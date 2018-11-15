Weekender: What to Do Around Louisville November 16 — 18

To get this list delivered straight to your inbox every Thursday, sign up for the Weekender newsletter here.

FRIDAY

10th Annual Lights Under Louisville | Louisville Mega Cavern

The only underground Christmas Light Show on the planet! Experience light displays unlike any other, with over 3,000,000 points of light and over 850 displays and characters. Drive your own car through the Mega Cavern to witness this spectacle. Open nightly from November 16 through December 31.



When: November 16 — December 31

Where: Louisville Mega Cavern, 1841 Taylor Ave.

Website: Lights Under Louisville

Cost: $27 per vehicle



After Hours at the Speed

On the third Friday of every month, the museum will be open until 10 p.m. Each After Hours event comes alive with an eclectic mix of music, performances, cash bar and food available by Wiltshire at the Speed, and of course art! Come experience the Speed after hours like you’ve never experienced it before.



When: October 19, 5-10 p.m.

Where: Speed Art Museum, 2035 S. Third St.

Website: After Hours at the Speed

Cost: Free for members



Brian Wilson's Pet Sounds: The Final Performances | Louisville Palace

Brian Wilson is one of popular music's most deeply revered figures, the main creative force behind some of the most cherished recordings in rock history and one of the most influential composers of the last century. Now, he's bringing his tour to the Louisville Palace. Doors open at 7 p.m.



When: November 16, 8 p.m.

Where: Louisville Palace, 625 S. Fourth St.

Website: Brian Wilson

Cost: $50+



Louisville Orchestra Presents: Oboe Concerto | Kentucky Center

Ken-David Masur, the next generation of the talented Masur family (his father Kurt was a noted-conductor), is making his mark as a bold and fearless conductor whose performances as Associate Conductor with the Boston Symphony are thrilling audiences. He makes his LO debut conducting their own principal oboist as soloist and Brahms’ (1833-1897) first significant symphonic work.



When: November 16, 11 a.m. & November 17, 8 p.m.

Where: Kentucky Center, 501 W. Main St.

Website: Oboe Concerto

Cost: $20+



12th Annual Benefit for the Backside: A Day at the Races | Churchill Downs

A Day at the Races is the Backside Learning Center's largest annual fundraiser, supporting their mission to provide educational and social services to the equine workers and families at Churchill Downs.



When: November 16, noon-5 p.m.

Where: Churchill Downs, 704 Central Ave.

Website: Benefit for the Backside

Cost: $106 GA



Future Killer's Pinkwater Album Release Show | Odeon

Future Killer releases their album, Pinkwater, purging the valve of fear, collapsing waveforms of potential energy into a re-conceptualized timeline built on empowering the individual and freeing the mind. They will be accompanied by Wombo and Ted Tyro.



When: November 16, 8 p.m.

Where: Odeon, 1335 Story Ave.

Website: Future Killer Album Release

Cost: $8





Champs & Shopping | Work the Metal

Get a head start on all of your Christmas shopping, while perusing the latest in fall/winter fashion. Hot appetizers and sweet treats will be provided by Butchertown Grocery and Scarlet's Bakery, with cocktails by Ballotin Whiskey and, of course, champagne. Dollface Brows & Beauty will be giving complimentary brow fill-ins, and The Glssry will be doing custom nail art for guests (for a limited time only).



When: November 16, 6-8 p.m.

Where: Work the Metal, 1201 Story Ave.

Website: Champs & Shopping

Cost: Free to attend



Improv Anonymous Presents: Turkey Coma | Four Pegs

What's the best part of Thanksgiving? Why, falling asleep on the couch after dinner, of course! Come out and watch some live improv comedy and have some laughs.



When: November 16, 8:30-10 p.m.

Where: Four Pegs Beer Lounge, 1053 Goss Ave.

Website: Improv Anonymous

Cost: $5 cash



"The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee" — Last Weekend | Commonwealth Theatre Center





When: November 15-17

Where: Commonwealth Theatre Center, 1123 Payne St.

Website: The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee

Cost: $8-$15



SATURDAY

Fourth Annual Lipstick Wars Poetry Slam | Brown Theatre

Back by popular demand, Louisville’s only all-female poetry slam is moving to the Brown Theatre. Robin G & Shasparay Lighteard will host this dynamic and combustible poetry event for female competitors age 15 and up. Poets will inspire, motivate and ignite emotion as they recite original poems as they slam for first, second and third place cash prizes, and Lipstick Wars bragging rights.



