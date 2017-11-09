Weekender: What to Do Around Louisville November 10 - 12

To get this list delivered straight to your inbox every week, sign up for the Weekender here.

FRIDAY

Festival of Trees and Lights

Start a new holiday tradition with your family at the 28th annual Festival of Trees & Lights. Marvel at the hundreds of beautifully decorated trees, wreaths and décor — all of which are for sale to benefit Norton Children’s Hospital through the Children’s Hospital Foundation. Pictures with Santa, children’s crafts, holiday entertainment and Hanukkah activities are free with admission. Kids, including the young at heart, will love our ride-on train, sweet shop, gift shop and outdoor Elf Town activities.



When: November 10-12

Where: Slugger Field, 401 E. Main St.

Website: Festival of Trees and Lights

Cost: $8 for adults; $5 for children/seniors



7th Annual Veterans Day Parade | Downtown Louisville

Bands, military re-enactors, restored and modern military vehicles and equipment will travel through the streets in honor of our past and active military members. The parade is free and open to the public. Bleacher seating will be available at several points along Main Street. Reserved seating for World War II vets will be located opposite the review stand. The parade takes place on Main Street between Third and Sixth Streets.



When: November 10, 11 a.m.

Where: Main Street, Between Third & Sixth Streets

Website: Veterans Day Parade

Cost: Free to attend



Eat, Drink & Do Science | Kentucky Science Center

Join the Kentucky Science Center for their newest adult series event: Eat, Drink & Do Science! Combining elements of their exBEERiment and hypotheSIPS events, Eat, Drink & Do Science will allow you to swirl, sip and nosh during a full evening of food, beer, wine and spirits - all in a kid-free Science Center. Explore the science of everyday life at interactive stations with experiences on topics like the chemistry of beer-making and beer-pairing; how our brains process taste; how we can “flavor trip” to make sour foods taste sweet; how to craft and pair the perfect cocktail and much more!



When: November 10, 6:30-9:30 p.m.

Where: Kentucky Science Center, 727 W. Main St.

Website: Eat, Drink & Do Science

Cost: $35 for members; $40 for non-members



Family Fall Festival | Jefferson Commons

This Friday, don't miss the third annual Family Fall Festival at the Jefferson Commons Complex! There will be family carnival activities, trick-or-treating, games, free desserts, inflatables, face painting, awesome raffle prizes from local businesses and much more.



When: November 10, 5-8 p.m.

Where: Jefferson Commons Complex, 4925 Outer Loop

Website: Family Fall Festival

Cost: Free to attend



New Music Festival: University Wind Ensemble & New Music Ensemble

Head to U of L for the last day of the New Music Festival. Enjoy performances by the New Music Ensemble, featuring esteemed composer David Dzubay, and the University Wind Ensemble. All performances are free and open to the public.



When: November 10, 8-11 p.m.

Where: Comstock Hall, University of Louisville

Website: New Music Festival

Cost: Free to attend



Louisville Women's Basketball vs. Southeast Missouri | KFC Yum! Center

Cheer on the U of L women's basketball team as they take on Southeast Missouri.



When: November 10, 7 p.m.

Where: KFC YUM! Center, 1 Arena Plaza

Website: Louisville vs. Southeast Missouri

Cost: $6+



Tree Lighting | Outlet Shoppes of the Bluegrass

Kick off the holiday season at the Outlet Shoppes of the Bluegrass for their annual Tree Lighting event! The one and only Santa Claus will make a special appearance to light the Christmas Tree. Enjoy music, hot chocolate samples from Ghirardelli, face painting and more. The first 100 kids to arrive will receive a special holiday goodie bag!



When: November 10, 7 p.m.

Where: The Outlet Shoppes of the Bluegrass, 1155 Buck Creek Road, Simpsonville

Website: Tree Lighting

Cost: Free to attend



2nd Annual Party with Purpose | The Foundry

Join the Downtown Family YMCA at The Foundry at Glassworks for a night of food, fun, drinks, silent auction items, entertainment and much more -- all for a good cause! There will be heavy hors d'oeuvres provided by Ladyfingers Catering and live music by Lefty and the Lunatics.



