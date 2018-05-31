Weekender: What to Do Around Louisville June 1 - 3

To get this list delivered straight to your inbox every Thursday, sign up for the Weekender here!

FRIDAY

Supersonic: The Kentucky Craft Gin Festival | Copper & Kings

Kick off Negroni Week with a celebration of gin! Guests will sample artisanal gins and cocktails from five Kentucky distilleries: Castle & Key, Copper & Kings American, Corsair Artisan Distillery, New Riff Distilling and Transformation Spirits. There will be food available for purchase and music.



When: June 1, 7-11 p.m.

Where: Copper & Kings, 1121 E. Washington St.

Website: Supersonic

Cost: Free to attend



First Friday Trolley Hop | Downtown Louisville

The Republic Bank First Friday Hop event is every first Friday along the Main/Market Street corridor and South Fourth Street and includes downtown art galleries, retailers and restaurants that will be open extended hours with specials/discounts and refreshments. Riding the First Friday Hop is fun - and it's always FREE!



When: June 1, 5-11 p.m.

Where: Downtown, Main/Market Street Corridor

Website: First Friday Trolley Hop

Cost: Free to attend



Greek Fest 2018 | Assumption Greek Orthodox Church

Celebrate Greek culture this weekend at Greek Fest! Enjoy all kinds of Greek food and pastries, as well as live music from the Bouzouki Band with dancing. Prepare for a day full of family fun, with plenty of kids' activities and vendors from across the country.



When: June 1, 4-11 p.m. & June 2, 11 a.m.-11 p.m.

Where: Assumption Greek Orthodox Church, 930 Ormsby Lane

Website: Greek Fest

Cost: Free to attend



June Flea Off Market | Fresh Start Growers Supply

It's time for the Flea Off Market to return! Turn out this weekend for Louisville's monthly pop-up flea market, with food trucks, craft beer and cocktails, 200+ vendors, music, entertainment and more.



When: June 1-3

Where: Fresh Start Growers Supply, 1007 E. Jefferson St.

Website: Flea Off Market

Cost: Free to attend



44th Annual Portland Festival

This weekend, head over to Portland for the 44th annual Portland Festival! Each year, Louisvillians are drawn to the family-friendly neighborhood festival, featuring plenty of food, drinks, carnival rides, arts and crafts, live music and overall community fellowship!



When: June 1, 5-11 p.m. & June 2, 1-11 p.m.

Where: Portland, 3329 Northwestern Pkwy.

Website: Portland Festival

Cost: Free to attend



Ky Shakespeare Festival Presents "The Comedy of Errors"

Kentucky Shakespeare presents the original situation comedy, "The Comedy of Errors," at the Kentucky Shakespeare Festival in Central Park. "The Comedy of Errors" is a zany farce full of physical comedy, mistaken identities and hijinks galore. The pre-show begins at 7:15 p.m., and the main stage production opens at 8 p.m.



When: June 1, 6:30-10 p.m.

Where: Old Louisville's Central Park, 1340 S. Fourth St.

Website: The Comedy of Errors

Cost: Free to attend



2018 Germantown Schnitzelburg Blues Festival

On Friday and Saturday, the Kentuckiana Blues Society and Checks Cafe will host the ninth annual Germantown Schnitzelburg Blues Festival at the corner of Hickory Street and Burnett Avenue. The outdoor stage will have three blues bands on Friday and five on Saturday. Admission is free and a portion of the proceeds will be donated to Blessings in a Backpack. Local blues performer Tyrone Cotton of TC and the Screamin’ John Trio will be honored on this year's festival t-shirt.



When: June 1, 6:30 p.m.-midnight & June 2, 4 p.m.-midnight

Where: Checks Cafe, 1101 E. Burnett Ave.

