Weekender: What to Do Around Louisville November 17 - 19

FRIDAY

Lights Under Louisville 2017 | Louisville Mega Cavern

The only underground Christmas Light Show on the planet returns! Experience light displays unlike any other, with over 2,000,000 points of light and nearly 1,000 displays and characters. Drive you own car through the Mega Cavern to witness this spectacle. Open nightly from November 17 through December 31.



When: November 17-December 31, 6-10 p.m.

Where: Louisville Mega Cavern, 1841 Taylor Ave.

Website: Lights Under Louisville

Cost: $27 per standard vehicle



Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets in Concert | Kentucky Center

The Harry Potter Film Concert Series returns to the Kentucky Center with Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets. The Louisville Orchestra will perform John Williams’ unforgettable score from the second movie in the Harry Potter series, while the film plays in high-definition on a 40-foot screen.



When: November 17 & 18, 7:30 p.m.

Where: Whitney Hall at The Kentucky Center, 501 W. Main St.

Website: Harry Potter Film Concert Series

Cost: $35+



Benefit for the Backside: A Day at the Races | Churchill Downs

Benefit for the Backside is an annual fundraiser held at Churchill Downs’ Millionaires Row in support of the Backside Learning Center, a local nonprofit dedicated to improving the lives of equine workers and families at Churchill Downs. Event highlights include racing, a lunch buffet, photo exhibit, silent auction and wine pull.



When: November 17, noon-5:30 p.m.

Where: Churchill Downs, 700 Central Ave.

Website: Benefit for the Backside

Cost: $100 per person; $800 for a table of 8; $1400 for 2 tables



Monnik's 2nd Anniversary Weekend Celebration

This weekend, Monnik Beer Co. is celebrating their second anniversary! Friday through Sunday, each day will feature a new beer tapping and other special events. On Friday, they'll tap their Patient Boy IPA, a collaboration with Derby City Chop Shop. On Saturday, they'll tap two beers, Batch 1 and BBBBP (Basic Bourbon Barrel Baltic Porter), and Wet Eyed Liars and Louisville's own Bendingo Fletcher will perform. Finally, on Sunday, they'll feature the very-limited MC Materials (Marshmallow Cinnamon His Dark Materials), and that evening, Owoso and The Thumps will perform.



When: November 17-19

Where: Monnik Beer Co., 1036 E. Burnett Ave.

Website: Monnik's 2nd Anniversary

Cost: $5 cover for Sunday's show



After Hours at the Speed

Evening hours are back at the Speed Art Museum! On the third Friday of every month, the Museum will be open until 10 p.m. Each After Hours event comes alive with an eclectic mix of music, performances, food & drinks by Wiltshire at the Speed, and of course, art! November’s exciting events include a silent disco with local DJs, a tribute to Radiohead's In Rainbows by Orchestra Engimatic, as well as dance, poetry and live music performances inspired by works of art in the Speed’s collection.



When: November 17, 5-10 p.m.

Where: Speed Art Museum, 2035 S. Third St.

Website: After Hours at the Speed

Cost: Free for members; general admission rates apply for non-members



Skeleton Crew | Actors Theatre

As the Great Recession hits Detroit, a makeshift family of auto workers faces an uncertain future. Faye, Dez and Shanita are a tight-knit trio of auto workers who always look out for each other. When rumors fly about their factory’s closing, all three face tough decisions about the future, while their foreman, torn between his team and his career, has to decide where his loyalties lie. As the Great Recession hits Detroit, is it time for all of them to start looking out for themselves? With compassion and insight, acclaimed playwright Dominique Morisseau takes a timely, compelling look at blue-collar America.



When: November 17-19, times vary

Where: Actors Theatre, 316 W. Main St.

Website: Skeleton Crew

Cost: $46+



Nick Offerman | Louisville Palace

Making his return to the Louisville Palace is your favorite burly comedian, Nick Offerman! Best known for his work on Parks and Recreation, Nick is sure to bring a night full of laughter to town.



When: November 17, 8 p.m.

Where: Louisville Palace, 625 S. Fourth St.

Website: Nick Offerman

Cost: $39.50+

SATURDAY

Family STEAM Day | South Central Regional Library

Getting kids excited about Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Math is what Family STEAM Day is all about! Head to the South Central Regional Library for a day full of exploration and interactive fun. The Kentucky Science Center will conduct two science expos, the Gheens Science Hall and Rauch Planetarium will be on-hand with the Owsley Brown II Portable Planetarium and the Southland Dairy Farmers will be there with their mobile dairy classroom (complete with a real cow). You can also discover art with the Speed Museum’s Art Detectives, explore nature with Jefferson Memorial Forest and Second Chances Wildlife, learn how to make concrete with Irving Materials Inc. or try out the Library’s virtual reality headset. Other STEAM Day presenters include Kentucky Educational Television (KET), the Louisville Mandolin Orchestra and Louisville Rocks.



When: November 18, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Where: South Central Regional Library, 7300 Jefferson Blvd.

Website: Family STEAM Day

Cost: Free to attend



Nerdlouvia 2017 | Tim Faulkner Gallery

Nerdlouvia returns this weekend! Just like last year, Nerdlouvia will have a mix of scheduled events and games on demand. Dungeons & Dragons, Call of Cthulhu, and more roleplaying games will be present for traditional roleplaying. In addition, there will be a slew of indie and storytelling roleplaying games like FATE, Dread and Fiasco. And finally, there will also be a huge selection of board games for free play, tournaments and learn-to-play events. Food trucks and a cash bar will be available.



