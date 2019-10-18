Weekender: What to Do Around Louisville October 18 — 20

To get this list delivered straight to your inbox every Thursday, sign up for the Weekender newsletter here.
FRIDAY
Fourth Annual Zimmerman Glasstoberfest | Zimmerman Art Glass Business
Support local artists, enjoy music from local bands and grab authentic German food as you browse the booths and shop for holiday gifts.
When: Friday, October 18 & Saturday, October 19
Where: Zimmerman Art Glass Business, 300 E. Chestnut St., Corydon, Ind.
Website: 4th Annual Zimmerman Glasstoberfest
Cost: Free to attend
The Rocky Horror Picture Show | Copper & Kings Distillery
Join Copper & Kings in their courtyard for an outdoor showing of The Rocky Horror Picture Show, with a live cast and crowd participation. Costumes and props are welcomed and encouraged. Doors at 7 p.m.; move at 9 p.m.
When: October 18, 7 p.m.
Where: Copper & Kings, 1121 E. Washington St.
Website: The Rocky Horror Picture Show
Cost: $10
Violins of Hope Lunch and Learn | LFPL Main Library
Violins of Hope are a collection of more than 50 restored instruments played by Jewish musicians during the Holocaust. These instruments have survived concentration camps, pogroms and many long journeys to tell remarkable stories of injustice, suffering, resilience and survival. One of the violins will be used for a live performance featuring a violinist from the Louisville Orchestra.
When: October 18, 12 p.m.
Where: LFPL Main Library, 301 York St.
Website: Violins of Hope Lunch and Learn
Cost: Free to attend
Jack O'Lantern Stroll | St. Francis of Assisi
Stroll through hundreds of carved pumpkins, enjoy Ttrick-or-treating, crafts, live music, food, beer and pumpkin pie from Heitzman's.
When: October 18, 6-9 p.m.
Where: St. Francis of Assisi, 1960 Bardstown Road
Website: Jack O'Lantern Stroll
Cost: $5 suggested donation
Serenade + at High + Velocity | Whitney Hall
This show promises a visually stunning and adrenaline-filled night of dance with Balanchine's Serenade, a world premiere at High about loss and belonging from resident choreographer Andrea Schermoly, plus the electricity and speed of Stanton Welch AM’s Velocity, all accompanied by the Louisville Orchestra.
When: October 18, 8 p.m.
Where: Whitney Hall, 501 W Main St
Website: Serenade + at High + Velocity
Cost: See website for details
After Hours at the Speed | The Speed Art Museum
On the 3rd Friday of every month, the Museum will be open to guests until 10 p.m., coming alive with an eclectic mix of music and performances, cash bars and specialized menus available courtesy of Wiltshire at the Speed, and, of course, the chance to explore the Speed’s permanent collection and special exhibitions.
When: October 18, 5-10 p.m.
Where: The Speed Art Museum, 2035 S Third Street
Website: After Hours At The Speed
Cost: $15 for non-members
Release Show with Aaron Bibelhauser | Four Pegs
Join Four Pegs for the release of Brent’s newest single from his upcoming debut full length album. The band will be live, along with opening act Aaron Bibelhauser.
When: October 18, 9 p.m.
Where: Four Pegs, 1053 Goss Ave
Website: Release Show with Aaron Bibelhauser
Cost: $10
EmoNite502 | Barbarella
Dance to the sounds of your favorite emo artists at Barbarella this weekend. Dust off those vans or new balances, put on your tightest girl jeans with a white studded belt, make sure you apply excessive amounts eyeliner, and flat iron whatever hair you're rocking these days.
When: October 18, 10 p.m.-4 a.m.
Where: Barbarella, 116 E. Main St.
Website: EmoNite502 - Barbarella
Cost: No cover until midnight
Champagne Week | The Champagnery
Join the Champagnery for several events this week in celebration of everyone's favorite bubbly beverage. See the website below for details on tastings, classes and special offers throughout the week.
