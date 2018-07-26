Weekender: What to Do Around Louisville July 27 — 29

To get this list delivered straight to your inbox every Thursday, sign up for the Weekender newsletter here!

FRIDAY

Mummers & Minstrels Presents "Sing Down the Moon: Appalachian Wonder Tales" | Anchorage Public School

Journey into the Appalachian Mountains in the award-winning musical that deftly weaves six traditional tales and original music into a keepsake quilt of mountain lore and wisdom for the whole family. Enjoy unique takes on familiar tales like Jack and the Beanstalk, Cinderella, Beauty & the Beast and the Three Little Pigs. This play incorporates singing, mountain dances, music and giant puppets to create a highly theatrical, storytelling experience. The score is inspired by old-time Appalachian music featuring fiddle and banjo that drives the play’s action and makes music itself a character in the play.



When: July 26-29

Where: Anchorage Public School, 11400 Ridge Road, Goshen, Ky

Website: Sing Down the Moon

Cost: $15 for adults; $12 for seniors





Grateville Dead 2018 | Brown Forman Amphiteater

A local celebration of Jerry & The Dead. Enjoy music, arts, food and more at this annual festival! One dollar of all tickets go to support Strive502.org, which seeks to provide creative wellness opportunities to the city of Louisville.



When: July 27, 3-11 p.m.

Where: Brown Forman Amphitheater, 1301 River Road

Website: Grateville Dead

Cost: $22 single day; $32 weekend



Throwback Weekend with the Louisville Bats | Slugger Field

The Louisville Colonels are back for one weekend only! Join the Louisville Bats as they pay homage to their past with classic jerseys, limited edition giveaways and special pre-game ceremonies.



When: July 27, 6 p.m. & July 28, 6:30 p.m.

Where: Slugger Field, 401 E. Main St.

Website: Throwback Weekend

Cost: See website



"Once on This Island" | LCCC's Grand Lyric Theater

When Ti Moune, a peasant girl, rescues Daniel, a wealthy boy from the other side of the island, she finds herself falling in love with him. Unbeknownst to Ti Moune, the pompous gods who preside over the island make a bet with one another over which is stronger, love or death — and the stakes are Ti Moune's life. When she pursues Daniel, who has returned to his people, Ti Moune is shunned because of her lowly status.



When: July 27-29, 7 p.m.

Where: Grand Lyric Theater at LCCC, 1300 W. Muhammad Ali Blvd.

Website: Once on This Island

Cost: $12 in advance; $15 at the door





Norton Commons Hits the High Notes

Celebrate the opening of Kentucky Opera's 67th season in the Norton Commons neighborhood with their second passport party. Pick up your event passport at any participating Norton Commons store or restaurant starting July 20th, and then on July 27, explore the Norton Commons community to find Kentucky Opera performers and musicians performing the best of opera, musical theater and standards. Visit all music stations to get your passport stamped for incredible deals at Norton Commons participating retailers and restaurants!



When: July 27, 6-9 p.m.

Where: Norton Commons Town Center, 10712 Meeting St., Prospect, Ky

Website: Norton Commons Hits the High Notes

Cost: Free to attend



Kentucky Shakespeare's Globe Players Present "Romeo and Juliet" | Central Park

The Globe Players present "Romeo and Juliet," directed by Kyle Ware. Kentucky Shakespeare’s high school troupe presents the classic tragedy following the world’s most famous star-crossed lovers. The amphitheater opens at 6:30 p.m. with food trucks; Will’s Tavern opens at 7 p.m., serving Brown-Forman, West Sixth and 502 Winery products; and the pre-show begins at 7:15 p.m., with the main stage production at 8 p.m.



When: July 27, 6:30 p.m.

Where: Old Louisville's Central Park, 1340 S. Fourth St.

Website: Romeo and Juliet

Cost: Free to attend



The Local Lineup: Bendigo Fletcher with Bungalow Betty | Against the Grain

Head to Against the Grain for the third installment of The Local Lineup 2018, featuring Bendigo Fletcher with Bungalow Betty. Get to the party early for happy hour with DJ Sam Sneed.



When: July 27, 7-10 p.m.

