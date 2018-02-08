Weekender: What to Do Around Louisville February 9 - 11

To get this list delivered straight to your inbox every Thursday, sign up for the Weekender here!

FRIDAY

Southern Supper Series: "Love & Chocolate" Food Tour



Take your Valentine on a chocolate-themed food tour of Louisville. This progressive dinner includes appetizers at Red Herring, entrée at Fat Lamb and a chocolate truffle and bourbon tasting from Art Eatables. Tickets include three courses paired with cocktails, transportation and restaurant tax and gratuity. The Southern Supper Series of progressive food and cocktail tours explores eclectic neighborhoods, hidden gems and top chef’s

creations from around the city.



When: February 9, 5:30-9:30 p.m.

Where: Depart from Mint Julep Tours, 140 N. Fourth St., Suite 326

Website: Love & Chocolate Tour

Cost: $119 per person



11th Annual Flower Hour | Nanz & Kraft Florists

Take care of last-minute Valentine’s Day gifts while sipping award-winning bourbon and enjoying complimentary hors d’oeuvres with Four Roses Master Distiller Brent Elliott. Flower Hour also features live jazz entertainment from Swing Theory and a silent auction. All proceeds benefit the American Heart Association.



When: February 9, 5:30-8 p.m.

Where: Nanz & Kraft Florists, 141 Breckenridge Lane

Website: Flower Hour

Cost: $10 suggested donation; $20 VIP ticket option



Who Says Romance is Old Fashioned? | Copper & Kings

Join Copper & Kings for a cocktail party to celebrate music, chocolates, romance and the Old Fashioned cocktail. The Dane Waters, Mike O'Bryan & Chris Tolbert Trio will perform from 8:30-10:30 p.m. while you enjoy the art and cocktails in the Distillery Gallery, plus a Build-Your-Own Old Fashioned bar to inspire your creativity! Light hors d’oeuvres and sexy Brandy Chocolates from Cellar Door Chocolates will be available for purchase. What’s not to love? No cover charge, 21 & over.



When: February 9, 7-11 p.m.

Where: Copper & Kings, 1121 E. Washington St.

Website: Who Says Romance is Old Fashioned?

Cost: Free to attend



UofL Theatre Arts Presents: How to Start a Wildfire | Thrust Theatre

How To Start A Wildfire is a new play of shared stories around power-based personal violence. Written and performed by The Company, a group of survivors connected through U of L’s PEACC Center, this will be a powerful evening of theatre you won’t want to miss. How To Start A Wildfire is a co-production between Studio Theatre Company, The PEACC Center and the Theatre Arts Department.



When: February 9 & 10, 8 p.m.

Where: Thrust Theatre at UofL, 2314 S. Floyd St.

Website: How to Start a Wildfire

Cost: $5 suggested donation



"Va Va Venus" with Va Va Vixens | Art Sanctuary

A tantalizing mix of classic striptease, circus, uproarious comedy, variety acts and stunning group dance sequences, the Va Va Vixens will have you jumping out of your seats and begging for more! Louisville’s acclaimed Vaudeville-style burlesque and variety show features a captivating cast of beautifully talented women (and men). The Va Va Vixens will take you on a wild and risqué ride into the magnificent world of sizzling striptease, aerial acrobatics, sultry songbirds, divine dancers, and outrageous antics! Doors open at 7 p.m.

When: February 9 & 10, 8 p.m.

Where: Art Sanctuary, 1433 S. Shelby St.

Website: Va Va Venus

Cost: $25 GA; $35 VIP



Sweetheart Soiree | Dance Louisville

Bring your sweetheart for a special Valentine’s Day experience! Enjoy a romantic 45 minute tango lesson for your special someone, as well as a table for two and a chocolate bar. Plan on a 2 hour experience of dancing, music, chocolate and your Valentine.



When: February 9 & 10, 8-10 p.m.

Where: Dance Louisville, 8023 Catherine Lane

Website: Sweetheart Soiree

Cost: $59 per couple

SATURDAY

My Freaky Valentine Market | Fourth Street Live!

