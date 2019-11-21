Weekender: What to Do Around Louisville November 22 — 24

To get this list delivered straight to your inbox every Thursday, sign up for the Weekender newsletter here.

FRIDAY

Eat Your Bourbon Marketplace Grand Opening | Eat Your Bourbon Marketplace

Bourbon Barrel Foods welcomes you to come celebrate the opening of the Eat Your Bourbon Marketplace. Sample craft cocktails and gourmet small bites to see what they have in store.

When: Friday, November 22, 5:45-10 p.m.

Where: Eat Your Bourbon Marketplace, 2708 Frankfort Ave.

Website: Eat Your Bourbon Marketplace Grand Opening

Cost: Free to attend



Holiday Bubbles Boutique & Tasting | The Champagnery

Special guest, Gaelyn Park, will lead a tasting of five sparkling wines and Champagnes with Sommelier, Tony Majors.

When: November 22, 5:30 p.m.

Where: The Champagnery, 1764 Frankfort Ave

Website: Holiday Bubbles Boutique & Tasting

Cost: $30



Chili Cookoff and Trivia Night Spectacular | Play Louisville

Five non-profits will cook a batch of their favorite chili recipes. Enjoy a flight of this filling Fall favorite as you work with your team to answer Food for Thought trivia questions.

When: November 22, 7 p.m.

Where: Play Louisville, 1101 E Washington St

Website: Chili Cookoff and Trivia Night Spectacular

Cost: $10



Cooking Demo & Dinner with Chef Joe Merchanthouse | Logan St Market

In the first of an ongoing series, chef Joe Merchanthouse will be hosting a cooking demo and dinner. Menu items include Butternut Squash Fritters with Citrus Crema, Red Pepper Linguine with Wild Alaskan Sockeye Salmon and Crispy Kale and Apple Baked Creme Brûlée.

When: November 22, 6:30 p.m.

Where: Logan Street Market, 1001 Logan St.

Website: Cooking Demo & Dinner

Cost: $20-$40



Silent Disco | Old 502 Winery

Enjoy a night of music, wine, and dancing in the Old 502 Winery Tasting Room. Featuring a full bar in addition to all your favorite Old 502 wines.

When: November 22, 8:30 p.m.

Where: Old 502 Winery, 120 S. Tenth St.

Website: Silent Disco at Old 502 Winery

Cost: $10



Late Night Latin: Hermanos | The Butchertown Social

Come watch Louisville's own Hermanos band play some high energy Latin-jazz.

When: November 22, 9:30 p.m.

Where: The Butchertown Social, 1601 Story Ave.

Website: Late Night Latin: Hermanos

Cost: Free to attend



How to write a hit song | Against The Grain

A place for producers and beat-makers to perform and skill share. Each Beat Cypher starts with a demo or skill share, and this time Sasha is kicking off this Beat Cypher with a songwriting demo.

When: November 22, 4 p.m.

Where: Against The Grain, 401 E. Main St.

Website: How to write a hit song

Cost: Free to attend

SATURDAY

GalaxyCon | The Kentucky International Convention Center

A festival of fandom with Celebrity and Creative Guests from Comics, Movies, TV, Science Fiction, Fantasy, Anime, Cartoons, Video Games, and Wrestling. Enjoy entertainment all day and night long.

When: Friday, November 22 — Sunday, November 24

Where: Kentucky International Convention Center, 221 S. Fourth St.

Website: GalaxyCon

Cost: See site for details



Snow Ball Gala | Omni Louisville Hotel

This black-tie event has become a memorable fashionable party in Louisville each year. Enjoy a five-course gourmet meal followed by dancing to live music by Endless Summer Band.

When: Saturday, November 23, 6 p.m.-midnight

Where: Omni Louisville Hotel, 400 S. Second St.

Website: Snow Ball Gala

Cost: $450



Project Improv: Live At The Garden | The Bard's Town

Join Project Improv for a night of long and short form Improv, featuring Project Improv and their newest member Keighlee.

When: November 23, 8 p.m.

