Weekender: What to Do Around Louisville June 22 — 24

To get this list delivered straight to your inbox every Thursday, sign up for the Weekender here!

FRIDAY

Brunch After Dark | The Ice House

Enjoy brunch tastings from your favorite local restaurants, tantalizing brunch cocktails and live music from Soul Circus and DJ Chris Stubbs. GA tickets include five tasting tickets. VIP includes six tasting tickets and a custom champagne flute. This is a 21+ event.



When: June 22, 8-11 p.m.

Where: The Ice House, 226 E. Washington St.

Website: Brunch After Dark

Cost: $25 GA, $35 VIP



Friday at Floyds | Beckley Creek Park

Get ready for Friday night fun for the whole family with live bluegrass music, food trucks, craft beer and wine, all nestled under the trees and pavilion in Beckley Creek Park. Raptor Rehab will bring their birds of prey and Second Chance Wildlife will have a special guest with them as well. Bring your family, friends and pets too!



When: June 22, 5-9 p.m.

Where: Beckley Creek Park, 1411 Beckley Creek Pkwy.

Website: Friday at Floyds

Cost: Free to attend



The Roast of Kanye West | The Bard's Town

Character Assassination is taking on the unhinged Hercules of hip-hop in the Roast of Kanye West! Come see Yeezus get crucified by a dais of haters, frienemies and celebutantes played by Louisville's comedy all-stars. Whoopity-scoop!



When: June 22 & 23, 7:30 & 10 p.m.

Where: The Bard's Town, 1801 Bardstown Road

Website: Roast of Kanye West

Cost: $12



Ky Shakespeare Festival Presents Henry IV, Part One | Central Park

Ky Shakespeare is excited to bring you Henry IV, Part One, directed by Amy Attaway. Set in the politically unstable and violent world of 1400s England, the play explores honor, nobility and power in the “Game of Kings” series. The amphitheater opens at 6:30 p.m. with food trucks, and Will’s Tavern opens at 7 p.m. serving Brown-Forman, West Sixth and 502 Winery products and the main stage production opens at 8 p.m.



When: June 22-24, 6:30-10 p.m.

Where: Old Louisville's Central Park, 1340 S. Fourth St.

Website: Henry IV, Part One

Cost: Free to attend

SATURDAY

Kentucky Craft Bash | Festival Plaza

This Saturday at Louisville Waterfront Park’s Festival Plaza, the Kentucky Guild of Brewers will host its second annual Kentucky Craft Bash. The Kentucky Craft Bash is the state’s largest beer festival featuring only beers produced within the Commonwealth by Kentucky Craft Brewers. This event will host over 35 Kentucky breweries and more than 90 varieties of beer, as well as live music to keep you entertained and food trucks to fill your bellies. Not only will you be able to enjoy the Kentucky brews you’ve come to love, you will be able to sample experimental beers that will never go into widespread distribution, and beers rarely found outside of a brewery’s taproom or brewpub. For one day this summer, Festival Plaza will transform into the largest most exclusive taproom in the nation!



When: June 23, noon-5 p.m.

Where: Waterfront Park’s Festival Plaza, 212 E. Witherspoon St.

Website: Kentucky Craft Bash

Cost: $45 GA, $70 VIP, $10 DD



Blackacre Barn Bash | Blackacre State Nature Preserve

Get your boots out of the closet and get over to the Blackacre Barn Bash, a boot-scootin' country music concert! Blackacre Conservancy will host this family-friendly concert on their 300-acre state nature preserve, rain or shine. Attendees will enjoy good ol' country music from opener Nick Dittmeier & The Sawdusters and featured artist John King. There will be drinks and food available for purchase from local vendors Soldier's BBQ and Red Top Gourmet Hot Dogs. Bring blankets, chairs, friends and family! Gates open at 6 p.m.



When: June 23, 6-9 p.m.

