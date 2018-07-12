Weekender: What to Do Around Louisville Forecastle Weekend 2018

To get this list delivered straight to your inbox every Thursday, sign up for the Weekender newsletter here!

2018 Best of Louisville Party | C2 Event Venue

It's time for Louisville Magazine's 2018 Best of Louisville celebration, where we honor the finalists and winners. Guests will eat, drink and dance their way through the night while enjoying food and drink samples from Best of Louisville winners, finalists and other local favorites. And back by popular demand, the Louisville Crashers will once again provide the music. New this year, guests will be treated to a special mini-performance by burlesque dancer Ethel Loveless, of The Limbo's Titty Tiki Tuesdays. All attendees receive a complimentary copy of Louisville Magazine’s July “Best of Louisville” issue, with the full list of winners, finalists and critic's choices.



When: Thursday, July 12, 6:30-10 p.m.

Where: C2 Event Venue, 225 E. Breckinridge St.

Website: Best of Louisville

Cost: $50





FRIDAY

Forecastle Festival 2018 | Waterfront Park

Founded in 2002 by Louisville native JK McKnight, Forecastle has grown from a small community event to one of the nation's most-anticipated summer festivals. This year, headliners Modest Mouse, Chris Stapleton and Arcade Fire will get crowds screaming, while more Louisville bands and artists than ever before bolster the lineup. It's going to be hot, but what's Forecastle without some sweat and sunburn?



When: Friday, July 13 — Sunday, July 15

Where: Waterfront Park, 1 River Road

Website: Forecastle

Cost: See website



Louisville Fringe Festival | Germantown Neighborhood

This first annual Louisville Fringe Festival takes over Germantown this weekend! Featuring performers from all over Louisville, the Louisville Fringe Festival seeks to promote and strengthen the local theater culture by supporting local performance artists across all experience/skill levels. Anchored in the Germantown neighborhood, a diverse array of performance artists will perform July 13-16 and 18-21 at three local bars, Four Pegs Beer Lounge, Kaiju Bar and Monnik Beer Co. The festival is open to anyone who wants to submit, with an emphasis on artists from Indiana and Kentucky.



When: July 13-16 & July 18-21

Where: Germantown neighborhood

Website: Louisville Fringe Festival

Cost: $15 and up



The MixT&pe 2018 Finals | Copper & Kings

Twenty three national bartenders. Six judges. One cocktail that rocks. Cheer on the semifinalists from across the U.S. who flew in to compete in the final round of Copper & Kings' The MixT&pe™ cocktail competition! These bartenders will have 10 minutes each to create a cocktail based on their favorite song, using a Copper & Kings American Brandy base spirit. Cocktails are judged based on name, presentation and technical skills, creativity, balance, aroma and inspiration. Doors open at 8:30 a.m. the preliminary round will be 9 a.m.-noon, and the final round will be 1-2 p.m. Spectators welcome! 21+ only.



When: July 13, 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m.

Where: Copper & Kings, 1121 E. Washington St.

Website: MixT&pe Finals

Cost: Free to attend



10th Annual Jane Austen Festival | Historic Locust Grove

The Jane Austen Festival returns to Louisville for the tenth year! Every year, Austen aficionados gather at Locust Grove to celebrate the beloved author and her work. Each year the festival features an Austen-author, Regency style show, Regency Emporium, Afternoon Tea and a Grand Ball, as well as several workshops. You do not have to be a member of the Jane Austen Society to attend.



When: July 13-15

Where: Historic Locust Grove, 561 Blankenbaker Lane

Website: Jane Austen Festival

Cost: See website



Wine Walk & Shop | Downtown Jeffersonville

This Friday, Jeffersonville is hosting the tenth annual Wine Walk & Shop. The event is hosted by Jeffersonville Main Street Inc., a nonprofit downtown revitalization organization, and the merchants of downtown Jeffersonville. This fun-filled event features wine tasting stations and a variety of hors d’oeuvres located within the downtown shops. There will be live music acts on the sidewalks and special sales at locally-owned shops. And when you're done, head over to the waterfront for a summer concert on RiverStage.



When: July 13, 6-9 p.m.

Where: Start at Glossbrenner Garden, 101 W. Chestnut St., Jeffersonville, Ind.

Website: Wine Walk & Shop

Cost: $20



Sunset Concert Series: Yapa with Andrew Hibbard | Foxhollow Farm

July’s concert will feature Yapa, a Louisville-based band that describes themselves as “Andean-American fusion, with extra gifts from Africa, South and Central America, and Louisville.” The supporting artist will be singer-songwriter Andrew Hibbard. Food and drink will be available for purchase from local vendors, including Farm to Fork, Wiltshire, Gelato Gilberto, The Weekly Juicery and Steel City Pops. All shows are rain or shine, and guests are welcome to bring blankets, lawn chairs and umbrellas. No coolers are allowed.

When: July 13, 6-9 p.m.

