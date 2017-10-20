Weekender: What to Do in Louisville October 20 - 22

To get this list delivered straight to your inbox every week, sign up for the Weekender here.

FRIDAY

Zimmerman Glasstoberfest

Celebrate a family tradition of glassmaking and watch a first hand demonstration at the second annual Zimmerman Glasstoberfest. There will be live music and a beer garden, as well as artist’s booths, entertainment and German food!



When: October 20, 5 p.m. & October 21, 10 a.m.

Where: Zimmerman Art Glass Factory, 300 E. Chestnut St., Corydon

Website: Glasstoberfest

Cost: Free to attend



Southern Indiana Fiber Arts Festival

The Southern Indiana Fiber Arts Festival kicks off this Friday. This event is designed to allow everyone hands-on opportunities with all aspects from fiber animals through finished products. There will be an array of demonstrators and vendors passionate about what they enjoy and eager to discuss their products and art.



When: October 20, 1-7 p.m. & October 21, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Where: Harrison County Fairgrounds, 341 S. Capitol Ave., Corydon

Website: Fiber Arts Festival

Cost: Free to attend, but donations appreciated



The World's Largest Halloween Party | Louisville Zoo

If scary is no fun for your little ones, then don’t miss the sweetest party in town. Perfect for entire families, you can experience your Zoo magically transformed into a living storybook with costumed characters and trick-or-treating for kids 11 and under.



When: October 19-22, 5 p.m.

Where: Louisville Zoo, 1100 Trevilian Way

Website: World's Largest Halloween Party

Cost: $4.50 for members; $8+ for non-members



After Hours at the Speed

Evening hours are back at the Speed Art Museum! On the third Friday of every month, the Museum will be open until 10 p.m. Each After Hours event comes alive with an eclectic mix of music, performances, food & drinks by Wiltshire at the Speed, and of course, art! October’s exciting events include live music from The Fervor, Todd Hildreth Trio and Joey Thieman and Friends, as well as aerialists and fire dancers — and more!



When: October 20, 5-10 p.m.

Where: Speed Art Museum, 2035 S. Third St.

Website: After Hours at the Speed

Cost: Free for members; general admission rates apply for non-members



Night Spirits Tour | Lanier Mansion State Historic Site

Fires, explosions and disaster! Encounter spirits of the night as they share tales of calamity from the 19th century, including the Great Chicago Fire, the Steamboat Moselle explosion and the St. Louis Wharf fire. Reservations for these 60-minute timed tours are recommended. Call the site at (812) 265-3526 to secure your spot.



When: October 20, 7-10 p.m.

Where: Lanier Mansion State Historic Site, 601 W. First St., Madison

Website: Night Spirits Tour

Cost: $10 in advance; $12 at the door.



Arrow Fund's 5th Annual Monster Mash | Tavern on Fourth

Head to Fourth Street Live for the 5th Annual Halloween Costume Party benefitting The Arrow Fund. Activities will include a costume contest with cash prizes, live and silent auction, photo booth, door prizes and more! Music provided by DJ & MC/Derby City Diva. Complimentary appetizers and drink specials will be available.This is a 21+ event.



When: October 20, 7-11 p.m.

Where: Tavern on Fourth, 427 S. Fourth St.

Website: Monster Mash

Cost: $25 in advance; $30 day of



Jason Aldean: "They Don't Know Tour 2017" | KFC Yum! Center

Academy of Country Music Entertainer of the Year Jason Aldean is bringing his "They Don't Know Tour" to KFC Yum! Center, with special guests Chris Young, Kane Brown and Dee Jay Silver! Aldean says the show will be "bigger and louder than

anything we’ve ever done."



When: October 20, 7:30 p.m.

Where: KFC Yum! Center, 1 Arena Plaza

Website: They Don't Know Tour 2017

Cost: $33+



Improv Anonymous Presents: Costume Party | Four Pegs

It's the third Friday of the month, and Halloween is right around the corner. Improv Anonymous is ready to turn up with some side-splitting comedy and fun costumes. And the audience is invited to join in on the fun with a costume contest!



When: October 20, 8-9:30 p.m.

