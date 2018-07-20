Weekender: What to Do Around Louisville July 20 — 22

To get this list delivered straight to your inbox every Thursday, sign up for the Weekender newsletter here!

FRIDAY

CirqueLouis Presents: "Happy Birthday!" | Iroquois Amphitheater

Celebrate the Iroquois Amphitheater's 80th anniversary with CirqueLouis. “Happy Birthday!” is a celebration of birthday magic, community and coming of age. CirqueLouis' performers will sing, dance and fly in a circus celebration, each sharing their gift in honor of the venue's anniversary.



When: Friday, July 20 & Saturday, July 21, 7:30 p.m.

Where: Iroquois Amphitheater, 1080 Amphitheater Road

Website: "Happy Birthday!"

Cost: $8-$16



Lebowski Fest | Executive Strike & Spare

Celebrate 20 years of The Big Lebowski where it all started in Louisville, Kentucky at the 17th Annual Lebowski Fest! There will be music by Murder By Death, Howell Dawdy, a live tribute to the soundtrack and special guest Jim Hoosier (Liam), followed by a screening of The Big Lebowski and Lebowski-themed games.



When: Friday, July 20 & Saturday, July 21, 6-11 p.m.

Where: Executive Strike & Spare, 911 Phillips Lane

Website: Lebowski Fest

Cost: $25



Louisville Blues, Brews & BBQ Festival | Louisville Watertower Park

The music is hot and the food is smokin'! Only the Louisville Blues, Brews & BBQ Festival allows you to get lost in a soul-satisfying haze of New Orleans and Memphis-style blues and pit barbecue smoke. Add the exclusive tasting area where you can sample craft beers, and it’s easy to see why people mark their calendars for this legendary festival at Louisville Water Tower Park year after year. No food, drink or pets allowed. Lawn chairs and blankets are welcome. Free parking.



When: Friday, July 20 & Saturday, July 21, 5-11 p.m.

Where: Louisville Water Tower Park, 3005 River Road

Website: Louisville Blues, Brews & BBQ Festival

Cost: $10 for one-day pass; $20 for two-day pass



Louisville Fringe Festival | Germantown Neighborhood

This first annual Louisville Fringe Festival takes over Germantown this weekend! Featuring performers from all over Louisville, the Louisville Fringe Festival seeks to promote and strengthen the local theater culture by supporting local performance artists across all experience/skill levels. Anchored in the Germantown neighborhood, a diverse array of performance artists will perform at three local bars, Four Pegs Beer Lounge, Kaiju and Monnik Beer Co. The festival is open to anyone who wants to submit, with an emphasis on artists from Indiana and Kentucky.



When: July 18-21

Where: Germantown neighborhood

Website: Louisville Fringe Festival

Cost: $15 and up



Tapper's 90s Throwback House Party Blowout | OUTERspace

Oh snap! Louisville Water Company's Tapper is throwing a retro dance party that’ll be all that and a bag of chips. Get crunk at Galaxie’s OUTERspace with DJs Sam Sneed and Alex Bell spinning your favorite retro dance, trance and house tunes. It’s all to celebrate 21 years of pure perfection when Louisville Water Company named the best water in the country back in 1997.



When: July 20, 9 p.m.-1 a.m.

Where: OUTERspace behind Galaxie, 732 E. Market St.

Website: Tapper's 90s Throwback

Cost: Free to attend



Concerts in the Village ft. The Newbees | Westport Village

Westport Village and 106.9 Play are excited to present The Newbees, a 12-piece rock n' roll band, as part of a free summer concert series. Formed by a husband and wife musical duo, The Newbees are known for their Beatles renditions, classic rock covers and original songs featuring strings, horns and powerhouse vocals. Food and drinks will be available for purchase, as well as secret deals and discounts from participating Westport Village shops.



When: July 20, 6-8 p.m.

Where: Westport Village, 1315 Herr Lane

Website: Concerts in the Village

Cost: Free to attend



Date Night with Harvest Restaurant | Cooking at Millie's

Cooking at Millie's offers group cooking classes, under the direction of local chefs. In a space mirroring a home kitchen, these classes are designed to teach guests new skills in a fun and comfortable environment. Friday will feature Executive Chef Jeff Dailey of Harvest Restaurant. The menu includes: Heirloom Tomato & Cucumber Salad; Ricotta Ravioli Carbonara; and Strawberry & Dark Chocolate Mille Feuille. The price includes a bottle of wine per couple.



