Weekender: What to Do Around Louisville November 29 — December 1

FRIDAY

Miracle on Market Opening night | Miracle on Market

Get ready for some holiday cheer. Miracle, the beloved Christmas pop-up bar, launches for the holiday season this Friday. Gather your family and friends and head to NuLu to try new drinks like the SanTaRex and old favorites like a Run Run Rudolph. Enjoy a reel of classic holiday movies like Home Alone and Elf or try your hand at Christmas karaoke.

When: Friday, November 29 – Tuesday, December 31

Where: Miracle on Market, 732 E. Market St.

Website: Miracle on Market

Cost: Free to attend



Light Up Louisville | Louisville Metro Hall

Join Santa and Mayor Fischer to light the city Christmas tree and illuminate Louisville with holiday cheer. Enjoy a day full of excitement, entertainment and community, and when the sun goes down, watch as the city lights up with Christmas lights and fireworks.

When: Friday, November 29, 3-10 p.m.

Where: Louisville Metro Hall, 527 W. Jefferson St

Website: Light Up Louisville

Cost: Free to attend



2019 Fête de Noël Winter Holiday Festival & Ice Skating Rink | Paristown

Start a new tradition this holiday season at Paristown's inaugural Fête de Noël. This six-week winter village will feature an authentic outdoor ice skating rink in the newly opened Christy’s Garden and is also the location of this year's Holiday Laser Dome. Skate, shop, eat, drink and enjoy holiday-themed events throughout the season.

When: Friday, November 29 —Sunday, January 5

Where: Paristown, 711 Brent St.

Website: 2019 Fête de Noël Winter Holiday Festival & Ice Skating Rink

Cost: See website for details



Thanksgiving Weekend at the Track | Churchill Downs

Celebrate Thanksgiving weekend at the track with a traditional buffet and seven exciting Stakes races, including up-and-coming Kentucky Derby hopefuls.

When: Friday, November 29 —Sunday, December 1

Where: Churchill Downs, 700 Central Ave.

Website: Thanksgiving Weekend at The Tracks

Cost: $51 reserved dining, see site for additional details



Candlelight Tour & Open House | Whitehall Estate

Tour the historical Whitehall Mansion by the glow of candlelight this weekend.

When: November 29, 6-8 p.m.

Where: Whitehall Estate, 1101 E. Washington St.

Website: Candlelight Tour & Open House

Cost: $10-$12 for adults, $5 for children



Katherine Blanford Live | Four Pegs

Louisville is Funny invites you to celebrate the return of Louisville native Katherine Blanford for a night full of fun and laughter.

When: November 29, 7:30-9 p.m.

Where: Four Pegs Beer Lounge, 1053 Goss Ave.

Website: Katherine Blanford Live

Cost: $10 in advance, $15 at the door



Black Friday Emonite502 | Barbarella

Celebrate the end of your Black Friday shopping by dancing to the sounds of your favorite emo artists at Barbarella.

When: November 29, 11 p.m.

Where: Barbarella, 116 E. Main St.

Website: Black Friday Emonite502

Cost: No cover until midnight



Fade to Black Thanksgiving Celebration | Mercury Ballroom

Wear your favorite little black dress and celebrate Thanksgiving weekend on the dance floor, with sounds by Dj Znyce.

When: November 29, 10:30 p.m.

Where: Mercury Ballroom, 611 S. Fourth St.

Website: Fade to Black Thanksgiving Celebration

Cost: $20



Black Friday Record Store Day | Better Days Records

Browse hundreds of exclusive releases and thousands of new and gently used titles. Many of these finds will be from the store's personal collection on vinyl, CD and cassette for the music fan on your list.

When: November 29, 8 a.m.

Where: Better Days Records, 1765 Bardstown Road

Website: Black Friday Record Store Day

Cost: Free to attend



Jacob Williams Live | The Bard's Town

Join Jacob Williams in a comedy showcase following his misadventures through the worlds of dating, day jobs and dining alone.

When: November 29, 10 p.m.

Where: The Bard's Town, 1801 Bardstown Road

Website: Jacob Williams Live

Cost: $10

SATURDAY

Annual Holiday Pottery Show | Clifton Center

Shop from a wide selection of handmade, functional and decorative pottery, tiles and sculpture. Enjoy convenient parking, complimentary treats, snacks and cider, and lots of friendly faces.

When: November 30, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Where: Clifton Center, 2117 Payne St.

Website: Annual Holiday Pottery Show

Cost: Free to attend



Family: Home for the Holidays | Kentucky Center

Kick off your Yuletide season with a Christmas concert this Saturday. Special guest, tenor Ben Gulley shares the spirit of the season performing all your favorite music with the full orchestra and the Louisville Youth Choir.

