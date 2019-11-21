Add Event My Events Log In

    Weekender: What to Do Around Louisville November 22 — 24

    Bit to Do
    FRIDAY

    Eat Your Bourbon Marketplace Grand Opening | Eat Your Bourbon Marketplace

    Bourbon Barrel Foods welcomes you to come celebrate the opening of the Eat Your Bourbon Marketplace. Sample craft cocktails and gourmet small bites to see what they have in store.

    When: Friday, November 22, 5:45-10 p.m.
    Where: Eat Your Bourbon Marketplace, 2708 Frankfort Ave.
    Website: Eat Your Bourbon Marketplace Grand Opening
    Cost: Free to attend


    Holiday Bubbles Boutique & Tasting | The Champagnery

    Special guest, Gaelyn Park, will lead a tasting of five sparkling wines and Champagnes with Sommelier, Tony Majors.

    When: November 22, 5:30 p.m.
    Where: The Champagnery, 1764 Frankfort Ave
    Website: Holiday Bubbles Boutique & Tasting
    Cost: $30


    Chili Cookoff and Trivia Night Spectacular | Play Louisville

    Five non-profits will cook a batch of their favorite chili recipes. Enjoy a flight of this filling Fall favorite as you work with your team to answer Food for Thought trivia questions.

    When: November 22, 7 p.m.
    Where: Play Louisville, 1101 E Washington St
    Website: Chili Cookoff and Trivia Night Spectacular
    Cost: $10


    Cooking Demo & Dinner with Chef Joe Merchanthouse | Logan St Market 

    In the first of an ongoing series, chef Joe Merchanthouse will be hosting a cooking demo and dinner. Menu items include Butternut Squash Fritters with Citrus Crema, Red Pepper Linguine with Wild Alaskan Sockeye Salmon and Crispy Kale and Apple Baked Creme Brûlée.

    When: November 22, 6:30 p.m.
    Where: Logan Street Market, 1001 Logan St.
    Website: Cooking Demo & Dinner
    Cost: $20-$40


    Silent Disco | Old 502 Winery

    Enjoy a night of music, wine, and dancing in the Old 502 Winery Tasting Room. Featuring a full bar in addition to all your favorite Old 502 wines.

    When: November 22, 8:30 p.m.
    Where: Old 502 Winery, 120 S. Tenth St.
    Website: Silent Disco at Old 502 Winery
    Cost: $10


    Late Night Latin: Hermanos | The Butchertown Social

    Come watch Louisville's own Hermanos band play some high energy Latin-jazz.

    When: November 22, 9:30 p.m.
    Where: The Butchertown Social, 1601 Story Ave.
    Website: Late Night Latin: Hermanos
    Cost: Free to attend


    How to write a hit song | Against The Grain

    A place for producers and beat-makers to perform and skill share. Each Beat Cypher starts with a demo or skill share, and this time Sasha is kicking off this Beat Cypher with a songwriting demo. 

    When: November 22, 4 p.m.
    Where: Against The Grain, 401 E. Main St.
    Website: How to write a hit song
    Cost: Free to attend

     

    SATURDAY

    GalaxyCon | The Kentucky International Convention Center

    A festival of fandom with Celebrity and Creative Guests from Comics, Movies, TV, Science Fiction, Fantasy, Anime, Cartoons, Video Games, and Wrestling. Enjoy entertainment all day and night long.

    When: Friday, November 22 — Sunday, November 24
    Where: Kentucky International Convention Center, 221 S. Fourth St.
    Website: GalaxyCon
    Cost: See site for details 


    Snow Ball Gala | Omni Louisville Hotel

    This black-tie event has become a memorable fashionable party in Louisville each year. Enjoy a five-course gourmet meal followed by dancing to live music by Endless Summer Band. 

    When: Saturday, November 23, 6 p.m.-midnight
    Where: Omni Louisville Hotel, 400 S. Second St.
    Website: Snow Ball Gala
    Cost: $450 


    Project Improv: Live At The Garden  | The Bard's Town

    Join Project Improv for a night of long and short form Improv, featuring Project Improv and their newest member Keighlee.

