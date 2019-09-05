Weekender: What to Do Around Louisville September 6 — 8

To get this list delivered straight to your inbox every Thursday, sign up for the Weekender newsletter here.

FRIDAY

PeteFest Music Festival | Jones Field

Through PeteFest, the Pete Foundation aims to raise awareness for mental health advocacy while providing a fun, exciting, thought-provoking and truly inspiring experience for all ages. In addition to spreading the love and appreciation of music, culture, art and community through local artists and businesses, PeteFest focuses on environmental conservation and outdoor recreation. Headliners include Grammy-nominated Rebirth Brass Band, The Werks and Horseshoes and Hand Grenades. For the full festival lineup, follow the website below.



When: Friday, Sept. 6 — Sunday, Sept. 8

Where: Jones Fields, 8401 Dawson Hill Road

Website: PeteFest

Cost: Price varies; single day tickets and weekend passes available



Vernados Circus

Created by former Ringling Bros. Ringmaster Kevin Venardos, this animal-free circus features a cast of aerialists, acrobats, comedians, jugglers, contortionists and daredevils hailing from around the world. The Broadway-style opening and closing, singing and dancing add another level of storytelling and magic to the experience.



When: September 5-15, see website for times

Where: Waterfront Park, 129 River Road

Website: Vernados Circus

Cost: $25 Adult GA; $15 Child GA (12 years or younger); $35-$45 VIP



September Flea Off Market | Fresh Start Growers Supply

Louisville's monthly pop-up flea market, with food trucks, craft beer and cocktails, great vendors, live music, entertainment and more. Plus, this week guests can enjoy outdoor movie screenings of The Dark Crystal on Friday and Blue Velvet on Saturday.

When: September 6-8, see website for times

Where: Fresh Start Growers Supply, 1007 E. Jefferson St.

Website: Flea Off Market

Cost: Free to attend



Middletown's Family Fun Fest & Craft Show | Wetherby Park

Middletown's annual festival will feature over 150 craft and food vendors, games and activities, live music, a parade and a night light show.

When: September 6, 6-9:30 p.m. & September 7, 10 a.m.-9 p.m.

Where: Wetherby Park, 11803 Old Shelbyville Road

Website: Middletown Family Fun Fest

Cost: Free to attend



The Haunted Hotel Opening Weekend

Hailed as Louisville's longest-running and scariest Halloween attraction, the Haunted Hotel is celebrating nearly three decades of terrifying fun. This haunted house features actors who can and will touch you, adding to the extreme experience.

When: September 6 & 7, 9 p.m.-2 a.m.

Where: The Haunted Hotel, 3000 S. Fourth St.

Website: Haunted Hotel

Cost: $25 GA; $60 VIP

SATURDAY

Third Annual Big Four Arts Festival | Big Four Lawn

Featuring over 200 juried artists, international cuisine, children's activities and entertainment, the Big Four Arts Festival is a free event supported by artists, vendors and local sponsorship.

When: Saturday, Sept. 7 & Sunday, Sept. 8

Where: Big Four Lawn, 1101 River Road

Website: Big Four Arts Festival

Cost: Free to attend



Highlands Festival

Highlands Festival showcases the eclectic Original Highlands neighborhood and businesses. By using all local vendors and all local workers, the event fosters local support and community through a fun, family-friendly free event. Highlands Festival will have over 100 local art and craft vendors, local not-for-profits, live music from Soul Circus and Wax Factory and food from your favorite Highlands restaurants.

When: Saturday, Sept. 7, 1-11 p.m.

Where: Highlands Fest, 900 block of Baxter Ave.

Website: Highlands Fest

Cost: Free to attend



Louisville Pure Tap 5k | Water Tower Park

Held annually the Saturday following Labor Day, the Louisville Pure Tap 5k is a family-friendly race that begins and ends at the home of Louisville's drinking water, Louisville Water Tower Park, following a course that runs east and west on River Road.



When: September 7, 8:30 a.m.

Where: Louisville Water Tower Park, 3005 River Road

Website: Louisville Pure Tap 5k

Cost: See website



Sixth Annual Louisville Dragon Boat Festival | Waterfront Park

Gather along the Ohio River to watch as these colorful boats race down the river. There will be several races throughout the day, as teams paddle between the bridges. Tickets to compete are still available.

When: September 7, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Where: Wharf at Waterfront Park

Website: Dragon Boat Festival

Cost: Free to attend



Louisville Pagan Pride Day | Brown Forman Amphitheater

Louisville Pagan Pride Day is a chapter of the international Pagan Pride Project, a non-profit that fosters pride in Pagan identity through education, activism, charity and community. The community to join in celebration of the Fall Equinox at a festival featuring vendors, arts, food and drink, educational workshops and presentations and live entertainment.

When: September 7, 11 a.m.-6 p.m.

Where: Brown Forman Amphitheater, 1217 River Road

Website: Pagan Pride Day

Cost: Free to attend



Zoo Pop-Up | Main Library

The Louisville Zoo is popping up at the Library to celebrate its 50th anniversary! Stop in and meet Leroy the rhino, Louisville Zoo’s new mascot. Take a selfie with Leroy, play some fun games, and enter to win Zoo tickets.



When: September 7, 2-4 p.m.

Where: Louisville Free Public Library Main Branch, 301 York St.

Website: Zoo Pop-Up

Cost: Free to attend



Free Louisville Orchestra Preview Concert | Iroquois Amphitheater

Kick off the concert season with a free performance by the Louisville Orchestra. Teddy Abrams conducts a family-friendly program featuring selections from concerts in the upcoming season.



When: September 7, 7:30-9 p.m.

Where: Iroquois Amphitheater, 1080 Amphitheater Road

Website: LO Preview Concert

Cost: Free to attend



Judah & the Lion: Pep Talks Worldwide Tour | Paristown Hall

A heart-pounding whirl of folk, bluegrass, rock, hip-hop and electronic production will hit the Old Forester's Paristown Hall stage this as Judah & the Lion bring their Pep Talks Worldwide Tour to Louisville with special guest Flora Cash.

When: September 7, 8-10 p.m.

Where: Old Forester's Paristown Hall, 724 Brent St.

Website: Judah & the Lion

Cost: $30+

SUNDAY

Monnik, Martin's, Maker's and Merryweather Potluck

Gather on Monnik's back patio for an end of summer potluck. The party will start at Monnik and end at The Merryweather. Martin's BBQ will be providing smoked meats, and there will be Maker's Mark cocktails available at the bar. Guests are encouraged to bring a side dish (chips, potato salad, desserts, etc.) for the pot luck.



When: September 8, 5 p.m.-midnight

Where: Monnik Beer Co. , 1036 E. Burnett Ave.

Website: Potluck

Cost: Free to attend



New Lens with All of the Above | 21c

90.5 WUOL Classical Louisville and 21c Museum Hotel present New Lens, a series of concerts and conversations exploring diverse and intriguing sounds and ideas in new music, art and society. This week showcases All of the Above, a chamber ensemble from Cincinnati, featuring a new work by composer Evan Williams.



When: September 8, 7-9 p.m.

Where: 21c Museum Hotel, 700 W. Main St.

Website: New Lens with All of the Above

Cost: Free to attend



Hounds on the Grounds | Yew Dell

Bring your four-legged friends out for a walk through Yew Dell's gardens and enjoy the last few weeks of summer with your dog.



When: September 8, noon-4 p.m.

Where: Yew Dell Botanical Gardens, 6220 Old LaGrange Road

Website: Hounds on the Grounds

Cost: Free for members; $9 regular admission