Where: Four Pegs Beer Lounge, 1053 Goss Ave.

Website: Costume Party

Cost: $5 cash at the door



6th Annual Pink Prom | Mellwood Arts Center

Walk the pink carpet this Sunday at the Pink Prom. Named one of the top charity events in Louisville, one hundred percent of sales at the Pink Prom go to KentuckyOne Health Cancer Center. This year, live music will be provided by Justin Furstenfeld of Blue October and David Shaw & Zack Feinberg of The Revivalists. 21+ only.



When: October 20, 8 p.m.-1 a.m.

Where: Mellwood Arts Center, 1860 Mellwood Ave.

Website: Pink Prom

Cost: $40 single ticket; $75 couple's ticket



Jack O'Lantern Spectacular

The Jack O'Lantern Spectacular returns! Head to Iroquois Park to see 5,000 illuminated pumpkins lining a quarter-mile trail, illuminated at night as an “art show” every day from dusk to 11 p.m. Over 100 pumpkins are carved into works of art, presented in themed scenes set to music. This remarkable event runs every day from

October 12 to November 5.



When: October 12-November 5, 7-11 p.m.

Where: Iroquois Park, 2120 Rundill Road

Website: Jack O'Lantern Spectacular

Cost: $12 for adults; $9 for children

SATURDAY

Writer's Block Festival

The Writer’s Block Festival brings together published and emerging writers, as well as readers, for a full day at the Tim Faulkner Gallery. Enjoy a range of readings, panels, open mics and a print & resource fair. Pre-register for paid craft workshops with visiting published writers and sign up for an agent pitch session. Have a coffee or snack at McQuixote's, step outside for lunch from a food truck, stop by the closing reception and order a drink between late afternoon and evening activities. The festival begins with a live recorded interview between Kentucky Poet Laureate Frederick Smock and WFPL's Tara Anderson and culminates with a reading by the Anne and William Axton Keynote Leslie Jamison, sponsored by the University of Louisville creative writing program.



When: October 21, 9:30 a.m.-8 p.m.

Where: Tim Faulkner Gallery, 1512 Portland Ave.

Website: Writer's Block Festival

Cost: Open to public at no charge, except for craft workshops.



Louisville Halloween Parade & Festival | The Highlands

It's time for the 15th annual Louisville Halloween Parade & Festival, brought to you by LouisvilleHalloween.com. The festival will take place on Baxter Avenue between Bardstown Road and Winter Avenue and includes vendor booths, live entertainment and special events. The parade will begin at 4 p.m. with an extended route from Baxter Avenue at Broadway to Bardstown Road just past Mid-City Mall. No other event celebrates Halloween in Louisville quite like this!



When: October 21, noon-8 p.m. (parade starts at 4 p.m.)

Where: The Highlands, Baxter Ave. & Bardstown Road

Website: Halloween Parade & Festival

Cost: Free to attend



Louisville Mini Maker Faire 2017 | Fourth Street Live

A the Louisville Mini Maker Faire, makers, crafters, inventors, evil geniuses, scientists and artists come together for a day of family-friendly fun and inspiration. Celebrate arts, crafts, engineering, science projects and the Do-It-Yourself mindset. There will be booths with makers showing off their inventions, teaching new skills and selling items they have made. The family-friendly portion of the fair will go until 5 p.m. Adults only from 6-10 p.m.



When: October 21, noon-10 p.m.

Where: Fourth Street Live, 440 S. Fourth St.

Website: Mini Maker Faire

Cost: Free to attend, but registration encouraged



Via Colori Street Painting Festival | Big Four Lawn

Via Colori is a festival in which hundreds of artists, community organizations, vendors and partners come together to host the most creative festival in Kentucky. Approximately 100 artists will participate with the intent of making an artistic masterpiece on a large scale, directly on the sidewalks of Waterfront Park. There will be music on three stages, art and craft vendors, family friendly activities such as child street painting and superhero visits, a family photo tent, street performers, costumed characters, an art gallery dedicated to child-created pieces, and of course, plenty of food.