Website: Germantown Schnitzelburg Blues Festival

Cost: Free to attend



Cards Under the Stars: Black Panther

U of L's summer family movie series kicks off this Friday with the superhero hit Black Panther (2018). Bring your lawn chairs and blankets to the lawn between the Natural Sciences Building and Grawemeyer Hall for a movie under the sky. Pre-movie activities include children's inflatables and games. Concessions from Pollo and

SnoWhat Snoballs will be available for purchase.



When: June 1, 6:30-9:30 p.m.

Where: University of Louisville

Website: Cards Under the Stars

Cost: Free to attend



"On Street Photography" — Opening Reception | First Light Gallery

"On Street Photography" is an impromptu exhibit of street photos from a group of highly talented local and regional photographers who quickly banded together, much like the elements in their images, to create intrigue and commentary on the

world through which we trek.



When: June 1, 5-9 p.m.

Where: First Light Gallery, 1009 E. Main St.

Website: On Street Photography

Cost: Free to attend

SATURDAY

Whisky Live Louisville | The Henry Clay

Whisky Live is coming to Louisville and offering a fantastic evening of the finest whisky, whisky cocktails and great food. Make enjoying whisky part of a lifestyle! Guests will enjoy samples from over 150 whiskies from around the world, as well as cocktails, chocolate pairings and a buffet. A VIP experience is available, featuring exclusive whisky tastings and the chance to meet brand ambassadors.



When: June 2, 6-9:30 p.m.

Where: The Henry Clay, 604 S. Third St.

Website: Whisky Live

Cost: $140 GA; $200 VIP



13th Annual Keg Liquor Fest of Ale | New Albany Riverfront Amphitheater

The Keg Liquors Fest of Ale celebrates their 13th anniversary this Saturday and their third year hosting at the New Albany Riverfront Amphitheater. Thousands of fun loving beer drinking folks from Southern Indiana and Louisville gather annually, rain or shine, for this popular event to sample beers from around the world, socialize with friends and raise funds for our children in need via Crusade for Children. This grassroots fun fest promotes independent breweries and businesses, offering over 250 amazing craft and import ales for sample, plus wine, ciders and hard sodas.



When: June 2, 3-7 p.m.

Where: Riverfront Amphitheater, 201 E. Water St., New Albany, Ind.

Website: Keg Liquor Fest of Ale

Cost: $45 in advance; $55 at the gate day of (if available); free for DD



GlobaLou: Ticket to Taste | Iroquois Amphitheater

Celebrate diversity and community at the 28th annual GlobaLou, featuring a full day of music, an international food court, the Buy Local Marketplace, cultural showcases and plenty of children's activities. GlobaLou celebrates the journeys, the cultures and the people from all over the world who call the Bluegrass home. And of course, it wouldn't be a celebration of culture without food from all over the world. New this year is the Ticket to Taste, which includes five tastes from different international chefs!



When: June 2, 11 a.m.-8 p.m.

Where: Iroquois Amphitheater, 1080 Amphitheater Road

Website: GlobaLou

Cost: Free to attend; $25 Ticket to Taste







19th Annual Arts on the Green | Downtown La Grange

Since 1999 the Arts Association of Oldham County has been bringing together artists on the Courthouse Green in La Grange for a spectacular annual event. This show features art, music and delicious foods. There are children's creative activities as well. Come and enjoy a day on the Courthouse Square and also visit historic Main Street, featuring many boutiques and Gallery 104, dedicated to local art.



When: June 2 & 3, 10 a.m.

Where: Oldham County Courthouse Square, 100 W. Main St., La Grange, Ky

Website: Arts on the Green

Cost: Free to attend



13th Annual Ky Highland Renaissance Festival | Eminence

The Ky Highland Renaissance Festival returns again, featuring medieval entertainment like jousting, a mud show, sword swallowing, reenactments, dancing and so much more! Authentic artisans and merchants will be selling their wares, including pottery, jewelry, leather, blacksmithing, clothing, arts, crafts and more.

All day entertainment and fun for all ages!



