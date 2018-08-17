Weekender: What to Do Around Louisville August 17 — 19

To get this list delivered straight to your inbox every Thursday, sign up for the Weekender newsletter here!

FRIDAY

2018 Kentucky State Fair | Kentucky Expo Center

It's that time of year again! More than 600,000 fairgoers will fill the 520 acres of indoor and outdoor exhibits, eat a smorgasbord of food and ride hair-raising, adrenaline-pumping coasters during this annual 11-day event. The Kentucky State Fair includes competitions in crafts such as quilt-making, homebrew beers and homemade pastries, as well as fine arts and agricultural competitions. They also often feature exhibits that include health screenings, gravity-defying acrobats, magical illusionists, balloon sculptors and home improvement demonstrations.



When: August 16-27

Where: Kentucky Exposition Center, 937 Phillips Lane

Website: Kentucky State Fair

Cost: See website



Cirque du Soleil — Corteo | KFC Yum! Center

There’s a joyous procession of revelers headed to Louisville — can you hear it?



Corteo — "cortege" in Italian — is a joyous procession, a festive parade imagined by a clown. The show brings together the passion of the actor with the grace and power of the acrobat to plunge the audience into a theatrical world of fun, comedy and spontaneity situated in a mysterious space between heaven and earth.



When: August 16-19, times vary

Where: KFC Yum! Center, 1 Arena Plaza

Website: Corteo

Cost: See website



After Hours at the Speed

On the third Friday of every month, the museum will be open until 10 p.m. Each After Hours event comes alive with an eclectic mix of music, performances, cash bar + food available by Wiltshire at the Speed, and of course art! Come experience the Speed after hours like you’ve never experienced it before. This weekend, enjoy surrealist games, a drag show and much more!



When: August 17, 5-10 p.m.

Where: Speed Art Museum, 2035 S. Third St.

Website: After Hours at the Speed

Cost: Free for members



Yoga on the Field | Louisville Slugger Field

Come flow on the outfield grass of Slugger Field! Hosted by Soul Cleanse Yoga, the vinyasa style yoga class will be led by four local yoga teachers. Flow to live beats by DJ Sam Sneed and enjoy a post-class cocktail hour sponsored by Copper & Kings. Tickets include special yoga shirt and one cocktail (Gin Gin Mule).



When: August 17, 7-10 p.m.

Where: Slugger Field , 401 E. Main St.

Website: Yoga on the Field

Cost: $20



Lionel Hampton Tribute Concert Showcase | Holy Trinity Clifton Campus

Next Friday's concert pays tribute to Hampton, a Louisville native, American jazz vibraphonist, innovator, actor, showman and entertainer. The tribute will include featured artists Dick Sisto, vibraphonist, artistic, and music director; Robert McCarther, legendary Detroit vocalist; Walter Smith III, blue note saxophonist; Kamau Kenyatta, piano, Grammy winner; Jeremy Allen, double bass, IU Professor; and Art Gore, drums, CCM Professor.



When: August 17, 7:30-9:30 p.m.

Where: Holy Trinity Clifton Campus, 2117 Payne St.

Website: Lionel Hampton Tribute

Cost: $40 GA; $25 student





Coloring with OFF COLOR | Holy Grale

It's gonna be a colorful day at Holy Grale! Come experience the many health benefits of simultaneous beer drinking and adult coloring. Chicago's Off Color Brewing are bringing their delicious beers and newly illustrated "off color" coloring pages, created by design team Nikki Jarecki and Tim Breen.



When: August 17, 4 p.m.

Where: Holy Grale, 1034 Bardstown Road

Website: Coloring with OFF COLOR

Cost: Free to attend



Summer Used Book Sale | Locust Grove

All the nooks and crannies of Locust Grove’s Audubon room will be filled with more than 23,000 books — all waiting for you at our Big August Used Book Sale. The books are sorted into 30-some categories, including history, mysteries, art, architecture, literature, cookbooks, humor, and more, and are displayed for easy shopping. Books, donated by readers from across the region, are $1 and $2 -- with special titles $3 and up. All books are great bargains! All proceeds from our book sales support Locust Grove’s continued educational and preservation projects.



