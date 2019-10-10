Weekender: What to Do Around Louisville October 11 – 13

To get this list delivered straight to your inbox every Thursday, sign up for the Weekender newsletter here.

FRIDAY

Jack O' Lantern Spectacular | Iroquois Amphitheater

Local artists carved over 5,000 pumpkins to line a 1/3-mile illuminated walking trail through Iroquois Park. Gates open at 6 p.m., and the trail opens at dusk. This month-long Louisville tradtion



When: October 10 – November 3

Where: Iroquois Amphitheater, 1080 Amphitheater Road

Website: Jack O' Lantern Spectacular

Cost: $10-$14



Harvest Hoedown | Foxhollow Farm

Join Foxhollow Farm for a creatively curated, family-friendly music festival. There will be a square dance on Friday and an autumn celebration featuring three bands on Saturday. Additional activities include a pick-your-own pumpkin patch featuring heirloom and edible varieties, a kids' hay fort, farm-fresh food and fall-inspired libations.



When: October 11, 6-9 p.m. & October 12, noon-5 p.m.

Where: Foxhollow Farm, 8905 Hwy. 329

Website: Harvest Hoedown

Cost: $10-$20



Taste of St. Michael: Louisville’s Ethnic Fair | St. Michael Church

This tasting event features over 15 different food and pastry items from around the world. Attendees can also shop around the world in the gift shop, featuring authentic jewelry, clothing and much more.



When: October 11, 4:30 p.m. & October 12, noon

Where: St. Michael Orthodox Church, 3701 St. Michael Church Drive

Website: Taste of St. Michael

Cost: Free to attend



25th Annual Garvin Gates Blues Festival | Old Louisville

A celebration of both the blues and the arts, attracting a multicultural,

intergenerational audience.



When: October 11, 6:30 p.m & October 12, 2 p.m.

Where: Fifth and Oak Sts.

Website: Garvin Gates Blues Festival

Cost: Free to attend



Butchertown Porktoberfest | Copper & Kings Distillery

Enjoy a unique cooking competition with more than a dozen restaurants participating. Eat and drink your way through the neighborhood.



When: October 11, 5-10 p.m.

Where: Copper & Kings Distillery, 1121 E. Washington St.

Website: Butchertown Porktoberfest

Cost: Free to attend



2019 Louisville LGBT Film Festival | Baxter Avenue Theaters

Join Louisville LGBTQ film club for six sessions of films that include a variety of feature, documentary and short LGBT films from around the world.



When: October 11-13, see website for times

Where: Baxter Avenue Theaters,1250 Bardstown Road

Website: LGBT Film Festival

Cost: $10 per film



Louisville Orchestra Presents: From The Sea | The Kentucky Center

Dive into this concert about the watery world. Sea nymphs, wind, waves and water have inspired composers and filmmakers to create masterpieces of orchestral music.



When: Friday, October 11, 11 a.m. & Saturday, October 12, 8 p.m.

Where: Kentucky Center, 501 W. Main St.

Website: From The Sea

Cost: $20-$27



Night Visions Radio Eight-Year Anniversary Party | CAMP Social Club

Celebrate eight years of WFPK's Night Visions Radio. Enjoy DJ sets by The Constellation and Night Visions Radio, live video projections by Dennis Stein, lights and Space Design by Alex Rickel. BYOB.



When: October 11, 10 p.m.-4 a.m.

Where: CAMP Social Club, 1031 S. Sixth St.

Website: Night Visions Radio Anniversary Party

Cost: $8



Cracker with Ike Reilly | Odeon

Cracker's tenth and most recent studio effort, the double-album, Berkeley To Bakersfield, finds this uniquely American band traversing two different sides of the California landscape, the northern Bay area and further down-state in Bakersfield.



When: October 11, 8 p.m.

Where: Odeon, 1335 Story Ave.

Website: Cracker with Ike Reilly

Cost: $35

SATURDAY

Wine on the River | Big Four Lawn

Travel across the globe and sample regional wine and spirits without leaving the banks of the Ohio River. Restaurants featuring culturally themed menus will also have food available for purchase. A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Boys and Girls Haven. Rain or shine. 21+ only.



When: Saturday, October 12, 2-6 p.m.

Where: Big Four Lawn, 1117 E. River Road

Website: Wine on the River

Cost: $55 GA; $75 VIP; $20 non-drinking



Bourbon & Bats | 3rd Turn Brewing

Help support Second Chances Wildlife Center continue their life-saving mission of rescuing and rehabilitating orphaned and injured wildlife at this fundraiser. Tickets include heavy hors d'oeuvres and two drink tickets, one for a signature bourbon cocktail,

one for beer or wine.



When: October 12, 7 p.m- 12 a.m.

Where: 3rd Turn Brewing, 10408 Watterson Trail

Website: Bourbon & Bats

Cost: $50



Vegan Market & One-Year Anniversary Bash | V-Grits

There will be a food truck set up outside with exclusive items, and False Idol will have a beer and cocktail station. There will be giveaways, contests and more.



When: October 12, noon-5 p.m.

Where: V-Grits, 1025 Barret Ave.

Website: Vegan Market & One-Year Anniversary Bash

Cost: Free to attend



St. Matthews Beer & Food Festival | St. Matthews

Enjoy food from local chefs and food trucks along with special release tastings with rare craft beer.



