Weekender: What to Do Around Louisville June 15 — 17

FRIDAY

Kentuckiana Pride Parade and Festival | Big Four Lawn

Kentuckiana Pride Festival is the largest LGBTQ+ event in Kentucky. Each year, an estimated 15,000 people join us to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community with a parade, vendor marketplace, food vendors, entertainment, concerts and much more. On Friday, the Pride Parade will make its way through downtown Louisville up to the waterfront, ending on the Big Four Lawn.



When: June 15 & 16

Where: Big Four Lawn, Waterfront Park

Website: Kentuckiana Pride Festival

Cost: See website



After Hours at the Speed

Evening hours are back at the Speed! On the third Friday of every month, the Museum will be open until 10 p.m. Each After Hours event comes alive with an eclectic mix of music, performances, cash bar + food available by Wiltshire at the Speed, and of course art! Come experience the Speed after hours like you’ve never experienced it before. This weekend, get a first look at the new exhibit, "Picasso to Pollock: Modern Masterworks." Also, Stage One will perform their production of "Harold and the Purple Crayon"

at this month's event.



When: June 15, 5-10 p.m.

Where: Speed Art Museum, 2035 S. Third St.

Website: After Hours at the Speed

Cost: $18 for non-members; free for members



Girls Rock Louisville 2018 Summer Camp Showcase | Zanzabar

The best show of the year is back! Come see and hear nine brand new camper bands from Girls Rock Louisville perform their original songs in concert. This is an all-ages, family friendly event. Please come cheer on these amazing young musicians!



When: June 15, 5:30-7 p.m.

Where: Zanzabar, 2100 S. Preston St.

Website: Girls Rock Louisville Showcase

Cost: $5



Carrie the Musical | Art Sanctuary

Join Acting Against Cancer for their final show of the 2017-18 season as they take on Carrie the Musical. Carrie White has been subjected to merciless ridicule by her classmates. Despite her truest efforts to fit in, no one at school shows any sympathy toward "Scary White." At home, it's no better, as her religious fanatic of a mother regularly forces Carrie into a prayer closet to beg for God's forgiveness. As senior prom approaches, things escalate, culminating in a night no one will forget.



When: June 15-17

Where: Art Sanctuary, 1433 S. Shelby St.

Website: Carrie the Musical

Cost: $20 in advance; $22 at the door



Ky Shakespeare Festival Presents Henry IV, Part One — Opening Night!

Ky Shakespeare is excited to bring you Henry IV, Part One, directed by Amy Attaway. Set in the politically unstable and violent world of 1400s England, the play explores honor, nobility and power in the “Game of Kings” series. The amphitheater opens at 6:30p.m. with food trucks, and Will’s Tavern opens at 7 p.m. serving Brown-Forman, West Sixth and 502 Winery products and the main stage production opens at 8:00.



When: June 15, 6:30-10 p.m.

Where: Old Louisville's Central Park, 1340 S. Fourth St.

Website: Henry IV, Part One

Cost: Free to attend



Date Night with Sarino | Cooking at Millie's

Cooking at Millie's offers group cooking classes, under the direction of local chefs. In a space mirroring a home kitchen, these classes are designed to teach guests new skills in a fun and comfortable environment. Friday will feature Chef Carmelo Gabriele of Sarino. The menu includes: Meatballs w/ Homemade Spicy Tomato Sauce; Veal Piccata w/ Oven Roasted Roma Tomatoes and Spinach; and Cannoli w/ Ricotta Cheese and Chocolate Chip Filling, Topped w/ Powdered Sugar. The price includes a bottle of wine per couple.



When: June 15, 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Where: Cooking at Millie's, 340 W. Chestnut St.

Website: Date Night with Sarino

Cost: $105





Improv Anonymous Presents: "I thought it was the Muppet"

Improv at Four Pegs just got a whole lot more fun. Join Improv Anonymous for a two-hour dual show with their friends at Gonzo Improv as the troupes perform back-to-back, with a collaboration to finish the night.



