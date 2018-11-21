Weekender: What to Do Around Louisville November 23 — 25

To get this list delivered straight to your inbox every Thursday, sign up for the Weekender newsletter here.

FRIDAY

Light Up Louisville | Metro Hall

Join our city for the 38th annual Light Up Louisville, as Santa arrives to light the tree and all of downtown. There will be plenty of festivities leading up to the tree lighting at 8 p.m., including a parade, live music, free train rides, children’s activities and more. Don’t miss free pictures with Santa starting at 8:30 p.m.



When: Friday, November 23, 4-10 p.m.

Where: Louisville Metro Hall, 527 W Jefferson St.

Website: Light Up Louisville

Cost: Free to attend



Holiday Laser Dome | Big Four Bridge

This new take on traditional holiday light shows features a 36-foot geodesic dome with six lasers perfectly synchronized to project 3D animations to the melody of holiday music. This immersive experience has set the bar high for a merry and bright holiday season. The show will run every half hour from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. on Thursdays through Sundays. From December 20 through 30, the show will be open daily with extended hours.



When: November 23 - December 30

Where: Big Four Bridge, Waterfront Park

Website: Holiday Laser Dome

Cost: $7-$15





Miracle on Market Opening Night | Green Building

This holiday pop-up bar returns on Black Friday! Enjoy festive cocktails and karaoke in a matching atmosphere at the Green Building behind Galaxie.



When: November 23, 5 p.m.

Where: Green Building, 732 E. Market St.

Website: Miracle on Market

Cost: Free to attend



Thanksgiving Weekend | Churchill Downs

Celebrate Turkey Day at the track, with a traditional buffet and Stakes races featuring up-and-coming Kentucky Derby hopefuls.



When: November 23-25, 11:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m.

Where: Churchill Downs, 700 Central Ave.

Website: Thanksgiving Weekend

Cost: $3+



Yuletide | Yew Dell

Enjoy the Winter Snow Village and Train Display, holiday light displays, music, kids' crafts and snacks and much more at the botanical gardens until December 2.



When: November 23 - December 2, 4:30-7:30 p.m.

Where: Yew Dell Botanical Gardens, 6220 Old La Grange Road

Website: Yuletide

Cost: Up to $10



Kaiju's Fourth Birthday Celebration

On Friday and Saturday, Kaiju is hosting their fourth birthday celebration. Both days will feature an extensive lineup of some of their favorite bands late into the night.



When: November 23 & 24, 6 p.m.-3 a.m.

Where: Kaiju, 1004 E. Oak St.

Website: Kaiju's Fourth Birthday

Cost: $5



November Lou Loft Show | Odeon

Attendees will enjoy comedy, live music, art and pop-up shops at Odeon's Lou Loft Show.



When: November 23, 8 p.m.-midnight

Where: Odeon, 1335 Story Ave.

Website: November Lou Loft Show

Cost: $7 cover for performers

SATURDAY

Holiday Lights Parade and Light Up Jeffersonville

Jeffersonville will kick off the holiday season with their Holiday Lights Parade and Light Up Jeffersonville, featuring train rides, live entertainment, hot chocolate and cookies, visits with Santa and Mrs. Claus and more. The parade will kick off at 6 p.m., with the official Light Up at 6:30 p.m.



When: November 24, 4 p.m.

Where: Warder Park, 109 E. Court Ave., Jeffersonville, Ind.

Website: Light Up Jeffersonville

Cost: Free to attend



Jingle Walk 2018 | New Albany

Walk off the turkey and stuffing at New Albany’s annual holiday event, featuring wine samples, shop specials, holiday crafts, a local business scavenger hunt and more.



When: November 24, 2-6 p.m.

Where: City Square, New Albany, Ind.

Website: Jingle Walk

Cost: $25



Thanksgiving Open House | APH

Explore APH’s one-of-a-kind museum at their holiday open house. Visitors can write their names in braille, see a book from Helen Keller’s Bible, learn about guide dogs, play games and read books designed for children who are blind and enjoy many other activities in this award-winning museum. Holiday snacks and hot cider will be served. For all ages.



When: November 24, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Where: American Printing House for the Blind, 1839 Frankfort Ave.

Website: Thanksgiving Open House

Cost: Free to attend



LO Presents: Home for the Holidays | Kentucky Center

The Louisville Orchestra invites your entire family to celebrate Christmas with an hour-long concert of holiday favorites.



When: November 24, 11 a.m. & 8 p.m.

Where: Kentucky Center, 501 W. Main St.

Website: Home for the Holidays

Cost: $15+



First Annual Air Devils Craft Fair

Support local craftspeople and artists at Air Devils Inn's first ever craft fair. They'll have everything from wood carvings, chocolates, breads, soaps, original art, crocheted items and more.



When: November 24, 2-5 p.m.

Where: Air Devils Inn, 2802 Taylorsville Road

Website: Craft Fair

Cost: Free to attend



Neo Soul Jazz Night | Copper & Kings

Maestro J will perform live with special guests on the second floor of Copper & Kings. Guests will also have access to the distillery's new bar and lounge, ALEX&NDER.



When: November 24, 8-11:30 p.m.

Where: Copper & Kings, 1121 E. Washington St.

Website: Neo Soul Jazz Night

Cost: $15+

SUNDAY

Bach & Brews | Holy Grale

Head to Holy Grale's choir loft for a special performance of Bach by violinist Scott Moore. Moore has collaborated extensively with local luminaries like Teddy Abrams and Rachel Grimes, toured the country with the 23 String Band, and recently composed and performed his third ballet score for the Louisville Ballet.



When: November 25, 12:30-2 p.m.

Where: Holy Grale, 1034 Bardstown Road

Website: Bach & Brews

Cost: Free to attend



Sunday Sunset Yoga | Gravely

Enjoy a panoramic sunset view of downtown Louisville from Gravely's Upper Beer Garden while finding some inner peace. Their instructor-led, beginner-friendly vinyasa flow yoga class is designed to help you wind down your weekend and prepare for the week ahead. Attendees get a free half-pint of their choosing afterward.



When: November 25, 6-7 p.m.

Where: Gravely Brewing Co., 514 Baxter Ave.

Website: Sunset Yoga

Cost: $10



The Dead South | Diamond Pub Concert Hall

Folk/bluegrass band The Dead South is coming to Louisville this weekend, joined by Elliott Brood and Del Suelo. All ages. Doors at 7 p.m.



When: November 25, 7 p.m.-midnight

Where: Diamond Pub Concert Hall, 630 Barret Ave.

Website: The Dead South

Cost: $20 adv; $25 dos



Mannheim Steamroller Christmas | Kentucky Center

Experience the magic as the spirit of the season comes alive with the signature sound of Mannheim Steamroller, whose holiday CDs have become synonymous with Christmas and continue to occupy top spots on Billboard’s Seasonal Charts every year.



When: November 25, 7:30-10 p.m.

Where: Kentucky Center, 501 W. Main St.

Website: Mannheim Steamroller

Cost: $58.50+