Weekender: What to Do Around Louisville February 23 - 25

FRIDAY

UofL Jazz Fest 2018 | Comstock Hall

Acclaimed saxophone player Bill Evans will headline the University of Louisville School of Music’s 26th annual Jazz Fest this weekend. Acclaimed drummer Adam Nussbaum will play with jazz faculty at 8 p.m. Feb. 23. And then Evans will round out the festival with a performance at 8 p.m. Feb. 24 along with the UofL Symphony Orchestra. Evans, who plays tenor and soprano saxophones, was a member of the Miles Davis group in the 1980s and the fusion band Elements. He has recorded 17 solo albums and received two Grammy Award nominations.



When: February 23-24

Where: Comstock Hall, University of Louisville

Website: UofL Jazz Fest

Cost: $20 for general admission; $5 for students with ID, unless otherwise noted



KY Flea Market Spring Fling 2018 | Expo Center



Visit one of the nations finest flea markets with dealers from across the nation. There will be over 400 booths featuring antiques, collectibles, jewelry, bath & body, surplus, crafts, candles, clothes and more.



When: February 23-24, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. & February 25, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

Where: Kentucky Exposition Center, 937 Phillips Lane

Website: Flea Market Spring Fling

Cost: Free to attend



Makers Series | Frazier History Museum

Join the W. Britain team at the Frazier History Museum in Louisville during the 2018 Show of Shows. The Frazier History Museum boasts one of the largest and most important collections of historic toy soldiers and figures from 1770 to the present day, including many iconic pieces made by W. Britain. Guests will also enjoy inspired pairings from premium caterer Wiltshire Pantry and bourbon truffles from Art Eatables.



When: February 23, 7-9 p.m.

Where: Frazier History Museum, 829 W. Main St.

Website: Makers Series

Cost: $35



Blues Night with Tyrone Cotton | Filson Historical Society

Join The Filson Historical Society for an evening of blues hits from the 1950s and 60s. A longstanding tradition, Blues Night will feature the music of Tyrone Cotton. Singer-songwriter Tyrone Cotton, with his unique voice and vivid songs, brings a soulful sound that’s refreshingly honest and real. He has opened for Grammy winner Leon Russell, the Blind Boys of Alabama, and the great Johnny Winter.



When: February 23, 7-10 p.m.

Where: The Filson Historical Society, 1310 S. Third St.

Website: Blues Night

Cost: $15 for members; $20 for non-members



Opening Reception for Bob Lockhart & Kayla Bischoff | PYRO Gallery

PYRO Gallery is pleased to announce a duo exhibition of works by PYRO Member, Bob Lockhart and Guest Artist, Kayla Bischoff. This exhibition displays a menagerie of expressive figures and iconic portraiture exploring the human condition, both past and present. This exhibition will run from February 22 through April 7, 2018. The artists will be present at the Opening Reception this Friday. Complementing this show, there will be a Gallery Talk on Sunday, February 25. The Opening Reception will feature refreshments in Pyro’s newly renovated home in the historic Butchertown Block.



When: February 23, 5-7 p.m.

Where: PYRO Gallery, 1006 E. Washington St.

Website: Opening Reception

Cost: Free to attend

SATURDAY

The 6th Annual Gravy Cup | Mellwood Arts Center

Mark your calendars for the 6th Annual Gravy Cup, benefiting Boys & Girls Haven. The Gravy Cup is the largest biscuit and gravy competition in the world! A panel of local celebrity judges will choose the winners in three categories: Traditional, Non-Traditional & Vegan. Special music by Johnny Berry and the Outliers. Presented by Purnell's Old folks Sausage and Kentucky Proud. Kid friendly.



When: February 24, 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

Where: Mellwood Arts Center, 1860 Mellwood Ave.

Website: The Gravy Cup

Cost: $15 for adults; $5 for children 12 and under



Pink UnTied Louisville | KY Center for African American Heritage

Celebrate what pink makes possible and join Komen Kentucky for a night of fun, food and music in support of breast cancer research at Pink UnTied. Mix, mingle and enjoy craft beer from West Sixth Brewing and Four Roses Bourbon cocktails. Finish the night by dancing along with one of the best party bands, the Louisville Crashers!. A portion of the proceeds from all ticket sales will go to funding research and local Susan G. Komen Kentucky initiatives.



When: February 24, 6 p.m.

Where: Kentucky Center for African American Heritage,

1701 W. Muhammad Ali Blvd.

Website: Pink UnTied

Cost: $125



Chefs for Success | Big Spring Country Club

Embark upon a culinary adventure with Louisville’s preeminent chefs, for an evening of southern hospitality and delicacies ranging from traditional to eclectic, benefiting the Salvation Army’s Culinary Arts Training Program. Six award-winning chefs, including some featured as the Young Guns of Louisville by the James Beard House, will entertain and inspire you at Chefs for Success, a multi-course dinner paired with wine, signature drinks and desserts. The night’s merriment will all be in collaboration with students from the Salvation Army’s Culinary Arts Training Program.



When: February 24, 6-9 p.m.

Where: Big Spring Country Club, 5901 Dutchmans Lane

Website: Chefs for Success

Cost: $150







Louisville Children's Film Festival

The Louisville Children’s Film Festival supports the educational development of children by inspiring an openness and curiosity about the world through the showing of high-quality, diverse films. From Saturday, Feb. 24 through Monday, Feb. 26, various venues around the city will host screenings of family-friendly films. Follow the link below for the full schedule.