Where: Foxhollow Farm, 8905 Hwy. 329, Crestwood, Ky

Website: Sunset Concert Series

Cost: $16 for adults; $5 for kids 3-12





Date Night | Cooking at Millie's

Cooking at Millie's offers group cooking classes, under the direction of local chefs. In a space mirroring a home kitchen, these classes are designed to teach guests new skills in a fun and comfortable environment. Friday will feature Chef Alison Mann. The menu includes: Sweet Pea and Truffle Crostini; Southern Tea and Lemon Brined Chicken and Roasted Sweet Potato Salad; and Strawberries and Butter Cakes w/ Fresh Whipped Cream. The price includes a bottle of wine per couple.



When: July 13, 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Where: Cooking at Millie's, 340 W. Chestnut St.

Website: Date Night

Cost: $105





RiverStage Summer Concert Series: The Juice Box Heroes

Cross the river to check out Jeffersonville's Summer Concert Series on the waterfront. Throughout the summer, bands will play on the floating RiverStage. This Friday, The Juice Box Heroes will perform, with Falls City Drifters.



When: July 13, 7 p.m.

Where: Jeffersonville RiverStage, W. Riverside Drive, Jeffersonville, Ind.

Website: Summer Concert Series

Cost: Free to attend



Forecastle Friday After-Party | Odeon

Odeon is hosting a Forecastle after-party! Enjoy music from Jaxon Lee Swain, Tyler Lance Walker Gill and Way Far Away DJs as you recharge and revamp for the next day of Forecastle. 21+ only.



When: July 13, 10:30 p.m.-4 p.m.

Where: Odeon, 1335 Story Ave.

Website: Forecastle Friday After-Party

Cost: $10





Morecastle: Billy Goat Strut Revue + The Delighters | Gravely

Gravely is throwing an unofficial Forecastle after-party on Friday night! There will be live music from Billy Goat Strut Revue, The Delighters and DJ Alli. Recharge after day one of Forecastle at Morecastle.



When: July 13, 11 p.m.-2 a.m.

Where: Gravely Brewing Co., 514 Baxter Ave.

Website: Morecastle

Cost: Free to attend



Forecastle After-Party: BOA and T. Hardy Morris | Headliners

Louisville-based band BOA is a three piece indie rock band that blends elements of psychedelic, funk and rock music in an unique but impressive way. From Athens, Georgia, T. Hardy Morris reveals scars and shares lessons from an indie-rock odyssey that has taken him around the world and back home to find himself a little older and closer to something like enlightenment. Check them out at the Forecastle after-party at Headliners



When: July 13, 11:30 p.m.-2 p.m.

Where: Headliners Music Hall, 1386 Lexington Road

Website: Forecastle After-Party

Cost: $10

SATURDAY

Homearama 2018 | Catalpa Farms

Returning to Louisville for its 51st consecutive year on July 14 – 29, Homearama has consistently showcased the finest in custom-built new homes in the Greater Louisville area, and the 2018 show will be no exception. This year’s showcase will be hosted at Catalpa Farms, the first conservation subdivision in Jefferson County, featuring expansive views across ridges and valleys, ever-present gentle breezes and a tranquil setting that is sure to please. With a wide-variety of price points, this year’s Homearama will appeal to everyone. Whether in the market to purchase a new home or just looking to get inspired, these unique and beautiful homes will enamor guests with their craftsmanship, ability to bring the outdoors ‘in’, abundance of wood and natural elements and aesthetic interior surprises, while at the same time introducing the latest in innovation and energy efficient technologies.



When: July 14-29, see website for times

Where: Catalpa Farms, 17814 Shakes Creek Drive, Fisherville, Ky

Website: Homearama 2018

Cost: $10 per person, free for children 12 and under



Columns and Cocktails | Central Park

Enjoy cocktails and appetizers in the Old Louisville Visitor’s Center before the Kentucky Shakespeare performance of "The Comedy of Errors" at 8 p.m. There will be reserved seating waiting for you, and the event will stay open for the duration of the show, so you can cool off or grab one more signature cocktail! For just $25 a ticket, you can support our public parks and enjoy a wonderful evening in Central Park.



When: July 14, 6 p.m.

Where: Old Louisville Visitor Center, 1340 S. Fourth St.

Website: Columns and Cocktails

Cost: $25



Silent Party - Forecastle Edition | Headliners

Head to Headliners after Forecastle on Saturday for a special edition Silent Party! Slap on your headphones and get dancing. DJs Kaos, AK and Samosa will curate the sounds to keep the party going all night.



When: July 14, 10 p.m.-3 a.m.

Where: Headliners Music Hall, 1386 Lexington Road

Website: Silent Party

Cost: $20 in advance; $25 after midnight



Persuasion: A New Play | Actors Theatre

Head to Actors Theatre on July 14 for a special script-in-hand performance of "Persuasion", a new play by Sarah Rose Kearns, directed by Claire Moyer and based on Jane Austen's last and most romantic novel, Persuasion. The novel is set in the immediate wake of the Napoleonic wars and is a brilliant meditation on love and loss and what is constant in a changing world. This original stage adaptation, still in development, has received readings and workshops across the country.



When: July 14, 3:30-6 p.m.

Where: Actors Theatre, 316 W. Main St.

