Weekender: What to Do Around Louisville April 27 - 29

FRIDAY

Bourbon Bluegrass Picnic | Brown Hotel

Kick off Derby week with an evening of Kentucky traditions during a Bourbon Bluegrass Picnic at the Brown Hotel this Friday. Starting at 6:30 p.m., guests are invited to the Brown Hotel’s renovated Roof Garden for a breathtaking view, live music, craft cocktails and Hot Browns from chefs James Adams and Dustin Willett. In addition, Wild Turkey’s “Buddha of Bourbon” Jimmy Russell will lead a tasting of Russell’s Reserve Bourbon and hold a Q&A session. Tickets include a welcome cocktail, heavy hors d’oeuvres and bourbon flight.



When: April 27, 6:30-10:30 p.m.

Where: The Brown Hotel, 335 W. Broadway

Website: Bourbon Bluegrass Picnic

Cost: $65



Old Louisville LIVE: Louisville Crashers | Central Park

Old Louisville LIVE returns this Friday! Head to Central Park for a free concert by the ever-popular Louisville Crashers. Food and drink will be available for purchase.



When: April 27, 8 p.m.

Where: Old Louisville's Central Park, Fourth & Magnolia

Website: Old Louisville LIVE

Cost: Free to attend



Opening Reception for " Title " by Douglas Miller | Cressman Center

The Hite Art Institute is hosting an opening reception for their new exhibition by Louisville artist Douglas Miller this Friday. Playfully called “ Title ” (shown with a strike-through), the show considers the disorganization of the creative process — how a person fails to bring a large-scale project to fruition. The show, which serves as Miller’s culminating thesis for his Master of Fine Arts degree, will feature approximately 100 drawings and a projected animation. Most of the images are not complete. They are fragments, wisps of ideas not fully realized, in keeping with the theme of the show. " Title " will be on

exhibit from April 27 – Aug. 4.



When: April 27, 6-8 p.m.

Where: Cressman Center for Visual Arts, 100 E. Main St.

Website: Cressman Center

Cost: Free to attend



Shakespeare in the Parks Tour: A Midsummer Night's Dream

Kentucky Shakespeare is bringing A Midsummer Night's Dream to 25 area parks this spring as part of their 2018 Shakespeare in the Parks Tour! This free, family friendly tour will take place from April 7 through May 19. This Shakespearean comedy depicts the events surrounding the marriage of Theseus, the Duke of Athens, to Hippolyta, the former queen of the Amazons. Each performance will be roughly 90 minutes. This weekend, they will feature several performances at parks across the city.



When: April 27-29, 1 p.m. & 6:30 p.m.

Where: See website

Website: Shakespeare in the Parks

Cost: Free to attend



Scarlet Revolt & 7 Mile Mushroom | Third Street Dive

Straight from West Virginia, heavy rock band Scarlet Revolt is coming to Louisville. With an aggressive blend of edgy classic rock roots and a modern sonic rock vibe, this band will "will restore your faith in rock and roll," per Cincinnati Underground Magazine. Scarlet Revolt has shared the stage with the likes of Wayland, Byzantine, Black Wizard and even legendary Hall of Fame psychedelic rockers Poobah. Joining them are Tennessee classic blues rock band 7 Mile Mushroom, making for a great mash-up show. 21+ only. Doors at 9 p.m.



When: April 27, 10 p.m.

Where: Third Street Dive, 442 S. Third St.

Website: Scarlet Revolt & 7 Mile Mushroom

Cost: Free to attend

SATURDAY

Cherokee Triangle Art Fair

Head to the Highlands for the 47th anniversary of the Cherokee Triangle Art Fair, featuring more than 200 artists’ booths. The two-day weekend event is free and open to the public. In addition to art, patrons of the fair will enjoy food, drink, music and entertainment. Other attractions include a plant booth with a lush variety of plants and herbs, the Cherokee Triangle Association booth with a variety of local offerings and the popular Children’s Art Tent for hands-on activities.