Where: Against the Grain, 401 E. Main St.

Website: Local Lineup

Cost: Free to attend



Iroquois Hill Runners Midnight Climb | Iroquois Park

This race begins at midnight and takes you through a hilly, 3.5-mile course around the top of Iroquois Park. Headlamps are required for all runners. Entry fee includes a technical shirt with race logo.



When: July 27, 11:30 p.m.

Where: Iroquois Park, 5216 New Cut Road

Website: Runners Midnight Climb

Cost: $25



UFOs Over Kentucky | Western Library

In honor World UFO Day, the Western Library will focus on the odd and unusual sightings in our home state of Kentucky. The presentation will include “eyewitness” videos and photographic accounts. The truth is out there!



When: July 27, 3 p.m.

Where: Western Library , 604 S. Tenth St.

Website: UFOs Over Kentucky

Cost: Free to attend



Evening of Arias | YPAS

Enjoy an evening of Aria selections performed by the artists from Canto Vocal Program and the YPAS chorus. The Experimental Theatre Canto is a summer opera program which brings Metropolitan Opera coaches and other internationally acclaimed faculty to the city of Louisville to train the next generation of professional singers.



When: July 27, 7 p.m.

Where: Youth Performing Arts School, 1517 S. Second St.

Website: Evening of Arias

Cost: Free to attend, but reservations required

SATURDAY

2018 South Points Buy Local Fair | Iroquois Amphitheater

The Louisville Independent Business Alliance (LIBA) will host the 3rd Annual South Points Buy Local Fair this weekend at Iroquois Amphitheater. The fair is aimed at encouraging locals to find diversity and adventure in south Louisville and will feature South Louisville independent businesses, music, kid’s area, food and local beer and wine. Admission and parking are free. The event will precede the Burnt Knob Music Festival at Iroquois Amphitheater (see below).



When: Saturday, July 28, 3-7 p.m.

Where: Iroquois Amphitheater, 1080 Amphitheater Road

Website: Buy Local Fair

Cost: Free to attend



Poorcastle '18 Thank You Party | Odeon

Poorcastle Festival 2018 was a magical weekend, and Odeon is hosting a party to thank everyone for making it such a special year. Join 2018 participating musicians, volunteers, sponsors and benefiting organizations at the Poorcastle '18 Thank You Party! Doors at 8 p.m., with music at 9 p.m., featuring Curio Key Club, Mmuso and late night DJ sets by McKinley Moore and Guestroom Records.



When: July 28, 8 p.m.

Where: Odeon, 1335 Story Ave.

Website: Poorcastle Thank You Party

Cost: $5 at the door



Burnt Knob Music Festival | Iroquois Amphitheater

Come out and enjoy the Burnt Knob Music Festival this Saturday at the Iroquois Amphitheater. Louisville's own Falls City Beer sponsors this local festival for music lovers. Featured bands include Villa Mure, The Strings of Indian Creek, Bridge 19 and Beth Bombara.



When: July 28, 7 p.m.

Where: Iroquois Amphitheater, 1080 Amphitheater Road

Website: Burnt Knob Music Festival

Cost: $15



CenterStage Presents "Hairspray" | the J

The 1950s are out, and change is in the air! It’s 1962 in Baltimore, and the lovable plus-size teen, Tracy Turnblad, has only one desire – to dance on the popular “Corny Collins Show.” Her journey to fame and the fight for civil rights and equality “highlight” this 1960s-set musical with fun and empowerment. Hairspray, winner of eight Tony Awards including Best Musical, is a family-friendly show, piled bouffant-high with laughter, romance and deliriously tuneful songs.



When: July 26, 7:30-10 p.m.

Where: Jewish Community Center, 3600 Dutchmans Lane

Website: Hairspray

Cost: $20+



Meet the Curator: Scott Rogers | Frazier Museum

Join Frazier for the final days of the "Magnificent Mona Bismarck: Kentucky Style Icon" and experience a very special opportunity to tour the exhibition with its curator, Scott Rogers. Through years of research at and collaborations with organizations throughout the world, Scott transformed his vision into an beautiful exhibition named by USA Today as one of the “best museum exhibits in the U.S. this spring . . . a must-see.” He will share stories of the Magnificent Mona – and of his effort to bring her story back to Louisville, her hometown.



