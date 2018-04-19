Weekender: What to Do Around Louisville April 20 - 22

To get this list delivered straight to your inbox every Thursday, sign up for the Weekender here!

FRIDAY

April Flea Off Market | Fresh Start Growers Supply

The Flea Off returns this weekend! With hundreds of vendors and tons of entertainment, the Flea Off remains one of Louisville's monthly staples. This weekend, they're hosting a Thunder Over Louisville party on Saturday after the market closes, with free smores, fire pits and drink specials! On Sunday, enjoy free yoga and free kids climbs with Climb NuLu.



When: April 20-22, see website for times

Where: Fresh Start Growers Supply, 1007 E. Jefferson St.

Website: Flea Off Market

Cost: Free to attend



After Hours at the Speed

Each After Hours event comes alive with an eclectic mix of music, performances, cash bar and food available by Wiltshire at the Speed and of course art! February’s exciting events include: a lecture by artist Ebony G. Patterson as part of the Shands Master Series; Speed Cinema screening of Ex Libris - The New York Public Library ($7 members/$9 non-members); live music from bands RLYR and Fotocrime; admission to the "Women Artists in the Age of Impressionism" exhibition; and more!



When: April 20, 5-10 p.m.

Where: Speed Art Museum, 2035 S. Third St.

Website: After Hours at the Speed

Cost: Free for members; $18 for non-members



Opening Reception: "Spin: Turning Records into Art" | KMAC

KMAC's new exhibit, "Spin: Turning Records into Art," is a show of artist-made records and record covers, alongside recent projects by contemporary artists who examine the vinyl record for its ability to inform collective identity and personal memory. Initially designed to function as a protective sleeve, record covers have evolved into a highly sophisticated form of artistic expression.



When: April 20, 6-9 p.m.

Where: KMAC Museum, 715 W. Main St.

Website: Spin: Turning Records into Art

Cost: Free to attend



Green Building Gallery Reopening & Photography Exhibition

The Green Building Gallery will be hosting its first show in seven months, as it comes under new curation. The gallery will be re-launching with a photography show featuring the work of two local photographers, Luke Metzinger and Andrew Cenci. "Discover" is an exhibition that explores the joy and beauty of the world around us. The reopening will feature music and a cash bar.



When: April 20, 7:30 p.m.

Where: The Green Building, 732 E. Market St.

Website: Gallery Reopening

Cost: Free to attend



Rocky Horror Picture Show | Copper & Kings

Join Copper & Kings for the return of the Rocky Horror Picture Show in the courtyard with a live cast and crowd participation. And this time – with a bigger screen, better sound and lighting for the shadow cast. Costumes and props are welcomed and encouraged (see website for restrictions on props). No coolers, outside alcohol, super soakers/large water guns or dogs allowed. Acting Against Cancer will have concessions available for purchase. Rocky Horror-themed brandy cocktails will be available, with sales benefitting Acting Against Cancer. Please bring your own chair and/or blanket.



When: April 20, 8-11 p.m.

Where: Copper & Kings, 1121 E. Washington St.

Website: Rocky Horror Picture Show

Cost: $10



The Music of Michael Jackson | Kentucky Center

Starring the electrifying James Delisco, this Louisville Orchestra concert will take you through hit after hit from the King of Pop. Songs from Jackson’s multi-platinum career include “I’ll Be There,” The Way You Make Me Feel” and many more – all performed with full orchestra and a rock band.



When: April 20, 8 p.m.

Where: Whitney Hall at The Kentucky Center, 501 W. Main St.

Website: Music of Michael Jackson

Cost: $27+



U of L Opera Presents: "Down in the Valley" + "Doctor Miracle"

Friday night, guests will have the opportunity to experience two operas, a tragedy and a comedy, in one night. University of Louisville Opera will perform folk-opera "Down in the Valley," the tragic story of a teenage boy who falls in love after an Appalachian prayer meeting, and French opérette "Doctor Miracle," a comedy about a young man’s quest to marry his true love, the mayor’s daughter. Both plays are one act and will be performed Friday night at the Playhous Theatre.



