Weekender: What to Do Around Louisville February 16 - 18

FRIDAY

Masquerade: Gotham | Louisville Palace

For Louisville Magazine's third annual Masquerade party, transport yourself to the most iconic city to never exist: GOTHAM! Carly Johnson and Curio Key Club will recreate music from the iconic city, while DJ Matt Anthony will provide the soundscape and close the evening with an all-vinyl Prince-homage dance party! Back by popular demand, CirqueLouis will wander the halls and dazzle guests, joined by Squallis Puppeteers. New this year are mural and design collective Often Seen Rarely Spoken, who will be on hand to create live art in both GA and VIP areas, and Steve-O Shephard, who will be set up with a face/body paint station. Box office opens at 8:30 p.m. Doors open at 9 p.m.



When: February 16, 9 p.m.-1 a.m.

Where: Louisville Palace, 625 S. Fourth St.

Website: Masquerade: Gotham

Cost: $30 GA; $55 VIP

(Prices will increase the day of, if still available)







The Barber of Seville | Kentucky Center

Experience the world’s greatest comic opera in person! Determined to win the heart of the beautiful and feisty Rosina, Count Almaviva enlists the help of Figaro, the intrepid barber of Seville, to steal her away from her curmudgeonly guardian, who wants to marry her himself. The clever barber instigates a barrage of merry misunderstandings, dubious disguises, and double-crossings galore to ensure that true love triumphs after all!



When: February 16, 8 p.m. & February 18, 2 p.m.

Where: Kentucky Center, 501 W. Main St.

Website: Barber of Seville

Cost: $20+



After Hours at the Speed



Each After Hours event comes alive with an eclectic mix of music, performances, cash bar and food available by Wiltshire at the Speed and of course art! February’s exciting events include: A Conversation with the Curators about "Women Artists in the Age of Impressionism," 6 p.m.; live music by Joan Shelley, Dane Waters w/ Sara Louise Callaway and Ashley Thursby Kern, and The Other Years; Spotlight Talk by the Curators on objects in "Women Artists in the Age of Impressionism," 8 p.m.; Speed Cinema screening of The Insult ($7 members / $9 non-members); and more!



When: February 16, 5-10 p.m.

Where: The Speed Art Museum, 2035 S. Third St.

Website: After Hours at the Speed

Cost: Free for members; $18 non-members



Legends Series: Bourbon Masters | Kentucky Derby Museum

Get to know the who’s who in the bourbon industry and share a unique and intimate evening celebrating the culture, people and history of bourbon through this three-part series! Now in its fifth season, Legend Series will feature tastings of special collections and an intro into the masterminds behind them through a guided discussion with the museum's Bourbon Authority, Fred Minnick as host.



When: February 16, 5:30 p.m.

Where: Kentucky Derby Museum, 704 Central Ave.

Website: Legend Series: Bourbon Masters

Cost: $200 for the three-part series; $150 for members



"Her Name Was Mary" | Louisville Collegiate Blackbox Theatre

"Her Name Was Mary" is Moving Collective's new evening length work to premiere February 16-18, 2018 at the Louisville Collegiate School Blackbox Theatre. Choreographed by Theresa Bautista and Amanda Browning in collaboration with Ila Conoley Paladino of ICONography Dance, this work will feature vignettes of both historical and fictional women named Mary.



When: February 16-17, 8 p.m. & February 18, 2 p.m.

Where: Louisville Collegiate Blackbox Theatre, 2427 Glenmary Ave.

Website: Her Name Was Mary

Cost: $15+







Tribute to Black Heritage | Jeffersonian

The Wheeler Elementary students and Louisville Leopard Percussionists present a Tribute to Black Heritage. Students will perform skits, music and dance with their focus on famous African Americans. The Louisville Leopard Percussionists will perform a variety of music including Latin, funk, pop and jazz.



When: February 16, 7-9 p.m.

