Weekender: What to Do Around Louisville August 24 — 26

FRIDAY

2018 Kentucky State Fair — Last Weekend! | Kentucky Expo Center

IMore than 600,000 fairgoers will fill the 520 acres of indoor and outdoor exhibits, eat a smorgasbord of food and ride hair-raising, adrenaline-pumping coasters during this annual fair. The Kentucky State Fair includes competitions in crafts such as quilt-making, homebrew beers and homemade pastries, as well as fine arts and agricultural competitions. They also often feature exhibits that include health screenings, gravity-defying acrobats, magical illusionists, balloon sculptors and home improvement demonstrations.



When: August 24-26

Where: Kentucky Exposition Center, 937 Phillips Lane

Website: Kentucky State Fair

Cost: See website



Bourbon Women Sip-osium Conference | Brown Hotel

Bourbon Women will host the fifth-annual Sip-osium Conference this weekend. The weekend-long event is an opportunity for women from across the country to learn about bourbon and the surrounding industry. Attendees participate in educational workshops, meet industry leaders and explore nearby distilleries. For more information, visit the website below.



When: August 24-26

Where: The Brown Hotel, 335 W. Broadway

Website: Sip-osium Conference

Cost: See website



10th Annual Taco Open | Oxmoor Country Club

The Taco Open returns this weekend for the tenth year. With a ticket purchase, you get six holes of golf with carts, an open bar, Mexican Cantina and music by DJ Coxx. Guests also have the opportunity to buy a raffle ticket to enter for a chance to win a bottle of 12-year or 15-year Pappy Van Winkle. Proceeds benefit the Ruch Foundation.



When: August 24, 4-10 p.m.

Where: Oxmoor Country Club, 9000 Limehouse Lane

Website: Taco Open

Cost: $100 admission; $25 raffle ticket





2nd Annual Old Lou Brew Craft Beer Festival | Central Park

Presented by the Old Louisville Neighborhood Council, the Old Lou Brew Craft Beer Fest returns for its second year. Enjoy special taps from local breweries, food trucks and live music by Bridge 19, all in Central Park. 21+ only.



When: August 24, 6-10 p.m.

Where: Central Park, 1340 S. Fourth St.

Website: Old Lou Brew

Cost: $8 in advance, $10 at the gate



Farm to Table Date Night with Jesters Winery & Cafe | Cooking at Millie's

Cooking at Millie's offers group cooking classes, under the direction of local chefs. In a space mirroring a home kitchen, these classes are designed to teach guests new skills in a fun and comfortable environment. Friday will feature Chef Chris Hayden. The menu includes: ​bruschetta trio of local fruit, veggies and cheese; butter soy beef tenderloin with local mushrooms; and spiral apple bake with wine-infused whipped cream. The price includes a bottle of wine per couple.



When: August 24, 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Where: Cooking at Millie's, 340 W. Chestnut St.

Website: Date Night

Cost: $105





Louisville Bats' Tribute to The Sandlot Night | Slugger Field

You're killin' me, Smalls! On Friday, the Bats are paying tribute to one of the greatest baseball films of all time, The Sandlot! Enjoy special clips throughout the game, plus a limited edition 'Ham' Porter bobblehead giveaway to the first 2,000 fans.



When: August 24, 7-10 p.m.

Where: Louisville Slugger Field, 401 E. Main St.

Website: Tribute to The Sandlot

Cost: See website



Opera in the Park | Willow Park

Join the Kentucky Opera for a summer evening in the park. Bring a chair, a blanket or a picnic to this free community concert. Seating is first-come, first-served.



When: August 24, 7-9 p.m.

Where: Willow Park, 1402 Willow Ave.

Website: Opera in the Park

Cost: Free to attend



The Local Lineup: Prjctr with Comforter | Against the Grain

Against the Grain is hosting the third installment of The Local Lineup this Saturday. This month, the free music series will feature Prjctr and Comforter. Get started early at happy hour with DJ Sam Sneed.



When: August 24, 7-10 p.m.

Where: Against the Grain, 401 E. Main St.

Website: The Local Lineup

Cost: Free to attend



New Albany Bicentennial Park Concert Series

Every Friday, August through October, enjoy live bands in downtown New Albany’s Bicentennial Park. Restaurants, boutiques and shops are located within walking distance. This week features The Sea The Sea with Villa Mure.



When: August 24, 6:30-9:30 p.m.

Where: Bicentennial Park, 118 E. Spring St., New Albany, Ind.

Website: Concert Series

Cost: Free to attend



The Soul of Russell Arts & Cultural Festival | Kentucky Center for African American Heritage

Celebrate the Blues and Jazz tradition in Kentucky at the Soul of Russell Festival. This two-day festival will feature music by Tanita Gaines, Karan Chavis, Carla Reisert and the Mid West Creole Ensemble



When: August 24-25, 7-10 p.m.

