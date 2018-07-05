Weekender: What to Do Around Louisville July 6 — 8

To get this list delivered straight to your inbox every Thursday, sign up for the Weekender newsletter here!

THURSDAY

TFN's Run 4 Roses Classic | Kentucky Expo Center

On the first weekend in July, Ohio Basketball will take over the Kentucky Expo Center for the 2018 TFN's Run 4 Roses Basketball Classic! This enormous tournament will feature 900 teams, over 9,000 athletes and 1,000 coaches on 81 courts, making it the largest girls' basketball tournament in history. Teams will travel to Louisville from around the world, including Poland, Canada and the Bahamas, as well as from 42 of the United States. TFN's Run 4 Roses will begin on Thursday, July 5 at 1 p.m. and run through Sunday, July 8. With the exception of Thursday, the tournament will begin each day at 8:30 a.m.



When: Thursday, July 5 - Sunday, July 8

Where: Kentucky Exposition Center, 937 Phillips Lane

Website: Run 4 Roses Classic

Cost: Adults: $20 for GA, $55 for a Weekend Pass

Children: $10 for GA, $25 for a Weekend Pass





Headliners' 20th Anniversary Celebration

Headliners Music Hall is celebrating 20 years as Louisville’s premier independent music venue this July. Headliners announced an eclectic four-day anniversary concert celebration featuring Guided By Voices, Love Jones, Electric Garden, a night of Metal presented by Terry Harper and more local and national acts. The celebration is a thank you to the community for 20 years of overwhelming support as Louisville’s go-to locally-owned and -operated music hall.



When: Thursday, July 5 - Sunday, July 8

Where: Headliners Music Hall, 1386 Lexington Road

Website: Headliners' 20th Anniversary

Cost: $10-$25

FRIDAY

Poorcastle Festival 2018

It's the fest for the rest of us. On the first weekend in July, Poorcastle Festival returns once again to Apocalypse Brew Works with a lineup of all-local bands sure to impress even Forecastle fanatics. If you still haven't been to this non-profit musical festival, this year is the time to change that. Bands like Bendigo Fletcher, Joann + The Dakota, Stagecoach Inferno and Tycoon$ of Teen will take the stage at Poorcastle — and that's just the first day.



When: Friday, July 6 - Sunday, July 8, 1 p.m.

Where: Apocalypse Brew Works, 1612 Mellwood Ave.

Website: Poorcastle

Cost: $10 weekend pass





Republic Bank First Friday Hop | Downtown Louisville

Head downtown for the Republic Bank First Friday Hop! All of the galleries, restaurants boutiques and shops downtown open up with specials, music, food and more every first Friday to promote and support the Louisville's culture.



When: July 6, 7 p.m.

Where: Downtown Louisville, Main & Market St.

Website: First Friday Hop

Cost: Free to attend



July Flea Off Market | Shelby & Market St. in Nulu

Six years in, the Flea Off returns for one weekend only to their original location on South Shelby Street. This weekend, they'll pop-up on South Shelby in the heart of the NuLu. The July market will feature circus performances by Suspend and a concert by Born Cross Eyed, as well as all the usual food trucks, craft beer and cocktails, vendors, music and more.



When: Friday, July 6 - Sunday, July 8

Where: 200 block of S. Shelby St.

Website: Flea Off Market

Cost: Free to attend



World Cup Brew Fest | Galaxie

Join Galaxie for a Pop-Up Bar celebrating the World Cup and soccer culture in Louisville. Don't know which team to cheer on? Just pick your favorite sponsor! They have each chosen a group to rep throughout the next month. Check out the bracket at the website below to see when your favorite brewery is playing. Beer from the winning brewery will be half off for 30 minutes after each game ends! Bar opens 30 minutes prior to kick off.



When: Friday, July 6 & Saturday, July 7

Where: Galaxie, 732 E. Market St.

Website: World Cup Brew Fest

Cost: Free to attend



Movie Night | Louisville Zoo

Enjoy a movie under the stars at the wildest theater in town. Watch your favorite movies on giant inflatable screen. The Zoo Crew will provide free entertainment before the show. Snacks and other refreshments will be available for purchase. This week's movie will be Jumangi: Welcome to the Jungle (2018). Don’t forget to pack your blanket or lawn chairs.



When: July 6, 6-10 p.m.