When: April 20, 8 p.m.

Where: University of Louisville, The Playhouse, 1911 S. Third St.

Website: U of L Opera

Cost: $20 GA, $10 for students and seniors,

free for all UofL students, staff and faculty



Poetry Night | MADS Gallery

Join MADS Gallery for a night of poetry and music. Read out loud a poem you wrote, or a poem that made you catch your breath. All types of poetry are invited (spoken word, beat poetry, classical, anything). Send an email to info@madsgallery.com

if you would like to read.



When: April 20, 6:30 p.m.

Where: MADS Gallery, 1608 Bardstown Road

Website: Poetry Night

Cost: Free to attend

SATURDAY

Thunder Over Louisville 2018

Thunder Over Louisville returns this Saturday, officially kicking off the Kentucky Derby Festival! Across the city, countless Thunder watch parties are thrown, but you can't beat the front row view from Ford's Thunder on the Ground at Waterfront Park. From the Thunder FoodFest to the Interactive Display Area to the Kid’s Play Areas on the Great Lawn, there’s refreshments and entertainment galore. Wear your Kentucky Derby Festival Pin to get full access. The Airshow will take place at 3 p.m., with the fireworks beginning at 9:30 p.m. This year's theme is: A Disco Thunder!



When: Saturday, April 21, 11 a.m.-11 p.m.

Where: Great Lawn, Waterfront Park

Website: Thunder Over Louisville

Cost: Free to attend



Thunder at Slugger

Slugger Field is offering what just might be the best deal of all this weekend. With your ticket to Thunder at Slugger, you'll get to experience a Bats game, the airshow, Thunder and a post-game concert. The Bats take on the Syracuse Chiefs at 2 p.m., with a concert by Hello Weekend about half an hour after the game.



When: Saturday, April 21, gates open at noon

Where: Slugger Field, 401 E. Main St.

Website: Thunder at Slugger

Cost: $20-$45



ThunderBlast | Kentucky Science Center

ThunderBlast is the Science Center’s largest annual family-friendly event. Enjoy some of the best seats in town for airplanes, fireworks and fun – with the bonus of exclusive food trucks, clean indoor bathrooms and hands-on programming inside and out. And in addition, a ticket to ThunderBlast also includes admission to the Slugger Museum for the day. Proceeds from ThunderBlast benefit the Science Center.



When: April 21, 2 p.m.

Where: Kentucky Science Center, 727 W. Main St.

Website: ThunderBlast

Cost: Members: $25 child, $40 adult | Non-members: $35 child, $50 adult



Thunder Over Louisville Party | Flea Off Market

The Flea Off Market coincides with Thunder Over Louisville this weekend, and they're taking this opportunity to throw a Thunder party. There will be DJs, fire pits and free s'mores, as well as drink discounts and all your favorite Flea Off fun.



When: April 21, 8-11 p.m.

Where: Fresh Start Growers Supply, 1007 E. Jefferson St.

Website: Flea Off Market Thunder Party

Cost: Free to attend



Thunder is #SoIn | Downtown New Albany

Seven New Albany restaurants have partnered together to create a brand new way to experience Thunder Over Louisville. At Thunder is #SoIn, guests will enjoy food and drinks from various restaurants as well as discounts at local boutiques and shops. Instead of fighting the crowds, New Albany invites you to experience southern Indiana in a new way. A ticket to this event will get you a one free appetizer and one free beer/cocktail from each restaurant. See website for participating restaurants.



When: April 21, 2 p.m.

Where: Downtown New Albany, Ind.

Website: Thunder is #SoIn

Cost: $75



Thunder on the Belle of Louisville

Float on the Ohio while the biggest pyrotechnic show in the nation explodes overhead, but don't worry – the boat stays safely docked away from the sparks. After boarding the boat at 2:30 p.m., you will have access to a cash bar, dinner with dessert and

photo opportunities galore.



