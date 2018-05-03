Weekender: What to Do Around Louisville Derby Weekend

To get this list delivered straight to your inbox every Thursday, sign up for the Weekender here!

FRIDAY

2018 Kentucky Oaks | Churchill Downs

Don your Derby hats and head to Churchill Downs to watch the fillies run for the lilies. Oaks Day at Churchill Downs is the fourth highest attended horse race in the United States. Aside from thunderous live horse racing, fans celebrate fashion and fundraising for critical women’s health issues.



When: May 4

Where: Churchill Downs, 700 Central Ave.

Website: Kentucky Oaks

Cost: See website



Butchertown Race Days | Copper & Kings

Head to Copper & Kings for a special Derby event, featuring live racing. There will be music from 1-3 p.m. from Curio Key Club, a build-your-own-mint-julep bar, a Kentucky For Kentucky pop-up shop and a Kentucky Artisan Market with goods from several local vendors. The highlight of the day is the adult tricycle racing. To participate, you must present a valid ID and wear appropriate footwear.



When: Friday, May 4, 11 a.m.-6 p.m.

Where: Copper & Kings, 1121 E. Washington St.

Website: Butchertown Race Days

Cost: Free to attend



Boys & Girls Haven's 2018 Oaks Breakfast | The Olmsted

Boys & Girls Haven's annual Oaks Breakfast returns next week. An elegant Oaks Day staple, this philanthropic event will feature an art showcase with works by talented tweens and teens in foster care. Guests will also enjoy a plated southern style breakfast, complimentary cocktails and a “Winner’s Circle” silent auction. All proceeds benefit young people in foster care at Boys & Girls Haven.



When: Friday, May 4, 8:30-11 a.m.

Where: The Olmsted, 3701 Frankfort Ave.

Website: Oaks Breakfast

Cost: $100







Derby Concert Series | Fourth Street Live!

Celebrate after the races at Fourth Street Live! with their Derby Concert Series. On Friday, there will be a performance by Justin Moore, with opener Tyler Rich and post-show DJ Elephante. On Saturday, Audien will perform. 21+ only.



When: May 4 & 5, 7 p.m.

Where: Fourth Street Live!, 400 S. Fourth St.

Website: Derby Concert Series

Cost: Prices vary. See website.



First Friday Trolley Hop | Downtown Louisville

The Republic Bank First Friday Hop event is every first Friday from 5-11 p.m. along the Main/Market Street corridor and South Fourth Street and includes downtown art galleries, retailers and restaurants that will be open extended hours with specials/discounts and refreshments. Riding the First Friday Hop is fun - and it's always FREE!



When: May 4, 5 p.m.

Where: Downtown, Main/Market Street Corridor

Website: First Friday Trolley Hop

Cost: Free to attend



Oaks Day Brunch & Tribute to Stevie Wonder | LCCC

Kick off Derby weekend with brunch and live music at this Oaks day event. The concert will feature J. Holiday and local artists performing songs from Stevie Wonder's Songs in the Key of Life. Brunch is included in the ticket price, and there will be a cash bar available, stocked with mimosas, Bloody Mary's and plenty more.



When: May 4, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Where: Louisville Central Community Center, 1300 W. Muhammad Ali Blvd.

Website: Oaks Day Brunch

Cost: $30 in advance; $40 at the door







TroubaDerby | The Bard's Town

Celebrate Louisville in music, stories and odd lore with Troubadours of Divine Bliss at The Bard's Town! Bring your visiting family and friends for a night of revelry!

Put the "kin" in Kentucky!



When: May 4, 8 p.m.

Where: The Bard's Town, 1801 Bardstown Road

Website: TroubaDerby



KDF Derby Eve Jam: Lost Kings and Grandtheft | Waterfront Park

Close out the Kentucky Derby Festival's Waterfront Jam Series with this Oaks-day concert. On Friday, Lost Kings, featuring special guest Grandtheft, will perform on the Waterfront stage. Admission is free with a Kentucky Derby Festival Pin. Kroger's Fest-a-Ville and Chow Wagon are open 11 a.m.-11 p.m. that day. This is the final day for Fest-a-Ville, so take advantage and celebrate the last weekend of the Festival right!

Concert starts at 8 p.m.



When: May 4, 8 p.m.

Where: Waterfront Park, 231 Witherspoon St.

Website: Derby Eve Jam

Cost: Free with a KDF Pin



Sight Unseen: A Derby Eve Experience | 21c Museum Hotel

Head to 21c Museum Hotel the dusk before Derby for an evening of entrancing entertainment to delight all of your senses. Revel in a floral print, secret serpent, pink poetic activation that will unfold within 21c Louisville’s galleries while indulging in light bites and sipping on craft cocktails crafted by Proof on Main.



When: May 4, 8 p.m.

Where: 21c Museum Hotel, 700 W. Main St.

Website: Sight Unseen

Cost: $150 per person



The Trifecta Celebrity After-Party | Louisville Palace

Head to the Louisville Palace Saturday night for the biggest Derby after-party in town. The Trifecta Celebrity After-Party will be hosted by Diddy, and who knows who will show up! VIP ticket packages are available at the link below. Open bar is included in admission.



When: May 4, 11 p.m.

Where: Louisville Palace, 625 S. Fourth St.

Website: Trifecta Celebrity After-Party

Cost: $250 GA



2nd Annual Oaks Day Party | Old 502 Winery

Tomorrow, head to Old 502 Winery, where you can watch the races and listen to the blazing beats of Dj ZNYCE and DJ Q. Enjoy drinks and complimentary appetizers as you bet the ponies at Old 502. Dress code will be enforced. 25+ only.



