Weekender: What to Do Around Louisville January 26 - 28

FRIDAY

Celebrating the Legacy of Black Louisville | Kentucky Center for African American Heritage

Returning for the fifth year, the event "Celebrating the Legacy of Black Louisville" seeks to honor and celebrate the years when Walnut Street (now Muhammad Ali Boulevard) was a hub of black entertainment and music. On Friday, the famous Top Hat 1940s jazz club will be reborn for the night to host the Kendall Carter Quartet and musician/vocalist Gayle King and her jazz ensemble. On Saturday, celebrate the black musicians and music of the historic district with the Walnut Street Revue, featuring vocalist, composer and Louisville-native Vic Frierson. The Walnut Street Revue will be hosted by WLKY’s Ann Bowdan and will feature Tony Fish and his band as the opening act.



When: January 26 & 27, 7:30 p.m.

Where: KY Center for African American Heritage, 1701 W. Muhammad Ali Blvd.

Website: Celebrating the Legacy of Black Louisville

Cost: $30 on Friday; $40 on Saturday



WFPK Live Lunch: Quiet Hollers | Louisville Public Media

WFPK hosts Live Lunch every Friday at noon. Come see your favorite local and touring artists perform live in the Louisville Public Media performance studio in downtown Louisville. Doors open around 11:30 a.m. If you can’t make the performance in person, listen live at 91.9 WFPK Radio Louisville. Quiet Hollers recently released the album Amen Breaks and were awarded the 2017 Louisville Music Award for

Pop/Rock Artist of the Year.



When: January 26, noon-1 p.m.

Where: Louisville Public Media, 619 S. Fourth St.

Website: Live Lunch

Cost: Free to attend



16th Annual International Fashion Show | UofL Student Activities Center

This Friday, the Student Activities Board Diversity Committee at the University of Louisville will be hosting the 16th annual International Fashion Show. The International Fashion Show is an exhibition of fashions from various countries throughout the world that are modeled by students representing the countries hosted in the show. This year's theme is “Bloom: The Awakening of Cultures,” which will present the growth that occurs during the change of seasons from winter to spring.



When: January 26, 7-10 p.m.

Where: Student Activities Center, University of Louisville, 2100 S. Floyd St.

Website: International Fashion Show

Cost: $7 for students; $10 for community members



CreativeMornings Louisville Third Anniversary | The Henry Clay

CreativeMornings Louisville is celebrating their third anniversary this month and are hosting one of their craziest events this Friday! Gather at the Henry Clay for breakfast and coffee before moving into the main activity - participation in discussions with other creatives regarding various topics. This month's theme is anxiety.



When: January 26, 8:30-10 a.m.

Where: The Henry Clay, 604 S. Third St.

Website: CreativeMornings

Cost: Free to attend



Bourbon and Board Games | The Hub Louisville

Join the Louisville Urban League Young Professionals for one of their 2018 Join Week events, Bourbon and Board Games. Games will be provided by the Louisville Urban League Young Professionals. However, feel free to bring your favorite games to share while you network with Louisville’s young professional’s community. Bourbon flights and drink specials will be available!



When: January 26, 6-9 p.m.

Where: The Hub Louisville, 2235 Frankfort Ave.

Website: Bourbon and Board Games

Cost: Free to attend



Trivia Night | Actors Theatre

Test your theatre, magic and fairy tale knowledge at Actors Theatre Trivia Night! Join them before the performances of Little Bunny Foo Foo and The Magic Play for an exciting trivia challenge. Everyone is welcome to play, but to qualify for all of the exciting prizes, individuals or teams (max 6 people) must register onsite for $5 per person. Every individual on the winning team will receive a voucher redeemable for a pair of tickets to any Humana Festival Show!



When: January 26, 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Where: Actors Theatre, 316 W. Main St.

Website: Trivia Night

Cost: $5 to be eligible for prizes; free otherwise



UofL Theatre Arts Presents "Eurydice" | Thrust Theatre

Written by Sarah Ruhl, one of America’s leading female playwrights, “Eurydice” launches the spring lineup of the theatre arts department’s season of plays written entirely by women. Ruhl’s retelling emphasizes a strong female voice by focusing on Eurydice and making her the heroine instead of Orpheus.



When: January 26-28, see website for times

Where: Thrust Theatre at UofL, 2314 S. Floyd St.