When: June 15, 8-10:30 p.m.

Where: Four Pegs Beer Lounge, 1053 Goss Ave.

Website: Improv Anonymous

Cost: $10 cash at the door.



My Health E Presents Dr. Patch Adams

My Health E is excited to welcome Dr. Patch Adams to Louisville for three events in one day! The legendary Dr. Hunter "Patch" Adams is an MD, comedian, social activist, clown, author and founder of the Gesundheit Institute in 1971. Each year he organizes volunteers to travel to countries and bring humor to orphans, patients and all people. His presentation centers on compassion, wellness, humor and joy when providing patient care.



When: June 15, 9:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m. & 6:30 p.m.

Where: Big Four Station Park, 304 Mulberry St., Jeffersonville, Ind.

& Omni Hotel, 400 S. Second St.

Website: Dr. Patch Adams

Cost: See website





SATURDAY

Slow Food Taco Challenge | Gravely Brewing Co.

The Third Annual Slow Food Taco Challenge will be held this Saturday at Gravely Brewing Co. This sustainable culinary competition will award $1,000 in cash prizes in three categories for Best Taco, Best Vegetarian Taco and Best Dip. All items will feature local ingredients. Admission to the event is free, and tastes will be sold for $3. The money raised at The Slow Food Taco Challenge will go towards our School Garden Grant Program.



When: June 16, noon-4 p.m.

Where: Gravely Brewing Co., 514 Baxter Ave.

Website: Slow Food Taco Challenge

Cost: Free to attend; $3 per taste



Father's Day Tours | Copper & Kings

Show Dad the howlin' good time he deserves this Father's Day weekend! Bring your pop to Copper & Kings for a free tour on either Saturday or Sunday. An hour-long tour includes a behind-the-scenes look of their American Brandy, gin and absinthe distillery, plus three 1/2 oz. tastings for those 21+ following the tour. Tours run every hour. After the tour, enjoy the beautiful courtyard and stay for a game of ping-pong or cornhole with the family.



When: June 16 & 17, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

Where: Copper & Kings, 1121 E. Washington St.

Website: Father's Day Tours

Cost: Dads tour free!



Westport Whiskey & Wine's 10th Anniversary Bourbon Barrel Bash

Westport Whiskey and Wine is having their 10th anniversary and throwing a party to celebrate! There will be over 20 distilleries represented at the Bourbon Barrel Bash, and guests can chat with Master Distillers and Distillery Legends. There will be live music from the Misty Mountain String Band from noon-2 p.m., as well as specialty cocktails available.



When: June 16, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

Where: Westport Whiskey & Wine, 1115 Herr Lane

Website: Westport Whiskey & Wine

Cost: $95 GA



We Create Pop-Up: Better Block Festival

Stop by the Better Block Festival for a Kentucky Refugee Ministries pop-up event honoring local and international art across our city! This event is part of the We Create World Refugee Week Festival. The Better Block Woodlawn Avenue Festival is hosted by Center For Neighborhoods. Over 20 local artists will showcase their work at events throughout the week. Their work is inspired by refugee stories from KRM. Other artists include KRM alum and KRM Live performers.



When: June 16, 2-5 p.m.

Where: Better Block Festival, Woodlawn Ave. & S. Third St.

Website: Better Block Festival

Cost: Free to attend



Downs After Dark: Art of the Horse | Churchill Downs

Drink a cocktail, listen to live entertainment and watch racing under the lights at Downs After Dark. Live music provided by Free Soul Effect and Mojo Flo on the Plaza Stage. Including celebrating Justify’s Triple Crown wins, Breeders Cup preview and racing.



When: June 16, 5-11:30 p.m.

Where: Churchill Downs, 700 Central Ave.

