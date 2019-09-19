Weekender: What to Do Around Louisville September 20 — 22

To get this list delivered straight to your inbox every Thursday, sign up for the Weekender newsletter here.



Apex Entertainment Celebrates 23 Years with Advanced Screening of Downton Abbey Movie and Special 35mm Screening of Garbage

Apex Entertainment is celebrating 23 years in business with two special screenings tonight at Baxter Avenue Theaters. The night will feature a screening of the much-anticipated Downton Abbey movie, one day ahead of the North American premiere, and a special 35mm screening of Garbage, a documentary directed by Louisville native Peter Byck – the first movie ever shown at Baxter Avenue Theaters and winner of SXSW’s Best Documentary in 1996. Downton Abbey will show at 7 p.m., and Garbage will show at 7 p.m. and 9 p.m.



When: Tonight — Thursday, Sept. 19, 7 p.m.

Where: Baxter Avenue Theatre, 1250 Bardstown Road

Website: Purchase tickets here.

Cost: $9.25 adult; $8 student; $7.50 child/senior

FRIDAY

Bourbon & Beyond | Highland Festival Grounds

Bourbon & Beyond is rolling back into town, bringing bourbon and culinary experiences paired with an eclectic musical lineup, featuring Foo Fighters, John Fogerty, Robert Plant & The Sensational Space Shifters, Daryl Hall & John Oates, Zac Brown Band, ZZ Top and more.



When: Friday, Sept. 20 — Sunday, Sept. 22

Where: Highland Festival Grounds at the Expo Center, 937 Phillips Lane

Website: Bourbon & Beyond

Cost: See website for tickets



20th Annual Global Gourmet | Mellwood Art Center

This event is a time to come together as a community in support of the refugee resettlement program and in support of all those welcomed as new neighbors in Kentucky. Everyone is invited to the Global Gourmet for delicious international cuisine, to hear music from Kentucky Refugee Ministries (KRM) live artists, to award scholarships to students and to honor the KRM community. Funds raised at Global Gourmet help maintain quality services at KRM.



When: September 20, 6:30-10 p.m.

Where: Mellwood Art Center, 1860 Mellwood Ave.

Website: Global Gourmet

Cost: $100 individual ticket; $750 eight person table



Kentucky Opera Presents Carmen | Brown Theatre

Iconic. Brave. Timeless. Carmen struggles to overcome her tragic circumstances. Featuring Bizet’s magnetic music, hear some of the most recognizable melodies in opera, including the “Habanera,” the “Seguidilla” and the famous “Toreador Song.” Carmen is a heroine for the ages. Sung in French with English supertitles.



When: September 20, 8 p.m. & September 22, 2 p.m.

Where: Brown Theatre, 315 W. Broadway

Website: Carmen

Cost: $20+



Louisville Photo Biennial Opening Party | 21c Museum

Please join us for the official opening party for the 2019 Louisville Photo Biennial. Raise a glass in celebration of this community-wide exploration of photography and enjoy the 21c exhibitions featuring photography: Labor&Materials and De/Tension/Past: Landscapes of American Incarceration.



When: September 20, 8-11 p.m.

Where: 21c Museum Hotel, 700 W. Main St.

Website: Photo Biennial Opening Party

Cost: Free to attend



After Hours at the Speed

On the third Friday of every month, the museum will be open until 10 p.m. Each After Hours event comes alive with an eclectic mix of music, performances, cash bar and food available by Wiltshire at the Speed, and of course art! Come experience the Speed after hours like you’ve never experienced it before.



When: September 20, 5-10 p.m.

Where: Speed Art Museum, 2035 S. Third St.

Website: After Hours

Cost: Free for members



Tails on Trails Hike | Jefferson Memorial Forest

This series of free, guided hikes is an opportunity for owners and their dogs to experience nature with a group and practice good trail etiquette. Owners must keep dogs on leashes, under control at all times, clean up after them and never leave them unattended.



When: September 20, 7 p.m.

Where: Jefferson Memorial Forest, 12304 Holsclaw Hill Road

Website: Tails on Trails Hike

Cost: Free to attend



Tim Northern Comedy Festival

The Tim Northern Comedy Festival returns for its third season, featuring more than 50 comics from across the country. Showcases are planned across the city throughout the weekend, including a comedy competition,



When: September 19-21

Where: Locations vary, see website

Website: Tim Northern Comedy Festival

Cost: Prices vary, see website



TORCH SONG by Harvey Fierstein | Henry Clay Theater

The life of Arnold Beckoff, a torch song-singing, Jewish drag queen living in New York City is dramatized over the span of the late 1970s and 1980s, from Stonewall, the AIDS crisis, and other ground-breaking milestones for the LGBT community. Told with a likable, human voice, Arnold struggles through love, loss and the challenges of child-rearing.



