Weekender: What to Do Around Louisville April 5 - 8

SPECIAL THURSDAY EVENT

2018 Louisville Magazine Derby Issue Release Party | 8UP

Join us as we celebrate the release of our 2018 Derby issue. Co-hosted by Bourbon Women and sponsored by Woodford Reserve, our Derby Issue Release Party will feature complimentary appetizers and specialty drinks from Woodford. There will be giveaways and door prizes, and all guests will receive a complimentary copy of our April Derby issue. The #whiskeywizard, Richard Darshwood, and the Ky Derby Festival Pin Squad will also be present! Grab your friends and come hang with us at 8UP.



When: April 5, 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Where: 8UP Elevated Drinkery & Kitchen, 350 W. Chestnut St.

Website: Derby Issue Release Party

Cost: Free to attend

FRIDAY

Louisville Bats' Opening Weekend | Slugger Field

On Friday, the Louisville Bats take the field for the first time this season! The Bats start the season with a five-game stand at home, first taking on the Toledo Mud Hens Friday-Sunday and then the Columbus Clippers Monday-Wednesday. Opening weekend at Slugger Field features a schedule jam-packed with food/drink specials, fun activities, and of course, baseball! (Oh, and teachers get free tickets to opening weekend games with a valid teacher's ID.)



When: April 6-8, start times vary

Where: Slugger Field, 401 E. Main St.

Website: Opening Weekend

Cost: $5+



First Friday Trolley Hop | Downtown Louisville

The Republic Bank First Friday Hop event is every first Friday from 5-11 p.m. along the Main/Market Street corridor and South Fourth Street and includes downtown art galleries, retailers and restaurants that will be open extended hours with specials/discounts and refreshments. Riding the First Friday Hop is fun - and it's always FREE!



When: April 6, 5-11 p.m.

Where: Downtown, Main/Market Street Corridor

Website: First Friday Trolley Hop

Cost: Free to attend



Date Night | Cooking at Millie's

Cooking at Millie's offers group cooking classes, under the direction of local chefs. In a space mirroring a home kitchen, these classes are designed to teach guests new skills in a fun and comfortable environment. Friday will feature Chef Alison Mann. The menu includes: Brie w/ Spiced Pecans and Jalapeno Jelly, Crispy Eggplant Parmesan and Flambe Butterscotch Bananas. The price includes a bottle of wine per couple.



When: April 6, 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Where: Cooking at Millie's, 340 W. Chestnut St.

Website: Date Night

Cost: $105







University of Louisville's Arbor Day Celebration

April 6 is Arbor Day 2018 in Kentucky! Join the University of Louisville as they work to help restore Louisville's shrinking tree canopy. Meet up outside the main entrance of University Pointe at the end of Unity Place for a celebration of the university's on-going commitment to trees and their status as a Tree Campus USA (for 8 years running!). At noon, attendees can help plant a tree on campus, and everyone will have the option to take home a free native tree sapling to plant in your yard or neighborhood. There will also be tree-themed activities with prizes and free local apples for everyone!



When: April 6, 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

Where: University Pointe, 2108 Unity Place

Website: Arbor Day Celebration

Cost: Free to attend



The Kilroys in Conversation | Actors Theatre

Founded in 2013, The Kilroys are a Los Angeles-based gang of playwrights and producers who are taking action on gender parity in American theatre. Join members of this trailblazing collective for a lively panel discussion about their advocacy for female and transgender writers, their strategies for using informal power to make change and the work that lies ahead. This conversation is free, but ticketed.



When: April 6, 1-2 p.m.

Where: Actors Theatre, 316 W. Main St.

Website: The Kilroys in Conversation

Cost: Free to attend, but ticketed



Cottontails and Cocktails | Four Pegs

Gonzo Improv wants to class up the joint! On Friday, they'll be hitting up Four Pegs for a rousing improv game of Bunny-rific Proportions. Hilarity guaranteed! Hop to it!



When: April 6, 8-10 p.m.

Where: Four Pegs Beer Lounge, 1053 Goss Ave.

Website: Cottontails and Cocktails

Cost: $5 cash



Opening Reception for "Landscapes and Horses: My Kentucky Home" | Craft Gallery

Karen Welch and David McGuire cordially invite you to the opening reception of "Landscapes and Horses: My Kentucky Home | The photographic Artistry of John W. Snell." On his work, Snell says, "My photography is about bringing to print the beauty I see wherever I venture, be it in my beloved Red River Gorge, the Smokies, great expanses of the American west or the “horsey” venues of central Kentucky." Check out his work at the opening reception with the artist this Friday.



When: April 6, 6:00-9:00 PM

Where: Craft Gallery & Mercantile, 572 S. Fourth St.

Website: Opening Reception

Cost: Free to attend

SATURDAY

Shakespeare in the Parks Tour: A Midsummer Night's Dream

Kentucky Shakespeare is bringing A Midsummer Night's Dream to 25 area parks this spring as part of their 2018 Shakespeare in the Parks Tour! This free, family friendly tour will take place from April 7 through May 19. This Shakespearean comedy depicts the events surrounding the marriage of Theseus, the Duke of Athens, to Hippolyta, the former queen of the Amazons. Each performance will be roughly 90 minutes. On April 7, there will be a performance in Baxter Square Park at 1 p.m. and then another performance at St. Matthews Community Park at 6:30 p.m.



