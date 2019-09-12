Weekender: What to Do Around Louisville September 13 — 15

To get this list delivered straight to your inbox every Thursday, sign up for the Weekender newsletter here.

FRIDAY

50th Anniversary Gaslight Festival | Gaslight Square

Over 125 arts and crafts vendors showcase their talents, and over 125 area business, civic and nonprofit organizations come to spread awareness at this three-day event. Centered in the small-town ambiance of Gaslight Square, the festival has evolved into a time-honored tradition of Jeffersontown.



When: September 13-15

Where: Gaslight Square, 10434 Watterson Trail, Jeffersontown

Website: Gaslight Festival

Cost: Free to attend



Ninth Annual Ten-Tucky Festival | The Bard's Town

This annual festival of ten-minute plays provides a platform for eight Kentucky playwrights, eight Kentucky-based directors and nearly two dozen regional actors.



When: September 12-15, 7:30 p.m.

Where: The Bard's Town, 1801 Bardstown Road

Website: Ten-Tucky Festival

Cost: $18



Oktoberfest | German-American Club

Two days of live music, dancing and plenty of German food and Gemütlichkeit! Vendors will be on site with various German and German-style goods, and there will be a playground for the kids.



When: September 13, 4 p.m.

Where: German American Club, 1840 Lincoln Ave.

Website: Oktoberfest

Cost: $5



Sunset Concert Series | Foxhollow Farm

For their summer concert series, Foxhollow opens their farm to friends and neighbors for live music, local food and drinks and good company. This month's concert will feature the music of Nick Dittmeier and the Sawdusters and Britton Patrick Morgan.



When: September 13, 6-9 p.m.

Where: Foxhollow Farm, 8905 Hwy. 329, Crestwood

Website: Sunset Concert Series

Cost: Adults are $12 adv or $16 atd | Kids are free in advance or $5 atd



Vernados Circus | Waterfront Park

Created by former Ringling Bros. Ringmaster Kevin Venardos, this animal-free circus features a cast of aerialists, acrobats, comedians, jugglers, contortionists and daredevils hailing from around the world. The Broadway-style opening and closing, singing and dancing add another level of storytelling and magic to the experience.



When: September 12-15, see website for times

Where: Waterfront Park, 129 River Road

Website: Vernados Circus

Cost: $25 Adult GA; $15 Child GA (12 years or younger); $35-$45 VIP

SATURDAY

Hometown Rising Festival | Highland Festival Grounds

From Danny Wimmer Presents (Bourbon & Beyond, Louder Than Life), comes the inaugural Hometown Rising country music and bourbon festival. Tim McGraw, Luke Bryan, Little Big Town and Keith Urban headline, with stars like Dwight Yoakum, Trace Adkins, Brett Young, Jake Owen and many more filling out the rest of the schedule.



When: Saturday-Sunday, Sept. 14-15, noon-11:30 p.m.

Where: Highland Festival Grounds at Kentucky Expo Center, 937 Phillips Lane

Website: Hometown Rising

Cost: See site for details



Fall Schnitzelburg Walk, Rock and Flea 2019 | Monnik

The biannual Schnitzelburg tradition returns this weekend, with a day full of fun, food, beer, bands and more. The Flea Off Market is setting up from 11 a.m.-6 p.m., with all their usual vendors, and there will be live music from 6-11 p.m.



When: September 14, 11 a.m.-11 p.m.

Where: Monnik Beer Co., 1036 E. Burnett Ave.

Website: Fall Schnitzelburg Walk, Rock and Flea

Cost: Free to attend



Fête in the Forest | Iroquois Amphitheater

Join Olmsted Parks Conservancy in celebrating 30 years of connecting nature and neighborhood, featuring an unforgettable performance by Preservation Hall Brass Band, the resident brass band of New Orleans’ most treasured jazz venue, with members of Great Olympia, New Birth, Tornado and Young Tuxedo.



When: September 14, 9:30 p.m.

Where: Iroquois Amphitheater, 1080 Amphitheater Road

Website: Fete in the Forest

Cost: $50



Bike to Beat Cancer | Norton Brownsboro

Celebrate over a decade of making a difference for families, friends and neighbors beating cancer at Norton Cancer Institute. With seven different ride options available, there is something for everyone. 100% of rider funds raised go directly to support Norton's mission of curing cancer and eliminating suffering.



When: September 14, see website for times

Where: Norton Cancer Institute Brownsboro, 4955 Norton Healthcare Blvd.

Website: Bike to Beat Cancer

Cost: See website



Highview Arts & Crafts Festival | Highview Baptist Church

Highview's annual arts festival returns this weekend. Browse the handcrafted wares from various vendors and artisans and enjoy all the festival fun.



When: September 14, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Where: Highview Baptist Church, 7711 Fegenbush Lane

Website: Highview Arts & Crafts Fest

Cost: Free to attend



National Jug Band Jubilee | Brown Forman Amphitheater

This annual jug band festival features live jug band music from across the country, workshops, vending, local food/beer/wine, kids activities and more.



When: September 14, noon-11 p.m.

Where: Brown Forman Amphitheater, 1301 River Road

Website: National Jug Band Jubilee

Cost: Free to attend



Zoo Pop-Up | Main Library

The Louisville Zoo is popping up at the Library to celebrate its 50th anniversary! Stop in and meet Leroy the rhino, Louisville Zoo’s new mascot. Take a selfie with Leroy, play some fun games, and enter to win Zoo tickets.



When: September 14, 2-4 p.m.

Where: Louisville Free Public Library Main Branch, 301 York St.

Website: Zoo Pop-Up

Cost: Free to attend

SUNDAY

McQuixote Books & Coffee 5-year Anniversary Celebration

McQuixote will offer free house-made ice cream with a mug purchase and free drip coffee with a book purchase, along with live music to enjoy.



When: September 15, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Where: McQuixote Books & Coffee, 1512 Portland Ave.

Website: McQuixote Books & Coffee

Cost: Free to attend



11th Annual JDRF Open Car and Motorcycle Show | Louisville Water Tower Park

The car show hosts over 250 cars and motorcycles, featuring auctions, raffles, door prizes and more. In addition to the showy vehicles, guests will enjoy live music, vendor booths, food and drink.



When: September 15, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

Where: Louisville Water Tower Park, 3005 River Road

Website: JDRF Car and Motorcycle Show

Cost: $20



CQ Jam — Bahama Relief | Captain's Quarters

This event will raise funds for WaterStep, a local nonprofit sending life-saving safe water and medical grade disinfectant to the Bahamas after Hurricane Dorian devastated the islands. Featured performers include This, That & The Other and Soul Circus.



When: September 15, 4-11 p.m.

Where: Captain's Quarters Riverside Grille, 5700 Captain's Quarters Road, Prospect

Website: CQ Jam

Cost: $20 donation at the door



The Big Table | Iroquois Park

Magical things happen when people get together for a meal. They eat. They talk. They connect. In a time with many opposing points of view, we need meaningful dialogue and respectful spaces to come together as neighbors. This is what the Global Human Project is hoping to create with The Big Table. The Global Human Project explores the extraordinary potential that exists in all people - as individuals and together as a human family.



When: September 15, 5-7 p.m.

Where: Iroquois Park, 5216 New Cut Road

Website: The Big Table

Cost: See site for details