Where: Kentucky Center for African American Heritage, 1701 W. Muhammad Ali Blvd.

Website: Soul of Russell Arts & Cultural Festival

Cost: $20 in advance, $25 at the door, $35 for both nights



Yellow Submarine | Speed Cinema

An icon of psychedelic pop culture, Yellow Submarine is a colorful musical spectacle for all ages filled with visual invention, optical illusions, word play and glorious, glorious music. In this iconic film, a landmark of animation, The Beatles must save Pepperland from the invading Blue Meanies. 1968, U.K., 4K DCP, 85 minutes. Rated G.



When: August 24, 6-7:30 p.m.

Where: Speed Cinema, 2035 S. Third St.

Website: Yellow Submarine

Cost: $7 for members; $9 for non-members

SATURDAY

5th Annual Bourbon Mixer | The Henry Clay

Two of Louisville’s most spirited social groups, the Whisky Chicks and the Bourbon Brotherhood, are coming together to host the 5th Annual Bourbon Mixer. This fundraiser for the Coalition for the Homeless will combine great bourbon with upscale cuisine in a spirited atmosphere. This year’s event, themed as a modern mid-century cocktail party, will once again include tastings of unique bourbons, bourbon cocktails and bourbon-infused treats from 21 different distilleries. Attendees will also enjoy live music; appetizers and desserts; a silent auction with one-of-a-kind bourbon experiences and rare bottles of whisky; and the opportunity to mingle with bourbon enthusiasts, Master Distillers and other bourbon celebrities. Beer and wine will also be served.



When: August 25, 6:30-10:30 p.m.

Where: The Henry Clay, 604 S. Third St.

Website: Bourbon Mixer

Cost: $75 and up



Louisville on the Lawn: A Gilded Age Picnic | Conrad-Caldwell House Museum

Conrad-Caldwell's annual summer picnic returns this Saturday. Guests are invited to wear white and bring a picnic meal to enjoy on the lawn of the 130-year-old castle. There will be contests for Best Dressed in White and Best Decorated Table, as well as live music from Small Time Napoleon, a silent auction, open bar

and lawn party traditions.



When: August 25, 6-10 p.m.

Where: Conrad-Caldwell House Museum, 1402 St. James Court

Website: Louisville on the Lawn

Cost: $50 each, $300 for table of six, $400 for table of eight





Brew at the Zoo & Wine Too 2018 | Louisville Zoo

At this Louisville summer staple, guests enjoy tastings from craft breweries, wineries and local restaurants; animal encounters; and music entertainment from This, That & The Other. A selection of non-alcoholic products and water will also be provided. All proceeds from this fund-raising event will benefit capital exhibit projects at the Louisville Zoo. Almost every year without fail, this event sells out, and this year is no exception. Designated Driver tickets are still available, for both GA and VIP.



When: August 25, 4-9 p.m.

Where: The Louisville Zoo, 1100 Trevilian Way

Website: Brew at the Zoo

Cost: $40 for GA DD; $50 for VIP DD



Cattitude: A Cat Party for Humans | Copper & Kings

Cattitude returns for the second year this Saturday. Celebrate all things cats at this fundraiser to benefit the Kentucky Humane Society. Copper & Kings will have a "Stray Cat Lemonade Stand" offering tasty cocktails and mock-tails for all ages. This is a free and family friendly event. This party is restricted to humans; do not bring your cat. The Humane Society will have some adoptable cats available to cuddle.



When: August 25, 2-6 p.m.

Where: Copper & Kings, 1121 E. Washington St.

Website: Cattitude

Cost: Free to attend



An Evening With Friends 2018: Celebrating 30 Years | Audubon Country Club

Friend for Life has been one of the leading cancer support networks in the country for thirty years. At An Evening with Friends, celebrate the organization's three decades of match-making support seekers with live and silent auctions, buffet dinner, cash bar

and special awards.



When: August 25, 5:30-9:30 p.m.

Where: Audubon Country Club, 3265 Robin Road

Website: An Evening with Friends

Cost: $75





Under the August Moon | Brownsboro Alliance

Brownsboro Alliance presents Under the August Moon, benefitting the Brownsboro Alliance Trail Association (BATA), which seeks to renew and reconnect the economy, environment and people of Brownsboro. The evening will feature supper from Louisville’s Common Table, cocktails, music by Barb & Eddie and a silent auction, all celebrating the life of Ned Bonnie, who passed away in March. Bonnie was a founding visionary, conservationist and landowner for the BATA Trails and Oldham County. An event sponsorship includes eight event tickets, plus individual hiking

BATA memberships for each.



When: August 25, 6:30-9:30 p.m.