When: November 10, 7 p.m.

Where: The Foundry at Glassworks, 815 W. Market St.

Website: Party with Purpose

Cost: $45 in advance; $50 at the door; $75 VIP



Presentation Academy's Top Hat Theatre Presents Macbeth

This Friday and Saturday, Top Hat Theatre at Presentation Academy will perform Macbeth. Experience the drama and emotion of Shakespeare's production with a unique twist - it will be performed by an all-female cast.



When: November 10 & 11, 7:30 p.m.

Where: Presentation Academy, 861 S. Fourth St.

Website: Macbeth

Cost: $10 for adults; $5 for students



Music Without Borders: Scheherazade | Jeffersontown Community Center

This Saturday, the LO will perform Scheherazade and the Russian Easter Overture. These exotic, beautiful and exceptionally brilliant orchestral works come alive under the direction of Teddy Abrams. This concert offers adventure and excitement as you experience the exotic One Thousand and One Arabian Nights and the spectacle of the Russian Easter celebrations.



When: November 10, 7:30 p.m.

Where: Jeffersontown Community Center, 10617 Taylorsville Road

Website: Scheherazade

Cost: $20

SATURDAY

Spalding MFA in Writing Fall Residency

The Spalding MFA in Writing's fall residency kicks off this weekend with a public presentation by Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award-winning playwright Doug Wright, author of I Am My Own Wife, Saturday, November 11, on Spalding's campus. The following week, join the Spalding community for a special reading by program founder and national bestselling author Sena Jeter Naslund, with musical accompaniment, on Friday, November 17, at the First Unitarian Church on South Fourth Street. Both of these premier events are free, ticketless and open to the public. For more information on Spalding's MFA in Writing, click here.



When: November 11, 5 p.m. & November 17, 5 p.m.

Where: Spalding University, 901 S. Fourth St., &

First Unitarian Church, 809 S. Fourth St.

Website: Fall Residency Speakers

Cost: Free to attend



NuLu Jingle Fest

The neighborhood will be buzzing with holiday cheer. Businesses will be offering sales and specials all day. There will be pop-up holiday fun and even Santa and Mrs. Claus are clearing their schedule to come visit! New this year, some shops will be offering prizes to those who can draw a red jingle bell out of the box. Visit their stores and play to win!



When: November 11, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Where: NuLu, East Market Street

Website: Jingle Fest

Cost: Free to attend



Kentucky Rural-Urban Exchange Fall Fair | Fresh Start Growers Supply

The Kentucky Rural-Urban Exchange comes back to Louisville for the 2017 RUX Fall Fair. The event kicks off with games, prizes music and more! Enjoy special access to Climb Nulu until 8 p.m. Kentucky-centric stories, music and dancing will be provided by YAPA (traditional music from the Americas), the Kentucky Roundups with a square dance, Cajun two-step tunes from Double Dog Dare and Honky Tonkin with Plum Hokum. This event celebrates all of Kentucky and all Kentuckians, so there will be something for all tastes. All proceeds go to the Kentucky Rural-Urban Exchange.



When: November 11, 5-10 p.m.

Where: Fresh Start Growers Supply, 1007 E. Jefferson St.

Website: RUX Fall Fair

Cost: $15 in advance; $20 at the door



6th Annual Oldham Arts on CityPlace

Enjoy a unique juried art show featuring over 80 national and regional artists selling art in all mediums held indoors in the attractive CityPlace Expo Center in downtown La Grange. Food trucks will sell food and drinks, and numerous local restaurants will also be open.



When: November 11, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. & November 12, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

Where: CityPlace Expo Center, 112 South First Avenue, La Grange

Website: 6th Annual Oldham Arts

Cost: Free to attend



D*A*S*H 5K Run/Walk and Veterans Tribute | Jeffersonville Overlook

This Saturday is the annual D*A*S*H 5K Run/Walk and Veterans Tribute on the riverfront in downtown Jeffersonville, Indiana. Packet pick-up will be from 8-9 a.m. at the Overlook at Spring Street and Riverside Drive on race day, and the veterans ceremony begins at 9:15 a.m. Register early and get a D*A*S*H t-shirt!



