Weekender: What to Do Around Louisville February 9 - 11

FRIDAY
Southern Supper Series: "Love & Chocolate" Food Tour
Take your Valentine on a chocolate-themed food tour of Louisville. This progressive dinner includes appetizers at Red Herring, entrée at Fat Lamb and a chocolate truffle and bourbon tasting from Art Eatables. Tickets include three courses paired with cocktails, transportation and restaurant tax and gratuity. The Southern Supper Series of progressive food and cocktail tours explores eclectic neighborhoods, hidden gems and top chef’s
creations from around the city.
When: February 9, 5:30-9:30 p.m.
Where: Depart from Mint Julep Tours, 140 N. Fourth St., Suite 326
Website: Love & Chocolate Tour
Cost: $119 per person
11th Annual Flower Hour | Nanz & Kraft Florists
Take care of last-minute Valentine’s Day gifts while sipping award-winning bourbon and enjoying complimentary hors d’oeuvres with Four Roses Master Distiller Brent Elliott. Flower Hour also features live jazz entertainment from Swing Theory and a silent auction. All proceeds benefit the American Heart Association.
When: February 9, 5:30-8 p.m.
Where: Nanz & Kraft Florists, 141 Breckenridge Lane
Website: Flower Hour
Cost: $10 suggested donation; $20 VIP ticket option
Who Says Romance is Old Fashioned? | Copper & Kings
Join Copper & Kings for a cocktail party to celebrate music, chocolates, romance and the Old Fashioned cocktail. The Dane Waters, Mike O'Bryan & Chris Tolbert Trio will perform from 8:30-10:30 p.m. while you enjoy the art and cocktails in the Distillery Gallery, plus a Build-Your-Own Old Fashioned bar to inspire your creativity! Light hors d’oeuvres and sexy Brandy Chocolates from Cellar Door Chocolates will be available for purchase. What’s not to love? No cover charge, 21 & over.
When: February 9, 7-11 p.m.
Where: Copper & Kings, 1121 E. Washington St.
Website: Who Says Romance is Old Fashioned?
Cost: Free to attend
UofL Theatre Arts Presents: How to Start a Wildfire | Thrust Theatre
How To Start A Wildfire is a new play of shared stories around power-based personal violence. Written and performed by The Company, a group of survivors connected through U of L’s PEACC Center, this will be a powerful evening of theatre you won’t want to miss. How To Start A Wildfire is a co-production between Studio Theatre Company, The PEACC Center and the Theatre Arts Department.
When: February 9 & 10, 8 p.m.
Where: Thrust Theatre at UofL, 2314 S. Floyd St.
Website: How to Start a Wildfire
Cost: $5 suggested donation
"Va Va Venus" with Va Va Vixens | Art Sanctuary
A tantalizing mix of classic striptease, circus, uproarious comedy, variety acts and stunning group dance sequences, the Va Va Vixens will have you jumping out of your seats and begging for more! Louisville’s acclaimed Vaudeville-style burlesque and variety show features a captivating cast of beautifully talented women (and men). The Va Va Vixens will take you on a wild and risqué ride into the magnificent world of sizzling striptease, aerial acrobatics, sultry songbirds, divine dancers, and outrageous antics! Doors open at 7 p.m.
When: February 9 & 10, 8 p.m.
Where: Art Sanctuary, 1433 S. Shelby St.
Website: Va Va Venus
Cost: $25 GA; $35 VIP
Sweetheart Soiree | Dance Louisville
Bring your sweetheart for a special Valentine’s Day experience! Enjoy a romantic 45 minute tango lesson for your special someone, as well as a table for two and a chocolate bar. Plan on a 2 hour experience of dancing, music, chocolate and your Valentine.
When: February 9 & 10, 8-10 p.m.
Where: Dance Louisville, 8023 Catherine Lane
Website: Sweetheart Soiree
Cost: $59 per couple
SATURDAY
My Freaky Valentine Market | Fourth Street Live!