When: September 19-21, 7:30-9:30 p.m.

Where: The Henry Clay Theater, 604 S. Third St.

Website: TORCH SONG

Cost: $22-$25



Ninth Annual Ten-Tucky Festival | The Bard's Town

This annual festival of ten-minute plays provides a platform for eight Kentucky playwrights, eight Kentucky-based directors and nearly two dozen regional actors.



When: September 19-21, 7:30 p.m.

Where: The Bard's Town, 1801 Bardstown Road

Website: Ten-Tucky Festival

Cost: $18

SATURDAY

2019 Louisville Pride Festival | the Highlands

With headliners Todrick Hall, Ally Brooke and Ultra Naté, the Louisville Pride Festival features music, food, drink, over 100 vendors, a Family Zone, a Wellness Zone and a Job Shop. Crowd favorites like the Dance Dome and the Louisville Silent Disco will be returning. Bardstown Road will be closed from Grinstead Drive to just past Beechwood Avenue.



When: Saturday, Sept. 21, 11 a.m.-11 p.m.

Where: Bardstown Road and Grinstead Drive

Website: Louisville Pride Festival

Cost: Free to attend; paid VIP options available



2019 Flutter Fest | Louisville Zoo

Enjoy 15 stations where you can learn more about the amazing monarch butterfly migration and why pollinators like bees and butterflies are important. Enjoy fun games and activities like buggy toss, caterpillar to butterfly matching game and a migration obstacle course. The event culminates with the spectacular release of over 1,000 tagged monarch butterflies ready to begin their long trip. Marvel as these beauties take flight in a cloud of winged wonder all around you!



When: September 21, 10 a.m.-2:30 p.m.

Where: Louisville Zoo, 1100 Trevilian Way

Website: Flutter Fest

Cost: Zoo admission $12 children and seniors, $17 adults



International Fair | South Central Regional Library

Enjoy music, dance, crafts, activities, discussions and more from all around the globe, and celebrate Louisville's amazing diversity.



When: September 21, noon-4 p.m.

Where: South Central Regional Library, 7300 Jefferson Blvd.

Website: International Fair

Cost: Free to attend



Louisville Mac & Cheese Festival | Fourth Street Live!

The Louisville Mac & Cheese Festival will bring together the area’s best restaurants, food trucks and chef's cheesy visions. Get ready to try a mountain of cheese goodness at Louisville’s largest-ever mac and cheese festival.



When: September 21-22, 2-8 p.m.

Where: Fourth Street Live!, 400 S. Fourth St.

Website: Louisville Mac & Cheese Festival

Cost: $15 GA; $50 VIP



Norton Sports Health Great Pumpkin 10K | Parklands of Floyds Fork

The Norton Sports Health Great Pumpkin 10K offers a scenic course in the Parklands of Floyds Fork. There will also be a Wellness Festival and a 3/4-mile

fun run on the Egg Lawn.



When: September 21, 9 a.m.

Where: Parklands of Floyds Fork, 15712 Shelbyville Road

Website: Great Pumpkin 10K

Cost: $40

SUNDAY

Tyler Park Jazz Festival

The Tyler Park Jazz Festival returns. Bring your blankets and chairs and enjoy free jazz in the park! This is a family-friendly, pet-free event.



When: September 22, 2-6 p.m.

Where: Tyler Park, 1501 Castlewood Ave.

Website: Tyler Park Jazz Festival

Cost: Free to attend



Salsa Sundays | Copper & Kings

Spice up your Sunday with a little salsa dancing in the Copper & Kings courtyard, with music by DJ Xavi. A guest instructor will be on hand to get you started. Enjoy margaritas, rosalitas and other cocktails, plus wine and beer on tap.



When: September 22, 7-10 p.m.

Where: Copper & Kings, 1121 E. Washington St.

Website: Salsa Sundays

Cost: Free to attend



Puppy Pool Party | Pet Wants on the Avenue

Bring your four-legged friend out to beat the heat at Pet Wants with a pool party and pawsicles.



When: September 22, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

Where: Pet Wants on the Avenue, 1718 Frankfort Ave.

Website: Puppy Pool Party

Cost: Free to attend