When: July 28, 11 a.m. & July 29, 2 p.m.

Where: Frazier History Museum, 829 W. Main St.

Website: Meet the Curator

Cost: Free with museum admission



West Louisville Appreciation Day | Shawnee Park

Volunteers will be at Shawnee Park this Saturday, providing free opportunities for the public to try fishing, canoeing, archery, mountain biking and climbing. There will be a pop-up nature play area, and staff will be on hand to discuss the West Louisville Outdoor Recreation Initiative and plans for the Shawnee Outdoor Learning Center. SummerWorks young adults will be working on a culminating project, interviewing members of the public on film about their connections to and experiences in nature. Come out for a great day of free outdoor activity in one of Louisville’s most beautiful parks!



When: July 28, 1-5 p.m.

Where: Shawnee Park, 4501 W. Broadway

Website: West Louisville Appreciation Day

Cost: Free to attend



BAFOL BEARS Art Showcase & Fundraiser | Chestnut Street YMCA

Booker Autism Foundation of Learning, Inc. (BAFOL) invites you to the BAFOL BEARS Art Showcase & Fundraiser hosted by Louisville's very own Mr. Jerry Hazard (1350 WLOU) and co-hosted by Mr. Greg Daly (Daly Law Firm). BAFOL BEARS Art Showcase is a fundraiser to provide free educational arts-based exposure of their summer programs for high functioning children (ages 8-12 years) on the spectrum of autism. The showcase also provides an opportunity for local artist and students to be paired up and mentored by the local artist, focusing on art, nutrition, science and community-building relationships for special needs families. Proceeds raised will support Booker Autism Foundation of Learning, Inc.'s free community outreach programs.



When: July 28, 3-5 p.m.

Where: Chestnut Street YMCA, 930 W. Chestnut St.

Website: BAFOL BEARS Art Showcase

Cost: $5 kids ages 7-12; $10 for ages 13-adult; free for children 6 and under



Hats Off Day | Kentucky Horse Park

Hats Off to Kentucky’s Horse Industry Day (Hats Off Day) is the only day of the year that entrance to the Kentucky Horse Park is free. This popular event is a day of family-friendly events designed to celebrate the horse. This year is also the Horse Park's 40th anniversary. All festivities, including horse and pony rides, games, and show jumping competition, are completely free. Hats Off Day is presented by Rood & Riddle Equine Hospital, free admission sponsored by Central Bank and additional sponsorship by Zoetis, Boehringer Ingelheim and other industry leaders.



When: July 28, 4-10 p.m.

Where: Kentucky Horse Park, 4089 Iron Works Pkwy., Lexington, Ky

Website: Hats Off Day

Cost: Free to attend



Potterpalooza 2018 | LFPL Main Branch

Welcome back to the wizarding world, brought to you by the wizards and witches of the LFPL! Costumes encouraged! Get ready to: Wander Diagon Alley Explore the Muggle Museum Play Quidditch Fly a broom Cast spells Enjoy live music from SMT Music String Quartet See live animals from Animal Tales, LLC Find the hidden Horcruxes Indulge in some SnoWhat Snoballs and so much more! Adult can enjoy some beverages from Against the Grain Brewery in our very own Hog's Head Pub (must be 21 or older to enter, ID required - no ID, no entry!). Books and merchandise will be on sale in the lobby from Carmichael's Kids. And refreshments will be available for purchase from Heine Brothers' Coffee.



When: July 28, 6-10 p.m.

Where: Louisville Free Public Library Main Branch, 301 York St.

Website: Potterpalooza

Cost: Free to attend



Yoga And...Alkaline Water | Heart 2 Heart Wellness Center

This summer, Heart 2 Heart hosts their first annual “Yoga And…” event series. Each Saturday, head to their New Albany Wellness Center for yoga classes paired with other wellness outlets, changing each week. Topics explored include vision boards, henna, chakras, crystals, smoothies and more! The “Yoga And…” series will take place each Saturday through August 18. Guests are welcome to attend an individual event or all of them!