Head to Fourth Street Live! this weekend for a Valentine's version of the Market for Mischief, a market full of offbeat oddities, hosted by public figure Rocky Doll! Local artists and vendors will be set up showcasing their goods, including Awesome Opossum Gifts, Cosmic Burnout, Pens by Robert, Hand Crafts by A.L. and more!



When: February 10 & 11

Where: Fourth Street Live!, 400 S. Fourth St.

Website: My Freaky Valentine

Cost: Free to attend



Mardi Gras Masquerade | Copper & Kings

Grab your party masks and join Copper & Kings for an all-out Mardi Gras Masquerade! Experience the culture and traditions of the Crescent City and enjoy classic New Orleans cocktails and non-alcoholic drinks, as well as food, live entertainment and more! Proceeds to benefit St. Joseph Catholic Church - Louisville KY Save The Steeples Campaign.



When: February 10, 6 p.m.-midnight

Where: Copper & Kings, 1121 E. Washington St.

Website: Mardi Gras Masquerade

Cost: $10, includes food



Swamp Romp Puppet Prom | Squallis Puppeteers

Squallis Puppeteers is hosting their 15th annual fundraising bash this Saturday. This year’s Puppet Prom is a good ol’ romp in the swamp with all the critters found there. This is a family friendly event so dress up the kids and bring them to a party they will never forget, with something for everyone!

When: February 10, 6-11 p.m.

Where: Highlands Community Campus, 1228 E. Breckinridge St.

Website: Swamp Romp

Cost: $10+



The Living Room Series: Adron + Bendigo Fletcher

The February edition of TLRS will feature Adron's self-described "Neotropical Pop/Soul/Folk" and Louisville band Bendigo Fletcher. As always, it's BYOB and food will be provided.



When: February 10, 7-11 p.m.

Where: The Living Room Series, 1028 Garvin Place

Website: Adron + Bendigo Fletcher

Cost: $10 suggested donation



Downtown Corydon Sweet Stroll

Pregame Valentine's Day at the Downtown Corydon Sweet Stroll. Take a romantic walk through Historic Downtown Corydon, enjoying special sweets and treats from participating merchants.



When: February 10, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Where: Historic Downtown Corydon, 202 E. Walnut St., Corydon, IN

Website: Sweet Stroll

Cost: $5



Louisville is for Lovers Valentines Concert & Film | LFPL Downtown

Louisville is for Lovers celebrates the release of their 2018 compilation album with a free after-hours concert at the Main Library, featuring musical performances by Adventure, Soft Self Portraits and Mother Runaway. Archivists from Louisville Underground Music Archive Project will showcase items and accept donations to the collection. Come early for the 6 p.m. Wild and Woolly film screening of Breadcrumb Trail: The Story of Slint. Music starts at 7:30 p.m.



When: February 10, 6-10 p.m.

Where: Louisville Free Public Library Main Branch, 301 York St.

Website: Louisville is for Lovers

Cost: Free to attend



Second Saturday: Celebrating Valentine’s Day | Frazier History Museum

This Saturday, Hound Dog Press will be at Frazier to demonstrate 19th century printing press equipment and help you print your own Valentine’s Day greeting card. From candy to cards to crazy traditions, the day will be dedicated to love and families past and present. There will also be special hands-on artifact touch stations, great performances and even a reading of love lettersbetween the past Presidents and First Ladies.



When: February 10, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

Where: Frazier History Museum, 829 W. Main St.

Website: Second Saturday

Cost: $5



Dreamer's Ball | The Gramercy

The 4th Annual "Dreamer’s Ball – Let the Good Times Roll” will be held this Saturday at The Gramercy. The evening begins with cocktails and carnival fun, with a four-course meal followed with a silent and live auction, music and dancing. Live entertainment will be provided by Kudmani. The after party begins at 9 p.m.



When: February 10, 6-11 p.m.

Where: The Gramercy, 620 S. Third St.