When: August 17-19

Where: Historic Locust Grove, 561 Blankenbaker Lane

Website: Summer Used Book Sale

Cost: Free to attend



Sand Dodgeball Tournament | The Goat

Bring your family and friends to this fun filled dodgeball tournament played on sand that will benefit breast cancer. Teams will consist of 4 people with a max of 6. Each team will receive 4 free drink tickets. This event will benefit the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation in Louisville.



When: August 17, 6:30 p.m.

Where: The Goat, 700 Landis Ridge Drive

Website: Sand Dodgeball Tournament

Cost: $60 per team





Date Night with Ramsi's Cafe on the World | Cooking at Millie's

Cooking at Millie's offers group cooking classes, under the direction of local chefs. In a space mirroring a home kitchen, these classes are designed to teach guests new skills in a fun and comfortable environment. Friday will feature Chef Rhona Bowles Kamar of Ramsi's Cafe. The menu includes: traditional socca flatbread, ratatouille and pavlovas (baked meringues). The price includes a bottle of wine per couple.



When: August 17, 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Where: Cooking at Millie's, 340 W. Chestnut St.

Website: Date Night with Ramsi's Cafe

Cost: $105





New Albany Bicentennial Park Concert Series

Every Friday, August through October, enjoy live bands in downtown New Albany’s Bicentennial Park. Restaurants, boutiques and shops are located within walking distance. This week features Bendigo Fletcher and Quality Cable.



When: August 17, 6:30-9:30 p.m.

Where: Bicentennial Park, 118 E. Spring St., New Albany, Ind.

Website: Concert Series

Cost: Free to attend



Soft Self Portraits + Moira + Tender Mercy | Odeon

Now that Butchertown's newest bar is officially hosting regular shows, head over to hear Soft Self Portraits, Moira and Tender Mercy perform. The music starts at 8 p.m.!



When: August 17, 8 p.m.

Where: Odeon, 1335 Story Ave.

Website: Soft Self Portraits

Cost: $8

SATURDAY

LoudHouse Music Festival | Prohibiton Craft Spirits Distillery

Summer in Louisville is all about music festivals, and now there's a new one to add to your calendar. The inaugural LoudHouse Music Festival will take over the new Prohibition Distillery next Saturday, August 18. The festival was first born as a small affair at the founder's home, with the purpose of highlighting talented local musicians that have struggled to find the spotlight. Now, emerging for the first time as a full fledged festival, LoudHouse will feature fifteen artists, spanning six genres, all on one exciting night. The festival will be headlined by Nappy Roots, B Simm and Tez of 2 Deep. Additional artists include Rails to Olympus, John Darnell, Aaron Thompson and more!



When: August 18, 6 p.m.

Where: Prohibition Craft Spirits Distillery, 436 Baxter Ave.

Website: LoudHouse Music Festival

Cost: $25 GA; $40 VIP





Taco + Tequila Throwdown to benefit Kosair Charities | The Regency

Get ready for the first annual Taco + Tequila Throwdown, brought to you by the people behind the B3 Bash: Bourbon, Bacon and Beer! Brace yourself for Louisville's newest taco fest, featuring thousands of tacos from local chefs, and of course, plenty of tequila. Enjoy handcrafted margaritas and tequila cocktails, as well as Mexican beer and wine, while you munch those tasty tacos. And the best part? Your ticket includes ALL FOOD AND DRINK, as well as free parking.



When: August 18, 6-10 p.m.

