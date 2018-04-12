Weekender: What to Do Around Louisville April 13 - 15

To get this list delivered straight to your inbox every Thursday, sign up for the Weekender here!

FRIDAY

7th Annual Louisville Tattoo Arts Convention | Expo Center

The 7th Annual Louisville Tattoo Arts Convention returns this weekend for a three-day event of live tattooing and exclusive entertainment! See over 300 tattoo artists representing diverse and unique styles of all kinds, working on site at the event among a spread of body jewelry, fine arts vendors and tattoo-industry suppliers. The show is all ages, but you must be 18 with valid I.D. to get tattooed.



When: April 13-15, times vary

Where: Kentucky Exposition Center, 937 Phillips Lane

Website: Tattoo Arts Convention

Cost: $20 per day; $40 for a three-day pass



Louisville Bespoke Fashion Show Spring 2018 | Speed Art Museum

Buoyed by the phenomenal response to the 2017 fashion show, Louisville Bespoke is creating an even more spectacular event for 2018! Louisville Bespoke is delighted to announce its partnership with Blessings in a Backpack for the Spring Fashion event. In addition to the highly-curated fashion show and shopping experience, local designers will be making specially designed backpacks to be auctioned off at the fashion event. Ticket includes a signature drink, appetizers and deluxe swag bag.



When: April 13, 6-10 p.m.

Where: The Speed Art Museum, 2035 S. Third St.

Website: Louisville Bespoke Fashion Show

Cost: $25+



Work the Metal Derby Fashion Show

Grab your friends and join Work the Metal for a night of fashion and shopping at their second annual Derby Fashion Show. Watch as the latest spring fashion trends hit the catwalk while you enjoy eats, sweets and drinks. Play Louisville's very own Drag Queen, Leah Halston, will MC the event. The show begins at 7 p.m. The event is free to attend, but seats for the fashion show are $5.



When: April 13, 6-9 p.m.

Where: Work the Metal, 1201 Story Ave.

Website: Derby Fashion Show

Cost: Free to attend; $5 for the fashion show



Louisville Orchestra "Music without Borders" | The Jeffersonian

The Jeffersontown Arts Program presents the Louisville Orchestra and Art Exhibit this Friday. Teddy Abrams will conduct the talented musicians performing Richard Strauss and Igor Stravinsky. Your ticket includes an art reception with free wine and cheese at 6:30 p.m., the LO concert at 7:30 p.m. and the dessert art reception at 8:45 p.m.



When: April 13, 6:30-9:30 p.m.

Where: Jeffersonian, 10617 Taylorsville Road,

Website: Louisville Orchestra

Cost: $20



Magic at the Mansion: Family Show | Culbertson Mansion

On Friday the 13th, the Culbertson Mansion will host Richard Darshwood for an evening of magic and wonder. VIP tickets include seating in the first two rows, as well as complimentary concessions and caricature by local artist Henry Gentry.



When: April 13, 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Where: Culbertson Mansion, 914 E. Main St., New Albany, Ind.

Website: Magic at the Mansion

Cost: $20 GA; $30 VIP



Chinese-Themed Date Night | Cooking at Millie's

Cooking at Millie's offers group cooking classes, under the direction of local chefs. In a space mirroring a home kitchen, these classes are designed to teach guests new skills in a fun and comfortable environment. Friday will feature Chef Alison Mann. The menu includes: pork, cabbage, shiitake and ginger stuffed pot stickers; beef and broccoli; and creamy coconut cream pies. The price includes a bottle of wine per couple.



When: April 13, 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Where: Cooking at Millie's, 340 W. Chestnut St.

Website: Date Night

Cost: $105





SATURDAY

GonzoFest Louisville | Downtown Library

This Saturday, GonzoFest Louisville will celebrate the legacy of Hunter S. Thompson, creator of Gonzo journalism, at the main branch of Louisville Free Public Library. The festival will take place both on the exterior grounds of the downtown branch and inside the library and will host a literary and art competition, panel discussions, spoken word performances, live music, live art, a film screening of The Rise & Fall of The Brown Buffalo, local vendors and more!