When: November 11, 9 a.m.-noon

Where: Jeffersonville Overlook, 101 W. Riverside Drive

Website: D*A*S*H 5K

Cost: $20+ to register



Active Heroes 5K | Waterfront Park

Active Heroes will host a 5K in honor of Veteran's Day this year. Hosted at Waterfront Park, starting in the North Great Lawn, Active Heroes and its supporters will gather together for this 5K run to honor those who have served our country this Veteran's Day. All proceeds will go to Active Heroes and its programs for veterans and military families.



When: November 11, 9 a.m.-noon

Where: Waterfront Park, 1 River Road

Website: Active Heroes 5K

Cost: $40



Louisville Beer Run | Iroquois Park

The Louisville Beer Run is a 5K run/walk with beer stops every .75 miles on the course. Participants will receive beer throughout the course, a 16 oz. beer at the finish, a Louisville Beer Run t-shirt and beer glass. After the run, head to the after-party and festival, with music, food and drinks. The after-party and festival are free and open to the general public.



When: November 11, 10 a.m.

Where: Iroquois Park, 2120 Rundill Road

Website: Louisville Beer Run

Cost: $45+



Codes, Cyphers and Secret Messages | American Printing House

Codes and ciphers have fascinated people for centuries. Spies and governments rely on them, diarists keep their writings private, and kids send secret messages to friends. Join the APH to crack a few codes and to invent your own. Best for adults and children ages 6 and up.



When: November 11, 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Where: American Printing House for the Blind, Inc, 1839 Frankfort Ave.

Website: Codes, Cyphers and Secret Messages

Cost: Free to attend, but registration is required



Louisville 90s Block Party | KFC Yum! Center

Head to the Louisville 90s Block Party for a nostalgic throwback with some of your favorite hip hop, R&B and soul artists. The party will last all evening, featuring Guy, Teddy Riley, Monica, Jagged Edge, Dru Hill and Next!



When: November 11, 8 p.m.

Where: KFC YUM! Center, 1 Arena Plaza

Website: 90's Block Party

Cost: $42+

SUNDAY

Copper & Kings Sunsetters Tour

Enjoy an early evening tour from 4-5 p.m. of the brandy, absinthe and gin distillery located in the heart of Butchertown. The tour includes a look at the pure copper potstills, the maturation cellar where they sonically age their spirits and the second floor art gallery, and ends with a tasting and cocktails on the third floor skydeck. Catch the sunset right at 5:30 p.m. following the tour, and relax with a cocktail while taking in the view. A perfect treat for date night! $15 per person includes tour and tasting. Cash bar with cocktails available for purchase. 21+ Only



When: November 12, 4-6:30 p.m.

Where: Copper & Kings, 1121 E. Washington St.

Website: Copper & Kings

Cost: $15



Jonny Goood & Lady Gaga's Band at Jimmy Can't Dance

This Sunday, Jonny Goood and the rest of Lady Gaga's band will perform at Jimmy Can't Dance the night before they get on stage with her at the YUM! Center on Monday. Doors at 8 p.m., show at 9 p.m.



When: November 12, 9-11 p.m.

Where: Jimmy Can't Dance, 119 S. Seventh St.

Website: Jimmy Can't Dance

Cost: $10



Louisville Marathon, Half Marathon & 10K | Beckley Creek Park

Louisville Marathon, Half Marathon & 10K set for November 12th! Louisville's largest finisher medal, awesome zip up and a beautiful course!



When: November 12, 8 a.m.

Where: Beckly Creek Park, 1411 Beckley Creek Pkwy.

Website: Louisville Marathon

Cost: $130 for Marathon; $100 Half Marathon; $60 for 10K



Louisville Men's Basketball vs. George Mason

The U of L men's basketball team takes on George Mason this Sunday. Come cheer on the Cards!



When: November 12, 2 p.m.

Where: KFC YUM! Center, 1 Arena Plaza

Website: Louisville vs. George Mason

Cost: $40+