Where: Blackacre State Nature Preserve, 3200 Tucker Station Road

Website: Blackacre Barn Bash

Cost: $15 in advance, $20 at the door





Kentiki's Revenge | Copper & Kings

Surfs up, y’all. The Ohio River Surf Club presents: Kentiki's Revenge! The underground (or is that underwater?) Ohio River Surf Club celebrates summer with a grand Tiki party on Saturday in the Copper & Kings courtyard. There will be performances by Hawaiian Hula and Ori Tahiti of Louisville, and Louisville’s own famous surf rock band, Inertia. Guests will enjoy tiki cocktails with Copper & Kings American Brandy, as well as Hawaiian Hot Dogs. Guests encouraged to wear hula skirts, Hawaiian shirts, swimsuits, shorts, bikinis, and flip flops. 21+ only.



When: June 23, 7 p.m.-midnight

Where: Copper & Kings, 1121 E. Washington St.

Website: Kentiki's Revenge

Cost: $10



Kittens and Cocktails | The Hub Louisville

The Hub Louisville is teaming up with the Animal Care Society to bring adoptable kittens and cats to The Hub patio! Come visit them while you try delicious kitty-themed drink specials made with Tito's Handmade Vodka. $2 from every cocktail will be donated to Animal Care Society. As always, Pet Wants On The Avenue will be there with goodies for your furry friends. Bring and item with you from Animal Care Society's wishlist (see website below) to be entered into a drawing for a gift package. Remember, this is not an event to bring your kitty, but an event to celebrate cats and maybe adopt a new one.



When: June 23, 3-6 p.m.

Where: The Hub Louisville, 2235 Frankfort Ave.

Website: Kittens and Cocktails

Cost: Free to attend



Nothing Bundt Cakes Birthday Celebration and Fundraising Event

Come celebrate Nothing Bundt Cake second birthday in Louisville! The first 50 guests with a purchase will receive free Bundtlets for a year (one bundtlet per month for 12 months), and 20% of our sales will be donated to A Recipe to End Hunger, an organization that is solving childhood hunger one meal at a time.



When: June 23, 10 a.m.

Where: Nothing Bundt Cakes, 4505 Shelbyville Road

Website: Nothing Bundt Cakes

Cost: Free to attend



Third Annual Upscale Cocktail Yard Sale

Don't miss the third annual Upscale Yard Sale at Douglas Boulevard Christian Church during the Douglas Loop Farmers Market! This year, they've teamed up with the LGBT Film Festival, Louisville Gay Men's Chorus, Pandora Productions and the Louisville Youth Group for a fabulous fundraiser like no other. Enjoy champagne cocktails courtesy of Luc Bellaire plus special champagne tastings from noon to 1 p.m.



When: June 23, 10 a.m.

Where: Douglass Loop Farmers Market, 2005 Douglass Blvd.

Website: Upscale Cocktail Yard Sale

Cost: Free to attend



The Original Highlands Annual Home & Garden Tour

The Original Highlands Neighborhood Association is proud to present nine homes and gardens for their third annual tour. Take advantage of this rare opportunity to tour these beautiful properties and see the wonderful and unique renovations that highlight the best of the old and new. Come out and see the homes, enjoy walking the tree lined streets, take a break at one of many restaurants and meet original Highlanders. Tickets may be purchased day of the event beginning at 10:30 a.m. in the parking lot of Jefferson Co. Traditional Middle School.



When: June 23, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

Where: Jefferson Co. Traditional Middle School, 1418 Morton Ave.

Website: Highlands Home & Garden Tour

Cost: $25



Master It Presents: Axe Throwing | Flying Axes

Head to Flying Axes for a fun start to your weekend. You'll learn how to throw axes and will meet new people! Alcohol and other beverages are available for purchase. ​Must be at least 13 years old with a legal guardian present.



When: June 23, 12:00-1:00 PM

Where: Flying Axes, 146 N. Clay St.

Website: Axe Throwing

Cost: $25





Bluegrass on the Square | Historic Downtown Corydon

Since its inception in 2003, Bluegrass on the Square has featured some of the most well-known Bluegrass musicians in the region. Now in its 15th year, the tradition continues this Saturday with performers New Balance and The Wooks. All concerts are free and open to the public. Corydon’s picturesque historic town square is the perfect setting to sprawl out on the lawn, so consider bringing lawn chairs and blankets. Dine and shop at

our unique local businesses.



