Weekender: What to Do Around Louisville February 2 - 4

FRIDAY

StageOne Theatre Presents: Hamlet

StageOne joins with Kentucky Shakespeare to present this contemporary take on William Shakespeare’s classic tale of revenge. Hamlet, the Prince of Denmark, is visited by the ghost of his father. The dead king has some disturbing news: he was murdered by Hamlet’s uncle Claudius, who has stolen the throne. How far will the young prince go to avenge his father? Hamlet is considered one of Shakespeare’s most powerful and influential tragedies. Recommended for grades 5 -12.

When: Friday, Feb. 2 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Feb. 3 at 2 p.m. & 7:30 p.m.

Where: Kentucky Center, 501 W. Main St.

Website: Hamlet

Cost: $20 for ages 13+; $15 for ages 1-12



First Friday Trolley Hop | Downtown Louisville

The Republic Bank First Friday Hop event is every first Friday from 5-11 p.m. along the Main/Market Street corridor and South Fourth Street and includes downtown art galleries, retailers and restaurants that will be open extended hours with specials/discounts and refreshments. Riding the First Friday Hop is fun - and it's always free!

When: January 5, 5-11 p.m.

Where: Downtown Louisville, Main/Market Street Corridor

Website: First Friday Trolley Hop

Cost: Free to attend



Marketplace Restaurant Distiller's Dinner: Copper & Kings

Copper & Kings is proud to partner with Marketplace Restaurant for their first Distiller's Dinner for the year. This series of special events throughout 2018 will feature Kentucky brewers, distillers and cocktail specialists working their magic with Marketplace style. Chef Zac Young will pair a unique & delicious five course meal accompanied by tasty one-of-a-kind cocktails created by C&K's Jeremy Irving with toe-tapping music from singer/guitarist Brian White.

When: February 2, 6 p.m.

Where: Marketplace Restaurant, 651 S. Fourth St.

Website: Distiller's Dinner

Cost: $65



Groundhog Day Movie Viewing & Cocktail Party | Copper & Kings

Join Copper & Kings on the second floor of the distillery for a showing of Bill Murray’s Groundhog Day. There will be cocktails reflecting the prediction made that day, as well as raffling off a stuffed groundhog toy! Ages 13+ welcome, cocktails available for those 21+ (non-alcoholic sodas available). Movie begins 8 p.m. Feel free to bring your own chair and snacks. No outside alcohol or pets allowed.



When: February 2, 7 p.m.

Where: Copper & Kings, 1121 E. Washington St.

Website: Movie Viewing and Cocktail Party

Cost: Free to attend



Gonzo-Hog Day | Four Pegs

February 2nd is a busy day. It's Groundhog Day, National Tutu Day, Tater Tot Day, etc. Come out and celebrate them all with Gonzo Improv at Four Pegs.

Grab a drink and head upstairs.



When: February 2, 8 p.m.

Where: Four Pegs Beer Lounge, 1053 Goss Ave.

Website: Gonzo-Hog Day

Cost: $5 cash



UofL Theatre Arts Presents: Eurydice | Thrust Theatre

Written by Sarah Ruhl, one of America’s leading female playwrights, Eurydice launches the spring lineup of the theatre arts department’s season of plays written entirely by women. Ruhl’s retelling emphasizes a strong female voice by focusing on Eurydice and making her the heroine instead of Orpheus.



When: February 2-4, see website for times

Where: Thrust Theatre at UofL, 2314 S. Floyd St.

Website: Eurydice

Cost: $8 for UofL students; $12 for other students, alumni, faculty, staff and seniors; and $15 for general admission



"Va Va Venus" with Va Va Vixens | Art Sanctuary

A tantalizing mix of classic striptease, circus, uproarious comedy, variety acts and stunning group dance sequences, the Va Va Vixens will have you jumping out of your seats and begging for more! Louisville’s acclaimed Vaudeville-style burlesque and variety show features a captivating cast of beautifully talented women (and men). The Va Va Vixens will take you on a wild and risqué ride into the magnificent world of sizzling striptease, aerial acrobatics, sultry songbirds, divine dancers, and outrageous antics! Doors open at 7 p.m.

