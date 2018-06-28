Weekender: What to Do Around Louisville June 29 — July 1

To get this list delivered straight to your inbox every Thursday, sign up for the Weekender newsletter here!

FRIDAY

Date Night with Con Huevos | Cooking at Millie's

Cooking at Millie's offers group cooking classes, under the direction of local chefs. In a space mirroring a home kitchen, these classes are designed to teach guests new skills in a fun and comfortable environment. Friday will feature Chef Paco Garcia of Con Huevos. The menu includes: Tilapia Tacos w/ Mango Cabbage Slaw and Jalapeno Guacamole Sauce; Steak Chilaquiles Supremos w/ Crema, Pickled Onions and Creamy Pasilla Sauce; and Strawberry Mexican Roll w/ Blackberry Syrup. The price includes a bottle of

wine per couple.



When: June 29, 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Where: Cooking at Millie's, 340 W. Chestnut St.

Website: Date Night

Cost: $105





Ky Shakespeare Festival Presents Othello — Opening Weekend!

“O, beware, my lord, of jealousy; It is the green-ey'd monster.” Ky Shakespeare is excited to bring you Othello, directed by Matt Wallace. Set in a contemporary military world, the production stars Kentucky Shakespeare favorites Jon Huffman as Iago and Dathan Hooper as Othello. The amphitheater opens at 6:30 p.m. with food trucks, and Will’s Tavern opens at 7 p.m. serving Brown-Forman, West Sixth and 502 Winery products and the main stage production opens at 8 p.m.



When: June 29-July 1, 6:30-10 p.m.

Where: Old Louisville's Central Park, 1340 S. Fourth St.

Website: Othello

Cost: Free to attend



Orchid House Fundraiser | Odeon

Odeon is hosting a fundraiser for Orchid House's campaign start-up this Friday. Orchid House is a charitable non-profit seeking to serve kids in west Louisville with behavior/emotional challenges, sensory processing disorders and Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD). With 15 kids on the waitlist under the age of six, they need your help to open doors. At the fundraiser, there will be live music from Dean Heckel Music, and tickets include pizza plus two drink tickets.



When: June 29, 6-10 p.m.

Where: Odeon, 1335 Story Ave.

Website: Orchid House Fundraiser

Cost: $20



Tapper's Throwback Country Line Dancing & BBQ Blowout

Brush off your dancing boots and get ready to party at the first of several throwback 90s dance parties to celebrate the 21st anniversary of Louisville Pure Tap. The best brews are made with the best water, so be sure to enjoy some of the best local brews in Louisville, along with delicious BBQ and smoked meats from the 502 Cafe food truck. Plus you’ll learn all the line dancing moves from Line Dancing Champion Jamie Marshall. Line dancing lessons start at 6 & 7:30 p.m.



When: June 29, 6-9 p.m.

Where: Apocalypse Brew Works, 1612 Mellwood Ave.

Website: Throwback Country Line Dancing

Cost: Free to attend



The Local Lineup: Domdi with Kogan Dumb | Against the Grain

Join us for Against the Grain's second installment of The Local Lineup 2018: DOMDI with Kogan Dumb. Happy hour starts at 7 p.m. with DJ Sam Sneed.



When: June 29, 7 p.m.

Where: Against the Grain, 401 E. Main St.

Website: The Local Lineup

Cost: Free to attend



American Animals | Speed Cinema

Drawn from the audacious rare book caper that took place at Transylvania University, in Lexington, KY in 2004, American Animals is a gripping new film detailing one of the most reckless art heists in U.S. history. Centering on unpredictable wild child Warren (Evan Peters) and aspiring artist Spencer, two friends from middle-class suburban Lexington, the film follows them through their college life at separate universities, as adult pressures begin to weigh heavily on their futures. Unfolding from multiple perspectives, writer-director Bart Layton (The Imposter) elevates the heist movie genre to bold and thrilling new heights. A selection of the Sundance Film Festival. 2018, U.S.,

DCP, 116 minutes. Rated R.



When: June 29 - July 1, times vary

Where: Speed Cinema, 2035 S. Third St.

Website: American Animals

Cost: $7 for members; $9 for non-members

SATURDAY

Fleur de Flea Vintage Urban Market | Waterfront Park

The Fleur de Flea returns this weekend! This outdoor vintage urban market is located downtown on the Waterfront, with more than 200 vendors selling antiques, vintage, repurposed, recycled, vinyl, old books and so much more. There will also be plenty of local food trucks, so bring your appetite.



When: June 30, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Where: Festival Plaza at Waterfront Park, 231 Witherspoon St.

Website: Fleur de Flea

Cost: Free to attend



Riverview Independence Festival | Riverview Park

The Riverview Festival will feature tons of activities, food, drinks, live music and fireworks! Entertainment includes a rock climbing wall; apperances by Squallis Puppeteers and Louisville League of Mascots; Classical Corner with Jacorey Arthur where kids can get a hands on experience with Classical music; make-your-own slime and cotton candy; the Riverview Splash Park and so much more! The festival will end

with a fireworks show at 10 p.m.



When: Saturday, June 30, 3 p.m.