When: May 4, 3:30-8 p.m.

Where: Old 502 Winery, 102 S. Tenth St.

Website: Oaks Day Party

Cost: $10

SATURDAY

2018 Kentucky Derby | Churchill Downs

It's time once again for the most exciting two minutes in sports. Don your Derby hats and seersucker suits and head to Churchill Downs for the 144th running of the Kentucky Derby.



When: May 5

Where: Churchill Downs, 700 Central Ave.

Website: Kentucky Derby

Cost: See website



Derby Royale | Nouvelle

Do Derby Nouvelle style! The patio will be open, the champagne flowing and the fried chicken hot and spicy thanks to Royals Hot Chicken. Admission includes Royals' fried chicken (classic fried and hot chicken both available), sides, dessert and your first glass of champagne. Food will be available from 3-6 p.m., but the party goes til midnight. Rosé, champagne, sparkling wine and Derby cocktails will be featured.

The races will be playing all day.



When: May 5, 2 p.m.-midnight

Where: Nouvelle Bar & Bottle, 214 S. Clay St.

Website: Derby Royale

Cost: $55



Hats, Bowties & Bourbon Derby Party | Gardencourt

The Hats, Bowties & Bourbon Derby Party will feature bourbon and food tastings, live music from Benny J & Friends, live fashion show, cigar bar and more! Stretched across Gardencourt's indoor and outdoor spaces, this event is sure to be a springtime success. A portion of the proceeds will go to the Showcase of Historically Black Colleges and Universities to assist in narrowing the educational and economic achievement gaps.



When: May 5, 4-8 p.m.

Where: Gardencourt, 1044 Alta Vista Road

Website: Hats, Bowties & Bourbon

Cost: $75



Cinco de Derby | 8UP

This year, Derby falls on Cinco de Mayo, so why not party doubly hard? 8UP is hosting a Cinco de Derby party, featuring music by KJ K-Dogg, so after the race, head downtown. If the weather's nice, you can enjoy Louisville's only rooftop bar, and if not, you can relax on the inside of the elegant lounge. A celebrity or two might even show up. 21+ only.



When: May 5, 10 p.m.-4 a.m.

Where: 8UP, 350 W. Chestnut St.

Website: Cinco de Derby

Cost: No cover



3rd Annual Bowties & Bourbon Derby Party | Manhattan on Broadway

Don't want to deal with the hassle and traffic of Derby? Head to Manhattan on Broadway for an elegant Derby day party. They're bringing the Derby to you by broadcasting the big race. There will be fashion contests, including Best Hat and Best Bowtie, as well as appetizers, drinks and live music.



When: May 5, 3-8 p.m.

Where: Manhattan on Broadway, 716 E. Broadway

Website: Bowties & Bourbon

Cost: $45+

SUNDAY

KDF Cinco de Mayo Fiesta | Fourth Street Live!

Bring your friends and family and enjoy the Mariachis, balloons, face-painting, piñatas and special dance performances, as well as the area’s best Latino salsa groups! Cinco de Mayo at Fourth Street Live! is a free fiesta for everyone. Close out the last weekend of the 2018 Kentucky Derby Festival the right way.



When: May 6, 2-9 p.m.

Where: Fourth Street Live!, 400 S. Fourth St.

Website: Cinco de Mayo

Cost: Free to attend



Last Day! SkyStar Observation Wheel | Big Four Lawn

This is the last day to experience the SkyStar Observation Wheel at Waterfront Park’s Big Four Lawn. The Ferris wheel's five-week stay has already ended, and will move on after this Sunday.



When: April 29, 11 a.m.-11 p.m.

Where: Big Four Lawn, Waterfront Park

Website: SkyStar Wheel

Cost: $11-$15



Day After Derby Brunch Buffet | River House

Cure that post-Derby hangover with a brunch buffet at River House Restaurant. All you can eat is just what you need after a full day and night of partying Derby-style.



When: May 6, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Where: River House Restaurant & Raw Bar, 3015 River Road

Website: Brunch Buffet

Cost: $30 for adults; $12 for children 12 and under



Derby Dancing with the Portland Friends of the Library | The Table

Join the Portland Friends of the Library for music, dancing, a hula hooping contest, root beer floats and more! Celebrate Derby with an old-school rock 'n' roll after party, where all poodle skirts and duck tails are welcome.



When: May 6, 5-8 p.m.

Where: The Table, 1800 Portland Ave.

Website: Derby Dancing

Cost: Free but registration required



Shakespeare in the Parks Tour: A Midsummer Night's Dream

Kentucky Shakespeare is bringing A Midsummer Night's Dream to 25 area parks this spring as part of their 2018 Shakespeare in the Parks Tour! This free, family friendly tour will take place from April 7 through May 19. This Shakespearean comedy depicts the events surrounding the marriage of Theseus, the Duke of Athens, to Hippolyta, the former queen of the Amazons. Each performance will be roughly 90 minutes.



When: May 6, 6:30 p.m.

Where: Hounz Lane Park, 2300 Hounz Lane

Website: Shakespeare in the Parks

Cost: Free to attend



Historical Walking Tour | Cave Hill Cemetery

Enjoy a walking tour with Louisville historian, Steve Wiser, as he journeys through the historic sections of Cave Hill Cemetery. We will feature the stories of the Satterwhite family, James Guthrie, and many others that shaped the early history of the river city.



When: May 6, 1-2:30 p.m.

Where: Cave Hill Cemetery, 701 Baxter Ave.

Website: Historical Walking Tour

Cost: $15