When: Saturday-Sunday, April 28-29, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Where: Willow Park, 1402 Willow Ave.

Website: Cherokee Triangle Art Fair

Cost: Free to attend



3rd Annual Pig & Swig | Fourth Street Live

Head to Fourth Street Live for the third annual Pig and Swig Festival - enjoy the sights, smells and flavors of bourbon, barbecue and beer in the heart of downtown Louisville! Fourth Street Live will be lined with regional craft beer vendors, an assortment of bourbons for tasting and smoked meats galore. There will also be live music by Small Time Napoleon, Southern Sirens Music

and Whiskey Bent Valley Boys.



When: Saturday, April 28, noon-8 p.m.

Where: Fourth Street Live!, 400 S. Fourth St.

Website: Pig & Swig

Cost: $20



KDF miniMarathon/Marathon

The largest annual day of road racing in Kentucky! This Saturday, the Kentucky Derby Festival miniMarathon and Marathon return once again. Registration has ended, but everyone is welcome to cheer on the runners. Both races start at 7:30 a.m.



When: April 28, 7:30 a.m.-2 p.m.

Where: See website for route

Website: miniMarathon/Marathon

Cost: Free to attend



3rd Annual Jill's Wish Derby Party | Captain's Quarters

Each year, the Jill's Wish Foundation Derby Party celebrates the life of Jill Conley, who was diagnosed with stage IV breast cancer in her early 30s and subsequently dedicated herself to raising awareness and aid for those diagnosed. At the party, there will be live music from Louisville’s own Linkin’ Bridge (finalists on America’s Got Talent) and other local artists. Guests will also enjoy a wide spread of food and drinks, including specialty Ballotin Chocolate Mint “Jilleps,” all with a scenic view of the Ohio River. Come dressed in your Derby best!



When: April 28, 6:30 p.m.-midnight

Where: Captain's Quarters Riverside Grille, 5700 Captain's Quarters Road

Website: Jill's Wish Derby Party

Cost: $75 in advance; $100 at the door







TheSlice: Spice, Style & Soul | KCAAH

Hosted at the Kentucky Center for African American Heritage and part of the official Kentucky Derby Festival, TheSlice offers an evening of food and music, giving guests a true Louisville experience. The festival will feature unlimited samples from local chefs and caterers, as well as wine and live jazz, blues and R&B music. This year, the theme is: A salute to a more compassionate Louisville.



When: April 28, 6-9 p.m.

Where: Kentucky Center for African American Heritage, 1701 W. Muhammad Ali Blvd.

Website: TheSlice

Cost: $65







Electrify Your Strings: Westport Middle School Orchestra & Choir

Electrify Your Strings (EYS) is a music education program that tours schools to give their music departments a boost. The EYS team works with orchestra, choir and band students to put on rock concerts at their schools, local theaters or arenas. This week, EYS will visit Westport Middle School, and on Saturday, everyone is invited to the concert culmination. Come hear the Westport Middle School Orchestra and Choir perform!



When: April 28, 7-8:30 p.m.

Where: Ballard High School Fine Arts Center, 6000 Brownsboro Road

Website: Electrify Your Strings

Cost: $15







All That Jazz: Jerry Tolson Quintet & Ron Davidson Trio | Bon Air Library

Head to the Bon Air library branch for the third installment of the Imagine 2020 Concert Series, in partnership with the Louisville Federation of Musicians. This month's concert, "All That Jazz," will be performed by the Jerry Tolson Quintet and the Ron Davidson Trio. The Imagine 2020 Concert Series features free monthly concerts—in a variety of styles—performed by members of the Louisville Federation of Musicians at library locations throughout the community.



When: April 28, 2-5 p.m.