When: October 21 & 22

Where: Big Four Lawn, 1101 River Road

Website: Via Colori

Cost: Free to attend



ColorFest | Bernheim Forest

Celebrate the fall season at ColorFest! Visitors can slingshot pumpkins, navigate the hay maze, make mud pies and enjoy a hayride in the splendor of Bernheim’s colorful fall landscape. Other highlights include live music, hands-on nature activities, unique local foods, Kentucky arts and craft vendors and more. Though this is a free event, the $10 per car environmental impact fee still applies to non-members



When: October 21 & 22, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Where: Bernheim Forest, 2075 Clermont Road, Clermont

Website: ColorFest

Cost: Free to attend



Urban Bourbon Half Marathon

The Urban Bourbon Half Marathon returns this weekend! This unique, competitive racing event, with more than 3,500 athletes, will wind through the streets of Louisville to celebrate our city's bourbon heritage and culture. The event’s 13.1-mile course pours through the settings that make Louisville unique, starting and finishing on Main Street in front of the Belvedere. Cheer along runners as they pass your street, or lace up your running shoes and set off along the course yourself.



When: October 21, 7:30 a.m.-noon

Where: Starts and finishes at the Belvedere, 485 W. Main St.

Website: Urban Bourbon Half Marathon

Cost: See website



Wilderness Louisville Forest Adventure | Jefferson Memorial Forest

Families can enjoy fall color and a variety of outdoor activities at Jefferson Memorial Forest during the Wilderness Louisville Forest Adventure this Saturday. Participants can listen to live music, take a hay ride and spend time in nature at the peak of the fall season. Children can enjoy a nature play area, climb a “rock” wall, decorate pumpkins with their families and participate in archery and fishing. The Forest’s volunteer trail team and staff will lead hikes at various skill levels, and volunteer naturalists will introduce visitors to the native plant gardens and animal exhibits.



When: October 21, 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

Where: Jefferson Memorial Forest, 11311 Mitchell Hill Road, Fairdale

Website: Wilderness Forest Adventure

Cost: Free to attend



ClarkFEST | Gateway Park

ClarkFEST is the largest annual festival held in Clarksville, Indiana. This one-day event includes a car show, live music, food trucks, a 5K Run, an Arts and Crafts Market, inflatables and games for kids and community booths. All activities are free, so bring the whole family for a great day of fun!



When: October 21, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Where: Gateway Park, 500 Little League Blvd., Clarksville

Website: ClarkFEST

Cost: Free to attend



Halloween Masks Workshop | American Printing House

Museum staff will guide participants as they use textures and shapes to create tactile Halloween masks and headdresses. Add that finishing touch to your costume! Best for adults and children age 6 and up. Call 502-899-2213 or send email to kcarpenter@aph.org to register.



When: October 21, 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Where: American Printing House for the Blind, 1839 Frankfort Ave.

Website: Halloween Masks Workshop

Cost: Free to attend; registration required



Free Family Fun Day | KMAC

KMAC Museum is celebrating the season this Saturday with Family Fun Day, featuring free family activities for all ages, exhibition tours and art making in the museum. Participants can make paper animal masks and woven spider webs, explore the elements of art in Studio 715 and take a docent led tour through the current exhibition, "Victory Over the Sun."



When: October 21, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

Where: KMAC Museum, 715 W. Main St.

Website: Family Fun Day

Cost: Free to attend



Library After Dark: An Adult Halloween Event | LFPL Main Branch

Join the Louisville Public Library for a uniquely frightening and fun after-hours Halloween event, just for adults (18 and older). Some of the Library After Dark's features include Ghost Stories with Mike Culwell of the Paraholics, “The Philosophy and Psychology of Horror” with UofL’s Dr. John Gibson and Dr. Andreas Elpidorou, “The Making of a Horror Movie” with filmmaker and UofL film professor Remington Smith and Bad Horror Movie Gong Show.



When: October 21, 5:30-10 p.m.

Where: LFPL Main Branch, 301 York St.

