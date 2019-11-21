Weekender: What to Do Around Louisville November 22 — 24

To get this list delivered straight to your inbox every Thursday, sign up for the Weekender newsletter here.
FRIDAY
Eat Your Bourbon Marketplace Grand Opening | Eat Your Bourbon Marketplace
Bourbon Barrel Foods welcomes you to come celebrate the opening of the Eat Your Bourbon Marketplace. Sample craft cocktails and gourmet small bites to see what they have in store.
When: Friday, November 22, 5:45-10 p.m.
Where: Eat Your Bourbon Marketplace, 2708 Frankfort Ave.
Website: Eat Your Bourbon Marketplace Grand Opening
Cost: Free to attend
Holiday Bubbles Boutique & Tasting | The Champagnery
Special guest, Gaelyn Park, will lead a tasting of five sparkling wines and Champagnes with Sommelier, Tony Majors.
When: November 22, 5:30 p.m.
Where: The Champagnery, 1764 Frankfort Ave
Website: Holiday Bubbles Boutique & Tasting
Cost: $30
Chili Cookoff and Trivia Night Spectacular | Play Louisville
Five non-profits will cook a batch of their favorite chili recipes. Enjoy a flight of this filling Fall favorite as you work with your team to answer Food for Thought trivia questions.
When: November 22, 7 p.m.
Where: Play Louisville, 1101 E Washington St
Website: Chili Cookoff and Trivia Night Spectacular
Cost: $10
Cooking Demo & Dinner with Chef Joe Merchanthouse | Logan St Market
In the first of an ongoing series, chef Joe Merchanthouse will be hosting a cooking demo and dinner. Menu items include Butternut Squash Fritters with Citrus Crema, Red Pepper Linguine with Wild Alaskan Sockeye Salmon and Crispy Kale and Apple Baked Creme Brûlée.
When: November 22, 6:30 p.m.
Where: Logan Street Market, 1001 Logan St.
Website: Cooking Demo & Dinner
Cost: $20-$40
Silent Disco | Old 502 Winery
Enjoy a night of music, wine, and dancing in the Old 502 Winery Tasting Room. Featuring a full bar in addition to all your favorite Old 502 wines.
When: November 22, 8:30 p.m.
Where: Old 502 Winery, 120 S. Tenth St.
Website: Silent Disco at Old 502 Winery
Cost: $10
Late Night Latin: Hermanos | The Butchertown Social
Come watch Louisville's own Hermanos band play some high energy Latin-jazz.
When: November 22, 9:30 p.m.
Where: The Butchertown Social, 1601 Story Ave.
Website: Late Night Latin: Hermanos
Cost: Free to attend
How to write a hit song | Against The Grain
A place for producers and beat-makers to perform and skill share. Each Beat Cypher starts with a demo or skill share, and this time Sasha is kicking off this Beat Cypher with a songwriting demo.
When: November 22, 4 p.m.
Where: Against The Grain, 401 E. Main St.
Website: How to write a hit song
Cost: Free to attend
SATURDAY
GalaxyCon | The Kentucky International Convention Center
A festival of fandom with Celebrity and Creative Guests from Comics, Movies, TV, Science Fiction, Fantasy, Anime, Cartoons, Video Games, and Wrestling. Enjoy entertainment all day and night long.
When: Friday, November 22 — Sunday, November 24
Where: Kentucky International Convention Center, 221 S. Fourth St.
Website: GalaxyCon
Cost: See site for details
Snow Ball Gala | Omni Louisville Hotel
This black-tie event has become a memorable fashionable party in Louisville each year. Enjoy a five-course gourmet meal followed by dancing to live music by Endless Summer Band.
When: Saturday, November 23, 6 p.m.-midnight
Where: Omni Louisville Hotel, 400 S. Second St.
Website: Snow Ball Gala
Cost: $450
Project Improv: Live At The Garden | The Bard's Town
Join Project Improv for a night of long and short form Improv, featuring Project Improv and their newest member Keighlee.
When: November 23, 8 p.m.