Website: Eurydice

Cost: $8 for UofL students; $12 for other students, alumni, faculty, staff and seniors; and $15 for general admission



Abstract in Kentucky: Opening Reception | Kaviar Gallery

Kaviar Gallery is hosting a juried exhibition, “Abstract in Kentucky,” highlighting various forms of abstract art. This show features 24 artists living and working throughout the state of Kentucky, using several different art forms. "Abstract in Kentucky" opens January 26 and will run through February 24.



When: January 26, 6-8 p.m.

Where: Kaviar Gallery, 147 Stevenson Ave.

Website: Abstract in Kentucky

Cost: Free to attend

SATURDAY

Third Annual WhiskerMania | Diamond Pub Concert Hall

Are you ready to join the baddest of the Bluegrass at the hardest-hitting facial hair competition in the land? Get ready, because the Derby City Whisker Club returns with the third installment of WhiskerMania! They will once again bring together unmovable beards and unstoppable mustaches from all over to have their facial hair judged in 16 categories - and one secret category. This event will also include vendors, raffles and live music. Come out and watch the spectacle or see how your facial hair stands up in this facial hair battle royale!



When: January 27, 5 p.m.-midnight

Where: Diamond Pub Concert Hall, 630 Barret Ave.

Website: WhiskerMania

Cost: $15+



The MixT&pe: Grammy Artist-Inspired Cocktails | Copper & Kings



This Saturday, Copper & Kings is proud to present the MixT&pe: GR&MMY Artists! Featuring Mikey Padgett, Eron Plevan, Hunter Ratliff and special guest bartender Lee Sill of Quills. Taste inventive brandy, gin and absinthe cocktails inspired by the music of 2018 Grammy nominees. A DJ will be spinning tracks by 2018 Grammy-nominated artists while you enjoy your cocktails on the second floor art gallery at Copper & Kings. 21+ only.



When: January 27, 7 p.m.-midnight

Where: Copper & Kings, 1121 E. Washington St.

Website: MixT&pe

Cost: Free to attend



Sheherazade Gallery's First Open House

Artist Julie Leidner is excited to announce a new project space in Old Louisville called Sheherazade. Sheherazade is a window gallery in an Old Louisville garage that exhibits site-specific art installations and is only viewable from the sidewalk. Sheherazade’s modest setting, 24/7 visibility and non-commerciality combine to create an experimental site that plays with the boundaries of public and private space. Visitors may only enter the garage during a one-time-only Open House for each installation, which will rotate every six weeks. This weekend, the gallery's first open house will feature work by artist Norman Spencer.



When: January 27, 5-9 p.m.

Where: Sheherazade, 1401 S. Third St.

Website: Sheherazade

Cost: Free to attend



The Roast of Stephen King | LFPL Southwest

For one night only, all of Stephen King’s most notorious creations will come together for a Comedy Central style roast of the spookiest, weirdest author of all time. Carrie, Pennywise, Cujo, Andy Dufresne and many more will be on hand to put the king of thrills and chills in the hot-seat. This is an adults only, after-hours event. Must be 18 or older to attend. Against the Grain will be on hand to serve up some of Louisville’s finest brews for those 21 and over.



When: January 27, 7:30-9 p.m.

Where: Louisville Free Public Library Southwest, 9725 Dixie Hwy.

Website: Roast of Stephen King

Cost: Free to attend, registration required



23rd Annual Festival of Faiths Launch Event | Brown Theatre

This Saturday is the 23rd annual Festival of Faiths launch event, "LISTEN! Feminine Wisdom." A multi-faith, intergenerational group of women will share their wisdom and insight on the spiritual practice of listening. Through storytelling, music, performance and more, attendees will discover the transformative power of attentive listening. Speakers include: Sister Rose Howard, Hannah Drake, Brianna Harlan, Rabbi Nadia and more.



When: January 27, 10 a.m.-noon

Where: Brown Theatre, 315 W. Broadway

Website: LISTEN! Feminine Wisdom

Cost: Free to attend, but ticket required



National Braille Month: Celebrating Louis Braille and Le Procédé | APH

For Louis Braille’s 209th birthday, students from the Kentucky School for the Blind will tell the story of tactile books for people who are blind. APH will unveil their newest museum exhibit, which includes a copy of Le Procédé – the book Louis Braille published in 1829 to tell the world about his code. All ages are welcome to come celebrate.