When: April 7, 1 p.m. & 6:30 p.m.

Where: Baxter Square Park, 301 S. 12th St.,

& St. Matthews Community Park, 10 Pin Lane, Louisville, KY

Website: Shakespeare in the Parks Tour

Cost: Free to attend



STEAM Day | South Central Regional Library

Join the library each month for new experiments and exploration in science, technology, engineering, art and math. Get ready for creative projects, deep thinking and serious discovery. Registration is required, call 964-3515. Ages 8-14.



When: April 7, 11 a.m.-noon

Where: South Central Regional Library, 7300 Jefferson Blvd.

Website: STEAM Day

Cost: Free to attend, but registration required



Adopt-a-Tree | Bernheim Forest

Celebrate Arbor Day and the love of trees with Bernheim! Come out and choose a tree to plant in your landscape to enjoy for years to come. Speak with knowledgeable horticulturists about proper planting techniques and tree care. Help increase the canopy of our surrounding community and celebrate the coming of a new spring season.



When: April 7 & 8, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Where: Bernheim Forest, 2075 Clermont Road, Clermont, KY

Website: Adopt-a-Tree

Cost: Free to attend; $5 per car weekend fee for applies for non-members



Speakeasy Day | Air Devils Inn

Did you know that Air Devils Inn started as a speakeasy? When it first opened, it was known as Castle Gardens and even featured a beer garden. To celebrate its origins, Air Devils Inn is transforming itself back into an old-time speakeasy – even bringing back the beer garden! There will be period drinks and food, costumed actors and jazz music. Guests are encouraged (but not required) to dress in costume as well! There will even be a password (or you can just pay the cover).



When: April 7, 5-10 p.m.

Where: Air Devils Inn, 2802 Taylorsville Road

Website: Speakeasy Day

Cost: $5



Doc Severinsen and his Big Band | UofL

"Heeeeere's Johnny!" That lead-in, followed by a big band trumpet blast, was the landmark of late night television for three decades. The "Johnny" was Johnny Carson, the announcer was Ed McMahon and the bandleader was Doc Severinsen. From 1962 to 1992, The Tonight Show with Johnny Carson ruled the night air. And to this day, audiences across America love and respect Doc and his big band, not just because he shared their living room with them for so many years, but because of Docs love of the Big Band repertoire. Their repertoire includes Ellington and Basie standards, pop, jazz, ballads, big band classics and, of course, The Tonight Show theme.



When: April 7, 8 p.m.

Where: Comstock Hall, University of Louisville, 150 W. Brandeis Ave.

Website: Doc Severinsen

Cost: $50

SUNDAY

UofL Third Annual Out of the Darkness Campus Walk

The Out of the Darkness Campus Walks are the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention's (AFSP) signature student fundraising series, designed to engage young adults in the fight to prevent suicide. Gathering space will be in the Quad in front of the UofL Humanities Building. There will be Best Dressed Team and Best Dressed Pup Contests, and the winning team will lead the walk! The event will begin at 2:30 p.m., with photo booth, music and fun activities. There will also be tables hosted by local businesses and non-profit organizations. Registration for the walk begins at 2:30 p.m., and with the walk itself beginning at 4 p.m.



When: April 8, 2:30-5 p.m.

Where: The Quad, University of Louisville

Website: Out of the Darkness Walk

Cost: See website



Cook to the Root Cocktail Reception | Monnik Beer Co.

Calling all chefs, cooks, culinary students, Fresh Stop Market chef liaisons and cooking enthusiasts! Join New Roots for a cocktail reception at Monnik Beer Co. this Sunday to learn why New Roots needs your help uniting communities to spread food justice. They’re seeking volunteers to provide on-site cooking demonstrations for their 12 bi-weekly Fresh Stop Markets, located in fresh food-insecure neighborhoods, during the 22-week season that kicks off June 6. There will be complimentary beet-infused tequila cocktails, beet beer and farm-fresh bites prepared by Monnik.



When: April 8, 6-8 p.m.

Where: Monnik Beer Co., 1036 E. Burnett Ave.

Website: Cook to the Root

Cost: Free to attend, but RSVP recommended



Brunch & Beats IV | Butchertown Social

Pop-Up Eats presents Brunch & Beats IV at the Butchertown Social! Opening at noon, there will be brunch dishes both familiar and new, including chilliquiles, breakfast burritos and breakfast tacos. Mimosas, Bloody Marys, coffee cocktails and house made Popsicle Mimosas will be available. And Dj Hi-Definition will be bringing the beats!



When: April 8, noon-4 p.m.

Where: Butchertown Social, 1601 Story Ave.

Website: Brunch & Beats

Cost: Free to attend



Dane Waters' Caberat and Cat Casual's Sunday A-Go-Go | The Limbo

Head to the Limbo this Sunday for two rounds of great music. Starting at 5 p.m., enjoy French bossa nova sounds brought to you by Dane Waters' French Cabaret. At 7 p.m., DJ Cat Casual will take over and spin surf, exotica, garage, calypso, lounge and much more!



When: April 8, 5 p.m.

Where: The Limbo, 411 W. Chestnut St.

Website: Sunday at the Limbo

Cost: Free to attend