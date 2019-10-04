Weekender: What to Do Around Louisville October 4 – 6

To get this list delivered straight to your inbox every Thursday, sign up for the Weekender newsletter here.

The Weekend Spotlight: FAIRS

St. James Court Art Show in Old Louisville

Friday, October 4 – Sunday, October 6, St. James Court

St. James Court Art Show

UnFair XXIII at Mag Bar

October 4-6, 1398 S. Second St.

UnFair XXIII

Shop of Horrors Art Fair at Pints & Union

October 6, 114 E. Market St., New Albany

Shop of Horrors Art Fair

Music Alley Market

October 6-8, 613 S. Fourth St.

Music Alley Market

Bitchcraft Fair Louisville at the Louisville Palace

October 6-8, 625 S. Fourth St., $10

Bitchcraft Fair Louisville 2019

Nunnlea Craft Fair

October 5-6, 1940 S. Hurstbourne Pkwy.

Nunnlea Craft Fair

FRIDAY

Republic Bank First Friday Hop

An art show, tourist attraction, street party and celebration of Louisville galleries and artists, bringing new visitors and new life to the Main and Market corridor. The Friday Hop takes place every Friday, rain or shine and includes over 50 stops on the free LouLift with events, sales, new themes and fun ways to participate every month.



When: Friday, October 4, 7 a.m.-11:45 p.m.

Where: Main/Market Street Corridor

Website: Republic Bank First Friday Hop

Cost: Free to attend



Beetlejuice (1988): Halloween Movie Series | Louisville Palace

The 2019 Halloween Movie Series at The Louisville Palace kicks off this Friday with a screening of Beetlejuice. PLUS, exclusive pre-movie ghost tours.



When: October 4, 8 p.m.

Where: Louisville Palace, 625 S Fourth St

Website: Beetlejuice: Halloween Movie Series

Cost: Movie $8, Ghost Tour $20



Rickmobile: Louisville, KY | Against The Grain

The Rickmobile is a one-of-a-kind mobile pop-up shop that offers exclusive, custom-designed Rick and Morty collectibles. Limited quantities.



When: October 4, 6 p.m.-9 p.m.

Where: Against The Grain Brewery, 401 E Main St

Website: Rickmobile

Cost: Free to attend



Night of the Living Dead: a radio play | Louisville Public Media

Kentucky Shakespeare and Louisville Public Media team up again to present a live radio play in the LMP performance studio. The same creative team that brought you last year's popular THE WAR OF THE WORLDS is back with a unique take on the cult classic NIGHT OF THE LIVING DEAD.



When: Several dates in October, see site for details.

Where: Louisville Public Media, 619 S Fourth St

Website: Night of the Living Dead: a radio play

Cost: $18 Student/Senior/Vet, $20 GA



The World's Largest Halloween Party | Louisville Zoo

Delightful. Not Frightful. Halloween Party at the Louisville Zoo. If scary is no fun for your little ones, then don’t miss the sweetest party in town. Enjoy your Zoo magically transformed into a living storybook with costumed characters and trick-or-treating for kids 11 and under.



When: Several dates in October, see site for details.

Where: Louisville Zoo, 1100 Trevilian Way

Website: The World's Largest Halloween Party

Cost: See website for details



Oldham Gardens Oktoberfest and Fall Market | 3rd Turn Oldham Gardens

It is that time of year again to raise a glass in Prost! In conjunction with our Fall Market this will be the celebration of the season.



When: October 4 - October 5, 4-10 p.m.

Where: 3rd Turn Oldham Gardens, 6300 Old Lagrange Rd

Website: Oldham Gardens Oktoberfest and Fall Market

Cost: Free to attend



New Blooms Fall Local Sale | New Blooms Nursery

Over 2000 trees, shrubs, and perennial plants in stock with a good selection of rare and hard to find cultivars. Come out, enjoy some fresh air at the farm and find a great deal for your yard or garden.



When: October 4-6, 9 a.m. -4 p.m.

Where: New Blooms Nursery, 502 W Arrowhead Dr, New Albany

Website: New Blooms Fall Local Sale

Cost: Free to attend



Whitehall has Bluegrass | Whitehall House & Gardens

Enjoy an evening of Bluegrass Music in the Gardens. Whiskey Bent Valley Boys will perform two 50 minute sets.



When: October 4, 6-9 p.m.

Where: Whitehall House & Gardens, 3110 Lexington Road

Website: Whitehall has BLUEgrass

Cost: $5 Children, $10 Adults



Louisville Orchestra Classical Cornerstones | St. Francis in the Fields

Offering a virtuosic bag of tricks for a violinist, Stravinsky’s concerto, written in 1913, is has a fresh delight with every page turn. This dazzling work is paired with one of only two symphonies that W.A. Mozart wrote in a minor key.



