Weekender: What to Do Around Louisville October 25 — 27

The Weekend Spotlight: Spooky & 'Booz'y vs Not-so-Spooky Events

SPOOKY & 'BOO'ZY

Halloween Party

Saturday, Oct. 26 at Nach Bar

Nightmare on Fourth Street

Saturday, Oct. 26 at Fourth Street Live!



Ghost Story Open Mic Contest

Sunday, Oct. 27 at Odeon



NOT-SO-SPOOKY

Jeffersontown PumpkinFest

Saturday, Oct. 26 at J-Town Farmer's Market Pavilion



Boo Dell

Sunday, Oct. 27 at Yew Dell Botanical Gardens



Hayride on the Hill Fall Festival

Sunday, Oct. 27 at Cherokee Park

FRIDAY

Coat Check Freak for All | Falls City Brewing Co.

Time to get your freak on again. Join Coat Check at Falls City Brewing's Beer Garden and Taproom to kick off the Halloween season. Jams from Sam Sneed, McKinley Moore and DJ Slimm Thicc.

When: October 25, 9 p.m.-2 a.m.

Where: Falls City Brewing Co., 901 E. Liberty St.

Website: Coat Check Freak for All

Cost: $10 cover

Gridlock Art Show & Party | Forest Giant

This art show will feature over 30 talented artists whose art will be on display and available for purchase. Come out and enjoy food and drink from LATino Food Truck, SnoWhat Snoballs and Boba Fête.

When: October 25, 6 p.m.-midnight

Where: Forest Giant, 2858 Frankfort Ave.

Website: Gridlock Art Show & Party

Cost: Free to attend

Halloween Party Spooktacular | Air Devil's Inn

Join the Halloween celebration with live music by Gravel & Spiders, The Asshaulers and Deacons of Doom. Watch Kitty Von Burn twirl fire as you wait to hear the winner of the costume contest.

When: October 25, 9 p.m.

Where: Air Devil's Inn, 2802 Taylorsville Road

Website: Halloween Party Spooktacular

Cost: Free to attend

Harvest Festival | Jefferson Manor Rehab & Wellness Center

Enjoy an afternoon at this harvest festival full of family fun activities. There will be a trunk or treat, yard games, a bouncy castle and much more.

When: October 25, 5-8 p.m.

Where: Jefferson Manor Rehab & Wellness Center, 1801 Lynn Way

Website: Harvest Festival

Cost: Free

"Sip & Treat" Trolley Hop | Frankfort Avenue District

At this Halloween-themed trolley hop, there will be free candy, bourbon trivia, trick-or-treat bags and prizes, special Maker's cocktails and more. Costumes encouraged.

When: October 25, 6-10 p.m.

Where: Frankfort Ave

Website: "Sip & Treat" Trolley Hop

Cost: Free to attend

Meet the Brewer: Sebastian Sauer of Freigeist Bierkulture | Louisville Beer Store

Things are gonna get spooky for this very special edition Kölsch service and special tapping of Freigeist beers. Stop in for $2.50 kölsch stanges all night, or to try a unique and rare Freigeist offering, specially brought in for this event.

When: October 25, 4-10 p.m.

Where: Louisville Beer Store, 746 E. Market St.

Website: Meet the Brewer

Cost: Free to attend

Vaderbomb / Prayer Line / Cutlass Supreme | Kaiju

Wear your Halloween costumes and celebrate the release of the split 7-inch record, featuring new songs from Prayer Line and Vaderbomb.

When: October 25, 9 p.m.

Where: Kaiju, 1004 E. Oak St.

Website: Kaiju

Cost: $5

SATURDAY

3rd Annual Squallis Puppeteers Boo Ball | Squallis Puppeteers

Join Squallis Puppeteers for a Halloween themed puppet party, with a puppet show, costume contests, a funky puppet dance party and more. Pose for a souvenir photo, make some puppets of your own to take home and dance the night away, all while supporting an essential arts education nonprofit.

When: October 26, 5-10 p.m.

Where: Squallis Puppeteers, 1228 E. Breckinridge St.

Website: Boo Ball

Cost: $10

Nightmare in NuLu | NuLu, East Market District

Bring your kids down to trick or treat at NuLu shops and show off those Halloween costumes. When the moon rises, it's time to creep and crawl to all the NuLu bars for festive fun.

When: Saturday, October 26 10 a.m.-11:30 p.m.

Where: NuLu, East Market District

Website: Nightmare in NuLu

Cost: Free to attend BooLu in NuLu | Decca

Guests can dance the night away in Decca's downstairs Cellar Lounge with beats from DJ duo CamJam and Ill Storms. Drink specials will be available throughout the evening, including smoky pumpkin cider and charcoal-infused cocktails. Costume contest to follow.

When: October 26, 9 p.m.

Where: Decca, 812 E. Market St.

Website: BooLu in NuLu

Cost: Free to attend

18th Century Market Fair | Locust Grove

Join Locust Grove and the Illinois Regiment of Virginia as we bring the spirit of the past alive with the Market Fair. Participate in 18th-century style entertainment, purchase replicas of 18th-century military and household items, and enjoy food and drink as our founders did.

