sipping a holiday potion from the Art Sanctuary bar.

When: Saturday, November 2, 8 p.m.-3 a.m.

Where: Art Sanctuary, 1433 S. Shelby St.

Website: Radio Arcane and The Dark Market

Cost: $5 cover after 10 p.m.



Bacon Jam Festival | Fourth Street Live!

Spend your day listening to live music, pigging out on bacon-inspired dishes and sipping curated cocktails that will have pork-lovers bellying up to the bar all day.

When: November 2, 1-6 p.m.

Where: Decca, 812 E. Market St.

Website: Bacon Jam Festival

Cost: $20-$80



November Flea Off Market | 1000 E. Market St.

Louisville's monthly pop-up flea market, with food trucks, craft beer and cocktails, great vendors, live music, entertainment and more.

When: November 2, 11 a.m.-6 p.m.

Where: Flea Off Market, 1000 E. Market St.

Website: The November Flea Off Market

Cost: Free to attend



Teddy's Soundcheck | Old Forester's Paristown Hall

For Louisville Orchestra's first concert in the new hall, Teddy Abrams is putting the room through its paces. Brass fanfare…check. Rock the rafters orchestra number…check. Plug in with some guest musicians…check.

When: November 2, 7 p.m.

Where: Old Forester's Paristown Hall, 724 Brent St.

Website: Teddy's Soundcheck

Cost: $20



2019 Animal Pumpkin Smash | Louisville Zoo

Hundreds of pumpkins decorating Zoo grounds for Halloween will be given to the zoo's lion, bears, elephants and other Zoo animals as part of a special enrichment program celebrating the season.

When: November 2, 10:30 a.m.-4 p.m.

Where: Louisville Zoo, 1100 Trevilian Way

Website: 2019 Animal Pumpkin Smash

Cost: $14-$18



Improv Anonymous presents: Out of Our Gourds! | The Bard's Town

Halloween is gone, Thanksgiving is on the way and Christmas is around the corner. It's a wonderful time to come out to The Bard's Town, have a beer, sit back and watch some comedy courtesy of Improv Anonymous!

When: November 2, 8-9:30 p.m.

Where: The Bard's Town, 1801 Bardstown Road

Website: Out of Our Gourds

Cost: $5



Rage Yoga at Monnik Beer | Monnik Beer Company

Come get your rage on at Monnik. Learn to acknowledge and release negative thoughts in order to be zen AF, while doing some traditional and some not-so-traditional yoga poses.

When: November 2, 10-11 a.m.

Where: Monnik Beer Company, 1036 E Burnett Ave.

Website: Rage Yoga

Cost: $12-$15



The Daybreaks with Carver Commodore | Gravely Brewing

Since forming in 2015, the Daybreaks have been named “Nashville’s next supergroup” by respected independent radio station Lightning 100, as well as earning high praise from the Huffington Post, Paste Magazine and Billboard. Come out and see them perform live at Gravely this Saturday.

When: November 2, 8-11 p.m.

Where: Gravely Brewing Company, 514 Baxter Ave.

Website: The Daybreaks with Carver Commodore at Gravely Brewing

Cost: Free to attend

SUNDAY

Wedding Show at The Olmsted Presented by Louisville Bride | The Olmsted

Meet wedding vendors from around the city and taste food from local caterers and bakeries to help narrow down choices for your one-of-a-kind wedding. One lucky couple will win $500 in cash coupons to be used with eligible wedding professionals in this bridal show.

When: Sunday, November 3, 12:30-3 p.m.

Where: The Olmsted, 3701 Frankfort Ave.

Website: Wedding Show at The Olmsted

Cost: Free for engaged couples, $8 for all other guests



Sunday Comedy Showcase | Aloft Louisville Downtown

Come out to Aloft Downtown for a laugh from Louisville's local comedians. This week features Patrick Passafiume with Hillary Boston, Mike Fields, Evan Lewis, Michelle Simpson, Misty Stine, Peter Swanz and Lucious Williams. Plus special guest Taylor Baldwin from Virginia. Your host is Michael Kinberger.

When: November 3, 7:30-9 p.m.

Where: Aloft Louisville Downtown, 102 W. Main St.

Website: Sunday Comedy Showcase

Cost: Free to attend



Ryan Bingham with Jamestown Revival | Old Forester's Paristown Hall

Ryan Bingham hails from Texas and is a Grammy Award-winning musician who defies easy classification, but often zeroes in on the American experience.

When: November 3, 7 p.m.

Where: Old Forester's Paristown Hall, 724 Brent St.

Website: Ryan Bingham

Cost: $30-$60



Frank's Meat & Produce | Great Flood Brewing Company

Every Sunday, Frank's Meat & Produce hooks up all the beer drinkers in the taproom with some delicious free food! Each week is a rotating selection of BBQ pork, chicken or wings, with various sides.

When: November 3, 1 p.m.

Where: Great Flood Brewing Company, 2120 Bardstown Road

Website: Food From Frank's Meat & Produce

Cost: Free to attend



The Witch's Carnival | Louisville Ballet

A witch, a magician, a lion and a unicorn. What more could you ask for in a story ballet?

When: November 3, 11 a.m.-noon

Where: Louisville Ballet, 315 E. Main St.

Website: The Witch's Carnival

Cost: Free with cultural pass



Dreadful Memories: The Life of Sarah Ogan Gunning | Speed Art Museum

For decades, Sarah Ogan Gunning wrote and performed hauntingly beautiful ballads about the lives of working people. This program intercuts Gunning’s most affecting songs with rare documentary film clips and photographs of early mining life.

When: November 3, 1-1:40 p.m.

Where: Speed Art Museum, 2035 S. Third St.

Website: Dreadful Memories: The Life of Sarah Ogan Gunning

Cost: Free to attend



PRN: Blood Planet + Season of the Witch | Highlands Tap Room

Every Sunday Highlands Tap Room is hosting live punk. This week, welcome to the stage Blood Planet and Season of the Witch.

When: November 3, 10 p.m.-1 a.m.

Where: Highlands Tap Room Bar & Grill, 1058 Bardstown Road

Website: PRN: Blood Planet + Season of the Witch

Cost: Free to attend



Dinner & A Show: La Petite Musique Cabaret | The Limbo

Enjoy a leisure Sunday evening in an underwater paradise, taking in the bossa nova stylings of this female lead cabaret trio. Dane Waters on vocals, Mike O'Bryan on accordion, and a rotating string element.

When: November 3, 6-8 p.m.

Where: The Limbo, 411 W. Chestnut St.

Website: Dinner & A Show: La Petite Musique Cabaret

Cost: Free to attend



Adult Skate: Old School Session | Champ's Rollerdrome

Re-live your rink glory days each month at Champs Rollerdome. The DJ promises to dust-off all your favorite old school jams as you skate the night away.

When: November 3, 7-9:30 p.m.

Where: Champ's Rollerdrome Louisville, 9851 Lagrange Road

Website: Adult Skate: Old School Session

Cost: $7 for tickets, $3 to rent skates