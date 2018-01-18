Weekender: What to Do Around Louisville January 19 - 21

Want to get the Weekender delivered straight to your inbox? Click here to sign up.

FRIDAY

After Hours at the Speed

Evening hours are back at the Speed Art Museum! On the third Friday of every month, the Museum will be open until 10 p.m. Each After Hours event comes alive with an eclectic mix of music, performances, food & drinks by Wiltshire at the Speed, and of course, art! January’s exciting events include live music by Carly Johnson, Tyrone Cotton & Friends and Swing ’39, as well as a workshop by the Louisville Ballet, lecture by Dr. John Hale and Fresh Look Gallery Tours.



When: January 19, 5-10 p.m.

Where: Speed Art Museum, 2035 S. Third St.

Website: After Hours at the Speed

Cost: Free for members; $12 for non-members



Adult Preschool | LFPL - South Central Branch

Adults are invited to let their inner child come out and play at a preschool designed just for them! This after-hours program will give adults the opportunity to partake in activities typically reserved for our child patrons – storytime, crafts, snacks, sensory play and more. All with an adult twist! So bring your blanket and pillow for naptime, and get ready for a dance party led by a children’s librarian and much more. For ages 18+.



When: January 19, 7-9 p.m.

Where: Louisville Free Public Library - South Central, 7300 Jefferson Blvd.

Website: Adult Preschool

Cost: Free to attend



Improv Jam | Four Pegs

If you love improv, it’s time to get off the sidelines and into the action! Join Improv Anonymous for a improv jam where everyone is encouraged to participate, with short form games and a whole lot of fun. The jam is free to attend, so bring your friends and family too!



When: January 19, 8:30-10 p.m.

Where: Four Pegs Beer Lounge, 1053 Goss Ave.

Website: Improv Jam

Cost: Free to attend



Bendigo Fletcher // Joann + The Dakota // Spooky Diamonds

Kaiju is hosting a trio of awesome local bands this Friday. Head over to hear Bendigo Fletcher's folk rock, Joann + The Dakota's good time rock n' roll and Spooky Diamonds' funky beats. Music starts at 10 p.m.

When: January 19, 9 p.m.

Where: Kaiju, 1004 E. Oak St.

Website: Kaiju

Cost: $5



Speed Cinema Presents: Django | Speed Museum

Django reveals the life of the legendary influential Romani jazz guitarist Django Reinhardt elegantly played by Reda Kateb (A Prophet, Zero Dark Thirty). Opening in Paris in 1943, Reinhardt is the toast of town, thrilling audiences with his distinctive brand of “hot jazz” and charming his admirers, including his muse played by Cécile de France (Chinese Puzzle). Even as the rise of Nazism forces Reinhardt—whose music is considered degenerate under the Third Reich—to make a daring escape from Paris, he refuses to be silenced as his music becomes a form of protest.



When: January 19-21, see website for showtimes

Where: Speed Art Museum, 2035 S. Third St.

Website: Django

Cost: $7 for members; $9 for non-members

SATURDAY

B3 Bash: A Celebration of Bacon, Bourbon & Beer | Mellwood Art Center

Don't miss one of Louisville's most delicious tasting events, the B3 Bash: A Celebration of Bacon, Bourbon & Beer to benefit Kosair Charities! The B3 Bash will feature bacon creations from over 15 local chefs, the signature B3 bacon bar, handcrafted bourbon cocktails, craft beer and Old 502 Wine. There will be a silent auction, music from Tony & The Tanlines and much more. Tickets include all food and drink, and valet parking.



When: January 20, 6-11 p.m.

Where: Mellwood Art Center, 1860 Mellwood Ave.

Website: B3 Bash

Cost: $80



Great Train Show | Kentucky Expo Center

The Great Train Show is pulling into Louisville this weekend! On Saturday and Sunday, the Expo Center will feature over 40 exhibitors from across the country, over 200 tables of trains for sale and countless displays. There will be free workshops and demonstrations, kids' train rides and door prize giveaways. Saturday tickets include admission to both days.