When: November 18, noon-1 a.m. & November 19, noon-6 p.m.

Where: Tim Faulkner Gallery, 1512 Portland Ave.

Website: Nerdlouvia

Cost: $15-$20 for a single day pass; $30 for a weekend pass



The Snowflake Shoppe Preview Party | The J

Get early access to the Snowflake Shoppe at the Jewish Community Center at Saturday's preview party. You can get your holiday shopping done early, all while supporting The J Early Learning Center. A ticket includes one drink, desserts and a chance to win door prizes. Vendors will have all types of items available for purchase, including candles, customized wreaths, monogrammed gifts, hand-painted glassware, clothing and accessories, home decor and more!



When: November 18, 6-9 p.m.

Where: Jewish Community Center, 3600 Dutchmans Lane

Website: Preview Party

Cost: $10



Surface Noise's One Year Anniversary

Come out for Surface Noise's first birthday this Saturday! To celebrate and show their appreciation, they'll have an array of snacks and refreshments. Feel free to BYOB or a dish to add to the spread. There will be guest DJs spinning records all night in the Big Yellow Chair, and every hour they'll raffle off one of their brand new gift certificates, printed by Hound Dog Press ($25 and $50 at a time).



When: November 18, 7 p.m.-midnight

Where: Surface Noise, 600 Baxter Ave.

Website: One Year Anniversary

Cost: Free to attend



Magic & Mystery | Kentucky Center

Experience a miraculous world of magic, mind reading and hypnosis from world-class ‘Astonishment Artist’ Mat LaVore. Magic & Mystery showcases 90-minutes of the most spellbinding and revolutionary magic and hypnosis ever performed on stage. Witness LaVore swallow needles, hypnotize people to forget their own names and even predict the future in this showcase of mystery that is guaranteed to leave even the most discerning audiences astonished.



When: November 18, 8-10:30 p.m.

Where: The Kentucky Center, 501 W. Main St.

Website: Magic & Mystery

Cost: $36



Monster Metal Madness | Kaiju

Three of Louisville's most notorious metal oddballs team up to take over Kaiju! This Saturday, rock out to Stagecoach Inferno's wild west metal, OHLM's dark prog rock and Decapitron's video game metal.



When: November 18, 8 p.m.-1 a.m.

Where: Kaiju, 1004 E. Oak St.

Website: Monster Metal Madness

Cost: Free to attend

SUNDAY

Rose Island History Tour | Charlestown State Park

Explore the mystery of Rose Island. Meet at the Trail 3 and 4 parking lot in Charlestown State Park for this guided tour of the site of Rose Island, a summer resort from the early 1900s. To read Louisville Magazine's firsthand account of exploring the old site, click here.



When: November 19, 9-11 a.m.

Where: Trail 3 Trailhead, Charlestown State Park, Charlestown

Website: Rose Island History Tour

Cost: Free to attend



Artasana: Brunch Edition | 21c Museum Hotel

This Sunday, head to 21c Museum Hotel Louisville for Artasana: Brunch Edition, featuring an hour long Vinyasa yoga class led by Ashley Baldwin of Soul Cleanse, followed by brunch at award-winning Proof of Main. DJ Sam Sneed will be laying down the beats. All yogis will receive a complimentary mimosa with the purchase of a brunch entrée. Don't forget to bring your own mat! 21+ only.



When: November 19, 10:30 a.m.

Where: 21c Museum Hotel, 700 W. Main St.

Website: Artasana: Brunch Edition

Cost: Class is $8 a person



The Snowflake Shoppe | The J

Head to the Snowflake Shoppe at the Jewish Community Center to get your holiday shopping done early, all while supporting The J Early Learning Center. Proceeds will be used to assist purchasing much needed educational toys and equipment to supplement the program. Vendors will have all types of items available for purchase, including leather goods, candles, handmade local and nationally known jewelry vendors, toys, books, clothing and accessories, home decor and more!



When: November 19, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Where: Jewish Community Center, 3600 Dutchmans Lane

Website: Snowflake Shoppe

Cost: Free to attend



Pie Auction | Kosair Shrine Center

Bake a difference in the lives of Kosair Kids and join the pie auction. Show off your baking skills or lack thereof and donate a dessert to the auction. It will be a fun filled afternoon of live and silent auctions and, of course, dessert!



When: November 19, 2-4 p.m.

Where: Kosair Shrine Center, 4120 Bardstown Road

Website: Pie Auction

Cost: Free to attend



Cindy Wilson of the B-52's at Zanzabar

Cindy Wilson of the B-52s is returning to Zanzabar! Wilson is a vocalist, songwriter and a founding member of new wave rock band The B-52s. She is currently producing solo work and performing a new show called "Change." Doors open at 7 p.m.



When: November 19, 8 p.m.

Where: Zanzabar, 2100 S. Preston St.

Website: Cindy Wilson

Cost: $18+



Morgenstern Trio | Comstock Hall

The Chamber Music Society of Louisville, in celebration of its 80th Anniversary season, is pleased to present the Morgenstern Trio in concert. After only two short years of working together, this German ensemble burst onto the classical music scene with a succession of top awards in competitions around the world.



When: November 19, 3 p.m.

Where: Margaret Comstock Hall, 150 W. Brandeis Ave.

Website: Morgenstern Trio

Cost: $40 general; $35 seniors; $5 students