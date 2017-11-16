Weekender: What to Do Around Louisville November 17 - 19

To get this list delivered straight to your inbox every week, sign up for the Weekender here.
FRIDAY
Lights Under Louisville 2017 | Louisville Mega Cavern
The only underground Christmas Light Show on the planet returns! Experience light displays unlike any other, with over 2,000,000 points of light and nearly 1,000 displays and characters. Drive you own car through the Mega Cavern to witness this spectacle. Open nightly from November 17 through December 31.
When: November 17-December 31, 6-10 p.m.
Where: Louisville Mega Cavern, 1841 Taylor Ave.
Website: Lights Under Louisville
Cost: $27 per standard vehicle
Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets in Concert | Kentucky Center
The Harry Potter Film Concert Series returns to the Kentucky Center with Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets. The Louisville Orchestra will perform John Williams’ unforgettable score from the second movie in the Harry Potter series, while the film plays in high-definition on a 40-foot screen.
When: November 17 & 18, 7:30 p.m.
Where: Whitney Hall at The Kentucky Center, 501 W. Main St.
Website: Harry Potter Film Concert Series
Cost: $35+
Benefit for the Backside: A Day at the Races | Churchill Downs
Benefit for the Backside is an annual fundraiser held at Churchill Downs’ Millionaires Row in support of the Backside Learning Center, a local nonprofit dedicated to improving the lives of equine workers and families at Churchill Downs. Event highlights include racing, a lunch buffet, photo exhibit, silent auction and wine pull.
When: November 17, noon-5:30 p.m.
Where: Churchill Downs, 700 Central Ave.
Website: Benefit for the Backside
Cost: $100 per person; $800 for a table of 8; $1400 for 2 tables
Monnik's 2nd Anniversary Weekend Celebration
This weekend, Monnik Beer Co. is celebrating their second anniversary! Friday through Sunday, each day will feature a new beer tapping and other special events. On Friday, they'll tap their Patient Boy IPA, a collaboration with Derby City Chop Shop. On Saturday, they'll tap two beers, Batch 1 and BBBBP (Basic Bourbon Barrel Baltic Porter), and Wet Eyed Liars and Louisville's own Bendingo Fletcher will perform. Finally, on Sunday, they'll feature the very-limited MC Materials (Marshmallow Cinnamon His Dark Materials), and that evening, Owoso and The Thumps will perform.
When: November 17-19
Where: Monnik Beer Co., 1036 E. Burnett Ave.
Website: Monnik's 2nd Anniversary
Cost: $5 cover for Sunday's show
After Hours at the Speed
Evening hours are back at the Speed Art Museum! On the third Friday of every month, the Museum will be open until 10 p.m. Each After Hours event comes alive with an eclectic mix of music, performances, food & drinks by Wiltshire at the Speed, and of course, art! November’s exciting events include a silent disco with local DJs, a tribute to Radiohead's In Rainbows by Orchestra Engimatic, as well as dance, poetry and live music performances inspired by works of art in the Speed’s collection.
When: November 17, 5-10 p.m.
Where: Speed Art Museum, 2035 S. Third St.
Website: After Hours at the Speed
Cost: Free for members; general admission rates apply for non-members
Skeleton Crew | Actors Theatre
As the Great Recession hits Detroit, a makeshift family of auto workers faces an uncertain future. Faye, Dez and Shanita are a tight-knit trio of auto workers who always look out for each other. When rumors fly about their factory’s closing, all three face tough decisions about the future, while their foreman, torn between his team and his career, has to decide where his loyalties lie. As the Great Recession hits Detroit, is it time for all of them to start looking out for themselves? With compassion and insight, acclaimed playwright Dominique Morisseau takes a timely, compelling look at blue-collar America.
When: November 17-19, times vary
Where: Actors Theatre, 316 W. Main St.
Website: Skeleton Crew
Cost: $46+
Nick Offerman | Louisville Palace
Making his return to the Louisville Palace is your favorite burly comedian, Nick Offerman! Best known for his work on Parks and Recreation, Nick is sure to bring a night full of laughter to town.
When: November 17, 8 p.m.
Where: Louisville Palace, 625 S. Fourth St.
Website: Nick Offerman
Cost: $39.50+
SATURDAY
Family STEAM Day | South Central Regional Library
Getting kids excited about Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Math is what Family STEAM Day is all about! Head to the South Central Regional Library for a day full of exploration and interactive fun. The Kentucky Science Center will conduct two science expos, the Gheens Science Hall and Rauch Planetarium will be on-hand with the Owsley Brown II Portable Planetarium and the Southland Dairy Farmers will be there with their mobile dairy classroom (complete with a real cow). You can also discover art with the Speed Museum’s Art Detectives, explore nature with Jefferson Memorial Forest and Second Chances Wildlife, learn how to make concrete with Irving Materials Inc. or try out the Library’s virtual reality headset. Other STEAM Day presenters include Kentucky Educational Television (KET), the Louisville Mandolin Orchestra and Louisville Rocks.
When: November 18, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Where: South Central Regional Library, 7300 Jefferson Blvd.
Website: Family STEAM Day
Cost: Free to attend
Nerdlouvia 2017 | Tim Faulkner Gallery
Nerdlouvia returns this weekend! Just like last year, Nerdlouvia will have a mix of scheduled events and games on demand. Dungeons & Dragons, Call of Cthulhu, and more roleplaying games will be present for traditional roleplaying. In addition, there will be a slew of indie and storytelling roleplaying games like FATE, Dread and Fiasco. And finally, there will also be a huge selection of board games for free play, tournaments and learn-to-play events. Food trucks and a cash bar will be available.