Head to Fourth Street Live! this weekend for a Valentine's version of the Market for Mischief, a market full of offbeat oddities, hosted by public figure Rocky Doll! Local artists and vendors will be set up showcasing their goods, including Awesome Opossum Gifts, Cosmic Burnout, Pens by Robert, Hand Crafts by A.L. and more!
When: February 10 & 11
Where: Fourth Street Live!, 400 S. Fourth St.
Website: My Freaky Valentine
Cost: Free to attend
Mardi Gras Masquerade | Copper & Kings
Grab your party masks and join Copper & Kings for an all-out Mardi Gras Masquerade! Experience the culture and traditions of the Crescent City and enjoy classic New Orleans cocktails and non-alcoholic drinks, as well as food, live entertainment and more! Proceeds to benefit St. Joseph Catholic Church - Louisville KY Save The Steeples Campaign.
When: February 10, 6 p.m.-midnight
Where: Copper & Kings, 1121 E. Washington St.
Website: Mardi Gras Masquerade
Cost: $10, includes food
Swamp Romp Puppet Prom | Squallis Puppeteers
Squallis Puppeteers is hosting their 15th annual fundraising bash this Saturday. This year’s Puppet Prom is a good ol’ romp in the swamp with all the critters found there. This is a family friendly event so dress up the kids and bring them to a party they will never forget, with something for everyone!
When: February 10, 6-11 p.m.
Where: Highlands Community Campus, 1228 E. Breckinridge St.
Website: Swamp Romp
Cost: $10+
The Living Room Series: Adron + Bendigo Fletcher
The February edition of TLRS will feature Adron's self-described "Neotropical Pop/Soul/Folk" and Louisville band Bendigo Fletcher. As always, it's BYOB and food will be provided.
When: February 10, 7-11 p.m.
Where: The Living Room Series, 1028 Garvin Place
Website: Adron + Bendigo Fletcher
Cost: $10 suggested donation
Downtown Corydon Sweet Stroll
Pregame Valentine's Day at the Downtown Corydon Sweet Stroll. Take a romantic walk through Historic Downtown Corydon, enjoying special sweets and treats from participating merchants.
When: February 10, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
Where: Historic Downtown Corydon, 202 E. Walnut St., Corydon, IN
Website: Sweet Stroll
Cost: $5
Louisville is for Lovers Valentines Concert & Film | LFPL Downtown
Louisville is for Lovers celebrates the release of their 2018 compilation album with a free after-hours concert at the Main Library, featuring musical performances by Adventure, Soft Self Portraits and Mother Runaway. Archivists from Louisville Underground Music Archive Project will showcase items and accept donations to the collection. Come early for the 6 p.m. Wild and Woolly film screening of Breadcrumb Trail: The Story of Slint. Music starts at 7:30 p.m.
When: February 10, 6-10 p.m.
Where: Louisville Free Public Library Main Branch, 301 York St.
Website: Louisville is for Lovers
Cost: Free to attend
Second Saturday: Celebrating Valentine’s Day | Frazier History Museum
This Saturday, Hound Dog Press will be at Frazier to demonstrate 19th century printing press equipment and help you print your own Valentine’s Day greeting card. From candy to cards to crazy traditions, the day will be dedicated to love and families past and present. There will also be special hands-on artifact touch stations, great performances and even a reading of love lettersbetween the past Presidents and First Ladies.
When: February 10, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.
Where: Frazier History Museum, 829 W. Main St.
Website: Second Saturday
Cost: $5
Dreamer's Ball | The Gramercy
The 4th Annual "Dreamer’s Ball – Let the Good Times Roll” will be held this Saturday at The Gramercy. The evening begins with cocktails and carnival fun, with a four-course meal followed with a silent and live auction, music and dancing. Live entertainment will be provided by Kudmani. The after party begins at 9 p.m.
When: February 10, 6-11 p.m.
Where: The Gramercy, 620 S. Third St.