When: June 23, 4-8 p.m.

Where: Historic Downtown Corydon, Ind.

Website: Bluegrass on the Square

Cost: Free to attend



Best of Kentucky Dinner Series: Best of Kentucky Barbecue

In the first of Woodford's 2018 Best of Kentucky Summer Dinner Series, they welcome award-winning Pitmaster John Foreman, owner of Old Hickory Bar-B-Q in Owensboro, Kentucky, to the Woodford Reserve Distillery. This evening will feature distillery tours, live music from bluegrass favorites Grits & Soul and a mouth-watering selection of the best Kentucky barbecue out there. Reservations are required, and you must be 21+ to attend.



When: June 23, 6-9 p.m.

Where: Woodford Reserve Distillery, 7855 McCracken Pike, Versailles, Ky

Website: Best of Kentucky Dinner Series

Cost: $80 per person



Louisville Arts & Crafts Market | Highlands Community Campus

Head to the Highlands for the second installment of the Louisville Arts & Crafts Market, presented by the Flea Off Market. This is a juried outdoor festival, showcasing handmade items, with everything from vintage to vinyl. There will be food trucks, live music, free yoga and other classes, local craft beer and refreshing cocktails.



When: June 23 & 24, 11 a.m.

Where: Highlands Community Campus, 1228 E. Breckinridge St.

Website: Louisville Arts & Crafts Market

Cost: Free to attend

SUNDAY

Salsa on the Belle

On Sunday, June 24, take to the river for a night of dancing at Salsa on the Belle. Enjoy live music from the Kentucky Salsa All-Stars, with everything from salsa to bachata to cha-cha-cha. DJ Frank will also be onboard to keep the music going throughout the trip. There is a full bar on the boat, as well as a light concession stand. This event is all ages!



When: June 24, 6-9 p.m.

Where: Belle of Louisville, 401 W. River Road

Website: Salsa on the Belle

Cost: $35 in advance, $45 at the door





Family Adventure Day | Churchill Downs

Bring the kids to Churchill Downs for a day of racing and family activities including pony rides, inflatables, petting zoo, stick horse races on the Turf racetrack, face painting and more. Come out and enjoy their Play Sports! theme for the day as part of a partnership with the Louisville Sports Commission.



When: June 24, 11:30 a.m.-6 p.m.

Where: Churchill Downs, 700 Central Ave.

Website: Family Adventure Day

Cost: $8



Disc Golf 101 | Charlie Vettiner Disc Golf Park

Have you ever wanted to learn how to play disc golf? Head to Charlie Vettiner Park and learn the various grips, throwing techniques, type of discs and strategies to begin your disc golf journey. Taught by Steven Craig, a big disc golf enthusiast who has rapidly progressed in the sport by learning from different pro's throughout the community.



When: June 24, noon-1 p.m.

Where: Charlie Vettiner Disc Golf Park, 5550 Charlie Vettiner Park Road

Website: Disc Golf 101

Cost: $25





Hungarian Club Gulyás (Goulash) Gathering | Borsalino

Come and share in Hungarian culture and cuisine at Borsalino, whether you're Hungarian-born, Hungarian-descent or Hungarian-interested. Sabina from Borsalino will make some gulyás (goulash). English and Hungarian speakers are welcome. They also have other central European food and drink/spirits.



When: June 24, 2:00-4:00 PM

Where: Borsalino, 3825 Bardstown Road

Website: Hungarian Club Gathering

Cost: Free to attend



Harry Potter-Themed Brunch | Fork & Barrel

Calling all Muggles, wizards and witches! Fork & Barrel is transforming into the Wizarding World of Harry Potter, featuring magical dishes and a few of Harry's favorites like Butterbeer and Treacle Tarts. Transport yourself to the magical world of Hogwarts this Sunday. Reservations recommended.



When: June 24, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Where: Fork & Barrel, 2244 Frankfort Ave.

Website: Harry Potter-Themed Brunch

Cost: Free to attend