When: October 18 — October 26
Where: The Champagnery, 1764 Frankfort Ave.
Website: Champagne Week
Cost: See site for details
SATURDAY
ClarkFEST 2019 | Gateway Park Clarksville
ClarkFEST is the largest annual community festival held in the Town of Clarksville, Indiana. This year's event will include a parade, car show, live music, crafts market, food vendors, inflatables, and much more.
When: October 19, 10 a.m.-7 p.m.
Where: Gateway Park, 500 Little League Blvd., Clarksville, Ind.
Website: ClarkFEST 2019
Cost: Free to attend
Friends of the Library Big Book Sale | LFPL Main Library
Find some fantastic bargains in the wide selection of gently used books. Proceeds benefit the Louisville Free Public Library.
When: October 19 & October 20, 1-4:30 p.m.
Where: LFPL Main Library, 301 York St.
Website: Friends of the Library Big Book Sale
Cost: Free to attend
Sista Strut Louisville | Shawnee Park
Sista Strut's mission is to increase awareness about breast cancer and provide information on community resources in the area. A portion of the proceeds from the Sista Strut 3k will benefit Kentucky African Americans Against Cancer and Susan G. Komen of Kentucky.
When: October 19 8 a.m.-noon
Where: Shawnee Park, 4501 W. Broadway
Website: Sista Strut Louisville
Cost: See website for registration details
Urban Bourbon Half Marathon | Fourth Street Live!
The Urban Bourbon Half Marathon is a 13.1 mile race that starts in downtown Louisville, follows Cherokee Park's Scenic Loop and finishes back on Main Street, with great scenery, music and entertainment along the way.
When: October 12, 3 p.m.
Where: Fourth Street Live!, 400 S. Fourth St.
Website: Urban Bourbon Half Marathon
Cost: See website for registration details
Kilts For a Cause | Holy Trinity Clifton Campus
The Ladies Ancient Order of Hibernians will host Kilts for a Cause, an evening of comedy benefitting Community Catholic Center.
When: October 19, 6:30-10:30 p.m.
Where: Holy Trinity Clifton Campus, 2117 Payne St.
Website: Kilts For a Cause
Cost: $35
Parents Night Out | Kentucky Center
An evening of comedy and storytelling, featuring stories from the trenches of raising the next generation, celebrating all those who have been parents or had parents. Featured guest, NY Times Bestselling author Adam Mansbach, who penned the hilarious and candid Go the F**K to Sleep series, will share insights on his journey.
When: October 19, 8 p.m.
Where: Kentucky Center, 501 W. Main St.
Website: Parents Night Out
Cost: $35 GA; $55 VIP
Improv 502 Presents: The Haunting of Nannie Tharp | The Bard's Town
The original trio from the Nannie Tharp Experience returns after over a decade. With a hilarious evening of improv comedy from Santosh David Smith, Stefan Gearhart and Ben Hagan.
When: October 19, 8-9:30 p.m.
Where: The Bard's Town, 1801 Bardstown Road
Website: Improv 502 Presents: The Haunting of Nannie Tharp
Cost: $10
Corn Island Storytelling Festival | Blackacre State Nature Preserve
The 2019 festival welcomes Bobby Norfolk, Roberta Brown Simpson, Them Calloways, Col. Bob Thompson and more to be announced. A night of fun music and scary tales.
When: October 19, 7:30-10:30 p.m.
Where: Blackacre State Nature Preserve, 3200 Tucker Station Road
Website: Corn Island Storytelling Festival
Cost: $12
TAG 2019: A Benefit Party | Tim Faulkner Gallery
TAG attendees will have the chance to participate in a collaborative art project designed by Guy Tedesco by creating metal bricks inscribed with the answer to the question: "What does home mean to you?" Those bricks will be used to complete the construction of a giant House sculpture created by Guy Tedesco.
When: October 19, 8:30 a.m.
Where: Tim Faulkner Gallery, 991 Logan St.