Where: Jeffersonian, 10617 Taylorsville Road

Website: Tribute to Black Heritage

Cost: Free to attend

SATURDAY

5th Annual Tailspin Ale Fest | Louisville Executive Aviation

Voted one of the Top 10 Beer Fests by USA Today's Reader Choice Awards for two years in a row, the Tailspin Ale Fest returns this Saturday for its 5th anniversary! Located at historic Bowman Field in a WWII airplane hangar, Tailspin features 250+ beers from 75+ breweries, as well as a bourbon barrel beer bar and a cider and sour bar. There will be food trucks, live music, Magnolia Photo Booth and more! This event sells out every year, so don't wait on tickets!



When: February 17, 3-7 p.m.

Where: Louisville Executive Aviation, 2700 Gast Blvd.

Website: Tailspin Ale Fest

Cost: $53 general admission; $16 designated driver



Shakespeare in Love: A Black & White Gala | 21c Museum Hotel

Support Kentucky Shakespeare at their fifth annual Shakespeare in Love Gala. There will be live music, performances, tarot readings, a photo booth, a DJ and dancing. Brown-Forman cocktails, wine by 502 Winery, hors d'oeuvres by Proof and desserts by Life Is Sweet. Black and white cocktail attire is suggested.



When: February 17, 7-11 p.m.

Where: 21c Museum Hotel, 700 W. Main St.

Website: Shakespeare in Love

Cost: $125 individuals, $200 per couple



Midnights at Baxter: The Room (2003)

Midnights at Baxter is back with Tommy Wiseau's best-worst-movie-ever-made, The Room. The movie starts at 11:55 p.m., and this event is BYOS (bring your own spoons)!



When: February 17, 11:55 p.m.

Where: Baxter Avenue Theatre, 1250 Bardstown Road

Website: Midnights at Baxter

Cost: $10



Red Tie Gala | Louisville Marriott Downtown

This Saturday, Ronald McDonald House Charities of Kentuckiana's Red Tie Gala returns. Over 500 guests regularly attend this red tie optional event, which features a cocktail hour, a three-course meal, complimentary beverages, silent and live auctions, a cork pull and dancing late into the night.



When: February 17, 6 p.m.-midnight

Where: Louisville Marriott Downtown, 280 W. Jefferson St.

Website: Red Tie Gala

Cost: $200







Josh Ritter & Band | KCD Theater

Josh Ritter and his band return to Louisville once again. The acclaimed singer/songwriter recently released a new album, Gathering, described by him as "record of joy and sadness and laughter and lightning." Come see him perform this weekend at KCD Theater.



When: February 17-18, 8-10 p.m.

Where: KCD Theater, 4100 Springdale Road

Website: Josh Ritter

Cost: $35 and up



Citizen Forester Training | Portland

Learn how to properly plant a tree and lead a group of volunteers during a tree planting! Experienced arborists and citizen foresters will lead our newest group of citizen foresters to help regain Louisville's Tree Canopy – one tree at a time!

For more information, follow the link below.



When: February 17, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Where: Louisville Grows, 1641 Portland Ave.

Website: Citizen Forester Training

Cost: $25







2018 Louisville Jewish Film Festival: Past Life | Village 8 Theater

The 20th annual Louisville Jewish Film Festival strives to show the richness and diversity of the Jewish experience by presenting the best contemporary international films. This Saturday, enjoy Past Life (Israel, 107 minutes). Set in 1977 and inspired by a true story, this tense thriller captures the dynamics of two Israeli sisters who unravel the shocking truth about their father’s past in wartime Poland. Guilty secrets and troubling revelations are revealed charting dangerous emotional territory, which is still very much part of the Israeli collective subconscious.



When: February 17, 7:30 p.m.

Where: Village 8 Theater, 4014 Dutchmans Lane

Website: Past Life

Cost: $10 in advance, $12.50 at the door, $5 for students



Fables: Anything but Aesop | Commonwealth Theatre Center

A play for younger audiences by the Blue Apple Outreach Touring Company written/directed by Mera Kathryn Corlett. Aesop is perhaps the most famous fabulist in history, but this is not a show about him! This funny, family-friendly play brings to life stories from Brazil, China, Ghana and India – anything but Aesop! Performance is 45 minutes and will be followed by a fun Q&A with the artists.



When: February 17, 10:30-11:30 a.m.

