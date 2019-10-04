Weekender: What to Do Around Louisville October 4 – 6

Add Event My Events Log In

    The Weekend Spotlight: FAIRS

    St. James Court Art Show in Old Louisville
    Friday, October 4 – Sunday, October 6, St. James Court
    St. James Court Art Show

    UnFair XXIII at Mag Bar
    October 4-6, 1398 S. Second St.
    UnFair XXIII

    Shop of Horrors Art Fair at Pints & Union
    October 6, 114 E. Market St., New Albany
    Shop of Horrors Art Fair

    Music Alley Market
    October 6-8, 613 S. Fourth St.
    Music Alley Market

    Bitchcraft Fair Louisville at the Louisville Palace
    October 6-8, 625 S. Fourth St., $10
    Bitchcraft Fair Louisville 2019

    Nunnlea Craft Fair
    October 5-6, 1940 S. Hurstbourne Pkwy.
    Nunnlea Craft Fair

     

    FRIDAY

    Republic Bank First Friday Hop

    An art show, tourist attraction, street party and celebration of Louisville galleries and artists, bringing new visitors and new life to the Main and Market corridor. The Friday Hop takes place every Friday, rain or shine and includes over 50 stops on the free LouLift with events, sales, new themes and fun ways to participate every month.

    When: Friday, October 4, 7 a.m.-11:45 p.m.
    Where: Main/Market Street Corridor
    Website: Republic Bank First Friday Hop
    Cost: Free to attend
     

    Beetlejuice (1988): Halloween Movie Series | Louisville Palace

    The 2019 Halloween Movie Series at The Louisville Palace kicks off this Friday with a screening of Beetlejuice. PLUS, exclusive pre-movie ghost tours. 

    When: October 4, 8 p.m.
    Where: Louisville Palace, 625 S Fourth St
    Website: Beetlejuice: Halloween Movie Series
    Cost: Movie $8, Ghost Tour $20
     

    Rickmobile: Louisville, KY | Against The Grain

    The Rickmobile is a one-of-a-kind mobile pop-up shop that offers exclusive, custom-designed Rick and Morty collectibles. Limited quantities. 

    When: October 4, 6 p.m.-9 p.m.
    Where: Against The Grain Brewery, 401 E Main St
    Website: Rickmobile
    Cost: Free to attend
     

    Night of the Living Dead: a radio play | Louisville Public Media

    Kentucky Shakespeare and Louisville Public Media team up again to present a live radio play in the LMP performance studio. The same creative team that brought you last year's popular THE WAR OF THE WORLDS is back with a unique take on the cult classic NIGHT OF THE LIVING DEAD.

    When: Several dates in October, see site for details.
    Where: Louisville Public Media, 619 S Fourth St
    WebsiteNight of the Living Dead: a radio play
    Cost: $18 Student/Senior/Vet, $20 GA
     

    The World's Largest Halloween Party | Louisville Zoo

    Delightful. Not Frightful. Halloween Party at the Louisville Zoo. If scary is no fun for your little ones, then don’t miss the sweetest party in town. Enjoy your Zoo magically transformed into a living storybook with costumed characters and trick-or-treating for kids 11 and under.

    When: Several dates in October, see site for details.
    Where: Louisville Zoo, 1100 Trevilian Way
    Website: The World's Largest Halloween Party
    Cost: See website for details
     

    Oldham Gardens Oktoberfest and Fall Market | 3rd Turn Oldham Gardens

    It is that time of year again to raise a glass in Prost! In conjunction with our Fall Market this will be the celebration of the season.

    When: October 4 - October 5, 4-10 p.m.
    Where: 3rd Turn Oldham Gardens, 6300 Old Lagrange Rd
    Website: Oldham Gardens Oktoberfest and Fall Market
    Cost: Free to attend
     

    New Blooms Fall Local Sale | New Blooms Nursery

    Over 2000 trees, shrubs, and perennial plants in stock with a good selection of rare and hard to find cultivars. Come out, enjoy some fresh air at the farm and find a great deal for your yard or garden.

    When: October 4-6, 9 a.m. -4 p.m.
    Where: New Blooms Nursery, 502 W Arrowhead Dr, New Albany
    Website: New Blooms Fall Local Sale
    Cost: Free to attend
     

    Whitehall has Bluegrass | Whitehall House & Gardens

    Enjoy an evening of Bluegrass Music in the Gardens. Whiskey Bent Valley Boys will perform two 50 minute sets. 

    When: October 4, 6-9 p.m.
    Where: Whitehall House & Gardens, 3110 Lexington Road 
    Website: Whitehall has BLUEgrass
    Cost: $5 Children, $10 Adults
     

    Louisville Orchestra Classical Cornerstones | St. Francis in the Fields

    Offering a virtuosic bag of tricks for a violinist, Stravinsky’s concerto, written in 1913, is has a fresh delight with every page turn. This dazzling work is paired with one of only two symphonies that W.A. Mozart wrote in a minor key.

