Weekender: What to Do Around Louisville August 3 — 5

FRIDAY

The August Flea Off Market | Shelby & Market

This weekend, the Flea Off will pop-up in NuLu for one more summer market, on Shelby between Market & Jefferson St. Enjoy your favorite monthly market, with all the booths, food trucks and vendors you love. On Friday, Appalatin and Britton Patrick Morgan will perform.



When: August 3, 4:30 p.m. & August 4-5, 11 a.m,.

Where: NuLu, 200 S. Shelby St.

Website: Flea Off Market

Cost: Free to attend



First Friday Trolley Hop | Downtown Louisville

The Republic Bank First Friday Hop event is every first Friday from 5-11 p.m. along the Main/Market Street corridor and South Fourth Street and includes downtown art galleries, retailers and restaurants that will be open extended hours with specials/discounts and refreshments. Riding the First Friday Hop is fun - and it's always FREE!



When: August 3, 5 p.m.

Where: Downtown, Main/Market Street Corridor

Website: First Friday Trolley Hop

Cost: Free to attend



Faun Fables with Bonny Prince Billy | Odeon

This Saturday, head to Odeon for a special show by Faun Fables, with Bonnie Price Billy. After fifteen years of collaboration and twelve years of touring, Faun Fables are known for exquisite, visceral adventures in song and theater and riveting live performances to eclectic and devoted audiences in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Iceland and Israel. They have six album releases on Drag City to date. Bonnie Prince Billy has a highly individualistic approach to music making and the music industry, one that cherishes intimacy, community, mystery and spontaneity; his brilliance has captivated fans and made Bonny one of the most influential and beloved songsmiths.



When: August 4, 8:00-12:00 AM

Where: Odeon, 1335 Story Ave., Louisville, KY 40206

Website: Faun Fables

Cost: $15





"Once on This Island" | LCCC's Grand Lyric Theater

When Ti Moune, a peasant girl, rescues Daniel, a wealthy boy from the other side of the island, she finds herself falling in love with him. Unbeknownst to Ti Moune, the pompous gods who preside over the island make a bet with one another over which is stronger, love or death — and the stakes are Ti Moune's life. When she pursues Daniel, who has returned to his people, Ti Moune is shunned because of her lowly status.



When: August 3-5, 7 p.m.

Where: Grand Lyric Theater at LCCC, 1300 W. Muhammad Ali Blvd.

Website: Once on This Island

Cost: $12 in advance; $15 at the door





Movie Night | Louisville Zoo

Bring your friends and family to the Zoo to enjoy a movie under the stars at the wildest theater in town. Grab blankets or lawn chairs and relax as you watch your favorite movies on the giant inflatable screen. This week, they will be screening Coco (2017). Enjoy free entertainment before the show from the Zoo Crew as they play games fun for all ages and a special meet-and-greet with Iron Man before the show from 5 p.m.-9 p.m. Delicious movie themed snacks and other refreshments will be available for purchase.



When: August 3, 5-10 p.m.

Where: The Louisville Zoo, 1100 Trevilian Way

Website: Movie Night

Cost: Free for members; $5 non-members



Opening Reception for "Reborn" by Rebecca Rose | First Light Gallery

First Light Gallery presents “Reborn,” a fine art photography exhibition by award-winning, rising Louisville artist, Rebecca Rose. “Reborn” is a metaphorical representation of the healing process inspired by inner-child therapy. The goal is to illustrate scenes where imagination can flow freely, to see as a child again, still lucid with original innocence and untainted by societal conditioning or environmental influences.



When: August 3, 5 p.m.

Where: First Light Gallery, 1009 E. Main St.

Website: Reborn Opening Reception

Cost: Free to attend



From Plant to Plate: Garden Cooking for the Whole Family

Learn how local, sustainable and healthy cooking can make big difference to the health of your family and the planet. Come out and help harvest from the Edible Garden and get tips on planting, buying local and putting sustainable practices into play in your own kitchen. We’ll even show you some tricks to get picky eaters to try new veggies. Program includes a cooking demo and tasting of food from Bernheim’s own Edible Garden.



When: August 3, 6:30-8 p.m.