Where: Home of Henry & Missy Camp, 888 Hwy. 329, Crestwood

Website: Under the August Moon

Cost: $40 each, $1,500 sponsorship





Umphrey's McGee | Iroquois Amphitheater

Umphrey's McGee is bringing their "it's not us, it's you" tour to Louisville. Combining their most recent two albums, Umphrey's McGee's newest tour is unlike anything they've done before. Get ready for two sets of pure magic. Doors at 6:30 p.m.



When: August 25, 8-11 p.m.

Where: Iroquois Amphitheater, 1080 Amphitheater Road

Website: Umphrey's McGee

Cost: $30



Bonnie "Prince" Billy & The Other Years | Odeon

This Saturday, Odeon will host the individualistic Bonnie "Prince" Billy. Billy, also known as actor Will Oldham, has made an indelible mark on indie rock and independent cinema during his journey through the genres. Female duo The Other Years will also perform that night, taking the audience on a journey through time.



When: August 25, 8 p.m.-midnight

Where: Odeon, 1335 Story Ave.

Website: Bonnie "Prince" Billy

Cost: $20





Louisville Zombie Walk 2018 | Bardstown Road

The horde takes over Bardstown Road. Live entertainment, bands, food, zombie market, zombie car show, zombie midway games, costume contest and more!



When: August 25, 8:30 p.m.

Where: Mid City Mall, 1250 Bardstown Road

Website: Louisville Zombie Walk

Cost: Free to attend



Unicorn Party at The Wine Bar | Work the Metal

Sip on a magical Unicorn drink and snack on mystical treats (*while supplies last*) at Work the Metal's first annual Unicorn Party at The Wine Bar. The first 25 people to purchase a specialty unicorn drink will receive a free magical Unicorn Gift. The Wine Bar is located inside Work the Metal at Butchertown Market.



When: August 25, 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

Where: Work the Metal, 1201 Story Ave., Louisville, KY 40206

Website: Work the Metal

Cost: Free to attend

SUNDAY

The Flaming Lips | Iroquois Amphitheater

Powerhouse legends The Flaming Lips are coming to Louisville after releasing their Greatest Hits: Vol. I in June. Count on singing along to every song.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m.



When: August 26, 8 p.m.

Where: Iroquois Amphitheater, 1080 Amphitheater Road

Website: The Flaming Lips

Cost: $45 in advance; $50 day of



The Flaming Lips After-Party | Jimmy Can't Dance

Flaming Lips drumming duo, The Brothers Griiin, will be DJing at Jimmy Can't Dance immediately following their show at the Iroquois Amphitheater. You know they'll bring the fire.



When: August 26, 10 p.m.

Where: Jimmy Can't Dance, 119 S. Seventh St.

Website: Flaming Lips After-Party

Cost: Free with a Flaming Lips show ticket; $5 without



Scratch Beer Brunch | Holy Grale

For this special event, Holy Grale will tap 14 different beers from Scratch Brewing Co. Scratch is known for their terroir driven ales created with foraged ingredients found around their farm in Ava, Illinois near the Shawnee National Forest. The Grale's chef will prepare a special "made from scratch" brunch menu available from noon-4 pm. Beers will be available until close at midnight or while they last.



When: August 26, noon-4 p.m.

Where: Holy Grale, 1034 Bardstown Road

Website: Scratch Beer Brunch

Cost: Free to attend



Brunch & Beats VIII with DJ Hi-Definition | The Butchertown Social

Join the Butchertown Social to wrap up the summer months with Brunch & Beats VIII. Beats by Hi-Def, vibes by the whole crew. This event will be filmed

for promotional purposes.



When: August 26, noon-4 p.m.

Where: The Butchertown Social, 1601 Story Ave.

Website: Brunch & Beats

Cost: Free to attend



Tiki at the Pearl

The Pearl's tropical Sunday tradition continues this weekend, with a free pig roast, Diageo tiki drink specials and drinks in pineapples. Surf's up in Germantown.



When: August 26, 7 p.m.

Where: The Pearl of Germantown, 1151 Goss Ave.

Website: Tiki at the Pearl

Cost: Free to attend



Sunday Comedy Showcase | Butchertown Pizza Hall

A selection of Louisville's top comedians gather to entertain every other week at the Cabel Street Bar above Butchertown Pizza Hall. Come for the great pizza and stay for the laughs every other Sunday. The lineup for Aug. 26 includes host Ed Joe Snyder, plus comics Hillary Boston, Deuce Branch, Aaron Bullitt, Mike Chandler, C. Charles, Tanner Stuart Cole, Chris Crowder, Melissa Doran and William McKenzie. Brought to you by Louisville Is Funny. Show is for ages 21 and over



When: August 12, 7:30-9 p.m.

Where: Butchertown Pizza Hall, 1301 Story Ave.

Website: Louisville Is Funny

Cost: Free to attend