    When: October 4, 6-9 p.m.
    Where: St. Francis in the Fields, 6710 Wolf Pen Branch Rd
    Website: Louisville Orchestra Classical Cornerstones
    Cost: $20

     

    SATURDAY

    BowmanFest | Bowman Field

    Enjoy a two day long festival on Historic Bowman Field. There will be Kentucky Air National Guard Military re-enactors and encampment, historic military and aviation exhibits for all ages to enjoy.

    When: October 5-October 6 9 a.m.-10 p.m.
    Where: Bowman Field, 2805 Taylorsville Rd
    Website: BowmanFest
    Cost: See site for details
     

    Improv 502 Presents: Be Witched! | The Bard's Town Theater

    Louisville's only improv comedy school & troupe, Improv 502, is back with a hilarious evening of improv comedy from Graduating Level Three students! They will be performing hilarious improv comedy based off of what they learned. There will also be a show from the 502 Players.

    When: October 5, 10 p.m.
    Where: The Bard's Town Theater, 1801 Bardstown Road
    Website: Be Witched!
    Cost: Free to attend
     

    StageOne Presents Ghost Closing Night | Kentucky Center

    Ghost has been running for all the wrong reasons, ever since he and his mother ran away from his abusive father. Since then, Ghost has been causing problems – and running away from them – until he meets Coach. Can Ghost harness his raw talent for speed, or will his past finally catch up to him?

    When: October 5, 2 & 5 p.m.
    Where: Kentucky Center, 501 W. Main St.
    Website: Ghost
    Cost: $15-$20
     

    LO Family: Superheroines and Heroes |  Brown Theatre

    We're ramping up the fun for our Family concerts starting with a musical look at champions of all sorts. From real-life hometown heroes to our favorite fictional characters, we'll have fun and familiar music in a concert designed for kids from 3 to 12 years old. 

    When: October 5, 11 a.m. 
    Where: Brown Theatre, 315 W Broadway
    Website: LO Family: Superheroines and Heroes
    Cost: $15

     
    Snow White and the Seven Drag Queens | Play Dance Bar

    This Forecastle Foundation and Churchill Downs collaboration pairs Kentucky sounds, and spirits and Stakes racing.

    When: October 5, 8-10 p.m.
    Where: Play Dance Bar, 1101 E Washington St
    Website: Snow White and the Seven Drag Queens
    Cost: $25
     

    Louisville Cat Show | Saffin Center

    Come see up to 130 purebred and household pet cats compete for top cat in 6 different judging rings. Meet Maine Coon Cats, Persians, Bengals, Siamese, Cornish and Devon Rex, Tonkinese, Burmillas and up to 30 more breeds.

    When: October 5, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
    Where: Saffin Center, 3938 Poplar Level Rd
    Website: Louisville Cat Show
    Cost: $6 Adults, $4 Seniors and Children
     

    Louisville Halloween Parade & Festival | The Highlands

    Join us for a day of family-friendly Halloween activities including a street festival from featuring craft booths, great food and live entertainment. 

    When: October 5, 12 p.m.-9 p.m.
    Where: The Highlands, starting at the corner of Baxter Avenue and Broadway
    Website: Louisville Halloween Parade & Festival
    Cost: Free to attend

     

    SUNDAY

    Big Rock Jazz & Blues Fest | Douglass Community Center

    This outdoor musical festival will showcase the Brazukas, The Buzzard, and the Stray Cat Blues Band. Food from ValuMarket will be available as well as beer courtesy of Great Flood. A silent auction will run concurrently. Proceeds to benefit the Douglass Community Center. 

    When: October 6, 1-6:30 p.m.
    Where: Douglass Community Center, 2305 Douglass Blvd.
    Website: Big Rock Jazz & Blues Fest
    Cost: Free to attend
     

    52nd Butchertown Oktoberfest | St. Joseph Church

    This Butchertown tradition returns with authentic German food, music, culture and, of course, beer.

    When: October 6, 1-7 p.m.
    Where: St. Joseph Catholic Church, 1406 E. Washington St.
    Website: Butchertown Oktoberfest
    Cost: Free to attend
     

    Annual Louisville Gore Club Halloween Art Show | Seidenfaden's

    It's all in the name. This annual Halloween show will test your courage and your stomachs. Featuring special guests the Frightening Floyds.

    When: October 6-8, 7-11 p.m.
    Where: Seidenfaden's, 1134 E. Breckinridge St.
    Website: Louisville Gore Club Halloween Show
    Cost: Free to attend
     

    Open Game Night with Pips Board Game Parlour | Mile Wide

    Pips Board Game Parlour, soon-to-be Louisville’s newest board game bar and cafe, will be set up at Mile Wide Beer Co. They’ll be recommending board games and teaching you the rules in an accessible and easy-to-learn fashion.

    When: October 5, 4-7 p.m.
    Where: Mile Wide, 636 Barret Ave.
    Website: Open Game Night
    Cost: Free to attend

    Cover photo: St. James Court Art Show // Facebook