When: November 17, 7-9 p.m.

Where: Brown Theatre, 315 W. Broadway

Website: Lipstick Wars

Cost: Free to attend



Southern High School Craft Fair

There will be over fifty booths full of treats, holiday and homemade crafts, luxurious soaps, art, wooden decor, candles, jewelry and more.Stop on by and shop for your family and friends this holiday season by shopping small business with our local vendors.



When: November 17, 8 a.m.-4 p.m.

Where: Southern High School, 8620 Preston Hwy.

Website: Southern High School Craft Fair

Cost: Free to attend



"The Ugly Duckling" | Commonwealth Theatre Center

This musical re-imagining of Hans Christian Andersen’s classic begins with a comical egg-hatching ballet and ends with an empowering message of belonging. Featuring a fresh score incorporating rap and live sound mixing, this version of the classic story stays true to the lesson that every creature is entitled to acceptance and love, though they sometimes spring from unlikely places.



When: November 17, 10:30 a.m.

Where: Commonwealth Theatre Center, 1123 Payne St.

Website: The Ugly Duckling

Cost: $5





Fermentation Workshop | Fresh Start Growers Supply

Fresh Start and Preservation Society have combined forces and will be hosting a Fermentation Workshop at Fresh Start Growers' Supply. Valerie Magnuson of Preservation Society and Earth Church will be discussing and giving a demonstration on how to ferment and preserve almost any vegetables.



When: November 17, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Where: Fresh Start Growers Supply, 1007 E. Jefferson St.

Website: Fermentation Workshop

Cost: $22





Frankie Leo's An Ode To My Dear Album Release | Odeon

Louisville’s own singer/songwriter, Frankie Leo, is officially debuting his full length record An Ode To My Dear. For this record, Frankie gathered inspiration from country and Americana influences from songwriters such as Hank Williams Sr., Jim Croce, James Taylor and Jason Isbell.



When: November 17, 8 p.m.

Where: Odeon, 1335 Story Ave.

Website: Frankie Leo Album Release

Cost: $10





Beginner Cooking Class | Presley Realty

Learn the basics of cooking, with three different recipes featuring five ingredients or less. Kathy Douglas is a professional chef and entrepreneur. After graduating Summa Cum Laude from Sullivan University's Culinary Program, she set out to create fun and educational cooking events.



When: November 17, 2-4 p.m.

Where: Presley Realty, 10254 Shelbyville Road

Website: Beginner Cooking Class

Cost: $79





SUNDAY

Ladies Sing the Blues | Odeon

Ladies Sing the Blues (LSB) is a musical program showcasing the talents of local female vocalists. This year the featured vocalists are Lainey Brown, Sherry Edwards-Canaday, Jennifer Diamond, Jennifer Lauletta, LaToye Montgomery and The Troubadours of Divine Bliss. Each vocalist will be performing three songs of their choice

accompanied by a house band.



When: November 18, 4-6:30 p.m.

Where: Odeon, 1335 Story Ave.

Website: Ladies Sing the Blues

Cost: $20





7th Annual Saint Sours Day | Holy Grale

Every year on the Sunday before Thanksgiving, Holy Grale honors the mysteries of fermentation and the wonders that yeast, bacteria and microorganisms bring to our beloved beer. Come celebrate all beers funky, wild and sour with them for the seventh installment of this yearly tradition.



When: November 18, noon-midnight

Where: Holy Grale, 1034 Bardstown Road

Website: Saint Sours Day

Cost: Free to attend



Sunday Comedy Showcase | Butchertown Pizza Hall

A selection of Louisville's top comedians entertain you every other week at the Cabel Street Bar above Butchertown Pizza Hall. Come for the great pizza and stay for the laughs. Admission is free. This week's lineup: Creig Ewing, Jen Cooper, Zac Carman, Charlie Walker, Teresa Trimble McKimmon, Lucious Williams, Dallas Gambrel and, from Bloomington, Emily Davis and Jon Hancuff.



When: November 18, 7-9 p.m.

Where: Butchertown Pizza Hall, 1301 Story Ave.

Website: Sunday Comedy Showcase

Cost: Free to attend