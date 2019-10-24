Add Event My Events Log In

    Weekender: What to Do Around Louisville October 25 — 27

    Bit to Do
    To get this list delivered straight to your inbox every Thursday, sign up for the Weekender newsletter here.

     

    The Weekend Spotlight: Spooky & 'Booz'y vs Not-so-Spooky Events

    SPOOKY & 'BOO'ZY

    Halloween Party
    Saturday, Oct. 26 at Nach Bar

    Nightmare on Fourth Street
    Saturday, Oct. 26 at Fourth Street Live!

    Ghost Story Open Mic Contest
    Sunday, Oct. 27 at Odeon 
     

    NOT-SO-SPOOKY

    Jeffersontown PumpkinFest
    Saturday, Oct. 26 at J-Town Farmer's Market Pavilion

    Boo Dell
    Sunday, Oct. 27 at Yew Dell Botanical Gardens

    Hayride on the Hill Fall Festival
    Sunday, Oct. 27 at Cherokee Park

     

    FRIDAY

    Coat Check Freak for All | Falls City Brewing Co.

    Time to get your freak on again. Join Coat Check at Falls City Brewing's Beer Garden and Taproom to kick off the Halloween season. Jams from Sam Sneed, McKinley Moore and DJ Slimm Thicc.

    When: October 25, 9 p.m.-2 a.m.
    Where: Falls City Brewing Co., 901 E. Liberty St.
    Website: Coat Check Freak for All
    Cost: $10 cover

     

    Gridlock Art Show & Party | Forest Giant

    This art show will feature over 30 talented artists whose art will be on display and available for purchase. Come out and enjoy food and drink from LATino Food Truck, SnoWhat Snoballs and Boba Fête. 

    When: October 25, 6 p.m.-midnight
    Where: Forest Giant, 2858 Frankfort Ave.
    Website: Gridlock Art Show & Party
    Cost: Free to attend

     

    Halloween Party Spooktacular | Air Devil's Inn

    Join the Halloween celebration with live music by Gravel & Spiders, The Asshaulers and Deacons of Doom. Watch Kitty Von Burn twirl fire as you wait to hear the winner of the costume contest.  

    When: October 25, 9 p.m.
    Where: Air Devil's Inn, 2802 Taylorsville Road
    Website: Halloween Party Spooktacular
    Cost: Free to attend

     

    Harvest Festival | Jefferson Manor Rehab & Wellness Center

    Enjoy an afternoon at this harvest festival full of family fun activities. There will be a trunk or treat, yard games, a bouncy castle and much more.

    When: October 25, 5-8 p.m.
    Where: Jefferson Manor Rehab & Wellness Center, 1801 Lynn Way
    Website: Harvest Festival
    Cost: Free

     

    "Sip & Treat" Trolley Hop | Frankfort Avenue District

    At this Halloween-themed trolley hop, there will be free candy, bourbon trivia, trick-or-treat bags and prizes, special Maker's cocktails and more. Costumes encouraged.

    When: October 25, 6-10 p.m.
    Where: Frankfort Ave
    Website: "Sip & Treat" Trolley Hop
    Cost: Free to attend

     

    Meet the Brewer: Sebastian Sauer of Freigeist Bierkulture | Louisville Beer Store

    Things are gonna get spooky for this very special edition Kölsch service and special tapping of Freigeist beers. Stop in for $2.50 kölsch stanges all night, or to try a unique and rare Freigeist offering, specially brought in for this event.

    When: October 25, 4-10 p.m.
    Where: Louisville Beer Store, 746 E. Market St.
    Website: Meet the Brewer
    Cost: Free to attend

     

    Vaderbomb / Prayer Line / Cutlass Supreme | Kaiju

    Wear your Halloween costumes and celebrate the release of the split 7-inch record, featuring new songs from Prayer Line and Vaderbomb.

    When: October 25, 9 p.m.
    Where: Kaiju, 1004 E. Oak St.
    Website: Kaiju
    Cost: $5

     

    SATURDAY

    3rd Annual Squallis Puppeteers Boo Ball | Squallis Puppeteers

    Join Squallis Puppeteers for a Halloween themed puppet party, with a puppet show, costume contests, a funky puppet dance party and more. Pose for a souvenir photo, make some puppets of your own to take home and dance the night away, all while supporting an essential arts education nonprofit.

    When: October 26, 5-10 p.m.
    Where: Squallis Puppeteers, 1228 E. Breckinridge St.
    Website: Boo Ball
    Cost: $10

     

    Nightmare in NuLu | NuLu, East Market District

    Bring your kids down to trick or treat at NuLu shops and show off those Halloween costumes. When the moon rises, it's time to creep and crawl to all the NuLu bars for festive fun.

    When: Saturday, October 26 10 a.m.-11:30 p.m.
    Where: NuLu, East Market District
    Website: Nightmare in NuLu

     

    Cost: Free to attend BooLu in NuLu | Decca

    Guests can dance the night away in Decca's downstairs Cellar Lounge with beats from DJ duo CamJam and Ill Storms. Drink specials will be available throughout the evening, including smoky pumpkin cider and charcoal-infused cocktails. Costume contest to follow.

    When: October 26, 9 p.m.
    Where: Decca, 812 E. Market St.
    Website: BooLu in NuLu
    Cost: Free to attend

     

    18th Century Market Fair  | Locust Grove

    Join Locust Grove and the Illinois Regiment of Virginia as we bring the spirit of the past alive with the Market Fair. Participate in 18th-century style entertainment, purchase replicas of 18th-century military and household items, and enjoy food and drink as our founders did.

