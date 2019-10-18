Weekender: What to Do Around Louisville October 18 — 20

To get this list delivered straight to your inbox every Thursday, sign up for the Weekender newsletter here.

FRIDAY

Fourth Annual Zimmerman Glasstoberfest | Zimmerman Art Glass Business

Support local artists, enjoy music from local bands and grab authentic German food as you browse the booths and shop for holiday gifts.

When: Friday, October 18 & Saturday, October 19

Where: Zimmerman Art Glass Business, 300 E. Chestnut St., Corydon, Ind.

Website: 4th Annual Zimmerman Glasstoberfest

Cost: Free to attend

The Rocky Horror Picture Show | Copper & Kings Distillery

Join Copper & Kings in their courtyard for an outdoor showing of The Rocky Horror Picture Show, with a live cast and crowd participation. Costumes and props are welcomed and encouraged. Doors at 7 p.m.; move at 9 p.m.

When: October 18, 7 p.m.

Where: Copper & Kings, 1121 E. Washington St.

Website: The Rocky Horror Picture Show

Cost: $10

Violins of Hope Lunch and Learn | LFPL Main Library

Violins of Hope are a collection of more than 50 restored instruments played by Jewish musicians during the Holocaust. These instruments have survived concentration camps, pogroms and many long journeys to tell remarkable stories of injustice, suffering, resilience and survival. One of the violins will be used for a live performance featuring a violinist from the Louisville Orchestra.

When: October 18, 12 p.m.

Where: LFPL Main Library, 301 York St.

Website: Violins of Hope Lunch and Learn

Cost: Free to attend

Jack O'Lantern Stroll | St. Francis of Assisi

Stroll through hundreds of carved pumpkins, enjoy Ttrick-or-treating, crafts, live music, food, beer and pumpkin pie from Heitzman's.

When: October 18, 6-9 p.m.

Where: St. Francis of Assisi, 1960 Bardstown Road

Website: Jack O'Lantern Stroll

Cost: $5 suggested donation

Serenade + at High + Velocity | Whitney Hall

This show promises a visually stunning and adrenaline-filled night of dance with Balanchine's Serenade, a world premiere at High about loss and belonging from resident choreographer Andrea Schermoly, plus the electricity and speed of Stanton Welch AM’s Velocity, all accompanied by the Louisville Orchestra.

When: October 18, 8 p.m.

Where: Whitney Hall, 501 W Main St

Website: Serenade + at High + Velocity

Cost: See website for details

After Hours at the Speed | The Speed Art Museum

On the 3rd Friday of every month, the Museum will be open to guests until 10 p.m., coming alive with an eclectic mix of music and performances, cash bars and specialized menus available courtesy of Wiltshire at the Speed, and, of course, the chance to explore the Speed’s permanent collection and special exhibitions.

When: October 18, 5-10 p.m.

Where: The Speed Art Museum, 2035 S Third Street

Website: After Hours At The Speed

Cost: $15 for non-members

Release Show with Aaron Bibelhauser | Four Pegs

Join Four Pegs for the release of Brent’s newest single from his upcoming debut full length album. The band will be live, along with opening act Aaron Bibelhauser.

When: October 18, 9 p.m.

Where: Four Pegs, 1053 Goss Ave

Website: Release Show with Aaron Bibelhauser

Cost: $10

EmoNite502 | Barbarella

Dance to the sounds of your favorite emo artists at Barbarella this weekend. Dust off those vans or new balances, put on your tightest girl jeans with a white studded belt, make sure you apply excessive amounts eyeliner, and flat iron whatever hair you're rocking these days.

When: October 18, 10 p.m.-4 a.m.

Where: Barbarella, 116 E. Main St.

Website: EmoNite502 - Barbarella

Cost: No cover until midnight

Champagne Week | The Champagnery

Join the Champagnery for several events this week in celebration of everyone's favorite bubbly beverage. See the website below for details on tastings, classes and special offers throughout the week.

When: October 18 — October 26

Where: The Champagnery, 1764 Frankfort Ave.

Website: Champagne Week

Cost: See site for details

SATURDAY