Website: Dreamer's Ball

Cost: $85



Sweethearts Magic Dinner | Bristol Bar & Grille Downtown

This year's Valentine’s Dinner promises couples a dreamy four-course feast along with Darshwood's dazzling Magic and Bourbon stories. This night of magic and romance includes it all – dinner, entertainment and a bourbon cocktail and tasting. To get in on this evening, you'll need to be invited first; to find out how, visit the link below.



When: February 10, 7 p.m.

Where: Bristol Bar & Grille Downtown, 614 W. Main St.

Website: Sweethearts Magic Dinner

Cost: $59+, taxes and gratuity included



Thomas Edison's 171st Birthday Party | Thomas Edison House

Thomas Edison turns 171 this month and Louisville is throwing a birthday party for the celebrated inventor and scientist. The historic Thomas Edison House in Butchertown will host a birthday party on Saturday that includes refreshments and a cake shaped like a light bulb. The exact date of Thomas Edison's birthday is February 11th.



When: February 10, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Where: Thomas Edison House, 729 E. Washington St.

Website: Edison's Birthday Party

Cost: $5 for adults; free for children under 12



Citizen Forester Training | Park Du Valle

Learn how to properly plant a tree and lead a group of volunteers during a tree planting! Experienced arborists and citizen foresters will lead our newest group of citizen foresters to help regain Louisville's Tree Canopy – one tree at a time! For more information, follow the link below.



When: February 10, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Where: Oaks at Park Du Valle, 3621 Chauncey Ave.

Website: Citizen Forester Training

Cost: $25







2018 Louisville Jewish Film Festival: Keep the Change & Abulele

The 20th annual Louisville Jewish Film Festival strives to show the richness and diversity of the Jewish experience by presenting the best contemporary international films. This weekend, enjoy screenings of Keep the Change (USA, 94 min.) on Saturday and Abulele (Israel, 96 min.) on Sunday. In rom-com Keep the Change, David, an upper-class student is mandated to attend a support group for adults with disabilities, where he's forced to accept his own high-functioning autism. This film stars many amateur actors with autism who portray the characters with authenticity, optimism and humor. Abulele is a film similar to E.T., in which ten-year-old Adam’s life changes when he meets Abulele, an ancient, huge, friendly and invisible monster who soon becomes Adam’s secret best friend. Follow the link below to learn more about each film.



When: February 10, 7:30 p.m. & February 11, 10 a.m.

Where: Village 8 Theater, 4014 Dutchmans Lane

Website: Louisville Jewish Film Festival

Cost: $10 in advance, $12.50 at the door, $5 for students

SUNDAY

Galentine's Day Brunch | The Hub Louisville

Grab your girls, it's time for Galentine's Day Brunch! Leave your man at home and celebrate with your favorite group of girlfriends. Ladies celebrating ladies! Join the Hub for dollar mimosas, $10 mimosa bottles, themed cocktails and Galentine's food specials.



When: February 11, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

Where: The Hub Louisville, 2235 Frankfort Ave.

Website: Galentine's Day Brunch

Cost: See website



Speed Cinema Free Film: Beauty and the Beast (La Belle et la Bête)

Speed Cinema presents Jean Cocteau’s sublime adaptation of Mme. Leprince de Beaumont’s fairy-tale masterpiece. The visions of enchantment, desire and death in Beauty and the Beast have become timeless icons of cinematic wonder in this 4K digital restoration. 1946, France, DCP, in French with English subtitles, 93 minutes. Recommended for 10+.

When: February 11, 1 p.m.

Where: Speed Cinema, 2035 S. Third St.

Website: Beauty and the Beast

Cost: Free to attend



Eat Your Heart Out Art Show | Highlands Tap Room

Highlands Tap Room is throwing their fourth annual Valentine's Day art show, where you can find a gift for your special someone or for yourself! Enjoy art from local artists, and have a beer or a bite to eat. There will be a bit of everything to choose from, including jewelry, paintings, prints, cards and more. For a list of featured artists, click the link below.



When: February 11, 5-10 p.m.

Where: Highlands Tap Room, 1058 Bardstown Road

Website: Eat Your Heart Out

Cost: Free to attend