Website: TAG 2019: A Benefit Party
Cost: $20
Field Recording Workshop with Aaron Rosenblum | KMAC Museum
KMAC Triennial artist and Kentuckiana Sounds curator Aaron Rosenblum will offer a primer on field recording techniques and practices that includes hands-on experience with recording equipment and an exploration of the museum and the surrounding area.
When: October 19, 10 a.m.-noon
Where: KMAC Museum, 715 W. Main St.
Website: Field Recording Workshop
Cost: $5
Spooky Open House with Jeptha Creed | Work the Metal
At Work the Metal's open house, Jeptha Creed will be serving up their delicious (and complimentary) Apple Spider Cocktails just in time for Halloween.
When: October 19, 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
Where: Work the Metal, 1201 Story Ave.
Website: Spooky Open House
Cost: Free to attend
Pumpkin Festival | Sunny Acres Farm
The Pumpkin Festival has everything from hayrides, a soy bean maze,a petting zoo and, of course, a pumpkin patch. Spend the weekend enjoying fall fun for the whole family.
When: Saturday, October 19 & Sunday, October 20
Where: Sunny Acres Farm, 6516 Echo Trail
Website: Pumpkin Festival
Cost: $5
Via Colori Street Painting Festival | Big Four Lawn
Once a year, Kentucky is transformed into a magical, artistic and creative place where families, artists, musicians, advocates and even pets revel in the healing powers of art, all benefiting foster kids through the New Beginnings Foundation.
When: Saturday, October 19 & Sunday, October 20, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
Where: Big Four Lawn, 1117 E. River Road
Website: Via Colori Street Painting Festival
Cost: Free to attend
SUNDAY
Sunny's Sol Fest 2019 | Louisville Water Tower Park
A pet friendly art and music festival to celebrate the hard work Saving Sunny does each year, and promote all the creative compassion that Louisville has to offer. Sol Fest promotes equality for all walks of life, and plays host to dozens of vendors that range from local artists, businesses, non-profits, raffle and more.
When: October 20, noon-3 p.m.
Where: Louisville Water Tower Park, 3005 River Road
Website: Sunny's Sol Fest 2019
Cost: Free to attend
LVA's First-Ever Homecoming | Louisville Visual Art
Experience the first-ever homecoming for LVA education programs at their Creative Hub, featuring a trunk art show, music by Ben Sollee, fun with Squallis Puppeteers, food and more.
When: October 20, 2-4 p.m.
Where: Louisville Visual Art, 1538 Lytle St.
Website: LVA's First-Ever Homecoming
Cost: Free to attend
7th Annual Chili Cookoff | Chill Bar
Have you got what it takes to win this year's coveted Chili Cup trophy? Even if not, come out to enjoy the food, music and cocktails.
When: October 20, 3-7 p.m.
Where: Chill Bar, 1117 Bardstown Road
Website: 7th Annual Chili Cookoff
Cost: $5 to register your chili
Home Run Halloween | Great Lawn
From out of the shadows of The Big Bat, the ghouls and goblins at Louisville Slugger Museum & Factory are thrilled to announce the fourth annual Home Run Halloween, returning for another spine-tingling day of mischief and fun.
When: October 20, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.
Where: Louisville Slugger Field, 800 W. Main St.
Website: Home Run Halloween
Cost: See site for details
Open House Celebration | Thomas Edison House
Celebrate the 140th anniversary of Edison's 1879 incandescent lamp patent, view education exhibits, demonstrations and movies, and visit the tent on the rear patio for refreshments, including wine and mimosas.
When: October 20, 1-6 p.m.
Where: Thomas Edison House, 729 E. Washington St.
Website: Open House Celebration
Cost: Free to attend
Twigs and Swigs | Against The Grain Brewery
Against the Grain Brewery and Smokehouse will host the first annual Twigs and Swigs in partnership with Trees Louisville and Louisville Grows.
When: October 20, 2-8 p.m.
Where: Against the Grain Brewery, 401 E. Main St.
Website: Twigs and Swigs
Cost: Free to attend
Cover photo: Pexels.com