Website: Dreamer's Ball
Cost: $85
Sweethearts Magic Dinner | Bristol Bar & Grille Downtown
This year's Valentine’s Dinner promises couples a dreamy four-course feast along with Darshwood's dazzling Magic and Bourbon stories. This night of magic and romance includes it all – dinner, entertainment and a bourbon cocktail and tasting. To get in on this evening, you'll need to be invited first; to find out how, visit the link below.
When: February 10, 7 p.m.
Where: Bristol Bar & Grille Downtown, 614 W. Main St.
Website: Sweethearts Magic Dinner
Cost: $59+, taxes and gratuity included
Thomas Edison's 171st Birthday Party | Thomas Edison House
Thomas Edison turns 171 this month and Louisville is throwing a birthday party for the celebrated inventor and scientist. The historic Thomas Edison House in Butchertown will host a birthday party on Saturday that includes refreshments and a cake shaped like a light bulb. The exact date of Thomas Edison's birthday is February 11th.
When: February 10, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Where: Thomas Edison House, 729 E. Washington St.
Website: Edison's Birthday Party
Cost: $5 for adults; free for children under 12
Citizen Forester Training | Park Du Valle
Learn how to properly plant a tree and lead a group of volunteers during a tree planting! Experienced arborists and citizen foresters will lead our newest group of citizen foresters to help regain Louisville's Tree Canopy – one tree at a time! For more information, follow the link below.
When: February 10, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
Where: Oaks at Park Du Valle, 3621 Chauncey Ave.
Website: Citizen Forester Training
Cost: $25
2018 Louisville Jewish Film Festival: Keep the Change & Abulele
The 20th annual Louisville Jewish Film Festival strives to show the richness and diversity of the Jewish experience by presenting the best contemporary international films. This weekend, enjoy screenings of Keep the Change (USA, 94 min.) on Saturday and Abulele (Israel, 96 min.) on Sunday. In rom-com Keep the Change, David, an upper-class student is mandated to attend a support group for adults with disabilities, where he's forced to accept his own high-functioning autism. This film stars many amateur actors with autism who portray the characters with authenticity, optimism and humor. Abulele is a film similar to E.T., in which ten-year-old Adam’s life changes when he meets Abulele, an ancient, huge, friendly and invisible monster who soon becomes Adam’s secret best friend. Follow the link below to learn more about each film.
When: February 10, 7:30 p.m. & February 11, 10 a.m.
Where: Village 8 Theater, 4014 Dutchmans Lane
Website: Louisville Jewish Film Festival
Cost: $10 in advance, $12.50 at the door, $5 for students
SUNDAY
Galentine's Day Brunch | The Hub Louisville
Grab your girls, it's time for Galentine's Day Brunch! Leave your man at home and celebrate with your favorite group of girlfriends. Ladies celebrating ladies! Join the Hub for dollar mimosas, $10 mimosa bottles, themed cocktails and Galentine's food specials.
When: February 11, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.
Where: The Hub Louisville, 2235 Frankfort Ave.
Website: Galentine's Day Brunch
Cost: See website
Speed Cinema Free Film: Beauty and the Beast (La Belle et la Bête)
Speed Cinema presents Jean Cocteau’s sublime adaptation of Mme. Leprince de Beaumont’s fairy-tale masterpiece. The visions of enchantment, desire and death in Beauty and the Beast have become timeless icons of cinematic wonder in this 4K digital restoration. 1946, France, DCP, in French with English subtitles, 93 minutes. Recommended for 10+.
When: February 11, 1 p.m.
Where: Speed Cinema, 2035 S. Third St.
Website: Beauty and the Beast
Cost: Free to attend
Eat Your Heart Out Art Show | Highlands Tap Room
Highlands Tap Room is throwing their fourth annual Valentine's Day art show, where you can find a gift for your special someone or for yourself! Enjoy art from local artists, and have a beer or a bite to eat. There will be a bit of everything to choose from, including jewelry, paintings, prints, cards and more. For a list of featured artists, click the link below.
When: February 11, 5-10 p.m.
Where: Highlands Tap Room, 1058 Bardstown Road
Website: Eat Your Heart Out
Cost: Free to attend
Cover Photo: Pexels.com