When: October 26, 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

Where: Locust Grove, 561 Blankenbaker Lane

Website: 18th Century Market Fair

Cost: $9 adults, $8 seniors, $4 children

The Future is Unwritten VI | Revelry Boutique Gallery

Revelry Gallery and Mama Tried Tattoo Parlour present: The Future is Unwritten VI, a tarot card-inspired group art show featuring 78 artists.

When: October 26, 7-10 p.m.

Where: Revelry Boutique Gallery, 742 E. Market St.

Website: The Future is Unwritten VI

Cost: Free to attend

Halloween Party | Pints&Union

Come out to Pints&Union for Halloween food and drinks specials, spooky music with DJ Trevor Bowles and costume contest with prizes at midnight.

When: October 26, 8 p.m.-3 a.m.

Where: Pints&Union, 114 E. Market St., New Albany, Ind.

Website: Halloween Party

Cost: Free to attend

3rd Annual Halloween Party | Pearl Street Taphouse

There will be drink specials, a costume contest and all kinds of ghoulish fun.

When: October 26, 5 p.m.-midnight

Where: Pearl Street Taphouse, 407 Pearl St. Jeffersonville, Ind.

Website: 3rd Annual Halloween Party

Cost: Free to attend

Night of the Living Pegs | Four Pegs Beer Lounge

Dress up in your best costume to win prizes while you enjoy drink specials, scary movies and all the Halloween fun you can handle.

When: October 26, 9 p.m.-2 a.m.

Where: Four Pegs Beer Lounge, 1053 Goss Ave.

Website: Night of the Living Pegs

Cost: Free to attend

Singin' Happy Halloween | Louisville Memorial Auditorium

Halloween fun for the whole family come one, come all, in costume! Halloween treats for the kids. Guest Pumpkin Choir—St Matthews Elementary.

When: October 26, 2-3:30 p.m.

Where: Louisville Memorial Auditorium, 970 South Fourth Street

Website: Singin' Happy Halloween

Cost: $5 Student, $20 Senior, $23 GA

FilthyGorgeous: Halloween | The Alcove

Join FilthyGorgeous in their three year anniversary at The Alcove. It's sure to be another delightful, debauchery filled evening. Costumes encouraged.

When: October 26, 9 p.m.-2 a.m.

Where: The Alcove, 246 Spring St., Jeffersonville, Ind.

Website: FilthyGorgeous : Halloween

Cost: Free to attend

Scream Queens: Drag Brunch | Le Moo

See your favorite local queens performing as classic horror movie characters. All ages welcome! Meet and greet with the queens after the show.

When: October 26 11 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

Where: Le Moo, 2300 Lexington Road

Website: Scream Queens: Drag Brunch at Le Moo

Cost: $35 includes brunch

Scarefair: Tattoo Flash Event & Art Fair | Tattoo Machine Gun

Tattoo Machine Gun is hosting its first art fair and tattoo flash special event.

When: October 26, 12-8 p.m.

Where: Tattoo Machine Gun, 1730 Williamsburg Drive, Jeffersonville, Ind.

Website: Scarefair: Tattoo Flash Event & Art Fair

Cost: Free to attend

SUNDAY

Sunday Country Cult Halloween Spectacular | The Merryweather

Cat Casual's Sunday Country Cult Halloween Style. Enter the Dolly Parton or Cowboy Zombie Costume Contest and win some prizes. There will be bottles of Zombie Dust on the menu, drink specials and free candy.

When: October 27, 9 p.m.-2 a.m.

Where: The Merryweather, 1101 Lydia St.

Website: Sunday Country Cult Halloween Spectacular

Cost: Free to attend

Trick-or-Treat at the Track | Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs invites little ghouls and goblins to trick-or-treat at the track during Family Adventure Day. Enjoy Halloween fun under the Twin Spires, a day of thrilling racing and over 20 activities that kids under 12 can enjoy.

When: October 27, 11:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m.

Where: Churchill Downs, 700 Central Ave.

Website: Trick or Treat at the Track

Cost: See website

Miss Mr. Play Pageant | Play Louisville

The Play Pageant is back with the theme: Superheroes vs. Supervillains. Enter the pageant (registration starting at 4:30 p.m.) or come out to support your local queens.

When: October 27, pageant begins at 9 p.m.

Where: Play Louisville, 1101 E. Washington St.

Website: Miss Mr. Play Pageant

Cost: Free to attend

Bake Sale For "Boo"bies | Garage Bar

Garage Bar, in partnership with the Susan G. Komen Foundation and West 6th Brewery, will be hosting a Bake Sale to raise funds to be donated directly towards breast cancer research.

When: October 27, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

Where: Garage Bar, 700 E. Market St.

Website: Bake Sale For "Boo"bies

Cost: Free to attend

Louisville Cocktail Competition | RYE

An event showcasing some of Louisville's favorite local bartenders, and their take on Louisville's most famous cocktails.

When: October 27, 4-8 p.m.

Where: RYE, 900 E. Market St.

Website: Louisville Cocktail Competition

Cost: $10

Chunkin' Pumpkins | Captain's Quarters

An event featuring Pumpkin Chunkin' teams, live music, pumpkin carving, bourbon, craft beer sampling, and other family friendly activities. All money raised will benefit two great local charities: Hope Scarves and Twisted Pink.

When: October 27, 2-8 p.m.

Where: CQ Riverside Grille, 5700 Captains Quarters Road

Website: Chunkin' Pumpkins

Cost: Free to attend