When: January 20 & 21, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Where: Kentucky Exposition Center, 937 Phillips Lane

Website: Great Train Show

Cost: $10 for Saturday; $9 for Sunday; free for kids 11 and under



HopCat's 10th Anniversary Celebration & Crack Fries-Eating Contest

This Saturday, the HopCat family is celebrating their 10th anniversary with free crack fries, ten special beers and a crack fries-eating contest! All day, guests will receive a free order of crack fries with any purchase, and then at 3 p.m., the crack fries-eating contest will kick off. Proceeds from the contest will be matched by HopCat and donated to the Kentucky Humane Society. Contestants must sign up for the contest by 2:30 p.m. The winner will win a prize package valued at $500!



When: January 20, 11 a.m.-2 a.m.

Where: Hopcat, 1064 Bardstown Road

Website: HopCat's 10th Anniversary

Cost: Free to attend; $5 fee to enter the contest



The Dark Market: Winterfeirer | Art Sanctuary

This Saturday, the Dark Market is teaming up with Radio Arcane for a night of music, art and oddities. For a full list of vendors, see the website below. Special guest John Dugan (Grandpa from Texas Chainsaw Massacre) will in attendance. DJs Thulsa Goon & Talamasca will perform from 7-10 p.m.



When: January 20, 7 p.m.-midnight

Where: Art Sanctuary, 1433 S. Shelby St.

Website: The Dark Market

Cost: Free to attend



Kid Rock: American Rock n Roll Tour | KFC Yum! Center

Kid Rock recently released his new album Sweet Southern Sugar and is now touring the country to promote it. Fans can expect the same high-energy experience, but with brand new tracks from his latest album. Sweet Southern Sugar is Kid Rock’s first album recorded in Nashville and ranges from country to classic rock, with a little rap sprinkled in between, and highlights Kid Rock’s armory of talent, which transcends a single genre.

When: January 20, 7:30 p.m.

Where: KFC YUM! Center, 1 Arena Plaza

Website: Kid Rock

Cost: $40+

SUNDAY

Feminist Mini Fest | Garage Bar

On Sunday, Garage Bar is hosting the Feminist Mini Fest, featuring an all-day happy hour for all genders - because feminism is for everyone. There will be activities and contests to enter, including a raffle, door prize drawings, a mini children's library and more! All ages are welcome. Proceeds from this event will benefit Planned Parenthood of Indiana and Kentucky.

When: January 21, 11 a.m.-10 p.m.

Where: Garage Bar, 700 E. Market St.

Website: Feminist Mini Fest

Cost: Free to attend



Louisville Women's Rally | Muhammad Ali Center

Mark the one year anniversary of the Women's Marches and Rallies that followed the inauguration by joining the Louisville Women's Rally this Sunday. This Sunday at the Muhammad Ali Center, let your voice be heard as the city comes together for a rally.

When: January 21, 3-4 p.m.

Where: Muhammad Ali Center, 144 N. Sixth St.

Website: Women's Rally

Cost: Free to attend



Drag Brunch 2nd Anniversary Party | The Hub Louisville

To celebrate their two-year anniversary, The Hub Louisville is hosting their first ever Drag Brunch, benefiting Fairness Campaign. There will be two shows, at 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Enjoy a brunch buffet while Hurricane Summers, Vanessa Demornay and Anya Androvna entertain you. Oh, and the best part? $1 mimosas.

When: January 21, 11 a.m. & 1:30 p.m.

Where: The Hub Louisville, 2235 Frankfort Ave.

Website: Drag Brunch

Cost: $25 + tax and gratuity



Louisville Men's Basketball vs. Boston College | KFC Yum! Center

Cheer on the Cards this Sunday at the Louisville men's game versus Boston College! Or...



When: January 21, noon

Where: KFC YUM! Center, 1 Arena Plaza

Website: Men's Basketball

Cost: $30+



Louisville Women's Basketball vs. Florida State | KFC Yum! Center

...you can save a few bucks and check out the women's game in the evening! Or hit them both up; why not? The women's team will take on Florida State.



When: January 21, 5 p.m.

Where: KFC YUM! Center, 1 Arena Plaza

Website: Women's Basketball

Cost: $6+

Cover Photo: Speed Art Museum // by Rafael Gamo