    When: November 23, 8 p.m.
    Where: The Bard's Town, 1801 Bardstown Road
    Website: Project Improv: Live At The Garden
    Cost: Free to attend


    Salsa Night | Jimmy Can't Dance

    Join Gabe Scott of Gabe Scott Dance in a beginner's salsa dance lesson. Then dance until the music stops, all while enjoying some sensational craft cocktails made by the mixologists behind the bar.

    When: November 23, 9 p.m.
    Where: Jimmy Can't Dance, 119 S. Seventh St.
    Website: Salsa Night
    Cost: $5


    Bierhalle featuring the Rheingold Band  | German American Club

    An indoor Bierhalle with festive food and dancing. The German American Club promises plenty of Gemütlichkeit.

    When: November 23, 6 p.m.
    Where: German American Club, 1840 Lincoln Ave.
    Website: Bierhalle featuring the Rheingold Band
    Cost: Free to attend


    The Piano Guys  | The Louisville Palace

    Come out to The Palace to see The Piano Guys live in concert this weekend.

    When: November 23, 8 p.m.
    Where: The Louisville Palace, 625 S Fourth St
    Website: The Piano Guys
    Cost: $70-$120


    Southern High School Craft Fair  | Southern High School

    Shop over fifty vendors to help raise funds for the Southern High School Boys Basketball Team, Athletic Boosters, Band Boosters, Blue Lick Elementary PTA and more.

    When: November 23, 8 a.m.-4 p.m.
    Where: Southern High School, 8620 Preston Highway
    Website: Southern High School Craft Fair
    Cost: Free to attend

    Holiday Brite Nite | Paddock Shops

    An evening of holiday festivities at Paddock Shops. There will be carolers, magicians, jugglers, stilt walkers, Frosty The Snowman, and many more special guests. Free face painting for children and hundreds of free glow items.

    When: November 23, 5-8 p.m.
    Where: Paddock Shops, 4055 Summit Plaza Drive
    Website: Holiday Brite Nite
    Cost: Free to attend

     

    SUNDAY

    Brewer Brawl | Sunergos Coffee Micro-Roastery

    Learn from the experts what to look for in an automatic drip brewer, how coffee tastes from three different brewers and how to get the most from your home coffee maker.

    When: November 24, 2:30-4:30 p.m.
    Where: Sunergos Coffee Micro-Roastery, 306 W. Woodlawn Ave.
    Website: Brewer Brawl
    Cost: Free to attend


    8th Annual Saint Sours Day  | Holy Grale

    The Sunday before Thanksgiving is once again upon us and Holy Grale invites you to honor the products of fermentations, yeast and bacteria that give us the funky, sour beers.

    When: November 24, noon
    Where: Holy Grale, 1034 Bardstown Road
    Website: 8th Annual Saint Sours Day
    Cost: Free to attend
     

    Yelp Louisville's Bountiful Buy Local Thank You 2019 | Ntaba Coffee Haus

    Yelp Louisville will host its annual Bountiful Buy Local Thank You at Ntaba Coffee Haus. Come out and, enjoy a free cup of coffee (with event check-in via the Yelp app), do a bit of shopping in A Taste of Africa, and put your thanks to paper using the cards, pens, typewriters and other fun that Yelp will have available.

    When: November 24, noon-4 p.m.
    Where: Ntaba Coffee Haus, 2407 Brownsboro Road
    Website: Buy Local Thank You 2019
    Cost: Free to attend


    Beauty and the Beast Movie and Tea Party | The Louisville Palace

    After years of hosting musical royalty, the Palace is opening its doors to celebrate the princes and princesses in Louisville. Join in the fun for a magical screening of the classic animated film, Beauty and the Beast.

    When: November 24, 2 p.m.
    Where: The Louisville Palace, 625 S Fourth St
    Website: Beauty and the Beast Movie and Tea Party
    Cost: Free to attend


    Harry Potter Drag Brunch | Le Moo

    Enjoy brunch favorites while you watch local queens performing as Harry Potter characters. Hosted by Phi Phi O'Hara.

    When: November 24, 11 a.m.
    Where: Le Moo, 2300 Lexington Road
    Website: Harry Potter Drag Brunch
    Cost: $35

    Cover photo: Pexels.com