Where: The Bard's Town, 1801 Bardstown Road

Website: Project Improv: Live At The Garden

Cost: Free to attend



Salsa Night | Jimmy Can't Dance

Join Gabe Scott of Gabe Scott Dance in a beginner's salsa dance lesson. Then dance until the music stops, all while enjoying some sensational craft cocktails made by the mixologists behind the bar.

When: November 23, 9 p.m.

Where: Jimmy Can't Dance, 119 S. Seventh St.

Website: Salsa Night

Cost: $5



Bierhalle featuring the Rheingold Band | German American Club

An indoor Bierhalle with festive food and dancing. The German American Club promises plenty of Gemütlichkeit.

When: November 23, 6 p.m.

Where: German American Club, 1840 Lincoln Ave.

Website: Bierhalle featuring the Rheingold Band

Cost: Free to attend



The Piano Guys | The Louisville Palace

Come out to The Palace to see The Piano Guys live in concert this weekend.

When: November 23, 8 p.m.

Where: The Louisville Palace, 625 S Fourth St

Website: The Piano Guys

Cost: $70-$120



Southern High School Craft Fair | Southern High School

Shop over fifty vendors to help raise funds for the Southern High School Boys Basketball Team, Athletic Boosters, Band Boosters, Blue Lick Elementary PTA and more.

When: November 23, 8 a.m.-4 p.m.

Where: Southern High School, 8620 Preston Highway

Website: Southern High School Craft Fair

Cost: Free to attend



Holiday Brite Nite | Paddock Shops

An evening of holiday festivities at Paddock Shops. There will be carolers, magicians, jugglers, stilt walkers, Frosty The Snowman, and many more special guests. Free face painting for children and hundreds of free glow items.

When: November 23, 5-8 p.m.

Where: Paddock Shops, 4055 Summit Plaza Drive

Website: Holiday Brite Nite

Cost: Free to attend

SUNDAY

Brewer Brawl | Sunergos Coffee Micro-Roastery

Learn from the experts what to look for in an automatic drip brewer, how coffee tastes from three different brewers and how to get the most from your home coffee maker.

When: November 24, 2:30-4:30 p.m.

Where: Sunergos Coffee Micro-Roastery, 306 W. Woodlawn Ave.

Website: Brewer Brawl

Cost: Free to attend



8th Annual Saint Sours Day | Holy Grale

The Sunday before Thanksgiving is once again upon us and Holy Grale invites you to honor the products of fermentations, yeast and bacteria that give us the funky, sour beers.

When: November 24, noon

Where: Holy Grale, 1034 Bardstown Road

Website: 8th Annual Saint Sours Day

Cost: Free to attend



Yelp Louisville's Bountiful Buy Local Thank You 2019 | Ntaba Coffee Haus

Yelp Louisville will host its annual Bountiful Buy Local Thank You at Ntaba Coffee Haus. Come out and, enjoy a free cup of coffee (with event check-in via the Yelp app), do a bit of shopping in A Taste of Africa, and put your thanks to paper using the cards, pens, typewriters and other fun that Yelp will have available.

When: November 24, noon-4 p.m.

Where: Ntaba Coffee Haus, 2407 Brownsboro Road

Website: Buy Local Thank You 2019

Cost: Free to attend



Beauty and the Beast Movie and Tea Party | The Louisville Palace

After years of hosting musical royalty, the Palace is opening its doors to celebrate the princes and princesses in Louisville. Join in the fun for a magical screening of the classic animated film, Beauty and the Beast.

When: November 24, 2 p.m.

Where: The Louisville Palace, 625 S Fourth St

Website: Beauty and the Beast Movie and Tea Party

Cost: Free to attend



Harry Potter Drag Brunch | Le Moo

Enjoy brunch favorites while you watch local queens performing as Harry Potter characters. Hosted by Phi Phi O'Hara.

When: November 24, 11 a.m.

Where: Le Moo, 2300 Lexington Road

Website: Harry Potter Drag Brunch

Cost: $35