When: February 24-26

Where: Various locations around the city

Website: Louisville Children's Film Festival

Cost: Price varies by screening



Louisville Children's Film Festival Kickoff Concert | Louisville Palace

All ages are welcome at the kickoff concert for the Louisville Children's Film Festival! On Saturday, join Dan Zanes, “the crown prince of contemporary kid’s music,” at the Louisville Palace. In addition to hits such as “Little Nut Tree” and “In The Basement,” Zanes and Friends will be featuring songs from their latest CD, Lead Belly, Baby! Doors open at 1 p.m.



When: February 24, 2-4 p.m.

Where: Louisville Palace, 625 S. Fourth St.

Website: Kickoff Concert

Cost: $25+



Mellwood Art Center Spring Art Show

Come out and enjoy the second annual Mellwood Art Center Spring Art Show. There will be tons of local artist featuring their amazing works of art accompanied by food and multiple live music performances.



When: February 24 & 25, 11 a.m.-6 p.m.

Where: Mellwood Art Center, 1860 Mellwood Ave.

Website: Mellwood Spring Art Show

Cost: Free to attend



The Frenzy | Kosair Shrine Center

Calling all scavenger hunters and trivia maestros! Sproutlings Pediatric Day Care & Preschool is hosting The Frenzy, a wild game night at the Kosair Shrine Center. The Frenzy is a wild mix of trivia games and crazy antics that will keep you laughing and entertained at a frenetic pace. Teams of either four or eight are encouraged to dress in themed costumes and decorate their table, and compete in different games, from trivia to scavenger hunts.



When: February 24, 5-20 p.m.

Where: Kosair Shrine Center, 4120 Bardstown Road

Website: The Frenzy

Cost: $150 for a team of 4; $250 for a team of 8







Go All in for Dreams 2018 | 3rd Turn Brewing

The Dream Factory invites you to join them for an afternoon supporting a great cause at Go All in for Dreams, sponsored by the Louisville Poker Tour. This event will include a silent auction, plenty of food, a bar and – the main event – a Texas Hold’em Tournament, with cash prizes for the top three players. Guests are welcome to participate in the tournament or just spectate. If participating in the tournament, you must be checked in by 1:45 p.m. Doors at 12:30 p.m.



When: February 24, 12:30-8 p.m.

Where: 3rd Turn Brewing, 10408 Watterson Trail

Website: Go All in for Dreams

Cost: $52







2018 Louisville Jewish Film Festival: Let Yourself Go | Village 8 TheaterThe 20th annual Louisville Jewish Film Festival strives to show the richness and diversity of the Jewish experience by presenting the best contemporary international films. This Saturday, enjoy Let Yourself Go (Italy, 98 minutes). Winner of Italian Golden Globe for Best Comedy. In this crazy comedy, distinguished and uptight psychoanalyst Dr. Elia Venezia is long separated from his wife, and soon his life changes when he meets Claudia, an uninhibited personal trainer. His methodical life is swept into chaos as he finds himself letting go of more than just a few extra pounds.



When: February 24, 7:30 p.m.

Where: Village 8 Theater, 4014 Dutchmans Lane

Website: Let Yourself Go

Cost: $10 in advance, $12.50 at the door, $5 for students



Louisville Kids Fair Indoor Carnival | Expo Center

Don't miss the largest indoor carnival in the region at the Louisville Kids Fai! Over 130,000 square feet packed with fun for the whole family including over a dozen inflatables, carnival rides, zip lines, mini golf, petting zoo and more! A portion of each ticket goes to Kosair Charities.



When: February 24, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. & February 25, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Where: Kentucky Exposition Center, 937 Phillips Lane

Website: Louisville Kids Fair Indoor Carnival

Cost: $10 for children; $8 for adults



Posters: Artful Ideas with Brianna Harlan | Louisville Grows

In a workshop lead by Brianna Harlan, come together to raise your voice and make a poster or cards using monotype printmaking practices that express the message you want to share most. This can be a message for a loved one, political stances, or a fun project about your favorite thing.



When: February 24, 10 a.m.-noon

Where: Louisville Grows, 1641 Portland Ave.

Website: Posters

Cost: Free to attend







SUNDAY

2018 Louisville Jewish Film Festival: Belle & Sebastian | Village 8 Theater

The 20th annual Louisville Jewish Film Festival strives to show the richness and diversity of the Jewish experience by presenting the best contemporary international films. This Saturday, enjoy Belle and Sebastian (French, dubbed in English, 194 minutes).

This beautifully filmed story, based on a beloved children’s novel, portrays the unshakeable bond between an orphan boy and his dog. Sebastian lives with his grandfather near the French-Swiss border, and befriends Belle, who is suspected of killing livestock. When Nazis march into town looking for French Resistance leaders who are guiding Jewish refugees to safety, the boy and his dog lead the way to safety through the gorgeous but treacherous mountains. Recommended for ages 8+



When: February 25, 7 p.m.

Where: Village 8 Theater, 4014 Dutchmans Lane

Website: Belle and Sebastian

Cost: $7.50 advance, $10 door, $5 student

University of Louisville Womens Basketball vs. Pittsburgh

Cheer on the women's basketball team as they take on Pittsburgh Panthers this Sunday!

Go Cards!



When: February 25, 2 p.m.

Where: KFC YUM! Center, 1 Arena Plaza

Website: UofL vs. Pittsburgh

Cost: $6+



Brunch & Beats III | Butchertown Social

Pop-Up Eats presents Brunch & Beats: Round 3 at The Butchertown Social. They will feature some new Mexican-inspired breakfast choices in addition to their usual menu. And most importantly Dj Hi-Definition is bringing the Beats. Have brunch and dance away the hangover!



When: February 25, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

Where: Butchertown Social, 1601 Story Ave.

Website: Brunch & Beats

Cost: Free to attend