When: November 30, 10 a.m.

Where: Kentucky Center, 501 W. Main St.

Website: Family: Home for the Holidays

Cost: $15



The Elf on the Shelf: A Christmas Musical | Louisville Palace

Follow the story of the top Scout Elf, who is sent to a disconnected, multi-generational family struggling to rediscover Christmas spirit. Will he find a way off the shelf and into their hearts?

When: November 30, 6 p.m & December 1, 1 p.m.

Where: Louisville Palace, 625 S. Fourth St.

Website: The Elf on the Shelf: A Christmas Musical

Cost: $30-$60



Pops: Holiday Pops Starring Ben Gulley | Kentucky Center

The Louisville Orchestra is dreaming up some holiday treats for you this season with a brand-new variety show for the entire family. Enjoy a selection of Yuletide classics performed by singer Ben Gulley, who promises to thrill and charm Louisville audiences.

When: November 30, 8 p.m.

Where: Kentucky Center, 501 W. Main St.

Website: Pops: Holiday Pops Starring Ben Gulley

Cost: $28-$65



Return of Dirty Soul Party with Kim Sorise | The MerryWeather

This Saturday, DJ Kim Sorise returns to the MerryWeather, spinning vintage funk, soul and R&B 45's. Eric Morris will be cooking up soul food classics while you listen.

When: November 30, 8 p.m.

Where: The MerryWeather, 81101 Lydia St.

Website: Return of Dirty Soul Party with Kim Sorise

Cost: Free to attend



UK vs UL Football Watch Party | Holsopple Brewing

Have a beer and cheer on your favorite team with your friends at Holsopple. Enjoy a $3.50 Paula's Pilsner while you watch!

When: November 30, 11:30 a.m.

Where: Holsopple Brewing, 8023 Catherine Lane

Website: UK vs UL Football Watch Party

Cost: Free to attend



Shop Local Print Sale | Calliope Arts

Come out to shop a variety of affordable etchings, woodcuts, lithographs, screenprints, and more by local artists.

When: November 30, noon-5 p.m.

Where: Calliope Arts, 4324 E. College St.

Website: Shop Local Print Sale

Cost: Free to attend



Jeptha Creed Master Distiller Signing | Evergreen Liquors

Join Jeptha Creed Master Distiller Joyce Nethery for a special bottle signing and tasting of her Jeptha Creed Bourbon.

When: November 30, 5-7 p.m.

Where: Evergreen Liquors, 12017 Shelbyville Road

Website: Jeptha Creed Master Distiller Signing

Cost: Free to attend

SUNDAY

Before it Hits Home | The Table

Follow the last few months in the life of Wendal Bailey, an African-American bisexual male in his early 30s with AIDS who is caught between two worlds one which revolves around his lovers, the other based in the home of his extended family.

When: December 1, 4 p.m.

Where: The Table, 1800 Portland Ave.

Website: Before it Hits Home

Cost: $20



Christmas on Gaslight Square | Jeffersontown

Start the holiday season in Jeffersontown with Santa, Mrs. Claus and the City Council to celebrate Christmas on Gaslight Square. Immediately following, festivities continue outside with free refreshments, free train rides and pictures with Santa and Mrs. Claus.

When: December 1, 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Where: Gaslight Square, 10416 Watterson Trail

Website: Christmas on Gaslight Square

Cost: Free to attend



Still Beginning: The 30th Annual Day With(out) Art | Speed Art Museum

Visual AIDS has commissioned seven new short videos responding to the ongoing HIV/AIDS epidemic. The topics range from anti-stigma work in New Orleans to public sex culture in Chicago, highlighting pioneering AIDS activism and staging intergenerational conversations.

When: December 1, 1 p.m.

Where: Speed Art Museum, 2035 S. Third St.

Website: Still Beginning: The 30th Annual Day With(out) Art

Cost: Free to attend



Making Krampus Art Class with Ryan Case | Seidenfaden's

Join artist Ryan Case in creating a Krampus inspired art project. Each ticket includes all art supplies and two complimentary zombie shots.

When: December 1, 6 p.m.

Where: Seidenfaden's, 1134 E. Breckinridge St.

Website: Making Krampus Art Class with Ryan Case

Cost: $40



Dine with Santa | Captain's Quarters

Join Captain's Quarters for their annual Santa brunch or dinner. Enjoy a dining experience with the big man himself and

When: December 1, noon & 5 p.m.

Where: CQ Riverside Grille, 5700 Captains Quarters Road

Website: Dine with Santa

Cost: $35