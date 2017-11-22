Weekender: What to Do Around Louisville November 24 - 26

To get this list delivered straight to your inbox every week, sign up for the Weekender here.

FRIDAY

Light Up Louisville 2017

Santa is coming to town for the 37th annual Light Up Louisville! Watch as Mayor Fischer and Santa light up the city's Christmas Tree and kickoff the holiday season. The Holiday in the City ice skating rink will be open, and there will be live entertainment on stage, vendor booths open and a children's workshop. At 6:30 p.m., the Lots of Lights Parade kicks off, and then at 8 p.m., Santa arrives for the lighting of the tree.



When: Friday, November 24, 4-11 p.m.

Where: Louisville Metro Hall, 527 W Jefferson St.

Website: Light Up Louisville

Cost: Free to attend



Holiday in the City | Downtown

Holiday in the City marks the beginning of the holiday season in Louisville! Enjoy holiday festivities and events throughout downtown, including the popular ice skating rink at Holiday Square, located at Fourth and Jefferson. Holiday in the City kicks off with the annual Light Up Louisville tradition on Friday, November 24 and continues through the holiday season until Monday, January 1.



When: November 24 - January 1

Where: Holiday Square, Fourth & Jefferson Sts.

Website: Holiday in the City

Cost: See website for skating prices



Kaiju's 3rd Birthday Celebration

To celebrate Kaiju's third birthday, Against The Grain Brewery, Dauntless Distributing, Music Go Round Louisville and Naragansett are teaming up for a three-day party. On Friday and Saturday, over 20 bands will perform on two stages in the bar. Friday night will feature some of the city's best DJs, and Saturday night will feature some of the city's best MCs. On Sunday, there will be brunch, an anime matinee and a special comedy night featuring some of the venue's favorite performers.



When: November 24-26, see website for times

Where: Kaiju, 1004 E. Oak St.

Website: Kaiju's Birthday Celebration

Cost: $5 cover on Friday and Saturday



Women of Improv | Four Pegs

Improv 502 is proud to bring you a special show for the month of December - Women of Improv! Come see the funniest female improvisers in Louisville take over Four Pegs' upstairs for a night of improv comedy. The show will be anchored by Rachel Allen & Sam Vittitoe of Lady Business.



When: November 24, 8 p.m.

Where: Four Pegs Beer Lounge, 1053 Goss Ave.

Website: Women of Improv

Cost: $5 cash



LOCALS Annual Holiday Pottery Sale | Mellwood Arts Center

The 43rd annual Holiday Pottery Sale by the LOCALS (Living On Clay And Louisville Soil) is this weekend! There will be a variety of distinctive pottery for your holiday gifts and personal home collection. From functional baking dishes, coffee mugs, serving bowls and teapots to more sculptural vessels of animal forms or whimsical figurative objects. Find a beautiful, and maybe humorous, handmade item that will make the perfect gift this year.



When: November 24, 5-9 p.m. & November 25, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Where: Mellwood Arts Center, 1860 Mellwood Ave.

Website: Holiday Pottery Sale

Cost: Free to attend



Skeleton Crew | Actors Theatre

As the Great Recession hits Detroit, a makeshift family of auto workers faces an uncertain future. Faye, Dez and Shanita are a tight-knit trio of auto workers who always look out for each other. When rumors fly about their factory’s closing, all three face tough decisions about the future, while their foreman, torn between his team and his career, has to decide where his loyalties lie. As the Great Recession hits Detroit, is it time for all of them to start looking out for themselves? With compassion and insight, acclaimed playwright Dominique Morisseau takes a timely, compelling look at blue-collar America.



When: November 24-26, times vary

Where: Actors Theatre, 316 W. Main St.

Website: Skeleton Crew

Cost: $46+



Lights Under Louisville 2017 | Mega Cavern

The only underground Christmas Light Show on the planet! Experience light displays unlike any other, with over 2,000,000 points of light and nearly 1,000 displays and characters. Drive you own car through the Mega Cavern to witness this spectacle. Open nightly from November 17 through December 31.



When: November 17 - December 31

Where: Louisville Mega Cavern, 1841 Taylor Ave.

Website: Lights Under Louisville

Cost: $27 per standard vehicle

SATURDAY

Light Up Corydon

This Saturday, kick off the holiday season at Light Up Corydon! There will be carriage rides, shopping, holiday crafts, pictures with Santa, over 14 food vendors, live music and entertainment and so much more. Highlights of the event include the Corydon Christmas Extravaganza at the Harrison County Fairgrounds, Ugly Christmas Sweater contest, Kringle Jingle Kash Drawing, Cookie Walk, holiday story readings, and of course, the lighting of the Square and the Community Tree at Bicentennial Park. New this year is the Christmas Parade around Downtown Corydon from 4-5 p.m.! Don’t miss this spectacular day of holiday fun in Historic Corydon.



When: Saturday, November 25, 10 a.m.-9 p.m.

Where: Historic Downtown Corydon, Indiana

Website: Light Up Corydon

Price: Free to attend



Winter Wonderland | Fourth Street Live!