Website: Downs After Dark

Cost: $10+



Date Night | Cooking at Millie's

Cooking at Millie's offers group cooking classes, under the direction of local chefs. In a space mirroring a home kitchen, these classes are designed to teach guests new skills in a fun and comfortable environment. Friday will feature Chef Alison Mann. The menu includes: Asian Scallion Pancakes w/ Dipping Sauce; Pan Seared Sesame Crusted Tuna w/ Ginger Soy Sauce and Sugar Snap Peas; and Homemade Fortune Cookies. The price includes a bottle of wine per couple.



When: June 16, 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Where: Cooking at Millie's, 340 W. Chestnut St.

Website: Date Night

Cost: $105





morP: Steampunk Edition | South Central Regional Library

morP is an alternative to prom (or prom spelled backwards!). Join teens around Louisville to kick off the Teen Summer Reading with lots of music, food and fun! Pull out your best steampunk gear and come dance as DJ L. Churchill spins on the 1’s and 2’s. Registration is required; visit the website below.



When: June 16, 7 p.m.

Where: South Central Regional Library, 7300 Jefferson Blvd.

Website: morP: Steampunk Edition

Cost: Free to attend



Braille for the Sighted | APH

Do you ever stare at those dots in an elevator and wonder how they can possibly mean words? In two hours, we can have you reading simple braille and writing braille on a slate and stylus or a braillewriter. Best for adults and children age 6 and up. Call 899-2213 or send email to kcarpenter@aph.org to register.



When: June 16, 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Where: American Printing House for the Blind, Inc, 1839 Frankfort Ave.

Website: Braille for the Sighted

Cost: Free to attend; registration required

SUNDAY

Adult Swim On The Green Tour | Louisville Water Tower Park

Adult Swim is back on the road and heading to Louisville to give you an exciting experience full of new games, lasting friendships and exclusive prizes. Prepare for a fantastical night full of surprises! There will be plenty of food, drink, local vendors and exclusive merchandise. Adult Swim On The Green will be followed by a free promotional screening of “Things You May Have Never Seen” that will take a look at what’s on the horizon. They’re showing unaired Adult Swim episodes, never before seen pilots, specials and a load of other Williams Street favorites. Admission is free for guests 18+. Entry confirmed with the purchase of a concessions voucher.



When: June 17, 6 p.m.-11:30 p.m.

Where: Louisville Water Tower Park, 3005 River Road

Website: Adult Swim On The Green Tour

Cost: Free for 18+; $10 concession voucher



Puppies and Pints Patio Party | The Hub Louisville

It’s that time again! The Hub Louisville is teaming up with The Arrow Fund, Tito’s Handmade Vodka, Pet Wants On The Avenue and Dog Hill Pawps to bring you another fun Sunday Patio Party. Bring your dog to The Hub Patio for some free samples of Pet Wants fresh dog food and drinks for a good cause. They will have doggy jerky and iced treats for four-legged friends and puppy-themed snacks and drink specials for two-legged friends.



When: June 17, 3-5 p.m.

Where: The Hub Louisville, 2235 Frankfort Ave.

Website: Puppies and Pints Patio Party

Cost: Free to attend



Dane Waters' French Cabaret | The Limbo

Head down to The Limbo for an easy afternoon of French bossa nova sounds brought to you by Dane Waters' French Cabaret! Happy hour specials during the show.



When: June 17, 5-7 p.m.

Where: The Limbo, 411 W. Chestnut St.

Website: Dane Waters' French Cabaret

Cost: Free to attend



Pride Drag Brunch | The Hub Louisville

Celebrate Pride Month with a special Pride Drag Brunch at The Hub! Enjoy a brunch buffet while Mokha Montrese, Hurricane Summers and Vanessa DeMornay entertain you. Oh and don’t forget, $1 mimosas. There will be two shows: 11 a.m. & 1:30 p.m. A portion of sales will benefit the UofL LGBT Center



When: June 17, 11 a.m. & 1:30 p.m.

Where: The Hub Louisville, 2235 Frankfort Ave.

Website: Pride Drag Brunch

Cost: $30 plus tax + gratuity