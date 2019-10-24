Weekender: What to Do Around Louisville October 25 — 27

To get this list delivered straight to your inbox every Thursday, sign up for the Weekender newsletter here.
The Weekend Spotlight: Spooky & 'Booz'y vs Not-so-Spooky Events
SPOOKY & 'BOO'ZY
Halloween Party
Saturday, Oct. 26 at Nach Bar
Nightmare on Fourth Street
Saturday, Oct. 26 at Fourth Street Live!
Ghost Story Open Mic Contest
Sunday, Oct. 27 at Odeon
NOT-SO-SPOOKY
Jeffersontown PumpkinFest
Saturday, Oct. 26 at J-Town Farmer's Market Pavilion
Boo Dell
Sunday, Oct. 27 at Yew Dell Botanical Gardens
Hayride on the Hill Fall Festival
Sunday, Oct. 27 at Cherokee Park
FRIDAY
Coat Check Freak for All | Falls City Brewing Co.
Time to get your freak on again. Join Coat Check at Falls City Brewing's Beer Garden and Taproom to kick off the Halloween season. Jams from Sam Sneed, McKinley Moore and DJ Slimm Thicc.
When: October 25, 9 p.m.-2 a.m.
Where: Falls City Brewing Co., 901 E. Liberty St.
Website: Coat Check Freak for All
Cost: $10 cover
Gridlock Art Show & Party | Forest Giant
This art show will feature over 30 talented artists whose art will be on display and available for purchase. Come out and enjoy food and drink from LATino Food Truck, SnoWhat Snoballs and Boba Fête.
When: October 25, 6 p.m.-midnight
Where: Forest Giant, 2858 Frankfort Ave.
Website: Gridlock Art Show & Party
Cost: Free to attend
Halloween Party Spooktacular | Air Devil's Inn
Join the Halloween celebration with live music by Gravel & Spiders, The Asshaulers and Deacons of Doom. Watch Kitty Von Burn twirl fire as you wait to hear the winner of the costume contest.
When: October 25, 9 p.m.
Where: Air Devil's Inn, 2802 Taylorsville Road
Website: Halloween Party Spooktacular
Cost: Free to attend
Harvest Festival | Jefferson Manor Rehab & Wellness Center
Enjoy an afternoon at this harvest festival full of family fun activities. There will be a trunk or treat, yard games, a bouncy castle and much more.
When: October 25, 5-8 p.m.
Where: Jefferson Manor Rehab & Wellness Center, 1801 Lynn Way
Website: Harvest Festival
Cost: Free
"Sip & Treat" Trolley Hop | Frankfort Avenue District
At this Halloween-themed trolley hop, there will be free candy, bourbon trivia, trick-or-treat bags and prizes, special Maker's cocktails and more. Costumes encouraged.
When: October 25, 6-10 p.m.
Where: Frankfort Ave
Website: "Sip & Treat" Trolley Hop
Cost: Free to attend
Meet the Brewer: Sebastian Sauer of Freigeist Bierkulture | Louisville Beer Store
Things are gonna get spooky for this very special edition Kölsch service and special tapping of Freigeist beers. Stop in for $2.50 kölsch stanges all night, or to try a unique and rare Freigeist offering, specially brought in for this event.
When: October 25, 4-10 p.m.
Where: Louisville Beer Store, 746 E. Market St.
Website: Meet the Brewer
Cost: Free to attend
Vaderbomb / Prayer Line / Cutlass Supreme | Kaiju
Wear your Halloween costumes and celebrate the release of the split 7-inch record, featuring new songs from Prayer Line and Vaderbomb.
When: October 25, 9 p.m.
Where: Kaiju, 1004 E. Oak St.
Website: Kaiju
Cost: $5
SATURDAY
3rd Annual Squallis Puppeteers Boo Ball | Squallis Puppeteers
Join Squallis Puppeteers for a Halloween themed puppet party, with a puppet show, costume contests, a funky puppet dance party and more. Pose for a souvenir photo, make some puppets of your own to take home and dance the night away, all while supporting an essential arts education nonprofit.
When: October 26, 5-10 p.m.
Where: Squallis Puppeteers, 1228 E. Breckinridge St.
Website: Boo Ball
Cost: $10
Nightmare in NuLu | NuLu, East Market District
Bring your kids down to trick or treat at NuLu shops and show off those Halloween costumes. When the moon rises, it's time to creep and crawl to all the NuLu bars for festive fun.
When: Saturday, October 26 10 a.m.-11:30 p.m.
Where: NuLu, East Market District
Website: Nightmare in NuLu
Cost: Free to attend BooLu in NuLu | Decca
Guests can dance the night away in Decca's downstairs Cellar Lounge with beats from DJ duo CamJam and Ill Storms. Drink specials will be available throughout the evening, including smoky pumpkin cider and charcoal-infused cocktails. Costume contest to follow.
When: October 26, 9 p.m.
Where: Decca, 812 E. Market St.
Website: BooLu in NuLu
Cost: Free to attend
18th Century Market Fair | Locust Grove
Join Locust Grove and the Illinois Regiment of Virginia as we bring the spirit of the past alive with the Market Fair. Participate in 18th-century style entertainment, purchase replicas of 18th-century military and household items, and enjoy food and drink as our founders did.