Website: Library After Dark

Cost: Free to attend



Autumn Dark Market | Haymarket Whiskey Bar

It's time again for the Dark Market, where all of your favorite creepy ghouls come together so you can see their ghastly new creations. The vendor list includes Valentine Hassen, the Louisville Krampus Parade, Kyle Howell of Howell Oddities, Jamie Wix of Dark Beautiful Things, Unorthodox and more! DJs Thulsa Goon and Talamasca will be keeping the creepy tunes going all night.



When: October 21, 6-11 p.m.

Where: Haymarket Whiskey Bar, 331 E. Market St.

Website: Autumn Dark Market

Cost: Free to attend



Kings of Leon

The Grammy Award-winning Kings of Leon is bringing their tour to the Yum! Center! Throughout its trek, the tour has received critical acclaim for maintaining an intimate connection within a large-scale production. Dawes will open the show. Doors at 6 p.m.



When: October 21, 7 p.m.

Where: KFC YUM! Center, 1 Arena Plaza

Website: Kings of Leon

Cost: $30+



The B-52s with the LO Pops | Kentucky Center

This Saturday, the world’s greatest party band comes to the Kentucky Center to perform with the Louisville Orchestra! Principal Pops Conductor Bob Bernhardt leads the LO with original members of The B-52s (Fred Schneider, Kate Pierson and Cindy Wilson) performing fun and campy dance music like their mega-hits, “Love Shack,” “Roam,” “Rock Lobster” and “Deadbeat Club.”



When: October 21, 8 p.m.

Where: Kentucky Center, Whitney Hall, 501 W. Main St.

Website: B-52s with the LO Pops

Cost: $27+

SUNDAY

Kittens and Cocktails | The Hub Louisville

The Hub is excited to announce a brand new patio party. You've heard about Puppies and Pints - this time it's all about Kittens and Cocktails! The Hup is teaming up with The Animal Care Society to bring adoptable kittens and cats to the patio! $1 from every cocktail will be donated to Animal Care Society. Pet Wants On The Avenue will be set up with goodies for our furry friends, and you can enter into a raffle by bringing an item from Animal Care's wishlist (see website). Please not that this is not an event to bring your kitty but an event to celebrate cats - and maybe adopt a new one.



When: October 22, 3-6 p.m.

Where: The Hub Louisville, 2235 Frankfort Ave.

Website: Kittens and Cocktails

Cost: Free to attend



Wanderlust 108 | Waterfront Park

Wanderlust 108, the world’s only “mindful triathlon,” returns to Louisville this Sunday. Wanderlust’s signature triathlon attracts thousands for a five-kilometer run (or walk), an outdoor 90-minute yoga class and a guided meditation. Mindful triathletes will also enjoy music, artisanal vendors, local foods and many surprises throughout the day. DJ Jesse Blake's beats will provide the soundtrack to the day’s events. New this year, participants can add a scheduled bonus class such as aerial yoga, acro-yoga, hooping, walking meditation, photography or essential oils workshops or a community yoga experience from favorite local teachers.



When: October 22, 7:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

Where: Louisville Waterfront Park, 231 Witherspoon St.

Website: Wanderlust 108

Cost: $40+



Clam Bake on the River | River House Restaurant

Chef John Varanese will host his inaugural "Clam Bake on the River" this Sunday at River House Restaurant & Raw Bar. The event will take place on the expansive patio and lawn where Chef John will roll out his over-sized steamer to prepare the meal overlooking the river. The menu will feature a dozen Top Neck clams from Buzzards Bay Massachusetts, corn on the cob, new potatoes and chicken sun-dried cherry sausage. Guests can also enjoy live music and yard games. Reservations are strongly recommended as quantities are limited, and can be made by calling 897-5000 or emailing letsdine@riverhouselou.com.



When: October 22, noon-4 p.m.

Where: River House Restaurant & Raw Bar, 3015 River Road

Website: River House

Cost: $17.95



Louisville Chorus: Sharing Masterworks with Young Artists | St. Brigid

This Sunday, the Louisville Chorus performance will feature the Haydn Missa Sancti Nicolai, and they will be joined by YPAS Concert Choir.



When: October 22, 3 p.m.

Where: St. Brigid Catholic Church, 1520 Hepburn Ave.

Website: Louisville Chorus

Cost: $22 general; $18 senior; $5 student