Where: The Louisville Zoo, 1100 Trevilian Way

Website: Movie Night

Cost: Free for Zoo members; $5 after 5 p.m. for non-members



Visual Cacophony Art Show | MAF Gallery & Cafe

Put on your art appreciation caps and join MAF Gallery for their first art show, a duo art exhibition featuring works from Katy O'Toole and Will Ashton. Enjoy light refreshments, great people and bold paintings. What better way to start your Friday night?



When: July 6, 6-8 p.m.

Where: MAF Gallery & Cafe, 976 Barret Ave.

Website: Visual Cacophony Art Show

Cost: Free to attend



Billy Goat Strut Revue | Jimmy Can't Dance

Head to Louisville's only jazz club for Billy Goat Strut Revue's unique brand of "bourbon jazz." David Friesen & Craig Wagner will take the stage at 7 p.m., with Billy Goat Strut Revue coming on at 10:30 p.m. Happy hour from 5-7 p.m.



When: July 6, 7 p.m.

Where: Jimmy Can't Dance, 119 S. Seventh St.

Website: Billy Goat Strut Revue

Cost: $10

SATURDAY

4th Annual Jeffersontown Summer Craft Beer Fest

Summertime is here and it is time to sip some summer seasonal beers! The Jeffersontown Summer Craft Beer Fest is returning for its fourth year to the Pavilion and expanding, with more than double the space and more breweries. They have turned up the heat a little this year, both literally with summertime temps, and figuratively taking over the area behind 3rd Turn Brewery for newly expanded Kentucky Corner that include more KY breweries and a second live entertainment stage.



When: July 7, 4-8 p.m.

Where: Gaslight Pavilion, 10434 Watterson Trail, Jeffersontown, Ky

Website: Jeffersontown Summer Craft Beer Fest

Cost: $35 in advance; $45 at the gate



Annual Summer Pottery Sale | Masonic Homes of Kentucky

Join Louisville Potters for their busiest event of the year! This annual summer sale features new work and some great deals on discontinued items, slightly imperfect (but perfect for you!) pieces of handmade functional and decorative pottery, tiles and sculpture. New this year, for every $20 you spend at each potter’s booth, you will be entered into a raffle to win a gift basket. Rain or shine event.



When: July 7, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Where: Masonic Homes of Kentucky, 3701 Frankfort Ave.

Website: Summer Pottery

Cost: Free to attend



"All About Abstract" Art Exhibit Reception | KWS Gallery

The Kentucky Watercolor Society will be hosting a reception this Saturday for the "All About Abstract" juried art exhibit at the KWS Gallery in the Brownsboro Center Arcade. Beat the heat and join them for refreshments and artwork.



When: July 7, 2-4 p.m.

Where: Kentucky Watercolor Society Gallery, 4836 Brownsboro Road

Website: Art Exhibit Reception

Cost: Free to attend



Bragnarok Beer Release and Party | Against the Grain

Join Against the Grain this Saturday to celebrate the coming of Bragnarok, a braggot style ale made with honey! Bragnarok will be available for purchase, and there will be a Wing Eating Contest at 7 p.m. The Norse Mythology Cosplay contest, powered by Ohio River Valley Cosplayers and Prop Builders (ORCs), will take place at 8:30 p.m.

Siegelord plays at 9 p.m.



When: July 7, 5-11 p.m.

Where: Against the Grain, 401 E. Main St.

Website: Bragnarok Beer Release

Cost: Free to attend



Date Night | Cooking at Millie's

Cooking at Millie's offers group cooking classes, under the direction of local chefs. In a space mirroring a home kitchen, these classes are designed to teach guests new skills in a fun and comfortable environment. Friday will feature Chef Alison Mann. The menu includes: Caprese Panzanella Salad w/ Fresh Boccacini; Grilled Flank Steak w/ Infamous House Rub and a Twist on a Favorite on Macaroni & Beer Cheese; and Meringue Pavlovas w/ Fresh Local Peaches and Fresh Whipped Cream. The price includes a bottle of wine per couple.



When: July 7, 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Where: Cooking at Millie's, 340 W. Chestnut St.

Website: Date Night

Cost: $105





Shredding Saturdays with Daniel Donato | Gravely Brewing Co.