Where: The Regency at Oxmoor Country Club, 8900 Limehouse Lane

Website: Taco + Tequila Throwdown

Cost: $50





Gravely's One Year Celebration with Wax Fang

Join Gravely Brewing to celebrate their first anniversary, featuring a scorching set from Wax Fang! Gravely will be debuting a brand new celebratory beer, the Brut IPA "Champagne Papi," and Night Visions Radio will keep the party going with a DJ set. VIPs get early entry, a commemorative glass and an event poster.



When: August 18, 7-11:30 p.m.

Where: Gravely Brewing Co., 514 Baxter Ave.

Website: Gravely's One Year Celebration

Cost: $10 GA; $25 VIP



Water Lantern Festival | Waterfront Park

Head to the Waterfront for a magical festival event as the Ohio River lights up with lanterns. Design your own personal lantern before launching it on the river to celebrate family, friendship and peace.



When: August 18, 5:30-10 p.m.

Where: Waterfront Park, 1 River Road, Louisville, KY 40202

Website: Water Lantern Festival

Cost: $25-$40



Summer Showdown Auto Show & Silent Auction | Valor Traditional Academy

The Michael Feger Paralysis Foundation is hosting the 8th Annual Summer Showdown Auto Show & Silent Auction this Saturday. Open to all cars, trucks and motorcycles. The first 100 vehicles will receive a Dash Plaque and Goodie Bag. Trophies will be given to Top 50 Vehicles, Best of Show +$100, Best Motorcycle, People’s Choice, Kids’ Choice and more! All proceeds benefit the Michael Feger Paralysis Foundation. There will also be a silent auction, raffles, over $400 in door prizes and free face painting.



When: August 18, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Where: Valor Traditional Academy 11501 Schlatter Road

Website: Summer Showdown

Cost: Free to attend; $20 to register vehicle



Yoga And...CBD Oil | Heart 2 Heart

This summer, Heart 2 Heart hosted their first annual “Yoga And…” event series. Each Saturday, yoga and health enthusiasts flocked to the Heart 2 Heart New Albany Wellness Center for yoga classes paired with other wellness outlets, changing each week. Topics explored include vision boards, henna, chakras, crystals, smoothies and more! This weekend is the final class! Come explore the use of CBD oil in addition to a yoga session. Guests are welcome to attend an individual event or all of them!



When: August 18, 9 a.m.

Where: Heart 2 Heart Wellness Center, 3306 Plaza Drive, New Albany, Ind.

Website: Yoga And...

Cost: $20





SUNDAY

CycLOUvia | Germantown

2018’s second CycLOUvia, the popular event showcasing alternative transportation, is returning to Three Points—Germantown, Schnitzelburg, and Shelby Park. To support and highlight the growing business activity on Logan Street, the route will stretch on Goss Avenue and Logan Street from Texas Avenue to Kentucky Street. CycLOUvia is Louisville’s opportunity to experience transportation in a unique atmosphere, by walking, cycling, skateboarding, or dancing in the street. Streets account for a massive amount of public land in all cities. CycLOUvia re-purposes these public spaces by temporarily replacing traditional vehicular traffic with pedestrian traffic.



When: August 19, 2-6 p.m.

Where: Goss Ave. & Logan St.

Website: CycLOUvia

Cost: Free to attend



Early Service Concert Series | Mellwood Tavern

With the support of Sounds Right Production, PBR, New Holland, Jim Beam and Will Husband, Mellwood Tavern is proud to partner with local, regional and national acts every Sunday! This week, get ready for the Joe Marcinek Band.



When: August 12, 1 p.m.

Where: Mellwood Tavern, 1801 Brownsboro Road

Website: Concert Series

Cost: Free to attend



Pups on the Patio | The Limbo

Bring your furry friend out for The Limbo's Pups on the Patio brunch. With a truly unique brunch menu and tiki cocktails, don't miss the chance to spend time with your pooch in a tropical oasis of frolicking. Put the 'dog' in 'hair of the dog' this Sunday.



When: August 17, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Where: The Limbo, 411 W. Chestnut St.

Website: Pups on the Patio

Cost: Free to attend