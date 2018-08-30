Weekender: What to Do Around Louisville August 31 — September 2

To get this list delivered straight to your inbox every Thursday, sign up for the Weekender newsletter here!

FRIDAY

2018 Dam Good Improv Festival | The Bard's Town

The Dam Good Improv Festival, Louisville's largest — and only — improv comedy fest, is going on this weekend, brought to you by Nerd Louisville and Zilla Entertainment Group. The three-day event will bring together 24 of the nation's best improv comedy acts, including eight troupes from Louisville and 16 from cities including Chicago, San Diego, Des Moines, Phoenix, Madison and Cincinnati. From Thursday, August 30 through Saturday, September 1, the Dam Good Improv Fest will feature six shows and two workshops, all upstairs at The Bard's Town.



When: Thursday, August 30 — Saturday, September 1

Where: The Bard's Town, 1801 Bardstown Road

Website: Dam Good Improv Fest

Cost: $25





16th Annual WorldFest | Waterfont Park

Travel around the world in one weekend without leaving downtown Louisville. WorldFest, one of the region‘s largest international festivals, celebrates its 16th anniversary with four days of expanded world food, live music, dance, culture and education this Labor Day weekend.



When: August 31 — September 3

Where: The Belvedere, 485 W. Main St.

Website: WorldFest

Cost: Free to attend



Louisville Palace 90th Year Celebration & West Side Story Screening

Join the Louisville Palace as the celebrate 90 years of bringing the best of entertainment to the city. They will be hosting a special screening of Academy award-winning West Side Story (1961). Costumes encouraged!



When: August 31, 8 p.m.

Where: Louisville Palace, 625 S. Fourth St.

Website: 90th Year Celebration

Cost: $9



WFPK Live Lunch: Carly Johnson | WFPK Performance Studio

WFPK hosts Live Lunch every Friday at noon. Come see your favorite local and touring artists perform live in the Louisville Public Media performance studio. This week, they will be hosting Carly Johnson. Space is limited to 70 people, so come early.



When: August 31, noon

Where: WFPK Performance Studio, 619 S. Fourth St.

Website: Live Lunch

Cost: Free to attend



Oracle Blue | Jimmy Can't Dance

Oracle Blue is enticingly unequivocal when it comes to genre-branding, marrying musical nostalgia with newfangled soundscapes. Under the banners of Swank-Pop and Alt-Jazz they craft for themselves a realm entirely their own with strong female vocals garnished by multi-instrumentalists in the rhythm and horn sections.



When: August 31, 9 p.m.

Where: Jimmy Can't Dance, 119 S. Seventh St.

Website: Oracle Blue

Cost: $10



New Albany Bicentennial Park Concert Series

Every Friday, August through October, enjoy live bands in downtown New Albany’s Bicentennial Park. Restaurants, boutiques and shops are located within walking distance. This week features The Sea The Sea.



When: August 31, 6:30-9:30 p.m.

Where: Bicentennial Park, 118 E. Spring St., New Albany, Ind.

Website: Concert Series

Cost: Free to attend



Kentucky Flea Market Labor Day Spectacular 2018 | Kentucky Expo Center

Browse over 1,000 booths at this giant flea market. The Labor Day Spectacular will take over the Expo Center this holiday weekend, offering everything and anything

you could need.



When: August 31 — September 3

Where: Kentucky Exposition Center, 937 Phillips Lane

Website: KY Flea Market Spectacular

Cost: Free to attend

SATURDAY

DeaFestival 2018 | Galt House Hotel

Celebrate the language, art, diversity and talents of the deaf and hard of hearing community at DeaFestival. This one-day event gives those who are deaf and hard of hearing an opportunity to fully experience and participate in a comprehensive program of cultural enrichment, activities and artistic performances. Everyone who attends will have the opportunity to immerse themselves in a world of visual wonders and gain a better awareness about the deaf and hard of hearing community.



When: September 1, 10 a.m.-9 p.m.

Where: Galt House Hotel, 140 N. Fourth St.

Website: DeaFestival 2018

Cost: Free to attend



Fleur de Flea Vintage Urban Market | Waterfront Park

The Fleur de Flea returns for this weekend, with over 200 booths featuring records, books, antiques, clothes, jewelry and so much more. As always, market-goers can enjoy food trucks and beverages as they browse.



When: September 1, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Where: Waterfront Park, 1 River Road

Website: Fleur de Flea

Cost: Free to attend



Rock the Water Tower 2018 | Louisville Water Tower

The original Rock the Water Tower music festival debuted 35 years ago — and now it's back, bigger than ever before. Rock The Water Tower 2018 will have all the energy and power of the original, along a new spin. Bands include Wax Factory, Tony and the Tan Lines and the Louisville Crashers.



When: September 1, 4-11 p.m.

Where: Louisville Water Tower Park, 3005 River Road

Website: Rock the Water Tower 2018

Cost: $10 one-day pass; $20 two-day pass



Grackle Album Release Show | Odeon

Grackle will release and perform their new album, The Quiet Noise, this weekend at Odeon, joined by Small Time Napoleon. Doors open at 7:30 p.m. 21+ only.



When: September 1, 7:30-11:30 p.m.

Where: Odeon, 1335 Story Ave.

Website: Grackle Album Release

Cost: $10 at the door



GRLwood Album Release Show | Open Community Arts Center

GRLwood is throwing a release party for their debut album, Daddy. They'll be joined by Mike Bandanna, Zerg Rush, Time 2 Shine and Stalgic. All ages welcome.

Doors open at 7 p.m.



When: September 1, 8 p.m.

Where: Open Community Arts Center, 2801 S. Floyd St.

Website: GRLwood Album Release

Cost: Free to attend



Bourbon and B-Sides — Labor Day Weekend | Art Sanctuary

Bourbon and B-Sides celebrates Kentucky’s rich bourbon heritage, featuring art curated specifically for the event and eclectic blends of music to enhance the overall experience. The goal is to provide a platform that increases awareness of America’s Native Spirit (bourbon), while also serving as a nexus for music and art aficionados, creatives and anyone looking for a progressive alternative to a typical night out.



When: September 1, 10 p.m.-3 a.m.

Where: Art Sanctuary, 1433 S. Shelby St.

Website: Bourbon and B-Sides

Cost: $10

SUNDAY

Second Chance Wildlife Center Tours

"Behind-the-scenes" tours for ages 10 and up feature the opportunity to join a member of the Second Chances Wildlife team in a small group setting to tour the facility, meet the educational ambassadors and current patients and view the outdoor enclosure area and classroom. Most of these areas are not open for the public to see except

for these tours.



When: September 2, 3-4 p.m.

Where: Second Chances Wildlife Center, 487 Gentry Lane, Mt. Washington, KY 40047

Website: Second Chances Wildlife Center Tours

Cost: $25





Labor Day Eve Mash & Bash | Slugger Field

Mash and bash with the Louisville Bats this Labor Day weekend. Enjoy $2 Evan Williams Bourbon flights, post-game fireworks and a special performance by the Chicago Boyz. Oh, and of course, baseball.



When: September 2, 6 p.m.

Where: Slugger Field, 401 E. Main St.

Website: Mash & Bash

Cost: See website



Labor Day Weekend R&B Summer Jam | Iroquois Amphitheater

This Sunday, Ginuwine, Blackstreet and DJ-Qare coming to the Iroquois Amphitheater for an R&B summer jam.



When: September 2, 5 p.m.

Where: Iroquois Amphitheater, 1080 Amphitheater Road

Website: R&B Summer Jam

Cost: $33-$50