When: February 2 & 3, 8 p.m.

Where: Art Sanctuary, 1433 S. Shelby St.

Website: Va Va Venus

Cost: $25 GA; $35 VIP



Wild Women Wearable Art | Former Gift Horse

CRAFT(s) Gallery and Mercantile invites you to their annual trunk show, Wild Women Wearable Art. Featured artists include Dawn Desanto of Hand Jive, Liz Tekus of Fine Points, Roxy Lentz with uncommon jewelry for independent women, Brenda Morrison of Jasmine Keane, Linda Hobdy of Twisted Sisters Art and Designs by Cathy Ridge, home of the quirky skirt.



When: February 2, noon-7 p.m. & February 3, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Where: Former Gift Horse location, 544 S. Fourth St.

Website: Wild Women Wearable Art

Cost: Free to attend

SATURDAY

2018 Louisville Jewish Film Festival Opening Night Celebration

The 20th annual Louisville Jewish Film Festival (Feb. 3-25) strives to show the richness and diversity of the Jewish experience by presenting the best contemporary international films. Through feature films, shorts, documentaries and student films, as well as conversations with guest speakers, the festival explores Jewish identity with the hope of increasing tolerance and educating its audiences. For the Opening Night Celebration, they will screen Sammy Davis Jr.: I've Gotta Be Me at Bellarmine University. Tickets include a catered reception.

When: February 3, 7:30 p.m.

Where: Cralle Theatre at Wyatt Hall, Bellarmine University

Website: Jewish Film Festival

Cost: $17 in advance; $20 at the door; $8 forstudents



Science Since '77 | Kentucky Science Center

The Kentucky Science Center is celebrating 40 years in their Main Street location by taking their annual fundraising event back in time! Boogie down in the funky First Floor Disco, enjoy a slice-of-life on That 70’s Floor and experience the iconic with Close Encounters of the Third Floor. Wear your 70’s threads because prizes will be awarded for best individual and group costume! Proceeds support our mission to encourage people of all ages to do science in engaging, educational and entertaining ways to inspire a lifetime of learning.



When: February 3, 6-11 p.m.

Where: Kentucky Science Center, 727 W. Main St.

Website: Science Since '77

Cost: $100 GA; $250 VIP



Preschool Family Fiesta | South Central Library

Come join the fiesta and enjoy an afternoon of fun, hands-on activities, followed by a special live performance by Grammy-winning Lucky Diaz and the Family Jam Band (concert starts at 5 p.m.). Plus, every preschool-aged child attending will receive a free book! This program is funded by the Jefferson County Community Early Childhood Council and is free for children and their families.

When: February 3, 3-6 p.m.

Where: South Central Regional Library, 7300 Jefferson Blvd.

Website: Preschool Family Fiesta

Cost: Free to attend



Old Time Winter on the Farm | O’Bannon Woods State Park

This family-friendly event takes place at Hickory Hollow Nature Center within the O’Bannon Woods State Park. The main feature is a 1 p.m. demonstration of the nationally unique 1850 hay press, which is run by Forest and Gump, the park’s short-horned oxen. Attendees will be able to meet, greet and get their photo taken with the oxen. The park’s Living Pioneer Farmstead features a working blacksmith shop, pioneer homestead, tomahawk throwing and a variety of pioneer demonstrations. All activities are weather dependent and road conditions permitting.



When: February 3, noon-3 p.m.

Where: O'Bannon Woods State Park, 7234 Old Forest Road, Corydon, IN

Website: Old Time Winter on the Farm

Cost: Event is free, gate admission applies: $7 for Indiana residents and $9 for out of state



Aaron Burr's 261st Birthday Celebration | Locust Grove



To celebrate Locust Grove's 2018 re-opening and to commemorate Aaron Burr's 261st birthday (Feb. 6th — 3 days following this event), Locust Grove is throwing a party! Join them for cake, trivia, games, dancing, a tour of Locust Grove, a pop-up library with the Louisville Free Public Library and a discussion of Aaron Burr's life after Hamilton.



