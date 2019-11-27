Weekender: What to Do Around Louisville November 29 — December 1

To get this list delivered straight to your inbox every Thursday, sign up for the Weekender newsletter here.
FRIDAY
Miracle on Market Opening night | Miracle on Market
Get ready for some holiday cheer. Miracle, the beloved Christmas pop-up bar, launches for the holiday season this Friday. Gather your family and friends and head to NuLu to try new drinks like the SanTaRex and old favorites like a Run Run Rudolph. Enjoy a reel of classic holiday movies like Home Alone and Elf or try your hand at Christmas karaoke.
When: Friday, November 29 – Tuesday, December 31
Where: Miracle on Market, 732 E. Market St.
Website: Miracle on Market
Cost: Free to attend
Light Up Louisville | Louisville Metro Hall
Join Santa and Mayor Fischer to light the city Christmas tree and illuminate Louisville with holiday cheer. Enjoy a day full of excitement, entertainment and community, and when the sun goes down, watch as the city lights up with Christmas lights and fireworks.
When: Friday, November 29, 3-10 p.m.
Where: Louisville Metro Hall, 527 W. Jefferson St
Website: Light Up Louisville
Cost: Free to attend
2019 Fête de Noël Winter Holiday Festival & Ice Skating Rink | Paristown
Start a new tradition this holiday season at Paristown's inaugural Fête de Noël. This six-week winter village will feature an authentic outdoor ice skating rink in the newly opened Christy’s Garden and is also the location of this year's Holiday Laser Dome. Skate, shop, eat, drink and enjoy holiday-themed events throughout the season.
When: Friday, November 29 —Sunday, January 5
Where: Paristown, 711 Brent St.
Website: 2019 Fête de Noël Winter Holiday Festival & Ice Skating Rink
Cost: See website for details
Thanksgiving Weekend at the Track | Churchill Downs
Celebrate Thanksgiving weekend at the track with a traditional buffet and seven exciting Stakes races, including up-and-coming Kentucky Derby hopefuls.
When: Friday, November 29 —Sunday, December 1
Where: Churchill Downs, 700 Central Ave.
Website: Thanksgiving Weekend at The Tracks
Cost: $51 reserved dining, see site for additional details
Candlelight Tour & Open House | Whitehall Estate
Tour the historical Whitehall Mansion by the glow of candlelight this weekend.
When: November 29, 6-8 p.m.
Where: Whitehall Estate, 1101 E. Washington St.
Website: Candlelight Tour & Open House
Cost: $10-$12 for adults, $5 for children
Katherine Blanford Live | Four Pegs
Louisville is Funny invites you to celebrate the return of Louisville native Katherine Blanford for a night full of fun and laughter.
When: November 29, 7:30-9 p.m.
Where: Four Pegs Beer Lounge, 1053 Goss Ave.
Website: Katherine Blanford Live
Cost: $10 in advance, $15 at the door
Black Friday Emonite502 | Barbarella
Celebrate the end of your Black Friday shopping by dancing to the sounds of your favorite emo artists at Barbarella.
When: November 29, 11 p.m.
Where: Barbarella, 116 E. Main St.
Website: Black Friday Emonite502
Cost: No cover until midnight
Fade to Black Thanksgiving Celebration | Mercury Ballroom
Wear your favorite little black dress and celebrate Thanksgiving weekend on the dance floor, with sounds by Dj Znyce.
When: November 29, 10:30 p.m.
Where: Mercury Ballroom, 611 S. Fourth St.
Website: Fade to Black Thanksgiving Celebration
Cost: $20
Black Friday Record Store Day | Better Days Records
Browse hundreds of exclusive releases and thousands of new and gently used titles. Many of these finds will be from the store's personal collection on vinyl, CD and cassette for the music fan on your list.
When: November 29, 8 a.m.
Where: Better Days Records, 1765 Bardstown Road
Website: Black Friday Record Store Day
Cost: Free to attend
Jacob Williams Live | The Bard's Town
Join Jacob Williams in a comedy showcase following his misadventures through the worlds of dating, day jobs and dining alone.
When: November 29, 10 p.m.
Where: The Bard's Town, 1801 Bardstown Road
Website: Jacob Williams Live
Cost: $10
SATURDAY
Annual Holiday Pottery Show | Clifton Center
Shop from a wide selection of handmade, functional and decorative pottery, tiles and sculpture. Enjoy convenient parking, complimentary treats, snacks and cider, and lots of friendly faces.
When: November 30, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
Where: Clifton Center, 2117 Payne St.
Website: Annual Holiday Pottery Show
Cost: Free to attend
Family: Home for the Holidays | Kentucky Center
Kick off your Yuletide season with a Christmas concert this Saturday. Special guest, tenor Ben Gulley shares the spirit of the season performing all your favorite music with the full orchestra and the Louisville Youth Choir.