Website: Persuasion

Cost: $20





Second Saturday: What to Wear | Frazier History Museum

From fashion queens to battle scenes this day is all about what people wear. Explore clothing as art, clothing as functional and clothing as downright lifesaving. Special guests include: Scott Rogers, Curator of Frazier’s nationally-acclaimed exhibition, "Magnificent Mona Bismarck: Kentucky Style Icon," for tours of that spectacular exhibition. Marvel at and meet the artists responsible for the innovative creations featured in this past spring’s KMAC Couture, the annual “must see” fashion-related event in Louisville.



When: July 14, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

Where: Frazier History Museum, 829 W. Main St.

Website: Second Saturday

Cost: Free with museum admission



Muslim Film Festival | Muhammad Ali Center

The Muhammad Ali Center is hosting a Muslim Film Festival, offering free screenings of multiple films that highlight and celebrate Islamic Culture. The festival is held in conjunction with their temporary exhibit, "America to Zanzibar: Muslim Cultures Near and Far."



When: July 14, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

Where: Muhammad Ali Center, 144 N. Sixth St.

Website: Muslim Film Festival

Cost: See website



Indian Date Night | Cooking at Millie's

Cooking at Millie's offers group cooking classes, under the direction of local chefs. In a space mirroring a home kitchen, these classes are designed to teach guests new skills in a fun and comfortable environment. Friday will feature Chef Priyanka Marfatia-Shah. The menu includes: Paneer Tikka with Riata; Naan with Basmati Rice and Peas Served with Chole; and Traditional Rice Pudding. The price includes a bottle of wine per couple.



When: July 13, 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Where: Cooking at Millie's, 340 W. Chestnut St.

Website: Indian Date Night

Cost: $105







Guided Gastro Walk by Louisville Historic Tours

Long known as "America’s Grandest Victorian Neighborhood," Old Louisville is a feast for the eyes! Join food writer and cookbook author David Dominé to find out why on a yummy exploration of both the architectural eye candy and the gastronomic traditions in the Derby City. Complimentary samples will include pimento cheese, benedictine, mini hot browns, bourbon balls, modjeskas and much more!



When: June 16, 3 p.m.

Where: Louisville Historic Tours, Corner of Fourth and Ormsby

Website: Guided Gastro Walk

Cost: $45





Yoga and...Henna! | Heart 2 Heart Wellness Center

This Saturday, don't miss Heart 2 Heart Wellness Center's first annual "Yoga and..." Summer Series. Guests will enjoy the benefits of practicing yoga and exploring other wellness outlets. This week, explore yoga and henna!



When: July 14, 9:30 a.m.-noon

Where: Heart 2 Heart Wellness Center, 3306 Plaza Drive, New Albany, Ind.

Website: Yoga and Henna

Cost: $20





SUNDAY

World Cup Finals Street Festival | Metro Hall

Louisville Parks and Recreation is hosting a soccer street festival for the World Cup Final. The department has secured a large public viewing HD screen (17’ x 10’) for the street festival and will be placed on Jefferson Street in front of Metro Hall. The steps of Metro Hall can be used for seating. The streets in that area will be blocked off from 8 a.m.-3 p.m., with the World Cup beginning at 11 a.m. There will be food trucks available, a small-sided soccer set up for youth games and knock-abouts, a radar gun to gauge dead ball speeds, juggling competition and vendors that may wish to sell their fare.



When: July 15, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

Where: Louisville Metro Hall, 527 W. Jefferson St.

Website: World Cup Finals Street Festival

Cost: Free to attend



2nd Annual Night of Purpose | Lexus of Louisville

Celebrate the lives of children across Louisville at the second annual Night of Purpose! This fundraiser will also help fund a building for Purpose, Inc. in west Louisville. Guests will be treated to a special catered dinner, with dessert; live, original music from the Purple Kids; and a silent auction. There will be several guest speakers, as well as a celebration in remembrance of board member Andre Green, who recently passed away. All proceeds will directly benefit Purpose, Inc.



When: July 15, 5-8 p.m.

Where: Lexus of Louisville, 2400 Blankenbaker Pkwy.

Website: Night of Purpose

Cost: $50 each or $500 for a table





Beyonce Brunch | Le Moo

Le Moo's drag brunches have become a weekend staple in Louisville. Head over for a Beyonce Brunch this Sunday, featuring Sasha Grant, Jayda Mack and Uhstel H Valentine performing the music of Queen Bey. Seatings are available at 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.



When: July 15, 11 a.m. & 1:30 p.m.

Where: Le Moo, 2300 Lexington Road

Website: Beyonce Brunch

Cost: $35 + tax and gratuity



Meet Me At The Altar Wedding Show | Churchill Downs

Join Meet Me At The Altar at Churchill Downs' Millionaire's Row for their next wedding showcase. Guests will enjoy free food and cake samples and bridal fashion runway shows, and will get the chance to meet with over 60 wedding professionals. The first 20 brides will receive a free satin lips gift set, and all brides receive a free "I'm Getting Married" keepsake pin.



When: July 15, noon-4 p.m.

Where: Churchill Downs, 700 Central Ave.

Website: Meet Me At The Altar

Cost: Free for registered brides and grooms; free parking