When: January 27, 1-3 p.m.

Where: American Printing House for the Blind, 1839 Frankfort Ave.

Website: National Braille Month

Cost: Free to attend, but registration required



Awakening the Writer Within: Women Writers Retreat | Bernheim

Bernheim is pleased to offer a day-long writing retreat for women, where a cozy cabin awaits in a winter’s forest. Whether you are a beginning or experienced writer, this innovative workshop with writer, poet, songwriter and lover of the natural world, Pamela Jay, will help you reconnect with nature, open your endless creativity, quiet your pesky inner critic and liberate your authentic voice of expression. Registration and payment due by 4 p.m. the day prior to program.



When: January 27, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Where: Bernheim Forest, 2075 Clermont Road, Clermont, KY

Website: Women Writers Retreat

Cost: Bernheim Members $50; Non-Members $60



George Lopez and Cedric the Entertainer | Louisville Palace

Comedy heavy-hitters George Lopez and Cedric the Entertainer are teaming up for a comedy tour! Come see them this Saturday at the Louisville Palace. Doors open at 6 p.m.



When: January 27, 7 p.m.

Where: Louisville Palace, 625 S. Fourth St.

Website: George Lopez & Cedric the Entertainer

Cost: $25+

SUNDAY

Soul Cleanse Winter Yoga Festival | The Pointe

The Soul Cleanse Festival offers a unique opportunity to strengthen your yoga practice by stretching your mind, body and spirit. Fifteen regional teachers will lead workshops and classes across two stages dedicated to help you improve yourself and your practice. The intention behind the Soul Cleanse Festival is to build community, welcome both newcomers and experts to yoga, celebrate the Louisville yoga community, and of course, to have fun! New this year is the Creative Hour, where you can choose from a Mala Bracelet creation and ritual workshop or a photography/Acro Yoga workshop. In addition, the festival will include several pop-up shops from local vendors and food from Dakshin South Indian Restaurant.



When: January 28, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Where: The Pointe, 1205 E. Washington St.

Website: Soul Cleanse Winter Yoga Festival

Cost: $55+



The Louisville Public Librewery | Old Louisville Brewery

Come read the Sunday away with Old Louisville Brewery and LFPL at "The Louisville Public Librewery," as part of the Books and Brews 502 initiative. Library card holders get $1 off all pints, and for those of you without one, LFPL will be on hand to help you sign up for one! Light instrumental music will be playing to enhance your reading experience. Bring a book. Bring a blanket if you'd like. Get your brew on and read the Sunday away.



When: January 28, 3-8 p.m.

Where: Old Louisville Brewery, 625 W. Magnolia Ave.

Website: Librewery

Cost: Free to attend



Tyler Park Neighborhood Association Wine Tasting | Mid City Mall

The Tyler Park Neighborhood Association is rolling out the red carpet, literally, for this year’s wine tasting. The Hollywood-themed party features hors d’oeuvres, award winning cheeses and wines of California. The proceeds from this year’s event benefit Beechwood Park, a new pocket park in the Tyler Park neighborhood.



When: January 28, 5-7 p.m.

Where: Mid City Mall, 1250 Bardstown Road

Website: Wine Tasting

Cost: $25



Speed Concert Series: Jamie Barton | Kentucky Center

The Speed Concert Series in collaboration with The Kentucky Center presents Jamie Barton, mezzo-soprano, and Kathleen Kelly on piano. Barton is the winner of the 2017 Beverly Sills Artist Award and 2015 Richard Tucker Award, the winner of both Main and Song Prizes at the 2013 BBC Cardiff Singer of the World Competition, a winner of the 2007 Metropolitan Opera National Council Auditions and a Grammy nominee.



When: January 28, 3 p.m.

Where: Kentucky Center, 501 W. Main St.

Website: Jamie Barton

Cost: $25



Sulh and Raqs Maqom: A Multicultural Concert | LFPL South Central

Please Join Sulh with special guests and collaborators, Raqs Maqom (including dancers from the Crescent Moon Dance Company), as we present music and dance from the Middle East and Central Asia at the South Central Regional Library branch of the Louisville Free Public Library. The event is free and all ages.



When: January 28, 2:30 p.m.

Where: Louisville Free Public Library South Central, 7300 Jefferson Blvd.

Website: Multicultural Concert

Cost: Free to attend