When: April 21, 3-11 p.m.

Where: Belle of Louisville, 401 W. River Road

Website: Thunder on the Belle

Cost: $100



KingFish's Thunder on the River

Head to the other side of the river for good eats and even better seats for Thunder. KingFish is throwing a Thunder on the River party at their southern Indiana location, featuring riverside views and delicious seafood. The event starts at 1:30 p.m., with the appetizer buffet opening at 3 p.m. and dinner at 5 p.m.



When: April 21, 1:30 p.m.-midnight

Where: KingFish, 601 W. Riverside Drive, Jeffersonville, Ind.

Website: Thunder on the River

Cost: $80







Thunder Over Atria

Bring your pride and patriotism for the inaugural Thunder Over Atria this Saturday. Atria’s Thunder party will feature a premiere rooftop view of the fireworks and airshow and plenty of food and drinks. Thunder Over Atria is a family friendly event with 100% of the proceeds from ticket sales benefitting the Navy SEAL Foundation. Located just blocks away from Waterfront Park, Atria Senior Living’s Support Center is a prime location for Thunder enthusiasts.



When: April 21, 3-11:30 p.m.

Where: Atria Senior Living, 300 E. Market St.

Website: Thunder Over Atria

Cost: $50 GA; $250 for VIP

SUNDAY

2nd Annual Paws With Purpose Walkathon | Joe Creason Park

All dogs are invited to bring their two-legged friends out for a 2.5-mile walk through Joe Creason Park. The second annual Paws With Purpose Walkathon will take place this Sunday beginning at 2 p.m., but come early to meet PWP’s newest puppies and dogs that have been training for their future of service. Teams of ten or more that attend the walk will be recognized on Paws With Purpose’s electronic Wall of Fame, and the team that raised the most funding will be presented with a special award at the Walkathon.



When: Sunday, April 22, 2-6 p.m.

Where: Joe Creason Park, 1297 Trevilian Way

Website: Paws With Purpose Walkathon

Cost: $25 for adults; $10 for students 7-17 years old;

free for children under 6 years







Clean Up Eastern Cemetery

As part of the Mayor's Give A Day Week of Service, everyone is invited to help clean up Eastern Cemetery on Earth Day, this Sunday. Spend the day learning about the rich history of Eastern Cemetery and its residents while working in a serene, beautiful environment. Gloves and sturdy, closed toed shoes are recommended. All other supplies will be provided. The cemetery was abandoned in the 1980s when proof of widespread grave abuse was discovered, and then for more than two decades, Eastern sat untouched and uncared for.



When: April 22, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Where: Eastern Cemetery, 641 Baxter Ave.

Website: Clean Up Eastern Cemetery

Cost: Free to attend



Earth Day Hike | Bernheim Forest

Join Bernheim Forest founder Isaac Wolfe Bernheim's great grandson and current Board President, along with Bernheim’s Executive Director Dr. Mark Wourms, on a special Earth Day hike of the Sun and Shade Trail and learn about our rich history and natural legacy. Registration is not required. Just show up with your curiosity and comfortable walking shoes. Hike last approximately one to one and a half hours. All ages welcome.



When: April 22, 10:30 a.m.-noon

Where: Bernheim Forest, 2075 Clermont Road, Clermont

Website: Earth Day Hike

Cost: Free to attend; $5 per car weekend fee for applies for non-members



Free Sunday Film: Salt of the Earth | Speed Art Museum

Based on an actual strike against the Empire Zinc Mine in New Mexico, the film Salt of the Earth deals with the prejudice against the Mexican-American workers who struck to attain wage parity with Anglo workers in other mines and to be treated with dignity by the bosses. In English and Spanish, 94 minutes.



When: April 22, 12:30 p.m.

Where: Speed Art Museum, 2035 S. Third St.

Website: Free Sunday Film

Cost: Free to attend