Where: The Bard's Town, 1801 Bardstown Road
Website: Project Improv: Live At The Garden
Cost: Free to attend
Salsa Night | Jimmy Can't Dance
Join Gabe Scott of Gabe Scott Dance in a beginner's salsa dance lesson. Then dance until the music stops, all while enjoying some sensational craft cocktails made by the mixologists behind the bar.
When: November 23, 9 p.m.
Where: Jimmy Can't Dance, 119 S. Seventh St.
Website: Salsa Night
Cost: $5
Bierhalle featuring the Rheingold Band | German American Club
An indoor Bierhalle with festive food and dancing. The German American Club promises plenty of Gemütlichkeit.
When: November 23, 6 p.m.
Where: German American Club, 1840 Lincoln Ave.
Website: Bierhalle featuring the Rheingold Band
Cost: Free to attend
The Piano Guys | The Louisville Palace
Come out to The Palace to see The Piano Guys live in concert this weekend.
When: November 23, 8 p.m.
Where: The Louisville Palace, 625 S Fourth St
Website: The Piano Guys
Cost: $70-$120
Southern High School Craft Fair | Southern High School
Shop over fifty vendors to help raise funds for the Southern High School Boys Basketball Team, Athletic Boosters, Band Boosters, Blue Lick Elementary PTA and more.
When: November 23, 8 a.m.-4 p.m.
Where: Southern High School, 8620 Preston Highway
Website: Southern High School Craft Fair
Cost: Free to attend
Holiday Brite Nite | Paddock Shops
An evening of holiday festivities at Paddock Shops. There will be carolers, magicians, jugglers, stilt walkers, Frosty The Snowman, and many more special guests. Free face painting for children and hundreds of free glow items.
When: November 23, 5-8 p.m.
Where: Paddock Shops, 4055 Summit Plaza Drive
Website: Holiday Brite Nite
Cost: Free to attend
SUNDAY
Brewer Brawl | Sunergos Coffee Micro-Roastery
Learn from the experts what to look for in an automatic drip brewer, how coffee tastes from three different brewers and how to get the most from your home coffee maker.
When: November 24, 2:30-4:30 p.m.
Where: Sunergos Coffee Micro-Roastery, 306 W. Woodlawn Ave.
Website: Brewer Brawl
Cost: Free to attend
8th Annual Saint Sours Day | Holy Grale
The Sunday before Thanksgiving is once again upon us and Holy Grale invites you to honor the products of fermentations, yeast and bacteria that give us the funky, sour beers.
When: November 24, noon
Where: Holy Grale, 1034 Bardstown Road
Website: 8th Annual Saint Sours Day
Cost: Free to attend
Yelp Louisville's Bountiful Buy Local Thank You 2019 | Ntaba Coffee Haus
Yelp Louisville will host its annual Bountiful Buy Local Thank You at Ntaba Coffee Haus. Come out and, enjoy a free cup of coffee (with event check-in via the Yelp app), do a bit of shopping in A Taste of Africa, and put your thanks to paper using the cards, pens, typewriters and other fun that Yelp will have available.
When: November 24, noon-4 p.m.
Where: Ntaba Coffee Haus, 2407 Brownsboro Road
Website: Buy Local Thank You 2019
Cost: Free to attend
Beauty and the Beast Movie and Tea Party | The Louisville Palace
After years of hosting musical royalty, the Palace is opening its doors to celebrate the princes and princesses in Louisville. Join in the fun for a magical screening of the classic animated film, Beauty and the Beast.
When: November 24, 2 p.m.
Where: The Louisville Palace, 625 S Fourth St
Website: Beauty and the Beast Movie and Tea Party
Cost: Free to attend
Harry Potter Drag Brunch | Le Moo
Enjoy brunch favorites while you watch local queens performing as Harry Potter characters. Hosted by Phi Phi O'Hara.
When: November 24, 11 a.m.
Where: Le Moo, 2300 Lexington Road
Website: Harry Potter Drag Brunch
Cost: $35
Cover photo: Pexels.com