When: October 26, 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
Where: Locust Grove, 561 Blankenbaker Lane
Website: 18th Century Market Fair
Cost: $9 adults, $8 seniors, $4 children
The Future is Unwritten VI | Revelry Boutique Gallery
Revelry Gallery and Mama Tried Tattoo Parlour present: The Future is Unwritten VI, a tarot card-inspired group art show featuring 78 artists.
When: October 26, 7-10 p.m.
Where: Revelry Boutique Gallery, 742 E. Market St.
Website: The Future is Unwritten VI
Cost: Free to attend
Halloween Party | Pints&Union
Come out to Pints&Union for Halloween food and drinks specials, spooky music with DJ Trevor Bowles and costume contest with prizes at midnight.
When: October 26, 8 p.m.-3 a.m.
Where: Pints&Union, 114 E. Market St., New Albany, Ind.
Website: Halloween Party
Cost: Free to attend
3rd Annual Halloween Party | Pearl Street Taphouse
There will be drink specials, a costume contest and all kinds of ghoulish fun.
When: October 26, 5 p.m.-midnight
Where: Pearl Street Taphouse, 407 Pearl St. Jeffersonville, Ind.
Website: 3rd Annual Halloween Party
Cost: Free to attend
Night of the Living Pegs | Four Pegs Beer Lounge
Dress up in your best costume to win prizes while you enjoy drink specials, scary movies and all the Halloween fun you can handle.
When: October 26, 9 p.m.-2 a.m.
Where: Four Pegs Beer Lounge, 1053 Goss Ave.
Website: Night of the Living Pegs
Cost: Free to attend
Singin' Happy Halloween | Louisville Memorial Auditorium
Halloween fun for the whole family come one, come all, in costume! Halloween treats for the kids. Guest Pumpkin Choir—St Matthews Elementary.
When: October 26, 2-3:30 p.m.
Where: Louisville Memorial Auditorium, 970 South Fourth Street
Website: Singin' Happy Halloween
Cost: $5 Student, $20 Senior, $23 GA
FilthyGorgeous: Halloween | The Alcove
Join FilthyGorgeous in their three year anniversary at The Alcove. It's sure to be another delightful, debauchery filled evening. Costumes encouraged.
When: October 26, 9 p.m.-2 a.m.
Where: The Alcove, 246 Spring St., Jeffersonville, Ind.
Website: FilthyGorgeous : Halloween
Cost: Free to attend
Scream Queens: Drag Brunch | Le Moo
See your favorite local queens performing as classic horror movie characters. All ages welcome! Meet and greet with the queens after the show.
When: October 26 11 a.m.-3:30 p.m.
Where: Le Moo, 2300 Lexington Road
Website: Scream Queens: Drag Brunch at Le Moo
Cost: $35 includes brunch
Scarefair: Tattoo Flash Event & Art Fair | Tattoo Machine Gun
Tattoo Machine Gun is hosting its first art fair and tattoo flash special event.
When: October 26, 12-8 p.m.
Where: Tattoo Machine Gun, 1730 Williamsburg Drive, Jeffersonville, Ind.
Website: Scarefair: Tattoo Flash Event & Art Fair
Cost: Free to attend
SUNDAY
Sunday Country Cult Halloween Spectacular | The Merryweather
Cat Casual's Sunday Country Cult Halloween Style. Enter the Dolly Parton or Cowboy Zombie Costume Contest and win some prizes. There will be bottles of Zombie Dust on the menu, drink specials and free candy.
When: October 27, 9 p.m.-2 a.m.
Where: The Merryweather, 1101 Lydia St.
Website: Sunday Country Cult Halloween Spectacular
Cost: Free to attend
Trick-or-Treat at the Track | Churchill Downs
Churchill Downs invites little ghouls and goblins to trick-or-treat at the track during Family Adventure Day. Enjoy Halloween fun under the Twin Spires, a day of thrilling racing and over 20 activities that kids under 12 can enjoy.
When: October 27, 11:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m.
Where: Churchill Downs, 700 Central Ave.
Website: Trick or Treat at the Track
Cost: See website
Miss Mr. Play Pageant | Play Louisville
The Play Pageant is back with the theme: Superheroes vs. Supervillains. Enter the pageant (registration starting at 4:30 p.m.) or come out to support your local queens.
When: October 27, pageant begins at 9 p.m.
Where: Play Louisville, 1101 E. Washington St.
Website: Miss Mr. Play Pageant
Cost: Free to attend
Bake Sale For "Boo"bies | Garage Bar
Garage Bar, in partnership with the Susan G. Komen Foundation and West 6th Brewery, will be hosting a Bake Sale to raise funds to be donated directly towards breast cancer research.
When: October 27, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.
Where: Garage Bar, 700 E. Market St.
Website: Bake Sale For "Boo"bies
Cost: Free to attend
Louisville Cocktail Competition | RYE
An event showcasing some of Louisville's favorite local bartenders, and their take on Louisville's most famous cocktails.
When: October 27, 4-8 p.m.
Where: RYE, 900 E. Market St.
Website: Louisville Cocktail Competition
Cost: $10
Chunkin' Pumpkins | Captain's Quarters
An event featuring Pumpkin Chunkin' teams, live music, pumpkin carving, bourbon, craft beer sampling, and other family friendly activities. All money raised will benefit two great local charities: Hope Scarves and Twisted Pink.
When: October 27, 2-8 p.m.
Where: CQ Riverside Grille, 5700 Captains Quarters Road
Website: Chunkin' Pumpkins
Cost: Free to attend