Where: Bernheim Forest, 2075 Clermont Road, Clermont, Ky

Website: From Plant to Plate

Cost: $15-$20 for adults; $5-$10 for children 12 and under



New Albany Bicentennial Park Concert Series

Every Friday, August 3 through October 5, enjoy live bands in downtown New Albany’s Bicentennial Park. Restaurants, boutiques and shops are located within walking distance.

The shows start August 3rd with With Wild Adriatic and Anemic Royalty.



When: August 3, 6:30-9:30 p.m.

Where: Bicentennial Park, 118 E. Spring St., New Albany, Ind.

Website: Concert Series

Cost: Free to attend



The Louisville Ballet Presents TEMPEST | Central Park

The Louisville Ballet presents TEMPEST, a world premiere created by Roger Creel and Scott Moore. The Louisville Ballet returns to the festival stage with another original piece inspired by Shakespeare. Featuring an original score and performers from the Louisville Ballet, this world premiere is sure to inspire and delight audience members of all ages. Amphitheater opens at 6:30 p.m., with the main show at 8 p.m.



When: August 3, 6:30-10 p.m.

Where: Old Louisville's Central Park, 1340 S. Fourth St.

Website: TEMPEST

Cost: Free to attend



Brew at BU | Bellarmine University

Join the Bellarmine Alumni Association for their fundraising beer festival, including selections of many local breweries, great food, live music, wine and more! Tickets include samples of a wide variety of local beers, wine and food. Proceeds benefit student scholarships and new classroom space at Bellarmine. This event is open to everyone 21 and over. Both alumni and non-alumni guests are welcome to attend.



When: August 3, 7:30-10:30 p.m.

Where: Bellarmine University, 2001 Newburg Road

Website: Brew at BU

Cost: GA $37; DD $10



Louisville Wedding Network's Wedding Show with the KFA | Holiday Inn

Join Louisville Wedding Network and the Kentucky Florists’ Association as they present a classic wedding show with an abundance of floral creativity. Meet with various wedding vendors and sample many caterers’ food throughout the evening. Then enjoy a live, on-stage floral design program where three floral designers from the area will share their wedding design ideas for “The Seasons of Love.” You will also have the opportunity to experience a tabletop design contest showcasing a variety of color palettes, centerpiece ideas, linen and rental trends, and over-the-top designs where you will decide the winner. Tickets are $10, and you will pay at the door, but it is requested that you pre-register prior to the day of this event.



When: August 3, 6-9 p.m.

Where: Holiday Inn Louisville East - Hurstbourne, 1325 S. Hurstbourne Pkwy.

Website: Wedding Show

Cost: $10

SATURDAY

Chocolate Fest | Mellwood Arts Center

Calling all chocolate lovers! The annual Chocolate Fest is this Saturday at the Mellwood Arts Center. Head to the Van Gogh Room for an assortment of samplings from local chocolatiers and other sweets. There will also be light bites, spirits and live entertainment. 21+ only.



When: August 4, 7-11 p.m.

Where: Mellwood Arts Center, 1860 Mellwood Ave.

Website: Chocolate Fest

Cost: $45 GA; $100 VIP



Le Tour de Pork | Turtle Run Winery

Le Tour de Pork is a bike tour through scenic southern Indiana to benefit the development, maintenance and use of the Ohio River Greenway. The ride kicks off and finishes at Turtle Run Winery, where there will be a delicious BBQ lunch served, live music and wine available for tastings and purchase.



When: August 4, 7-11 a.m.

Where: Turtle Run Winery, 940 St. Peters Church Road, Corydon, Ind.

Website: Le Tour de Pork

Cost: $40



PurpleStride Louisville 2018 | Beckley Creek Park

Since the first walk in 2008, PurpleStride has been the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network’s most powerful vehicle for fundraising and awareness. Each year, in more than 50 PurpleStride events across the country, survivors, families, researchers, caregivers and others touched by pancreatic cancer come together to rewrite the future of this deadly disease.



When: August 4, 8:15-10 a.m.

Where: Beckley Creek Park, 1411 Beckley Creek Pkwy.

Website: PurpleStride

Cost: See website



10th Annual Green EGGFest | Brownsboro Hardware & Paint

Sample foods from over 90 Big Green Eggs at the 10th Annual Big Green EGGFest! Learn more about cooking on a Big Green Egg with specialized seminars, and talk to the professional and 'EGGhead' chefs about the different prepared foods. Beverages provided by West Sixth Brewing Co. All proceeds benefit A Recipe to End Hunger and Kentucky Harvest!