Where: Bon Air Library, 2816 Del Rio Place

Website: All That Jazz

Cost: Free to attend



Corydon Extravaganza | Harrison County Fairgrounds

This weekend, head across the bridge for the Corydon Extravaganza at the Harrison County Fairgrounds, featuring southern Indiana's best vintage, antiques, arts and more! Visitors will enjoy a wide array of items from local vendors, as well as live music, food trucks and a wine garden.



When: April 28 & 29, 10 a.m.

Where: Harrison County Fairgrounds, 341 S. Capitol Ave., Corydon, Ind.

Website: Cordyon Extravaganza

Cost: $3



Family Puppet Theatre | Downtown Library

The main branch of the library is hosting a family puppet theatre, featuring stories with puppets and a full-length puppet show production of the African American folktale "Wiley and the Harry Man."



When: April 28, 2-3 p.m.

Where: LFPL Main Branch, 301 York St.

Website: Family Puppet Theatre

Cost: Free to attend



Día Celebration | Iroquois Library

El día de los niños/El día de los libros (Children's Day/Book Day), commonly known as Día, is a celebration every day of children, families and reading that culminates yearly on April 30. The celebration emphasizes the importance of literacy for children of all linguistic and cultural backgrounds. Enjoy music, stories, crafts and book giveaways!



When: April 28, 2-4 p.m.

Where: Iroquois Library , 601 W. Woodlawn

Website: Día Celebration

Cost: Free to attend

SUNDAY

Girls IdeaFestival 2018 | Spalding University

Inspired by the annual multi-disciplinary IdeaFestival held to foster creativity, innovation and transformative learning, Louisville Girls Leadership (LGL) will present the sixth annual Girls IdeaFestival targeting specifically current and incoming high school girls, the adults in their lives and male allies. The goal of Girls IdeaFestival is to develop creative and innovative solutions to challenges girls face today. The event will focus on creating ideas to counter longstanding issues including self-care, social justice, women in the workforce and journeys of iconic women.



When: April 29, 1-5 p.m.

Where: Spalding University, 812 S. Second St.

Website: Girls IdeaFestival

Cost: Free, but registration required



Kevin Hart: The Irresponsible Tour | KFC Yum! Center

Kevin Hart is bringing his "Irresponsible Tour" to Louisville this Sunday!

Hart’s last multi-city domestic and international "WHAT NOW" comedy tour sold out venues all over the world, so don't miss your chance to see him live. Doors open at 7 p.m.



When: April 29, 8 p.m.

Where: KFC YUM! Center, 1 Arena Plaza

Website: Kevin Hart

Cost: $27.50+



Holi Mela 2018 | Temple Grounds

Louisville Hindi Paathshaala (Louisville Hindi School) is proud to present Holi Mela at the Temple Grounds. Holi is an Indian spring festival, also known as the Festival of Colors, and symbolizes sharing of love and happiness. In recent years it has become very popular in Europe and North America and is widely celebrated in the form of Color Runs. The Festival will include Indian food, carnival games, workshops, a variety of different clothing and jewelry vendors, music and dance. At 3 p.m., the dry colors will be

brought out to 'play' with.



When: April 29, noon-5 p.m.

Where: Temple Grounds, 4213 Accomack Drive

Website: Holi Mela

Cost: Free to attend



Little Sisters 26th Annual Turtle Derby & Chicken Dinner | Little Sisters of the Poor

At this annual event, there will be turtle derbies throughout the day, as well as activities like the Wheel of Chance and several local vendors. Their famous chicken dinner will be available for purchase.



When: April 29, noon-6 p.m.

Where: Little Sisters of the Poor, 15 Audubon Plaza Drive

Website: Turtle Derby & Chicken Dinner

Cost: Free to attend



Gardenaganza | Louisville Nature Center

Bring your green thumbs to the Louisville Nature Center's annual sale of perennials, herbs, tomatoes, peppers and more! There will be raffles, live music, food trucks and other vendors and activities for guests to enjoy.



When: April 29, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

Where: Louisville Nature Center, 3745 Illinois Ave.

Website: Louisville Nature Center

Cost: Free to attend