When: Saturday, April 14, noon-8 p.m.

Where: Louisville Free Public Library Main Branch, 301 York St.

Website: GonzoFest

Cost: Suggested $10 donation



1st Annual Taco Festival | Fourth Street Live!

Louisville's first annual Taco Festival is kicking off this weekend at Fourth Street Live! On Saturday and Sunday, guests will enjoy over 20 taco and food vendors, a margarita bar, tequila sampling expo, chili pepper-eating contest, live entertainment, a kids zone and access to over a dozen bars and clubs. Several ticket packages are available; see website below.



When: Saturday, April 14, 1-7 p.m.

Where: Fourth Street Live!, 440 S. Fourth St.

Website: Taco Festival

Cost: $10 general admission



KMAC Couture: Art Walks the Runway

KMAC Couture returns this weekend! This wearable art runway show, presented by KMAC Museum, offers a unique way to experience the museum by featuring and supporting emerging and established artists, costumers, designers and milliners and the extraordinary presentation of original couture pieces of wearable art and conceptual fashion designs. With the start of a sketch and design proposal, KMAC watches these designs come to fruition through use of innovative technique, design and materials.

The proceeds from this event all go to support the educational and exhibition programming of the museum throughout the year.



When: April 14, 7 p.m.

Where: KMAC Museum, 715 W. Main St.

Website: KMAC Couture

Cost: $100



Fleur de Flea Market + Food Truck Festival | Great Lawn

The Fleur de Flea returns this weekend to Waterfront Park. Browse over 150 vendors selling everything you can imagine, from antiques to knick knacks to handmade wares – and everything in between. There will be live music from Hot Brown Smackdown and plenty of local coffee, beer and ice cream. In addition, the Foodie Flea Food Truck Festival is taking place at the same time! There will be over 25 food trucks nearby for the festival starting at 11 a.m.



When: April 14, 9 a.m.-9 p.m.

Where: Great Lawn, Waterfront Park

Website: Fleur de Flea

Cost: Free to attend



Cured & Crafted: Spring 2018 | Copper & Kings

Join Copper & Kings for an uncommon artisan market featuring products from local purveyors and restaurants. Vendors include: Against The Grain Brewery, Art Eatables, Bourbon Barrel Foods, Butchertown Pizza Hall, Cellar Door Chocolates, Cloud Hotel Prints, Dead Things by Sarah, Foxhollow Farm, Heine Brothers' Coffee and more to be announced!



When: April 14, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

Where: Copper & Kings, 1121 E. Washington St.

Website: Cured & Crafted

Cost: Free to attend



5th Annual art[squared] | Louisville Visual Art

This weekend, Louisville Visual Arts opens its doors to celebrate the 5th annual art[squared]! At this anonymous art sale, over 300 pieces of original art have been contributed by local artists to support the growth of Children's Fine Art Classes. Each painting is priced at $125, or $100 for LVA members.



When: April 14, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

Where: Louisville Visual Art, 1538 Lytle St.

Website: art[squared]

Cost: Free to attend



4th Annual International Bazaar | Muslim Community Center

Everyone is invited to the International Bazaar at the Muslim Community Center, in collaboration with Guiding Light Islamic Center. The bazaar, with a selection of vendors both local and out-of-state, will have products and displays including henna/mehndi, ceramics, calligraphy, clothing, home decor and more. There will also be traditional dance sessions, music and artists at work.



When: April 14 & 15, noon-6 p.m.

Where: Muslim Community Center of Louisville, 8215 Old Westport Road

Website: International Bazaar

Cost: Free to attend



Old Louisville Mansions Tour

This year's tour showcases Old Louisville’s great boulevard, Third Street, known in the Victorian Era as Millionaires Row. Eight premier mansions and museums will be on display with supreme art and antique collections. More than just a home tour, this showcases art, antiquity, architecture and history. Guests are encouraged to wear Derby hats to the tour!



When: April 14 & 15, noon-5 p.m.

Where: Old Louisville Visitors Center in Central Park, 1340 S. Fourth St.