When: November 30, 10 a.m.
Where: Kentucky Center, 501 W. Main St.
Website: Family: Home for the Holidays
Cost: $15
The Elf on the Shelf: A Christmas Musical | Louisville Palace
Follow the story of the top Scout Elf, who is sent to a disconnected, multi-generational family struggling to rediscover Christmas spirit. Will he find a way off the shelf and into their hearts?
When: November 30, 6 p.m & December 1, 1 p.m.
Where: Louisville Palace, 625 S. Fourth St.
Website: The Elf on the Shelf: A Christmas Musical
Cost: $30-$60
Pops: Holiday Pops Starring Ben Gulley | Kentucky Center
The Louisville Orchestra is dreaming up some holiday treats for you this season with a brand-new variety show for the entire family. Enjoy a selection of Yuletide classics performed by singer Ben Gulley, who promises to thrill and charm Louisville audiences.
When: November 30, 8 p.m.
Where: Kentucky Center, 501 W. Main St.
Website: Pops: Holiday Pops Starring Ben Gulley
Cost: $28-$65
Return of Dirty Soul Party with Kim Sorise | The MerryWeather
This Saturday, DJ Kim Sorise returns to the MerryWeather, spinning vintage funk, soul and R&B 45's. Eric Morris will be cooking up soul food classics while you listen.
When: November 30, 8 p.m.
Where: The MerryWeather, 81101 Lydia St.
Website: Return of Dirty Soul Party with Kim Sorise
Cost: Free to attend
UK vs UL Football Watch Party | Holsopple Brewing
Have a beer and cheer on your favorite team with your friends at Holsopple. Enjoy a $3.50 Paula's Pilsner while you watch!
When: November 30, 11:30 a.m.
Where: Holsopple Brewing, 8023 Catherine Lane
Website: UK vs UL Football Watch Party
Cost: Free to attend
Shop Local Print Sale | Calliope Arts
Come out to shop a variety of affordable etchings, woodcuts, lithographs, screenprints, and more by local artists.
When: November 30, noon-5 p.m.
Where: Calliope Arts, 4324 E. College St.
Website: Shop Local Print Sale
Cost: Free to attend
Jeptha Creed Master Distiller Signing | Evergreen Liquors
Join Jeptha Creed Master Distiller Joyce Nethery for a special bottle signing and tasting of her Jeptha Creed Bourbon.
When: November 30, 5-7 p.m.
Where: Evergreen Liquors, 12017 Shelbyville Road
Website: Jeptha Creed Master Distiller Signing
Cost: Free to attend
SUNDAY
Before it Hits Home | The Table
Follow the last few months in the life of Wendal Bailey, an African-American bisexual male in his early 30s with AIDS who is caught between two worlds one which revolves around his lovers, the other based in the home of his extended family.
When: December 1, 4 p.m.
Where: The Table, 1800 Portland Ave.
Website: Before it Hits Home
Cost: $20
Christmas on Gaslight Square | Jeffersontown
Start the holiday season in Jeffersontown with Santa, Mrs. Claus and the City Council to celebrate Christmas on Gaslight Square. Immediately following, festivities continue outside with free refreshments, free train rides and pictures with Santa and Mrs. Claus.
When: December 1, 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Where: Gaslight Square, 10416 Watterson Trail
Website: Christmas on Gaslight Square
Cost: Free to attend
Still Beginning: The 30th Annual Day With(out) Art | Speed Art Museum
Visual AIDS has commissioned seven new short videos responding to the ongoing HIV/AIDS epidemic. The topics range from anti-stigma work in New Orleans to public sex culture in Chicago, highlighting pioneering AIDS activism and staging intergenerational conversations.
When: December 1, 1 p.m.
Where: Speed Art Museum, 2035 S. Third St.
Website: Still Beginning: The 30th Annual Day With(out) Art
Cost: Free to attend
Making Krampus Art Class with Ryan Case | Seidenfaden's
Join artist Ryan Case in creating a Krampus inspired art project. Each ticket includes all art supplies and two complimentary zombie shots.
When: December 1, 6 p.m.
Where: Seidenfaden's, 1134 E. Breckinridge St.
Website: Making Krampus Art Class with Ryan Case
Cost: $40
Dine with Santa | Captain's Quarters
Join Captain's Quarters for their annual Santa brunch or dinner. Enjoy a dining experience with the big man himself and
When: December 1, noon & 5 p.m.
Where: CQ Riverside Grille, 5700 Captains Quarters Road
Website: Dine with Santa
Cost: $35
Cover photo: Pexels.com