Guitar mastermind Daniel Donato is scooting up from Nashville for a brand new free series called Shredding Saturdays! True to its name, Daniel and his band are going to melt faces with guitar solos, familiar covers and original content from the cosmic country king himself.



When: July 7, 9 p.m.

Where: Gravely Brewing Co., 514 Baxter Ave.

Website: Shredding Saturdays

Cost: Free to attend



R&B ONLY | Mercury Ballroom

The 2018 R&B ONLY North American Tour ready to light up Mercury Ballroom! DJ Printz, Dauchè and Jabari are bringing R&B ONLY back to Louisville. In just over a year, R&B ONLY has exploded as one of the largest celebrations of R&B music across the country. 21+ only, doors open at 7:30 p.m.



When: July 7, 8:30 p.m.

Where: Mercury Ballroom, 611 S. Fourth St.

Website: R&B ONLY

Cost: $60



Guided Gastro Walk by Louisville Historic Tours

Long known as "America’s Grandest Victorian Neighborhood," Old Louisville is a feast for the eyes! Join food writer and cookbook author David Dominé to find out why on a yummy exploration of both the architectural eye candy and the gastronomic traditions in the Derby City. Complimentary samples will include pimento cheese, benedictine, mini hot browns, bourbon balls, modjeskas and much more!



When: June 16, 3 p.m.

Where: Louisville Historic Tours, Corner of Fourth and Ormsby

Website: Guided Gastro Walk

Cost: $45





Prohibition Parlor | The Limbo

Head to The Limbo every first Saturday for Prohibition Parlour, their monthly speakeasy themed variety night. Wear your best sparkly necklaces, ascots and flapper dresses and go crazy on the dance floor to the jazzy sounds of the Derby City Dandies!



When: July 7, 6-11 p.m.

Where: The Limbo, 411 W. Chestnut St.

Website: Prohibition Parlor

Cost: Free to attend

SUNDAY

Old Fashioned Ice Cream Social | Riverside

Enjoy a relaxing afternoon on the banks of the Ohio River at the Old-Fashioned Ice Cream Social. This free family event features music by Storefront Congregation, magic by Dave Cottrell at 2:30 p.m. and an Ice Cream Eating Contest at 3 p.m. Throughout the afternoon, guests will enjoy pony rides, miniature train rides, a farm animal petting zoo, children’s games, Southwest Library Book Sale, a dig with the archaeologists and a tour of the historic Farnsley-Moremen House.



When: July 8, 1-5 p.m.

Where: Riverside, the Farnsley-Moremen Landing, 7410 Moorman Road

Website: Old Fashioned Ice Cream Social

Cost: Free to attend



Meet the Curator: Scott Rogers | Frazier History Museum

Experience a very special opportunity to tour the exhibition "Magnificent Mona Bismarck: Kentucky Style Icon" with its Curator, Scott Rogers. Through years of research at and collaborations with organizations throughout the world, Scott transformed his vision into an incredible exhibition. He will share stories of the Magnificent Mona – and of his effort to her story back to Louisville, her hometown.



When: July 8, 2-4 p.m.

Where: Frazier History Museum, 829 W. Main St.

Website: Meet the Curator

Cost: Free with museum admission



Rooftop Yoga Series | 8UP

8UP is hosting a Sunday morning yoga series every weekend in July! Enjoy yoga on their newly renovated rooftop patio. All levels are welcome! One mimosa is included in the ticket price, and all attendees are invited to stay for brunch and more mimosas!



When: July 8, 10 a.m.

Where: 8UP, 350 W. Chestnut St.

Website: Rooftop Yoga Series

Cost: $12



Free Sunday Film: The Mystery of Picasso | Speed Cinema

The Mystery of Picasso stands alone as one of the greatest films about the creative process of a painter. In 1955, Clouzot joined forces with his friend Picasso to make an entirely new kind of art film. They devised an innovative technique in which the camera was placed behind a semi-transparent surface on which the artist drew with special inks that bled through the canvas. 1956, France, 4K DCP, in French with English subtitles, 78 minutes. Screened in conjunction with the exhibition Picasso to Pollock: Modern Masterworks from the Eskenazi Museum of Art at Indiana University.



When: July 8, 1-2:30 p.m.

Where: Speed Cinema, 2035 S. Third St.

Website: Free Sunday Film

Cost: Free to attend