When: October 12, 3 p.m.-midnight

Where: St. Matthews, 3929 Shelbyville Road

Website: Beer & Food Festival

Cost: $30



Prost! A Gravely Oktoberfest | Gravely

Featuring one-liter steins of award-winning German beers, live German music from Rheingold Band and the River City Polkatz all day long, as well as stein contests and giveaways.



When: October 12, noon-10 p.m.

Where: Gravely, 514 Baxter Ave.

Website: Prost! A Gravely Oktoberfest

Cost: Free to attend



Frankie Lew's Fashion Experience

This celebration of fashion design and art features a runway show showcasing original work by independent designers. This year's artists are Kovid Kapoor, Tessa Clark, Afa Ah Loo, Nadine Ralliford and (of course) Frankie Lew.



When: October 12, 6 p.m.

Where: 1413 S. Sixth St.

Website: Frankie Lew's Fashion Experience

Cost: $50 GA; $90 VIP



Fall Jewelry Trunk Show | Work the Metal

Peruse the latest fall style trends and shop a selection of jewelry, clothing and accessories. Stop by the Wine Bar for $1 mimosas.



When: October 12, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Where: Work the Metal, 1201 Story Ave.

Website: Fall Jewelry Trunk Show

Cost: Free to attend



New Albany Odd Talk | Culbertson Mansion

Tour the location of odd and dreadful happenings in the historically famous and haunted Culbertson Mansion.



When: October 12, 10 p.m.-12:30 a.m.

Where: Culbertson Mansion, 914 E. Main St., New Albany

Website: New Albany Odd Talk

Cost: $35



Fall 2019 Love Street Shop | Campbell and Washington St.

This bi-annual pop-up allows Louisville's homeless to shop for needed items in a safe, caring environment, and everything is free of charge. Anyone who wishes to donate to the shop can do so; items just need to be dropped off by noon.



When: October 12, 8:30 a.m.

Where: Campbell and Washington St.

Website: Fall 2019 Love Street Shop

Cost: Free to attend



Open House & Diaper Drive | Smoketown Collective

As part of the Fund for the Arts Mural Festival, artist Liz Richter recently completed a mural on the side of the Smoketown Collective building. Now, they're hosting an open house to experience the mural, and the space, in person. Additionally, the Louisville Doula Project will be holsting a diaper drive to collect needed items for the La Casita Center.



When: October 12, noon-4 p.m.

Where: Smoketown Collective, 900 S. Shelby St.

Website: Mural/Open House/Diaper Drive

Cost: Free to attend



Basic B*tch Fall Brunch | The Hub

Basic B*tch Brunch returns with a chef-curated special menu for this event, and $2 apple cider mimosas.



When: October 12, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

Where: The Hub, 2235 Frankfort Ave.

Website: Basic B*tch Fall Brunch

Cost: Free to attend

SUNDAY

Femme Fair | Copper & Kings

Hosted by The Spinsters Union of Louisville, this event is focused on amplifying, celebrating and healing through centering on all expressions of femmeness.



When: October 13, noon-6 p.m.

Where: Copper & Kings, 1121 E. Washington St.

Website: Femme Fair

Cost: $10



SONICBernheim/Hunter's Moon | Bernheim Forest

Internationally-renowned ethnomusicologist Steven Feld will speak on topics spanning his 40-year career, Chicago-based sound artist Stephan Moore will present a site-specific sound installation, and Louisville’s own Orchestra Enigmatic will perform a program of chamber works inspired by nature. All under the full October “hunter’s moon.”



When: October 13, 6-8:30 p.m.

Where: Bernheim Forest, 2075 Clermont Road

Website: SONICBernheim/Hunter's Moon

Cost: $5 for members, $10 non-members



2019 IRONMAN Louisville | Great Lawn

IRONMAN Louisville has shed its reputation as a hot, difficult race. Louisville locals rave about the near-perfect conditions the race will take advantage of with its new October date this Sunday.



When: October 13, 6:30 a.m.

Where: Great Lawn, 231 Witherspoon St.

Website: 2019 IRONMAN Louisville

Cost: See site for registration



RuPaul's Drag Race: Werq The World | The Louisville Palace

Mission leader Asia O’Hara is on a journey to save the universe with the help of her intergalactic queens including Aquaria, Detox, Monet Exchange, Naomi Smalls, Plastique, Violet Chachki and Yvie Oddly.



When: October 13, 8 p.m.

Where: Louisville Palace, 625 S. Fourth St.

Website: RuPaul's Drag Race: Werq The World

Cost: $65



Owoso / Villa Mure / Darlington Pairs | The Butchertown Social

Join Owoso Villa Mure and Darlington Pairs for a night of music, merriment and extensive speculation on the whereabouts of the ever-allusive Catfish Dave.



When: October 13, 7-11 p.m.

Where: The Butchertown Social, 1601 Story Ave

Website: Owoso / Villa Mure / Darlington Pairs

Cost: Free to attend



Be My Neighbor Day | Broad Run Park

Join us to meet Daniel Tiger, create crafts, enjoy music and get to know community helpers like police officers, firefighters and librarians.



When: October 13, 1-4 p.m.

Where: Broad Run Park, 10899 Bardstown Road

Website: Be My Neighbor Day

Cost: Free to attend



Great Chili Cook Off | Clifton Neighborhood

Join the Clifton community for the 30th Great Chili Cook Off, fueled by Bulleit Bourbon.



When: October 13, 12 p.m.- 6 p.m.

Where: Clifton Neighborhood

Website: Great Chili Cook Off

Cost: Free to attend