When: July 20, 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Where: Cooking at Millie's, 340 W. Chestnut St.

Website: Date Night with Harvest

Cost: $105





Sand Dodgeball Tournament Benefitting Breast Cancer | The Goat

Bring your family and friends to this fun-filled dodgeball tournament, played on a sand court and benefiting breast cancer. Teams will consist of between four and six people, and each team will receive four free drink tickets.



When: July 20, 6:30 p.m.

Where: The Goat, 700 Landis Ridge Drive

Website: Sand Dodgeball Tournament

Cost: $60 per team





Shania Twain: NOW | KFC Yum! Center

Shania Twain is hitting the road in support of her new album, Now, and will stop at KFC Yum! Center this Friday. Shania is a five-time GRAMMY Award-winner and the reigning Queen of Country Pop. With more than 90 million albums sold worldwide and U.S. sales topping 34.5 million, Shania remains the top-selling female country artist of all time.



When: July 20, 7:30 p.m.

Where: KFC Yum! Center, 1 Arena Plaza

Website: Shania Twain

Cost: $30+

SATURDAY

NuLu Luau

Dust off your Hawaiian shirts and come get lei’d in NuLu for the second annual NuLu Luau. The neighborhood will be beaching it up for some fun and good times. The day will feature live music in several locations, a pig roast with pulled pork sandwiches, limbo contest with prizes, fire dancers and more! Plus businesses will be offering sales and specials all day.



When: July 21, 1-10 p.m.

Where: NuLu, E. Market St.

Website: NuLu Luau

Cost: Free to attend



OVATION! A West Louisville Performing Arts Bash | KCAAH

KCAAH will host an evening of discovery at "OVATION! A West Louisville Performing Arts Bash" to celebrate the launch of the West Louisville ecoHub Arts Community, which is focused on establishing permanent and free performing arts programming at west Louisville community centers and libraries for all children. The evening will also honor Councilwoman Barbara Sexton Smith with a 2018 OVATION Arts Award for her years of service with the arts and her unwavering commitment to children. Guests will enjoy an evening filled with food, craft cocktails, a silent auction, live performances and dancing.



When: July 21, 6-10 p.m.

Where: Kentucky Center for African American Heritage, 1701 W. Muhammad Ali Blvd.

Website: OVATION!

Cost: $50 GA; $100 VIP





8th Annual Summer Showdown Auto Show & Silent Auction | Valor Traditional Academy

This Saturday, head to "The Castle" for the Summer Showdown, featuring car, truck and motorcycle shows and a silent auction. There will be door prizes, raffles, free face painting and tons of local vendors. Don't miss the Best of Show and People's Choice awards!



When: July 21, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Where: Valor Traditional Academy “The Castle,” 11501 Schlatter Road

Website: Summer Showdown Auto Show

Cost: Free to attend



Western Library Block Party | Western Library

Head to the historic Western Library for a day of fun community activities! The Western Library Block Party will feature the Bubble Bug, a bouncy house and loads of games and prizes! This free, family-friendly community event includes food, music from DJ C Note and a live concert with The Louisville Connection.



When: July 21, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Where: Western Library , 604 S. Tenth St.

Website: Western Library Block Party

Cost: Free to attend



Date Night | Cooking at Millie's

Cooking at Millie's offers group cooking classes, under the direction of local chefs. In a space mirroring a home kitchen, these classes are designed to teach guests new skills in a fun and comfortable environment. Friday will feature Chef Alison Mann. The menu includes: Shrimp Scampi Flatbread; Roasted Pork Tenderloin w/ a Fresh Chimichurri Sauce and Au Gratin Potatoes; and Panna Cotta w/ Seasonal Fresh Fruit. The price includes a bottle of wine per couple.



When: July 21, 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Where: Cooking at Millie's, 340 W. Chestnut St.

Website: Date Night

Cost: $105





Smashing Pumpkins: "Shiny and Oh So Bright Tour" | KFC Yum! Center

GRAMMY Award-winning, acclaimed alternative rock pioneers The Smashing Pumpkins are coming to Louisville for the Shiny And Oh So Bright Tour, their first tour in nearly 20 years to feature founding members Billy Corgan, Jimmy Chamberlin and James Iha. The monumental tour, which coincides with the 30th anniversary of the band’s formation, will highlight music from the group’s inception through 2000.