When: February 3, 2-4:30 p.m.

Where: Historic Locust Grove, 561 Blankenbaker Lane

Website: Aaron Burr

Cost: $6/$4 for Locust Grove members



Call To Harmony Community Peace Concert | St. Paul Church

Call To Harmony is a multi-faith concert for global peace presented by Interfaith Paths to Peace. Featuring choir and solo performances by musicians of many faiths and nationalities, featuring renowned jazz pianist, Harry Pickens. The Community Peace Concert is presented annually in celebration of United Nations World Interfaith Harmony Week with observance the first week of February. The purpose of the concert is to promote inter-religious and intercultural dialogue for global unity and peace through music.



When: February 3, 6-8 p.m.

Where: Saint Paul United Methodist Church, 2000 Douglass Blvd.

Website: Call To Harmony

Cost: $20



Cuteopia | Revelry Boutique Gallery

The 6th annual Cuteopia is upon us! This show has become notorious for being a smorgasbord of adorableness by Louisville’s best female artists. Cuteopia takes place just 10 days before Valentine’s Day, making it the perfect opportunity to snag something for you or your Valentine! Come join this group of lady artists for an evening of delightful debauchery with sweet and sassy artwork! The show will run until March 7th.

When: February 3, 6-10 p.m.

Where: Revelry Boutique Gallery, 742 E. Market St.

Website: Cuteopia

Cost: Free to attend



In This Moment | Louisville Palace

On their sixth full-­length album Ritual, In This Moment—Maria Brink [vocals, piano], Chris Howorth [lead guitar], Travis Johnson [bass], Randy Weitzel [rhythm guitar] and Kent Diimel [drums]—unearth a furious and focused feminine fire from a cauldron of jagged heavy metal, hypnotic alternative and smoky voodoo blues.

When: February 3, 6:30 p.m.

Where: Louisville Palace, 625 S. Fourth St.

Website: In This Moment

Cost: $35+



Improv Anonymous at the Winter Olympic Games | The Bard's Town

Come on out to The Bard's Town to see Improv Anonymous compete in their very own Winter Olympics. Only $5 at the door for night of hilarious competition.



When: February 3, 8 p.m.

Where: The Bard's Town, 1801 Bardstown Road

Website: Winter Olympics

Cost: $5 at the door

SUNDAY

Puppy Bowl Watch Party | Copper & Kings

Not everyone loves football, but everybody loves puppies! Pre-game your Superbowl Sunday with the Kentucky Humane Society on the second floor of Copper & Kings with a Puppy Bowl Viewing Party – and yes, they'll be bringing adoptable puppies of all ages! Doors open at 2 p.m., with the Puppy Bowl playing on their big screen from 3-5 p.m. There will be local vendors, food from Butchertown Pizza Hall, cocktails and non-alcoholic Butchertown Soda available for purchase. All ages welcome! Suggested $5 donation online or at the door to benefit the Kentucky Humane Society.



When: February 4, 2-6 p.m.

Where: Copper & Kings, 1121 E. Washington St.

Website: Puppy Bowl Watch Party

Cost: $5 donation suggested



First Sunday Nature Hike

Brave the chill and join a Volunteer Naturalist for an engaging nature hike on the first Sunday of each month. Registration is not required. Just show up with your curiosity and comfortable walking shoes. Hikes last approximately one hour.

All ages welcome. No pets allowed.

When: January 7, 2-3 p.m.

Where: Bernheim Forest, 2075 Clermont Road, Clermont, KY

Website: First Sunday Nature Hike

Cost: Free to attend; $5 per car weekend fee applies for non-members



Le Moo Le Femme Drag Brunch

Don't miss the popular Le Moo Le Femme drag brunch this Sunday! Choose from 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. performances. Enjoy a delicious brunch buffet while top-notch divas put on an unforgettable show!



When: February 4, 11 a.m. & 1:30 p.m.

Where: Le Moo, 2300 Lexington Road

Website: Le Moo Le Femme

Cost: $35 + tax and gratuity