When: July 28, 9:00-12:00 PM

Where: New Albany Waterfront, 3306 Plaza Drive, New Albany, Ind.

Website: Yoga And...

Cost: $20





Sugarland: Still the Same Tour | KFC Yum! Center

Award-winning country duo Sugarland are touring on their highly-anticipated return to the stage with the "Still The Same Tour." With numerous Grammy, ACM and CMA Awards, chart-topping hits and multi-platinum sales, Jennifer Nettles and Kristian Bush will bring their new live show to 48 cities, including Louisville this Saturday.



When: July 28, 7 p.m.

Where: KFC YUM! Center, 1 Arena Plaza

Website: Sugarland

Cost: $35+



Biergarten | German American Club

The German American Club is hosting an outdoor biergarten this Saturday. Join them for authentic German food, music and fun! Live music by the Rheingold Band. Kids can enjoy the outdoor playground. Plenty of Gemütlichkeit!



When: July 28, 6-10 p.m.

Where: German American Club, 1840 Lincoln Ave.

Website: Biergarten

Cost: Free to attend



"Let's Stress Poverty" Feed the Homeless Event

Join Amazing Childcare Learning Center monthly on the last Saturday of the month to feed an additional 150 individuals without housing in Louisville. The effort, called ‘Let’s Stress Poverty,’ coordinated by Amazing Childcare, fed hundreds of homeless individuals and families last month on the corner of First and Broadway; this month they are adding the location at Jackson and Jefferson Street from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. Along with other volunteers, Louisville’s very own Tyson Harbin, State Coordinator, Homeless Education, will be in attendance, assisting with preparing and serving food.



When: July 28, 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

Where: Feed the homeless, corner of Jackson and Jefferson St.

Website: Let's Stress Poverty

Cost: Free to attend

SUNDAY

Barks & Brunch | Mile Wide

With the opening of Mile Wide's new beer garden in the front of the brewery, it's time for them to host the first ever Barks and Brunch! Bring your pups on down and grab some brunch and brews, all for a great cause. Mile Wide is partnering with local pet health food store Pet Wants to raise money for Indiana Bulldog Rescue. Pet Wants will be present at the event, selling their beef jerky treats, sweet pawtato chips and pawsicles, as well as other special goods and treats. Pet Wants will be donating 10% of their profits from the event to Indiana Bulldog Rescue, and Mile Wide will also donate $1 from certain beers sold that day.



When: July 29, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

Where: Mile Wide Beer Co., 636 Barret Ave.

Website: Barks & Brunch

Cost: Free to attend



Rod Stewart with special guest Cyndi Lauper | KFC Yum! Center

Singer/songwriter Rod Stewart, the two-time Rock & Roll Hall of Fame-music icon, is bringing his summer tour to Derby City. Following the incredible success and rave reviews for their 2017 summer tour, Stewart has invited the legendary Cyndi Lauper to again join him as the tour’s special guest.



When: July 29, 7:30 p.m.

Where: KFC YUM! Center, 1 Arena Plaza

Website: Rod Stewart

Cost: $35+



Disc Golf 101 | Charlie Vettiner Disc Golf Park

Come learn the various grips, throwing techniques, type of discs and strategies to begin your disc golf journey. The class is taught by Steven Craig, a disc golf enthusiast who has rapidly progressed in the sport by learning from different pros throughout the community.



When: July 29, noon

Where: Charlie Vettiner Disc Golf Park, 5550 Charlie Vettiner Park Road

Website: Disc Golf 101

Cost: $25





2018 Seelbach Wedding Show | Seelbach Hilton Hotel

Brides and grooms, beat the summer heat at the Seelbach Wedding Show. Enjoy delicious food samples from local caterers, cocktails from The Seelbach Hilton and various cake samples, while being inspired by event design from the best wedding vendors in the city. Pre-register to be entered to win one of three grand prize packages! Complimentary self and valet parking is available.



When: July 29, 12:30-3:30 p.m.

Where: Seelbach Hilton Hotel, 500 S. Fourth St.

Website: Seelbach Wedding Show

Cost: Engaged couples are free; $15 for guests