When: October 4, 6-9 p.m.

Where: St. Francis in the Fields, 6710 Wolf Pen Branch Rd

Website: Louisville Orchestra Classical Cornerstones

Cost: $20

SATURDAY

BowmanFest | Bowman Field

Enjoy a two day long festival on Historic Bowman Field. There will be Kentucky Air National Guard Military re-enactors and encampment, historic military and aviation exhibits for all ages to enjoy.



When: October 5-October 6 9 a.m.-10 p.m.

Where: Bowman Field, 2805 Taylorsville Rd

Website: BowmanFest

Cost: See site for details



Improv 502 Presents: Be Witched! | The Bard's Town Theater

Louisville's only improv comedy school & troupe, Improv 502, is back with a hilarious evening of improv comedy from Graduating Level Three students! They will be performing hilarious improv comedy based off of what they learned. There will also be a show from the 502 Players.



When: October 5, 10 p.m.

Where: The Bard's Town Theater, 1801 Bardstown Road

Website: Be Witched!

Cost: Free to attend



StageOne Presents Ghost Closing Night | Kentucky Center

Ghost has been running for all the wrong reasons, ever since he and his mother ran away from his abusive father. Since then, Ghost has been causing problems – and running away from them – until he meets Coach. Can Ghost harness his raw talent for speed, or will his past finally catch up to him?



When: October 5, 2 & 5 p.m.

Where: Kentucky Center, 501 W. Main St.

Website: Ghost

Cost: $15-$20



LO Family: Superheroines and Heroes | Brown Theatre

We're ramping up the fun for our Family concerts starting with a musical look at champions of all sorts. From real-life hometown heroes to our favorite fictional characters, we'll have fun and familiar music in a concert designed for kids from 3 to 12 years old.



When: October 5, 11 a.m.

Where: Brown Theatre, 315 W Broadway

Website: LO Family: Superheroines and Heroes

Cost: $15



Snow White and the Seven Drag Queens | Play Dance Bar

This Forecastle Foundation and Churchill Downs collaboration pairs Kentucky sounds, and spirits and Stakes racing.



When: October 5, 8-10 p.m.

Where: Play Dance Bar, 1101 E Washington St

Website: Snow White and the Seven Drag Queens

Cost: $25



Louisville Cat Show | Saffin Center

Come see up to 130 purebred and household pet cats compete for top cat in 6 different judging rings. Meet Maine Coon Cats, Persians, Bengals, Siamese, Cornish and Devon Rex, Tonkinese, Burmillas and up to 30 more breeds.



When: October 5, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Where: Saffin Center, 3938 Poplar Level Rd

Website: Louisville Cat Show

Cost: $6 Adults, $4 Seniors and Children



Louisville Halloween Parade & Festival | The Highlands

Join us for a day of family-friendly Halloween activities including a street festival from featuring craft booths, great food and live entertainment.



When: October 5, 12 p.m.-9 p.m.

Where: The Highlands, starting at the corner of Baxter Avenue and Broadway

Website: Louisville Halloween Parade & Festival

Cost: Free to attend

SUNDAY

Big Rock Jazz & Blues Fest | Douglass Community Center

This outdoor musical festival will showcase the Brazukas, The Buzzard, and the Stray Cat Blues Band. Food from ValuMarket will be available as well as beer courtesy of Great Flood. A silent auction will run concurrently. Proceeds to benefit the Douglass Community Center.



When: October 6, 1-6:30 p.m.

Where: Douglass Community Center, 2305 Douglass Blvd.

Website: Big Rock Jazz & Blues Fest

Cost: Free to attend



52nd Butchertown Oktoberfest | St. Joseph Church

This Butchertown tradition returns with authentic German food, music, culture and, of course, beer.



When: October 6, 1-7 p.m.

Where: St. Joseph Catholic Church, 1406 E. Washington St.

Website: Butchertown Oktoberfest

Cost: Free to attend



Annual Louisville Gore Club Halloween Art Show | Seidenfaden's

It's all in the name. This annual Halloween show will test your courage and your stomachs. Featuring special guests the Frightening Floyds.



When: October 6-8, 7-11 p.m.

Where: Seidenfaden's, 1134 E. Breckinridge St.

Website: Louisville Gore Club Halloween Show

Cost: Free to attend



Open Game Night with Pips Board Game Parlour | Mile Wide

Pips Board Game Parlour, soon-to-be Louisville’s newest board game bar and cafe, will be set up at Mile Wide Beer Co. They’ll be recommending board games and teaching you the rules in an accessible and easy-to-learn fashion.



When: October 5, 4-7 p.m.

Where: Mile Wide, 636 Barret Ave.

Website: Open Game Night

Cost: Free to attend