When: August 4, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Where: Brownsboro Hardware & Paint, 4858 Brownsboro Road

Website: Green EGGFest

Cost: $20



Yoga And...Chakra Clearing with Crystal Work | Heart 2 Heart

This summer, Heart 2 Heart hosts their first annual “Yoga And…” event series. Each Saturday, head to their New Albany Wellness Center for yoga classes paired with other wellness outlets, changing each week. Topics explored include vision boards, henna, chakras, crystals, smoothies and more! The “Yoga And…” series will take place each Saturday through August 18. Guests are welcome to attend

an individual event or all of them!



When: August 4, 9 a.m. & noon

Where: Heart 2 Heart Wellness Center, 3306 Plaza Drive, New Albany, Ind.

Website: Yoga And...

Cost: $20





Splash ‘N’ Dash Walk/Run | Big Four Lawn

Do something good for your health while supporting the health of kids at Norton Children’s Hospital! Runners and walkers can choose to splash their way through a 5k course or a 1k family fun run filled with refreshing ways to cool off in splash zones. After the race, enjoy family-friendly activities in the “Just for Kids” Zone, including a DJ, facepainting, water balloon toss, water slides, rock climbing wall and more!



When: August 4, 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

Where: Big Four Lawn, Waterfront Park

Website: Splash N Dash

Cost: $20-$30 for adults; $15 for children ages 5 to 17; free for ages 4 and under



Date Night | Cooking at Millie's

Cooking at Millie's offers group cooking classes, under the direction of local chefs. In a space mirroring a home kitchen, these classes are designed to teach guests new skills in a fun and comfortable environment. Friday will feature Chef Alison Mann. The menu includes: blue cheese and pear tartlets; bourbon-glazed lemon salmon; bananas foster with vanilla bean ice cream. The price includes a bottle of wine per couple.



When: August 4, 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Where: Cooking at Millie's, 340 W. Chestnut St.

Website: Date Night

Cost: $105





SUNDAY

Marilyn Manson | Louisville Palace

Marilyn Manson just released his newest album, Heaven Upside Down, and is coming to Louisville on his tour! Head to the Palace this Sunday for the concert. Doors open at 6 p.m.



When: August 5, 7 p.m.

Where: Louisville Palace, 625 S. Fourth St.

Website: Marilyn Manson

Cost: $54 and up



The Living Room Series | Lola

The Living Room Series is making a temporary move from Old Louisville's home-turned-music-venue to Lola at Butchertown Grocery. TLRS has been a staple of the Louisville music scene for years now, graciously hosting local and touring musicians. Sunday will feature Rebecca Rego and the Trainmen, plus Bendigo Fletcher with Moon Ruin. Singer/songwriter and recent Louisville transplant Rebecca Rego, along with her band the Trainmen, have recently recorded their third full length LP. This show will be their first full band showcase of the songs they wrote and recorded during that time. Moon Ruin has been on tour for the last few months supporting their latest release, Slow Down Ego. Their music is a melding of live instruments and electronic beats amidst washy ambient vocals.



When: August 5, 6:30-10:30 p.m.

Where: Lola, 1076 E. Washington St.

Website: The Living Room Series

Cost: $10



Nahko and Medicine for the People at Headliners

This musical collective is on the mission to motivate and inspire their global Tribe. Nahko and Medicine for the People are coming to Headliners this Sunday to spread their message though Derby City. Artfully merging rustic acoustic guitars, upbeat energy, tribal flavors, fiery percussion and ponderous lyrics, this band's newest album, My Name Is Bear, is unlike anything you've heard before. Doors open at 7 p.m.; 18 and over only.



When: August 5, 8 p.m.

Where: Headliners Music Hall, 1386 Lexington Road

Website: Nahko and Medicine for the People

Cost: $25



Brunch and Barre | 21c Hotel

Sunday mornings are for barre and brunch with your besties. Join Anne Holmes of B. You Fitness at 21c Museum Hotel for an hour of barre. Following the event, enjoy a complimentary mimosa at Proof on Main with a brunch entree purchase. Brunch reservations are recommended.



When: August 5, 11 a.m.-noon

Where: 21c Museum Hotel, 700 W. Main St.

Website: Brunch and Barre

Cost: $20