When: July 21, 7 p.m.

Where: KFC YUM! Center, 1 Arena Plaza

Website: Smashing Pumpkins

Cost: $30+



Moana Dive-In Movie Night | American Turners

Immerse yourself in the world of Disney’s Moana at the American Turners outdoor pool! Watch the exciting journey of Moana as she sets sail across the seas with her legendary friend and demigod, Maui. Will they save the heart of the Te Fiti? Bring your swimsuit to find out! Doors open at 8:30 pm. Movie begins at sundown (roughly 9:30 p.m.). No outside food or drink.



When: July 21, 8:30 p.m.

Where: American Turners-Louisville, 3125 River Road

Website: Moana Dive-In Movie Night

Cost: $10 GA; $7 for children 12 and under



Yoga And...Vision Boards | Heart 2 Heart Wellness Center

This summer, Heart 2 Heart hosts their first annual “Yoga And…” event series. Each Saturday, head to their New Albany Wellness Center for yoga classes paired with other wellness outlets, changing each week. Topics explored include vision boards, henna, chakras, crystals, smoothies and more! The “Yoga And…” series will take place each Saturday through August 18. Guests are welcome to attend an individual event or all of them!



When: July 21, 9:30 a.m. & noon

Where: Heart 2 Heart Wellness Center, 3306 Plaza Drive, New Albany, Ind.

Website: Yoga And...Vision Boards

Cost: $20





SUNDAY

A Taste of Independents | The Olmsted

Celebrate Louisville’s local, independent restaurants at A Taste of Independents this Sunday. Guests will enjoy tastings from over 30 local restaurants, specialty cocktails by Ballotin Chocolate Whiskey, a silent auction and live music by the Robbie Bartlett Duo. Apron Inc. hosts events like the Taste of Independents to raise funds, but also to show appreciation to the talented local restaurants that keep Louisville on the culinary map.



When: July 22, 1-4 p.m.

Where: The Olmsted, 3701 Frankfort Ave.

Website: A Taste of Independents

Cost: $50





The Minimalists: Simply Southern Tour | Mercury Ballroom

Join The Minimalists for a night of less. They will hosts a live version of The Minimalists Podcast with special guest Chris Hogan, author of Retire Inspired: It's Not an Age; It's a Financial Number. Together they will discuss minimalism, decluttering, family, budgeting, and finances, and they will answer audience questions. Special musical guest Canyon City will open the show.



When: July 22, 7 p.m.

Where: Mercury Ballroom, 611 S. Fourth St.

Website: The Minimalists

Cost: $25



Jeremy Kittel & Co.'s Whorls Tour | Odeon

Odeon and Ben Sollee are excited to host Kittel & Co. for their Louisville stop on their Whorls Tour.​ This band inhabits the unique space between classical and acoustic roots; Celtic and bluegrass aesthetics; and folk and jazz sensibilities. Previously of the Grammy-winning Turtle Island Quartet, Jeremy Kittel has been a composer-arranger-collaborator for such diverse artists as My Morning Jacket, Yo-Yo Ma & the Silk Road Ensemble and Bela Fleck & Abigail Washburn. This Kittel and Co. show features mandolin phenom Josh Pinkham (named “the future of the mandolin” by Mandolin Magazine) and guitarist Quinn Bachand (who's toured with fiddling icons Ashley MacIsaac and Natalie MacMaster).



When: July 22, 8:00-11:00 PM

Where: Odeon, 1335 Story Ave.

Website: Jeremy Kittel & Co.

Cost: $20





Happy Ever After Wedding Show | Sawyer Hayes Community Center

Happy Ever After Wedding Show offers a summer show to help brides, grooms and their partners plan their big day with some of the best vendors the area has to offer. Take the stress out of planning your wedding and come to this free event for brides and grooms full of entertainment, prizes, food, cake and plenty of wedding resources to help you plan your big day so you both can live Happy Ever After!



When: July 22, 2-4 p.m.

Where: Sawyer Hayes Community Center, 2204 Lakeland Road

Website: Happy Ever After Wedding Show

Cost: Free for registered brides and grooms; free parking