It's a Winter Wonderland at Fourth Street Live! Bask in the holiday spirit as you enjoy this special event. Bring the kids for the free Santa photo experience at the North Pole! Opening day is this Saturday, and then it's open every weekend, Friday through Sunday, until December 24.



When: November 25 - December 24

Where: Fourth Street Live!, 400 S. Fourth St.

Website: Winter Wonderland

Cost: Free to attend



Holiday Brite Nite | Paddock Shops

Head to the Paddock Shops for an evening of holiday festivities! There will be carolers, magicians, jugglers, face-painting and special guests, including Frosty the Snowman. Santa arrives at 7 p.m.!



When: November 25, 5-8 p.m.

Where: The Paddock Shops, 4300 Summit Plaza Drive

Website: Holiday Brite Night

Cost: Free to attend



LO Pops: Home for the Holidays | Kentucky Center

On Saturday, Bob Bernhardt and the Louisville Orchestra will celebrate Christmas with beautiful holiday music and two thrilling talents from Broadway. Lisa Vroman and Doug LaBrecque will light up Kentucky Center’s Whitney Hall stage with yuletide songs like “It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year,” “Ave Maria” and “O Holy Night.” The Louisville Youth Choir joins in for musical highlights from popular Christmas films like Home Alone and The Polar Express!



When: November 25, 8 p.m.

Where: Kentucky Center, 501 W. Main St.

Website: Home for the Holidays

Cost: $27+



Family Day Open House | American Printing House

Looking for something uniquely Louisville to show friends and relatives? Bring them to APH’s one-of-a-kind, award-winning museum! Visitors can write in braille, see part of Helen Keller’s Bible, play games and read books designed for children who are blind, and enjoy many other activities. Holiday goodies and hot cider will be served. For all ages. Please register by November 24.



When: November 25, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Where: American Printing House for the Blind, 1839 Frankfort Ave.

Website: Family Day Open House

Cost: Free to attend; registration required



Pappy Release Party | The Goat

The Goat is hosting a party for one of the rarest bourbons around! They'll be pouring Pappy Van Winkle all day, with live music by JD Shelburne from 9 p.m.-midnight to set the mood. Get it while you can!



When: November 25, noon-midnight

Where: The Goat, 700 Landis Ridge Drive

Website: Pappy Release Party

Cost: Free to attend

SUNDAY

Poses & Beermosas | Goodwood

After the hustle and bustle of Thanksgiving and family, head to Poses & Beermosas to relax and reset. Enjoy this hour long yoga class in the brewery taught by Goodwood's very own Denise Ingle. The price for the class includes one beermosa. Don't forget to bring your own mat!



When: November 26, 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Where: Goodwood Brewing Co., 636 E. Main St.

Website: Poses & Beermosas

Cost: $10



Stakes & Eggs | Churchill Downs

Exactly what it sounds like! Enjoy the Stakes & Eggs brunch at the track while watching exciting live racing. This is the last day of racing for the year at Churchill Downs - and the perfect way to end the holiday weekend.



When: November 26, 11:30 a.m.-7 p.m.

Where: Churchill Downs, 700 Central Ave.

Website: Stakes & Eggs

Cost: See website



Straight No Chaser | Kentucky Center

If the phrase “male a cappella group” conjures up an image of students in blue blazers, ties and khakis singing traditional college songs on campus - think again. Straight No Chaser (SNC) are neither strait-laced nor straight-faced, but neither are they vaudeville-style kitsch. They have emerged as a phenomenon with a massive fan base, numerous national TV appearances and proven success with CD releases. On the road, SNC has built a reputation as an unforgettable live act.



When: November 26, 7-9 p.m.

Where: The Kentucky Center, 501 W. Main St.

Website: Straight No Chaser

Cost: $25+



What's Love Got to Do with It?: A Tribute to Tina Turner | Headliners

Celebrate the life and music of the legendary Tina Turner on her 78th birthday! This Sunday, the Sheryl Rouse Band will pay homage to Turner at Headliners. Doors open at 7 p.m. 21+ only.



When: November 26, 8 p.m.

Where: Headliners Music Hall, 1386 Lexington Road

Website: Tribute to Tina Turner

Cost: $12+



Something Blue Bridal Show | Churchill Downs

Something Blue provides a series of wedding shows in the Kentuckiana area throughout the year to help brides, grooms and their partners plan their big day with the best vendors the area has to offer. There will be entertainment, prizes, food, cake and the area's best wedding resources. Enter at Gate 10 and check in at their tent to get complimentary race day admission for brides, grooms and a guest!



When: November 26, 1-4 p.m.

Where: Churchill Downs, 700 Central Ave.

Website: Bridal Show

Cost: Free for brides/grooms; $5 for guests



Le Moo Le Femme Drag Brunch

Enjoy the Le Moo Le Femme drag brunch this Sunday. Enjoy a delicious brunch buffet while top-notch divas put on an unforgettable show! The next upcoming drag brunch is Sunday, December 10. E-mail Joshua.Pike@BelleNoble.com for reservations. Choose from 11 a.m. & 1:30 p.m. performances.



When: November 26, 11 a.m. & 1:30 p.m.

Where: Le Moo, 2300 Lexington Road

Website: Le Moo

Cost: $35 + tax & gratuity