Where: Commonwealth Theatre Center Inc., 1123 Payne St.,

Website: Anything but Aesop

Cost: $5



Bicentennial of the Death and Burial of George Rogers Clark

Honor the life and legacy of General George Rogers Clark, founder of the city of Louisville, 200 years since his death. Historic interpreter Matt Douthitt will speak in character as Young George Rogers Clark, Kentucky Shakespear will perform selections from Julius Caesar, Hamlet and Henry V, and the Sons of the American Revolution Museum will present artifacts from the American Revolution. The Illinois Regiment of Virginia will salute General Clark's memory, and honor veterans of the American Revolution and veterans and service members of more recent conflicts.



When: February 17, noon-4:30 p.m.

Where: Historic Locust Grove, 561 Blankenbaker Lane

Website: George Rogers Clark Bicentennial

Cost: $4+

SUNDAY

Luke Bryan: "What Makes You Country Tour" | KFC Yum! Center

Four-time Entertainer of the Year and American Idol judge Luke Bryan premiered the new music video for single “Light It Up,” featuring NBA star Jimmy Butler, and announced the first leg of his 2018 “What Makes You Country Tour” which will stop in Louisville at the KFC Yum! Center on February 18.



When: February 18, 7 p.m.

Where: KFC YUM! Center, 1 Arena Plaza

Website: Luke Bryan

Cost: $55+



Gallery Talk with the Curator Kim Spence | Speed Art Museum

Have you ever wished you could take a glimpse into the mind of an artist or had a better understanding of what motivated them to make a work of art? If so, join Curator Kim Spence for a closer look at James Tissot’s The Emigrants. Learn what motivated Degas to ask Tissot for tips on selling his art, and why Tissot’s painting (and the newly acquired related etching!) was so topical.



When: February 18, 2 p.m.

Where: Speed Art Museum, 2035 S. Third St.

Website: Gallery Talk

Cost: Free to attend



Middleman Burr | Lola

Award-winning duo Middleman Burr will be performing in Louisville for one night only to support Home of the Innocents at Lola. Middleman Burr is the musical power duo of Nashville natives Gary Burr and Georgia Middleman. When not performing solo or as a duo, both are also part of the trio Blue Sky Riders, with Kenny Loggins.



When: February 18, 7-10 p.m.

Where: Lola, 1076 E. Washington St.

Website: Middleman Burr

Cost: $28 for GA; $65 for VIP



Student Films from the Steve Tisch School of Film and

Television at Tel Aviv University

The 20th annual Louisville Jewish Film Festival strives to show the richness and diversity of the Jewish experience by presenting the best contemporary international films. Through feature films, shorts, documentaries and student films, as well as conversations with guest speakers, the festival explores Jewish identity with the hope of increasing tolerance and educating its audiences. This Sunday, Speed Cinema will screen a program of seven short student films from Steve Tisch School of Film and Television at Tel Aviv University. This is the largest film school in Israel and the only film school in the world where student filmmakers own the rights to their student films.



When: February 18, 12:30 p.m.

Where: Speed Cinema, 2035 S. Third St.

Website: Steve Tisch School Student Films

Cost: Free to attend



Le Moo Le Femme Drag Brunch

Due to popularity for the February drag brunches, Le Moo has added a special edition of Le Moo Le Femme on Sunday, February 18! Choose from 11 a.m. & 1 :30 p.m. performances. Enjoy a delicious brunch buffet while top-notch divas put on an unforgettable show! The next drag brunch shows are on the following Sundays: March 4 and 18.



When: February 18, 11 a.m. & 1:30 p.m.

Where: Le Moo, 2300 Lexington Road

Website: Le Femme Drag Brunch

Cost: $35 plus tax and gratuity



Poses and Beermosas | Goodwood

Join Goodwood for Poses & Beermosas! Enjoy this hour long yoga class in the brewery, and if the weather's nice, the garage doors will be open and the fresh air flowing! This class will be taught by Goodwood's very own Denise Ingle. The price of the class includes one beermosa. Bring a mat, bring a friend, and get here a

few minutes early to secure a spot!



When: February 18, noon-1 p.m.

Where: Goodwood Brewing, 636 E. Main St.

Website: Poses and Beermosas

Cost: $10