When: November 18, noon-1 a.m. & November 19, noon-6 p.m.
Where: Tim Faulkner Gallery, 1512 Portland Ave.
Website: Nerdlouvia
Cost: $15-$20 for a single day pass; $30 for a weekend pass
The Snowflake Shoppe Preview Party | The J
Get early access to the Snowflake Shoppe at the Jewish Community Center at Saturday's preview party. You can get your holiday shopping done early, all while supporting The J Early Learning Center. A ticket includes one drink, desserts and a chance to win door prizes. Vendors will have all types of items available for purchase, including candles, customized wreaths, monogrammed gifts, hand-painted glassware, clothing and accessories, home decor and more!
When: November 18, 6-9 p.m.
Where: Jewish Community Center, 3600 Dutchmans Lane
Website: Preview Party
Cost: $10
Surface Noise's One Year Anniversary
Come out for Surface Noise's first birthday this Saturday! To celebrate and show their appreciation, they'll have an array of snacks and refreshments. Feel free to BYOB or a dish to add to the spread. There will be guest DJs spinning records all night in the Big Yellow Chair, and every hour they'll raffle off one of their brand new gift certificates, printed by Hound Dog Press ($25 and $50 at a time).
When: November 18, 7 p.m.-midnight
Where: Surface Noise, 600 Baxter Ave.
Website: One Year Anniversary
Cost: Free to attend
Magic & Mystery | Kentucky Center
Experience a miraculous world of magic, mind reading and hypnosis from world-class ‘Astonishment Artist’ Mat LaVore. Magic & Mystery showcases 90-minutes of the most spellbinding and revolutionary magic and hypnosis ever performed on stage. Witness LaVore swallow needles, hypnotize people to forget their own names and even predict the future in this showcase of mystery that is guaranteed to leave even the most discerning audiences astonished.
When: November 18, 8-10:30 p.m.
Where: The Kentucky Center, 501 W. Main St.
Website: Magic & Mystery
Cost: $36
Monster Metal Madness | Kaiju
Three of Louisville's most notorious metal oddballs team up to take over Kaiju! This Saturday, rock out to Stagecoach Inferno's wild west metal, OHLM's dark prog rock and Decapitron's video game metal.
When: November 18, 8 p.m.-1 a.m.
Where: Kaiju, 1004 E. Oak St.
Website: Monster Metal Madness
Cost: Free to attend
SUNDAY
Rose Island History Tour | Charlestown State Park
Explore the mystery of Rose Island. Meet at the Trail 3 and 4 parking lot in Charlestown State Park for this guided tour of the site of Rose Island, a summer resort from the early 1900s. To read Louisville Magazine's firsthand account of exploring the old site, click here.
When: November 19, 9-11 a.m.
Where: Trail 3 Trailhead, Charlestown State Park, Charlestown
Website: Rose Island History Tour
Cost: Free to attend
Artasana: Brunch Edition | 21c Museum Hotel
This Sunday, head to 21c Museum Hotel Louisville for Artasana: Brunch Edition, featuring an hour long Vinyasa yoga class led by Ashley Baldwin of Soul Cleanse, followed by brunch at award-winning Proof of Main. DJ Sam Sneed will be laying down the beats. All yogis will receive a complimentary mimosa with the purchase of a brunch entrée. Don't forget to bring your own mat! 21+ only.
When: November 19, 10:30 a.m.
Where: 21c Museum Hotel, 700 W. Main St.
Website: Artasana: Brunch Edition
Cost: Class is $8 a person
The Snowflake Shoppe | The J
Head to the Snowflake Shoppe at the Jewish Community Center to get your holiday shopping done early, all while supporting The J Early Learning Center. Proceeds will be used to assist purchasing much needed educational toys and equipment to supplement the program. Vendors will have all types of items available for purchase, including leather goods, candles, handmade local and nationally known jewelry vendors, toys, books, clothing and accessories, home decor and more!
When: November 19, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
Where: Jewish Community Center, 3600 Dutchmans Lane
Website: Snowflake Shoppe
Cost: Free to attend
Pie Auction | Kosair Shrine Center
Bake a difference in the lives of Kosair Kids and join the pie auction. Show off your baking skills or lack thereof and donate a dessert to the auction. It will be a fun filled afternoon of live and silent auctions and, of course, dessert!
When: November 19, 2-4 p.m.
Where: Kosair Shrine Center, 4120 Bardstown Road
Website: Pie Auction
Cost: Free to attend
Cindy Wilson of the B-52's at Zanzabar
Cindy Wilson of the B-52s is returning to Zanzabar! Wilson is a vocalist, songwriter and a founding member of new wave rock band The B-52s. She is currently producing solo work and performing a new show called "Change." Doors open at 7 p.m.
When: November 19, 8 p.m.
Where: Zanzabar, 2100 S. Preston St.
Website: Cindy Wilson
Cost: $18+
Morgenstern Trio | Comstock Hall
The Chamber Music Society of Louisville, in celebration of its 80th Anniversary season, is pleased to present the Morgenstern Trio in concert. After only two short years of working together, this German ensemble burst onto the classical music scene with a succession of top awards in competitions around the world.
When: November 19, 3 p.m.
Where: Margaret Comstock Hall, 150 W. Brandeis Ave.
Website: Morgenstern Trio
Cost: $40 general; $35 seniors; $5 students
Cover Photo: Pexels.com