Where: Riverview Park, 8202 Greenwood Road

Website: Riverview Festival

Cost: Free to attend



Reggae and Soul Picnic | Waterfront Park

WFPK World Force Reggae hosts Benny and Ibuka with DJ Matt Anthony invite you to the Brown-Forman Amphitheater this Saturday for the Reggae and Soul Picnic! Commune with friends and family, and picnic under the trees while enjoying the best reggae and soul music. Bring your own picnic or purchase dinner there.



When: June 30, 4-7 p.m.

Where: Waterfront Park, 1217 River Road

Website: Reggae and Soul Picnic

Cost: Free to attend



AMVETS 2nd Annual Car, Truck and Bike Show | Valor Traditional Academy

The AMVETS 2nd Annual Car, Truck and Bike Show will take place this Saturday, featuring spectacular vehicles on display. There will be plenty of food and drinks, silent and live auctions, a vendor fair, music and much more.



When: June 30, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Where: Valor Traditional Academy, 11501 Schlatter Road

Website: AMVETS Annual Car, Truck and Bike Show

Cost: Free to attend



Flags Ride & Freedom Fest | Bluegrass Harley-Davidson

Join USA Cares for Flags Ride & Freedom Fest, live music with The Louisville Crashers, great food and much more as they hit the road in support of military families! Breakfast is included with a ticket, and a variety of T-shirts will be available for purchase. Flags Ride & Freedom Fest all kicks off next Saturday, June 30 at Bluegrass Harley-Davidson. Registration will begin at 8:30 a.m., with kickstands up at 10:30 a.m.



When: June 30, 10:30 a.m.-7 p.m.

Where: Bluegrass Harley-Davidson, 11701 Gateworth Way

Website: Flags Ride & Freedom Fest

Cost: $25 for a single rider; $35 for rider with passenger





Greater than Gatsby: Mona Bismarck | Frazier History Museum

Join the Frazier for a presentation by James Birchfield, offering a glimpse into the glittering life of Mona Bismarck, subject of Frazier’s newest exhibition "Magnificent Mona Bismarck: Kentucky Style Icon." From her birth in Old Louisville, to a childhood among Kentucky’s “horse set,” to a place at the very pinnacle of fashionable society, Mona’s story is a fascinating fairy tale.



When: June 30, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

Where: Frazier History Museum, 829 W. Main St.

Website: Greater than Gatsby

Cost: Free with admission to museum



Live a Life in Perspective | The Sword & The Stone

Stephanie Feger, author of the new book, Color Today Pretty: An Inspirational Guide to Living a Life in Perspective, will provide participants with a clear process on how to find fulfillment in life by shaping one's perspective. This interactive class will delve into Stephanie's personal road map and provide participants with practical strategies to find fulfillment in their own lives.



When: June 30, noon-1 p.m.

Where: The Sword & The Scone Tea Parlor & Boutique, 1915 Blankenbaker Pkwy.

Website: Live Life in Perspective

Cost: $21





Date Night | Cooking at Millie's

Cooking at Millie's offers group cooking classes, under the direction of local chefs. In a space mirroring a home kitchen, these classes are designed to teach guests new skills in a fun and comfortable environment. Friday will feature Chef Alison Mann. The menu includes: Mushroom and Leek Galette w/ Gorgonzola; Shrimp Fra Diavolo Over Buttered Fettuccini; and Chocolate Pots de Creme. The price includes a bottle of wine per couple.



When: June 30, 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Where: Cooking at Millie's, 340 W. Chestnut St.

Website: Date Night

Cost: $105





SUNDAY

Rooftop Yoga Series | 8UP

8UP is hosting a Sunday morning yoga series every weekend in July! Enjoy yoga on their newly renovated rooftop patio. All levels are welcome! One mimosa is included in the ticket price, and all attendees are invited to stay for brunch and more mimosas!



When: July 1, 10 a.m.

Where: 8UP, 350 W. Chestnut St.

Website: Rooftop Yoga Series

Cost: $12



Free Sunday Film: The Mystery of Picasso | Speed Cinema

The Mystery of Picasso stands alone as one of the greatest films about the creative process of a painter. In 1955, Clouzot joined forces with his friend Picasso to make an entirely new kind of art film. They devised an innovative technique in which the camera was placed behind a semi-transparent surface on which the artist drew with special inks that bled through the canvas. 1956, France, 4K DCP, in French with English subtitles, 78 minutes. Screened in conjunction with the exhibition Picasso to Pollock: Modern Masterworks from the Eskenazi Museum of Art at Indiana University.



When: July 1, 1-2:30 p.m.

Where: Speed Cinema, 2035 S. Third St.

Website: Free Sunday Film

Cost: Free to attend



Brunch on the Belle

Enjoy an expansive brunch buffet on the Belle of Louisville this Sunday! Take a sightseeing cruise along the Ohio River on Louisville's beloved riverboat. The menu varies, but you can view a sample at the website below.



When: July 1, 1-3 p.m.

Where: Belle of Louisville, 401 W. River Road

Website: Brunch on the Belle

Cost: See website



Waterfront Dancing | Big Four Lawn

Get ready to dance! Head to the Big Four Lawn for a Latin community dance party. This isn't a class, just a fun family event! Bring water, sunscreen, a towel and be ready to sweat!



When: July 1, 7-9 p.m.

Where: Big Four Lawn, 1101 W. River Road

Website: Waterfront Dancing

Cost: Free to attend