When: June 2 & 3, 10 a.m.-7 p.m.

Where: Kentucky Renaissance Fair, 955 Elm St., Eminence, Ky

Website: Renaissance Festival

Cost: $18 for adults; $10 for children



10th Annual Butchertown Art Fair

The 10th annual Butchertown Art Fair will be held within the 800 and 900 blocks of East Washington Street among the 19th-century homes of historic Butchertown. The fair will feature more than 60 artists from around the country, entertainment for families, food trucks, libations and more.



When: June 2 & 3, 11 a.m.

Where: Butchertown Neighborhood, 800 E. Washington St.

Website: Butchertown Art Fair

Cost: Free to attend



Downs After Dark: Neon Nights | Churchill Downs

Head to the Downs on Saturday evening to enjoy cocktails, live music and racing under the lights. Guests can purchase Courtyard Tickets to gain access to an exclusive area on home stretch, with draft beer and wine, heavy hors d'oeuvres and more.



When: June 2, 5-11:30 p.m.

Where: Churchill Downs, 700 Central Ave.

Website: Downs After Dark

Cost: $25 General Admission; $70 Courtyard Tickets



New Year's Eve in the Summertime | Mercury Ballroom

Celebrate the halfway mark to 2019 at Mercury Ballroom. NYE in the Summertime will feature live music by Milenio Salsa Band, presented by 91.9 WFPK. 21+ only.



When: June 2, 9p.m.

Where: Mercury Ballroom, 611 S. Fourth St.

Website: NYE in the Summertime

Cost: $25

SUNDAY

Downtown Brew Fest | Fourth Street Live!

Do you like beer? Are you curious how it's made? Come check out local, home-brewers by Gordon Biersch and see the beginning stages of the brewing process. Enjoy live music by The River Rounders! Water and power will be provided by the street to those brewing.



When: June 3, 8 a.m.-2 p.m.

Where: Fourth Street Live!, 400 S. Fourth St.

Website: Downtown Brew Fest

Cost: Free to attend



Butchertown Bloody Sunday | Copper & Kings

Join Copper & Kings for Butchertown Bloody Sunday brunch! There will be a Bloody Mary bar, specialty Gin & Tonics, Mimosas, Sangria and brunch items available for purchase in the outdoor courtyard. Stop by on your way to or from the Butchertown Art Fair. Enjoy eggs to order, goetta (German-inspired meat & grain sausage, plus vegetarian version) and fruit cups with your cocktails.



When: June 3, 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

Where: Copper & Kings, 1121 E. Washington St.

Website: Butchertown Bloody Sunday

Cost: Free to attend



Pups on the Patio | The Limbo

Bring your furry friend to brunch for The Limbo's first Pups on the Patio event. With a truly unique brunch menu and tiki cocktails, don't miss the chance to spend time with your pooch in a tropical oasis of frolicking. Put the 'dog' in hair of the dog this Sunday.



When: June 3, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Where: The Limbo, 411 W. Chestnut St.

Website: Pups on the Patio

Cost: Free to attend

Kentucky Wedding Show | The Henry Clay

The Louisville Wedding Network wants to make your wedding planning experience as simple and enjoyable as possible, and so they offer shows free of charge to brides and grooms and guests. The shows are a fun and convenient way to meet a variety of the best vendors for your wedding! Don't miss their next show at the Henry Clay!



When: June 3, 2-4 p.m.

Where: The Henry Clay, 604 S. Third St.

Website: Kentucky Wedding Show

Cost: Free for brides/grooms and guests

Something Blue Bridal Show | Midlane Farm

Something Blue wants to take the stress out of wedding planning, and so they're offering a free event for brides and grooms full of entertainment, prizes, food, cake and the area's best wedding resources.



When: June 3, 2-5 p.m.

Where: Midlane Farm, 2834 Hikes Lane

Website: Something Blue Bridal Show

Cost: Free for brides/grooms; $5 for guests