Website: Old Louisville Mansions Tour

Cost: $25 in advance; $30 day of; $10 college students with I.D.



Second Saturday Wine Experience | Cuvée Wine Table

Once a month, Cuvée Wine Table hosts their Second Saturday Wine Experience, where wine novices and experts alike can broaden their horizons. This month, the topic is the wines of South Africa! You'll learn about the region and the culture through an expert presentation and wine tasting.



When: April 14, 4:30-6 p.m.

Where: Cuvée Wine Table, 3598 Springhurst Blvd.

Website: Wine Experience

Cost: $30







Family Spring Fling | Portland Community Center

The Molly Leonard Portland Community Center is hosting a Family Spring Fling this Saturday! Come out for a day of fun and games, food, local vendors, free health screenings and more.



When: April 14, noon-4 p.m.

Where: Molly Leonard Portland Community Center, 640 N. 27th St.

Website: Spring Fling

Cost: Free to attend

SUNDAY

Shakespeare in the Parks Tour: A Midsummer Night's Dream

Kentucky Shakespeare is bringing A Midsummer Night's Dream to 25 area parks this spring as part of their 2018 Shakespeare in the Parks Tour! This free, family friendly tour will take place from April 7 through May 19. This Shakespearean comedy depicts the events surrounding the marriage of Theseus, the Duke of Athens, to Hippolyta, the former queen of the Amazons. Each performance will be roughly 90 minutes. On April 15, there will be a performance in Riverview Park at 1 p.m. and then another performance at Chickasaw Park at 6:30 p.m.



When: April 15, 1 p.m. & 6:30 p.m.

Where: Riverview Park, 8202 Greenwood Road,

& Chickasaw Park, 1200 Southwestern Pkwy.

Website: Shakespeare in the Parks Tour

Cost: Free to attend



Yelp's Exploration Society: Make a Mean Old Fashioned

At this class, you'll learn how to make the official cocktail of Thurby – an Old Fashioned! Old Forester's Whiskey Ambassador, Cat Platz, will lead the class, full of how-to's and tips and tricks. This event is hosted by Westport Whiskey & Wine, which specializes in hard-to-finds and day-to-day spirit favorites. RSVP at the link below; space is limited.



When: April 15, 3-4 p.m.

Where: Westport Whiskey & Wine, 1115 Herr Lane

Website: Make a Mean Old Fashioned

Cost: $10



Les Misérables: Last Day | Kentucky Center

This is the last day to catch Les Mis in Louisville! Cameron Mackintosh presents the new production of Alain Boublil and Claude-Michel Schönberg’s Tony Award-winning musical phenomenon, Les Misérables, direct from an acclaimed two-and-a-half-year return to Broadway. With its glorious new staging and dazzlingly reimagined scenery inspired by the paintings of Victor Hugo, this breathtaking new production has left both audiences and critics awestruck.



When: March 15, 1 & 6:30 p.m.

Where: Kentucky Center, 501 W. Main St.

Website: Les Miserables

Cost: $70+



Le Moo Le Femme Drag Brunch

Le Moo Le Femme returns this Sunday! Choose from 11 a.m. & 1:30 p.m. performances. Enjoy a delicious brunch buffet while top-notch divas put on an unforgettable show!



When: April 15, 11 a.m. & 1:30 p.m.

Where: Le Moo, 2300 Lexington Road

Website: Le Moo

Cost: $35 + tax



Puppies & Pints | The Hub Louisville

It's that time of month again! The Hub Louisville is teaming up with The Arrow Fund, Tito's Handmade Vodka, Pet Wants On The Avenue and Rudy Greens to bring you another fun Sunday Patio Party. And it's all about Puppies and Pints! There'll be drink specials for two-legged friends and doggy jerky and iced treats for four-legged friends. A raffle and $2 for every Tito's drink sold will benefit The Arrow Fund. What could be

more fun than a patio full of puppies?



When: April 15, 3-5 p.m.

Where: The Hub Louisville, 2235 Frankfort Ave.

Website: Puppies & Pints

Cost: Free to attend