    When: October 26, 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
    Where: Locust Grove, 561 Blankenbaker Lane
    Website: 18th Century Market Fair
    Cost: $9 adults, $8 seniors, $4 children

     

    The Future is Unwritten VI | Revelry Boutique Gallery

    Revelry Gallery and Mama Tried Tattoo Parlour present: The Future is Unwritten VI, a tarot card-inspired group art show featuring 78 artists.

    When: October 26, 7-10 p.m.
    Where: Revelry Boutique Gallery, 742 E. Market St.
    Website: The Future is Unwritten VI
    Cost: Free to attend

     

     Halloween Party | Pints&Union

    Come out to Pints&Union for Halloween food and drinks specials, spooky music with DJ Trevor Bowles and costume contest with prizes at midnight.

    When: October 26, 8 p.m.-3 a.m.
    Where: Pints&Union, 114 E. Market St., New Albany, Ind.
    Website: Halloween Party
    Cost: Free to attend

     

    3rd Annual Halloween Party | Pearl Street Taphouse

    There will be drink specials, a costume contest and all kinds of ghoulish fun.

    When: October 26, 5 p.m.-midnight 
    Where: Pearl Street Taphouse, 407 Pearl St. Jeffersonville, Ind.
    Website: 3rd Annual Halloween Party
    Cost: Free to attend

     

    Night of the Living Pegs | Four Pegs Beer Lounge

    Dress up in your best costume to win prizes while you enjoy drink specials, scary movies and all the Halloween fun you can handle.

    When: October 26, 9 p.m.-2 a.m.
    Where: Four Pegs Beer Lounge, 1053 Goss Ave.
    Website: Night of the Living Pegs
    Cost: Free to attend

     

    Singin' Happy Halloween | Louisville Memorial Auditorium

    Halloween fun for the whole family come one, come all, in costume! Halloween treats for the kids. Guest Pumpkin Choir—St Matthews Elementary.

    When: October 26, 2-3:30 p.m.
    Where: Louisville Memorial Auditorium, 970 South Fourth Street
    Website: Singin' Happy Halloween
    Cost: $5 Student, $20 Senior, $23 GA

     

    FilthyGorgeous: Halloween | The Alcove

    Join FilthyGorgeous in their three year anniversary at The Alcove. It's sure to be another delightful, debauchery filled evening. Costumes encouraged.

    When: October 26, 9 p.m.-2 a.m.
    Where: The Alcove, 246 Spring St., Jeffersonville, Ind.
    Website: FilthyGorgeous : Halloween
    Cost: Free to attend

     

    Scream Queens: Drag Brunch | Le Moo

    See your favorite local queens performing as classic horror movie characters. All ages welcome! Meet and greet with the queens after the show. 

    When: October 26 11 a.m.-3:30 p.m.
    Where: Le Moo, 2300 Lexington Road
    Website: Scream Queens: Drag Brunch at Le Moo
    Cost: $35 includes brunch

     

    Scarefair: Tattoo Flash Event & Art Fair | Tattoo Machine Gun

    Tattoo Machine Gun is hosting its first art fair and tattoo flash special event.

    When: October 26, 12-8 p.m.
    Where: Tattoo Machine Gun, 1730 Williamsburg Drive, Jeffersonville, Ind.
    Website: Scarefair: Tattoo Flash Event & Art Fair
    Cost: Free to attend

     

    SUNDAY

    Sunday Country Cult Halloween Spectacular | The Merryweather

    Cat Casual's Sunday Country Cult Halloween Style. Enter the Dolly Parton or Cowboy Zombie Costume Contest and win some prizes. There will be bottles of Zombie Dust on the menu, drink specials and free candy.

    When: October 27, 9 p.m.-2 a.m.
    Where: The Merryweather, 1101 Lydia St.
    Website: Sunday Country Cult Halloween Spectacular
    Cost: Free to attend

     

    Trick-or-Treat at the Track  | Churchill Downs

    Churchill Downs invites little ghouls and goblins to trick-or-treat at the track during Family Adventure Day. Enjoy Halloween fun under the Twin Spires, a day of thrilling racing and over 20 activities that kids under 12 can enjoy.

    When: October 27, 11:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m.
    Where: Churchill Downs, 700 Central Ave.
    Website: Trick or Treat at the Track
    Cost: See website

     

    Miss Mr. Play Pageant | Play Louisville

    The Play Pageant is back with the theme: Superheroes vs. Supervillains. Enter the pageant (registration starting at 4:30 p.m.) or come out to support your local queens.

    When: October 27, pageant begins at 9 p.m.
    Where: Play Louisville, 1101 E. Washington St.
    Website: Miss Mr. Play Pageant
    Cost: Free to attend

     

    Bake Sale For "Boo"bies | Garage Bar

    Garage Bar, in partnership with the Susan G. Komen Foundation and West 6th Brewery, will be hosting a Bake Sale to raise funds to be donated directly towards breast cancer research.

    When: October 27, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.
    Where: Garage Bar, 700 E. Market St.
    Website: Bake Sale For "Boo"bies
    Cost: Free to attend

     

    Louisville Cocktail Competition  | RYE

    An event showcasing some of Louisville's favorite local bartenders, and their take on Louisville's most famous cocktails.

    When: October 27, 4-8 p.m.
    Where: RYE, 900 E. Market St.
    Website: Louisville Cocktail Competition
    Cost: $10

     

    Chunkin' Pumpkins | Captain's Quarters

    An event featuring Pumpkin Chunkin' teams, live music, pumpkin carving, bourbon, craft beer sampling, and other family friendly activities. All money raised will benefit two great local charities: Hope Scarves and Twisted Pink. 

    When: October 27, 2-8 p.m.
    Where: CQ Riverside Grille, 5700 Captains Quarters Road
    Website: Chunkin' Pumpkins
    Cost: Free to attend

    Cover photo: Pexels.com

